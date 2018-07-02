Massive Dust Storm Swallows Mars

A martian dust storm that started in late May, silencing NASA’s Opportunity rover, has now wrapped itself around the entirety of Mars, radically transforming the appearance of the Red Planet. Amateur astronomers are taking pictures of the storm through backyard telescopes, and even naked-eye observers say they can see changes in the planet’s color.
“Mars has essentially vanished beneath the dust,” says longtime Mars photographer Damian Peach of the UK. He created this animation showing how much has changed:
“The animation shifts back and forth between a reference image of the Tharsis region taken by the Mars Global Surveyor spacecraft and my own image taken on June 28th,” he explains. “The volcanic peaks of Tharsis remain clear, and also a dark spot in Valles Marineris, but little else ties up with known albedo markings, especially the dark/light streaks.”
Mars is now approaching Earth for a 15-year close encounter in late July 2018. Astronomers have had this month marked on their calendars for years, expecting unusually clear views of the Red Planet. The dust storm may have other ideas.
Via NASA spaceweather.com
Well that’s climate change I can believe in. (I know, I know, weather is not climate and blah blah. =)
And to think that back on Earth there’s people seriously splitting hairs and losing sleep over half-degree variations over many decades.
What keeps the dust particles suspended in such a thin atmosphere? What would even cause such a severe dust storm in the first place. Must be global warming or whatever their calling it these days.
A spotless sun might be the mechanism.
Like little dust devils?(mini tornados)
Martians. Duh… We’re going to be close to them this summer, they value their privacy, so up comes the dust storm.
Also explains why they are not on Facebook, too – privacy!
The Martian Rover spinning its wheels.
I wonder if we’ll be able to see the canals, when the dust settles??
};>)
Dejah Thoris is not yet available for comment.
/sarc
Just think, some say we will colonize that planet one day. Why is beyond me. Just kidding… there is no way in heck that we will ever put people on Mars and return them to Earth.
That is just like what countless people with no imagination said as explorers and inventors through the ages achieved the impossible none the less. History is not kind to people that make such assertions.
James,
Make sure you go to the sun at night time – it will not be as hot.
Let’s hope the dust settles before Elon gets there.
The sooner Elon gets there, the better.
It will be interesting to see if the dust has any impact on Mars’ mean global temperature.
The atmosphere is 95% CO2, yet the mean temperature is not observed to rise above the theoretical blackbody effective temperature of 210K.
>>
The dust storm may have other ideas.
<<
It’s similar to living in the Pacific Northwest. Every time something interesting happens in the sky, the weather sometimes has other ideas. I missed the great view of Saturn last month–too cloudy.
Jim
Yep! Star gazing is a ‘hit or misty’ affair, here in the Great NorthWet!
Jim, have another go…the view is still great through a decent sized telescope! It’s not often you can see things only 10m thick in the sky (the rings) so far away.
I understand that some of the other planets had temperatures that were rising in step with Earth. I wonder if this storm on Mars portends anything about Earth’s climate? Maybe changes happen more quickly on a simpler planet?
Maybe the Opportunity Rover has stirred up the dust. Small things can have big effects you know, like a few millionth of CO2 here makes us panic.
Cheers
Roger
http://www.rogerfromnewzealand.wordpress.com
Yea, it’s definitely our fault (again!).
Or does this just prove there are butterflies on Mars?
The Martian Global Dust storm is likely to span till September or October. Predicted.
By the Spin-Orbital momentum transfer hypothesis. The hypothesis predicted a peak in September. It started earlier than predicted. Will likely continue till abating in October.
As meager as the Martian winds are, once the dust is mobilized, it will stay there for months.