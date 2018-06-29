@ed_hawkins propagandized “global warming ties” for TV meteorologists blows up in his face – Climate Central may lose Federal funding.

It all started with this, a tie design to illustrate global warming:

The source, climate modeler Ed Hawkins, who’s a lead author in IPCC AR6 climate report.

Warming stripes for central England, USA, Toronto and the globe. Each stripe represents the temperature in a particular year, demonstrating how different locations and the planet has warmed over many decades: https://t.co/H5Hv9YgZ7v #MetsUnite #SummerSolstice pic.twitter.com/boiQFfqHPR — Ed Hawkins (@ed_hawkins) June 21, 2018

From NBC News:

GOP senators challenge funding for global warming education program

Four Republican senators say a $4 million program to boost climate reporting by meteorologists is not science, but “propagandizing.”

Four Republican senators called Wednesday for an investigation of National Science Foundation grants, saying the federal agency had ventured beyond science and into political advocacy, particularly with its support of a program to encourage TV weathercasters to report on global warming.

The four senators called for the foundation’s inspector general to investigate the $4 million program to increase climate reporting by meteorologists, saying it “is not science — it is propagandizing.”

The senators — Ted Cruz of Texas, Rand Paul of Kentucky and James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, both of Oklahoma — said the program, run by the nonprofit Climate Central, epitomizes National Science Foundation grants that stray beyond their appropriate scope of “basic research.”

The demand for an investigation came the same day that NBC News reported how Climate Central had helped educate more than 500 TV weathercasters across the country on global warming and the impacts it is having on everything from temperatures to the growth of poison ivy to the amount of pollen in the air. The organization’s six-year-old program with TV weather reporters is called “Climate Matters.”

The senators’ objections were made in a letter to science foundation’s inspector general, Allison Lerner. It charged that the foundation had “issued several grants which seek to influence political and social debate rather than conduct scientific research.” That may have violated not only the agency’s mission but the Hatch Act, the federal law that prohibits federal employees from taking public political positions, the senators said.

Ben Strauss, CEO of Climate Central, rejected the contention that his organization engaged in politics. The foundation grants “support informal public science education concerning well-established science,” Strauss said via email. “Climate Central is not an advocacy organization, and the scientific consensus on climate change is not a political viewpoint.” He added that it was well-known that the science foundation supports science education.

Full story here

What got this kicked off? Ed hawkins and his ridiculous graphs trying to show how terrible warming is. One in particular, got turned into a tie, and was offered to TV mets around the world.

BERLIN (AP) — TV weather presenters around the world have teamed up to highlight the impact of climate change by wearing ties, pendants and badges with “warming stripes” while on air. Meteorologists from the United States, Britain, Italy, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Hong Kong and Canada sported the patterns on Thursday while showing annual temperatures compared to the 1850-2017 average. The patterns show a clear trend, from blue colors in the 19th century indicating lower-than-average temperatures to bright red colors in recent decades showing sharply warmer temperatures. Ed Hawkins, a climate scientist at the University of Reading, England, said Friday that over 100 ties alone were sold worldwide. The event, which used the hashtag #MetsUnite on social media, was the brainchild of Jeff Berardelli, a meteorologist with CBS12 in Florida.

You may see this a lot on your feed today. This "warming stripes" design was created @ed_hawkins. It shows the average global temperature from 1850 to 2017. The earth IS getting hotter #MetsUnite @WeatherProf pic.twitter.com/SsH1Pk8bo9 — Lauren Olesky (@LoleskyWX) June 21, 2018

You can see this guy Jeff Berardelli sporting one of those ties.

Amazing response to #MetsUnite – lots of meteorologists discussing climate change today while wearing stripey ties, earrings & necklaces (available here: https://t.co/mcjRLPgyOg).@WeatherProf has done a great job organising! Summary: https://t.co/gGuLKNSP8S pic.twitter.com/xgA0F1jCxT — Ed Hawkins (@ed_hawkins) June 21, 2018

TV meteorologists made a colorful statement about the impacts of climate change https://t.co/SgAv5sjNvr pic.twitter.com/TrMVNptwjr — Ed Hawkins (@ed_hawkins) June 26, 2018

Thank you to everyone who participated in #MetsUnite! Special thanks to @ed_hawkins pictured in photo. Amazing work by @JillPeetersWX at @CLIMATEwBORDERS who rallied the World! I'm grateful! Hong Kong, Taiwan, Germany, Brazil, Andorra, Belgium, UK, Canada, S. Africa, Italy, USA! pic.twitter.com/P6F6V1LRbK — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 22, 2018

And that TV meteorologist campaign, which Climate Central had a hand in promoting,was a step too far.

Congrats Ed Hawkins, you’ve really stepped in it.

Here’s a good design for a tie for TV meteorologists, who report absolute temperatures in Fahrenheit to their viewers daily. It’s the plot of global land and sea temperature done of the scale of an actual thermometer, instead of the magnified scale of anomalies covering just 1.5 degrees, seen below it.

Now THAT’S a difference would tell the TV viewing public a lot.

