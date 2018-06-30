Climate Panic: Trump’s Justice Kennedy Replacement Might Repeal the EPA’s Right to Regulate CO2

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Imagine how different the USA would be if climate laws were decided by the elected representatives of the people, instead of sneaky deep state manoeuvres designed to extend the reach of existing laws.
A landmark climate change ruling could go up in smoke after Justice Kennedy retires
BY MARK KAUFMAN
After 30 years on the Supreme Court bench, Justice Anthony Kennedy will leave the nation’s highest courthouse at the end of July.
With Kennedy’s departure comes much uneasiness. One cause for concern is over the paramount climate decision Massachusetts v. EPA, in which Kennedy proved to be the deciding swing vote, as he often was. The worry is that with him gone, the ruling will be left imperiled.
The case occurred after the EPA decided, in 2003, that it could not regulate heat-trapping greenhouse gases. Twelve states, including Massachusetts, sued the agency. They argued that these gases were pollutants and a danger to the public. Eventually, the case found its way to the Supreme Court.
Settled by a five to four vote in 2007, Massachusetts v. EPA ruled for the first time that heat-trapping greenhouse gases are pollutants, and that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) can regulate them, just as the agency reins in pollution emitted by cars and trucks.
“I think Massachusetts v. EPA is the most important environmental decision the Supreme Court has ever decided,” Ann Carlson, the director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the UCLA School of Law, said in an interview.
President Donald Trump will select the next Supreme Court nominee, and it’s almost certain this individual will, at minimum, find Massachusetts v. EPA flawed or bad law. Trump is openly hostile to widely accepted climate science, and appears not to have even an elementary understanding of how climate works.
Massachusetts v. EPA gives the EPA the right to regulate CO2 using existing Clean Air Laws.
What I still find shocking is the utter contempt greens like Kaufman seem to display for democracy.
If greens want to regulate CO2, they should try to convince voters to support politicians who plan to regulate CO2.
Sneaky back door efforts to extend the reach of existing laws are politically dangerous. In my opinion the 2003 EPA vs Massachusetts decision, and many other examples of green contempt for democracy over the years, demonstrates that greens are well aware they don’t have the support they need to pass the draconian laws they would like to pass, but they just don’t care.
Greens are determined to get their way regardless of what the people want.
It’s really important that Kennedy’s replacement is in place before the midterms. link If you’re represented by Republicans, make sure they’re on side. Congress critters pay attention to mail. They pay less attention to email.
Agree sooner is better, but there’s a good chance that the GOP will actually gain Senate seats in November.
Just splitting the eight toss-ups gains them a seat, but IMO they’re liable to net more than that.
I had forgotten that Kennedy was the swing vote on Mass v. EPA. Good riddance!
Leftists know that the people don’t want what they are selling, which is why they are so reluctant to let the people have a say.
The left doesn’t even know what they are saying……border patrol separates families….Ice doesn’t do it at all…and they are demonstrating against Ice….morons
They will get a whiplash when they finally figure out..their little trick had the opposite effect too..backfired bigly….now families stay together….which means children can be incarcerated for years..and not just 20 days
They know, they just assume their useful idiots don’t know.
And they’re likely correct. I never ascribe idiocy to the Left. They’re evil, not stupid.
Let’s hope that Massachusetts vs. EPA is reversed by the SCOTUS.
Speaking of taxpayer funded propoganda. Supporting the “fight” against “catostrophic anthropological global armagedon”. America is not alone in being duped into paying for it.
SBS is one of two taxpayer entitys that push the socialist global warming mantra in Australia. Their latest efforts again highlight the idiocy that alarmism.
When candidate Donald Trump published his list of potential nominees for Supreme Court justices, I researched the available information on each at the time. Based on those results, I became a Donald Trump advocate for president. It’s that important to me!
His first choice, SCOTUS Justice Niel Gorsuch, has already proven his value.
May President Trumps next choice be equally inspired!
“What I still find shocking is the utter contempt greens like Kaufman seem to display for democracy. ”
Communists don’t have much use for democracy.
It is the nature of the permanent ruling class to simply ‘know’ better than us what is best for us. And they are infallible also – they cannot be wrong just like the media cannot ever be wrong. [And I am NOT being sarcastic – they really think that way, both groups]
Every compound, even high melting point solids, will have a vapor pressure, even if it is too low to measure. And almost all of those compounds will also absorb in the infra-red region of the electromagnetic spectrum. So almost everything both exists in the gas phase and has ‘heat-trapping’ ability.
It is a question of degree. It is purely a matter of personal opinion and preference as to which molecules should be regarded as “pollutants” and which should not. Under the definitions used, there is no unique property requiring CO2 to be regulated and not almost every other chemical, both known and unknown.
The good news keeps on keeping on.
Worrall says ” Massachusetts v. EPA gives the EPA the right to regulate CO2 using existing Clean Air Laws.”
This demonstrates a profound ignorance by Mr Worrall of the underlying facts of this issue.
The court case did not give the EPA the right. The right was given to the EPA by Congress when it passed the CAA. The law itself gave the EPA the power. The court affirmed the EPA’s finding that CO2 is a pollutant.
Secondly a newly appointed SCOTUS judge will not be able by him/herself to repeal the EPA’s right as the title to this post implies.
Someone with “standing” has to be aggrieved by the prior decision (Mass v EPA) first, and then must file suit.
Everyone on Earth has been aggrieved by the antiscientific decision.
I’ll chip in!
For the children!
My standing would be supported by all available science. Were CO2 to drop back below 350 ppm, my crop yield would be lower, harming my finances and those of my community, while leaving the largely Asian consumers of soft white winter wheat to suffer hunger.
This seems a lot more hope than something to rejoice about yet.
Roberts wasn’t there then…he’s there now
Now that Bush has shown his true colors..it makes sense
Who knows how he’d rule on the EPA?
Breyer and Ginsburg may be ruing not having retired under Obama. They, like the rest of their bubble world, were sure that Clinton would win.
It’s unlikely that both could outlast a second Trump term. Breyer has a better shot than Ginsburg. And even Sotomayor isn’t in the pink of health.
If the two oldest justices aren’t rueful, then the Left in general is.
Meanwhile back at the ranch: Heat, Pollution Spread East This Weekend
Really , really good climate doom porn at Wunderground!
Total thriller, just like the all night drive-in horror shows!
Bring a date! Get lucky!
Arctic sea ice was at the third highest for the past decade on yesterday’s date, and looks as if it will cross over 2013 and 2015 soon, to take Numero Uno.
Arctic sea ice extent has been growing since 2012, and flat since 2007.
I guess you mean “remind them,” since (a) they have no power to do that anyway, and (b) courts can’t “repeal” anything. “Repeal” is for laws. Judges cannot make law. Or change it.
They can only rule on constitutionality.
Ann Carlson
She said this about Trump : Trump is openly hostile to widely accepted climate science, and appears not to have even an elementary understanding of how climate works.
She’s is not a scientist either she is a lawyer. My guess is Trump gets it and she doesn’t. She is a tenured leftist hired gun. Could care less about facts, just control.
Ann E. Carlson – Bio she got a BA.
Shirley Shapiro Professor of Environmental Law
Faculty Co-Director, Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
B.A. UC Santa Barbara, 1982
J.D. Harvard, 1989
UCLA Faculty Since 1994
I’d say that it’s Mark Kauffman, journalist and ex- park ranger, who’s the one that “appears not to have even an elementary understanding of how climate works.”
Don’t need a new SC Judge for this. Just because an agency CAN regulate something doesn’t mean it HAS to regulate something. President Trump can simply use a stroke of a pen to declare the EPA will not regulate CO2. Done.
But better yet is the USSC says the EPA can’t regulate CO2. There might be another Democrat president some day.
I have no idea why people don’t get this. They act like Trump is President for Life and will be there from now on to right all wrongs.
This is for CONGRESS to do. The idea that a given President’s “stroke of the pen” will fix anything fir good is ludicrous and shows a dangerous lack of knowledge about how our Federal system works.
Of course in the last half-century or so Congress went from being very jealous of its power to being fat, dumb and happy with perpetual reelection, leaving the real governance to the courts and the Federal bureaucrats – the opposite of what the founders intended. The less Congresss-critters do, the less a potential challenger can accuse them of in the next campaign.
They don’t like to work too hard. Or at all.
Democrat presidential nominee in 2028:
If CO2 is a pollutant, then why don’t those complaining about it shut the F up, since all that extra talk is just injecting MORE of it into the atmosphere. The very talk of CO2 as a pollutant causes more pollution.
The real pollution, however, is pollution of the mind.
“Trump is openly hostile to widely accepted climate science, and appears not to have even an elementary understanding of how climate works.”
The same could be said for Al Gore, David Suzuki, Bill Nye, Justin Trudeau and his very own Climate Barbie.