Protesters Aren’t Stopping US Pipeline Network Growth

By Steve Goreham
Opposition to oil and gas pipelines produces sensational headlines. Protests of the Keystone XL, Dakota Access, and numerous smaller projects are well-covered by the media, creating the impression of an industry halted by public outcry. But the US pipeline network is steadily expanding and safety is improving.
Construction efforts for oil and gas pipelines have long faced opposition from local residents who don’t want a pipeline near their community. But over the last decade, opposition expanded from local to national, involving protesters concerned with supposed impact on the climate and the global environment. Pipelines are no longer opposed for only NIMBY (Not in My Backyard) reasons, but increasingly for NOPE (Not on Planet Earth) reasons.
Keystone XL pipeline opposition is a well-known example. The Keystone XL was originally proposed in 2008 to carry petroleum from the Canadian oil sands, Montana, and North Dakota to US Gulf Coast refineries. Environmental groups, citizens, and politicians attacked the project, warning that the pipeline would harm water supplies and increase global warming.
Global warming environmentalist Bill McKibben was arrested in front of the White House in a Keystone XL protest. Senator Barbara Boxer warned that the pipeline would cause cancer in more Americans. In November 2015, President Obama rejected the project, stating, “America is now a global leader when it comes to taking serious action to fight climate change. And frankly, approving this project would have undercut that global leadership.” In January 2017, President Trump reversed the Obama rejection and signed a memorandum to advance the Keystone XL, which should begin construction later this year.
The Dakota Access Pipeline, a project to carry crude oil from North Dakota to southern Illinois, was announced in June 2014. The pipeline was opposed by Native Americans and other local groups, but also national and international groups including Amazon Watch, Black Lives Matter, and Greenpeace. St. Louis, Minneapolis, and 17 other cities passed ordinances opposing the pipeline. Celebrity Leonardo di Caprio, Senator Bernie Sanders, and even United Nations officials called for a halt to the pipeline.
In the spring and summer of 2016, a camp of over 3,000 protestors developed in the path of pipeline construction in Cannon Ball, North Dakota and received international media coverage. But between September 2016 and January 2017, the camp was cleared by police with about 200 protesters arrested. The pipeline began operation in May 2017 and now transports over 500,000 barrels of oil per day.
With rising protests backed by sympathetic media coverage, one might conclude that the US pipeline network is in decline, but this is not the case. Pipeline networks are expanding and increasingly used to safely transport oil, oil products, natural gas, and volatile liquids such as ethane, butane, and propane.
Driven by increased oil production from the fracking revolution, US crude oil pipeline mileage increased from 49,000 in 2004 to over 75,000 in 2016, according to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA). But many locations need still more pipeline capacity. Petroleum output is rising so fast in America’s largest oil field, the Permian Basin shale field in West Texas, that pipelines can’t handle it all.
The pipeline network for distributing natural gas to homes and businesses is also growing steadily. Data from the PHMSA shows that gas distribution main and service pipeline mileage grew 80 percent from 1984 to 2016. Gas pipeline mileage continues to steadily expand, despite “electrification” efforts aimed at reducing the use of natural gas and propane in California and New York.
Pipelines are the safest method to transport crude oil, oil products, and natural gas. A 2012 study by the Manhattan Institute used PHMSA data to show that hazardous material incidents for pipeline transportation of oil and gas were roughly one-twentieth of the incidents for rail transportation and hundreds of times less frequent than incidents for truck transportation per billion ton miles.
PHMSA data also shows that the number of serious incidents and fatalities experienced by US pipelines is down roughly 50 percent since 2000, despite the expansion of oil and gas pipeline networks. US residents have about double the chance of dying from a lighting strike than a pipeline accident.
New England is the only region where opposition has prevented most pipeline construction during recent years. Earlier this month, New York Governor Mario Cuomo rejected the proposed Constitution Pipeline, which planned to bring fracked gas from Pennsylvania to the New England pipeline network.
In February, when supplies of gas were tight, Massachusetts imported liquefied natural gas from Russia, needed to heat homes and generate electricity. Massachusetts Attorney General Laura Healey admitted that she would rather import gas from Russia than build a new gas pipeline to her state. Meanwhile, New England residents pay the highest electricity costs in the continental United States, and these prices are rising.
With the exception of the New England region, pipeline opponents have failed to halt the growth of US pipeline systems. Oil and gas pipeline networks continue to expand with improving safety, while delivering increasing amounts of petroleum, petroleum products, and natural gas to US residents and businesses.
Originally published in Master Resource. Republished here at request of the author. Steve Goreham is a speaker on the environment, business, and public policy and author of the book Outside the Green Box: Rethinking Sustainable Development.
Protests of……keep it up Libs
Wrong Cuomo but if Mario was still thieving oxygen, he would have stopped pipeline construction also.
Surely that calls for a special prosecutor to examine possible ties between Healey and Putin.
HANLON’S RAZOR:
Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.
I believe “Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action” – Ian Fleming.
So stupidity may explain one or 2 damaging actions, but 3 or more is malice.
And that imported gas will be delivered how, exactly?
The question is, should we be trumpeting this or keeping it soto voce? Let the greenies have their camera time, their crying fits. When they’re done, we move in, clean up the trash in their former campsite, and build our pipelines. The world progresses, fuel gets cheaper, and the lefties get to stew in their smugness Win/win.
Yes but….. In my home state of Virginia, people are fighting tooth and nail against 2 multi-state pipelines, the Mountain Valley Pipeline and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Lawsuits, living up in trees, camping out in the route, harassing the regulators, requests for rehearing of approved permits, at times it gets rather savage.
I am more than a little perturbed by the Pecksniffian antics of the greens.
it calls to mind the words from Captain Renault in “Casablanca”: “I’m shocked…”
This comment sent me to the dictionary to look up “Pecksniffian”. Interesting word. This is what I like about this web site, I learn something new every day.
I have said this before, and I will say it again: There is only one way the USA and the world will be able to take steps forward toward a post-fossil fuels era. It will not happen with wind and solar and probably not with biomass and bio-fuels. It won’t happen with a scientifically disputable climate alarmist narrative, and it won’t happen with a lot of protests in the streets and FF infrastructure sabotage.
The only way it is going to happen is with technological advances in energy generation that are capable of replacing fossil fuels. As of right now, the only tech alternative to fossil fuels is nuclear energy. I am all for fourth generation nuclear fission technology research and development. We will never know for sure if they are commercially viable until we do the R&D. So let’s drop the wind and solar subsidies and the $2.5 billion we spend every year on climate alarmism. Redirect that money and other monies to the fourth generation nuclear R&D effort. Nuclear fusion? Unsure about that.
It is frustrating to see McKibben and other activists brainwashing so many people (especially young people) into believing their anti-fossil fuel, climate alarmist and wind and solar narratives. There is something to be said for a concerted effort to make the American people more scientifically literate, and I wish someone in Washington would wake up and realize that it needs to be done. Unfortunately, it will probably be a long wait, if it happens at all.
Start by reclaiming some semblance of high standards in the American education system. Nurture a sense of examining evidence and reaching independent conclusions based on evidence. Teach the very basics of what constitutes evidence. Nurture critical thinking skills. This is all hard to do, and it requires committed instructors who get paid enough to be committed instructors.
Get rid of the assembly-line mentality in education. People have become like fast-made, cheap products of an industry ethic devoted only to making the most profit from the least input of effort and resources, and just keeping the machine grinding away in the name of living. This is not really living, of course.
Robert Kernodle :”Start by reclaiming some semblance of high standards
in the American education system.”
IN THE STEM SUBJECTS YOU ALREADY HAVE VERY HIGH STANDARDS.
What you need to do is “CLEAN OUT THE SWAMP” which the
HUMANITIES have been turned into at almost ALL UNIVERSITIES !
You MUST de-fund ALL the “Stupid Studies Subjects”
( like Feminist Studies for one example ) which have NO VALUE and
which tear society apart for no reason or benefit , just MALEVOLENCE !
For INSPIRATION and LEADERSHIP :
I suggest TWO PEOPLE you SHOULD look to OR ENGAGE !!!
1. Canadian Prof. Jordan Peterson.
2. American Ben Shapiro.
Both men have FINE MINDS and are ARTICULATE and
HIGHLY COMPETENT SPEAKERS.
They are BOTH strongly opposed to the Post-Modern-Neo-Marxism
which has seized control of ALMOST ALL the “ecological movements”
and the HUMANITIES DEPARTMENTS and ADMINISTRATIONS
of most UNIVERSITIES !
They deal well with SJW and the like by dismantling their
arguments without creating rancour and POSSIBLY even persuading
them to another point of view and possibly RECRUITING them to
“our” side of the debate ! AMAZING MEN !
YOUR SUCCESS would inspire and BREED SUCCESS ELSEWHERE !
POTUS TRUMP has really started the ball rolling hasn’t he !
With regard to the Mass. pipeline, I believe there was more to it than just the oppostion (though that certainly played a role). Kinder Morgan had trouble getting commitments regarding future NG power plants and LNG plants, among other things. The bottom line is, they didn’t see the demand required for them to go ahead. Why, I don’t know. Last I heard, they will try again though.
The “alternative-route” argument is a good one to deploy against your local “greens”, who have no credible answer besides shouting or sulking, i.e. the oil/gas will either go via this pipeline or it will go via road/rail, causing environmental destruction, including the deaths of countless small cuddly animals and rare plants.
I would not want a pipeline running through my neighborhood, either, because I’ve seen the fires at refineries in Philadelphia and the ship fires when some idiot showed up at the docks with a lit smoke of some time. That was the 1970s, and it was not pretty then. I know safety has increased considerably since then, but I still don’t want a pipeline near where I live, shop or hike.
Even so, the protests against this kind of thing are generated by what seem to me to be manufactured hysterics, not real concerns.
I don’t understand the opposition. If they are so ignorant of the sources of their heat and electricity that they protest the very things they use, there’s probably no way to get past that. So let them rant. They can go cold and hungry for all I care about their opinions.