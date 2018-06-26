Climate Craziness of the Week: ‘If you don’t understand science, you can’t vote’

Lately, the left has become even more unhinged than usual. This letter appeared in our local newspaper, the Chico Enterprise Record and is a fine example of that trend. It’s probably the most bizarre letter on climate I’ve ever seen, and of course, nobody in their right mind would bother responding to it. Ironically, the person writing, one Nancy L. Good of Chico, clearly doesn’t understand science herself, only rhetoric and headlines. Given her excluding viewpoint, maybe she shouldn’t be the one voting?
Here’s the letter as it appeared on chicoer.com:
The article on Page 10, June 19, about climate change, should have been on page 1. Why? So Doug LaMafia and the 52 percent of boneheads who voted for him recently would see it and read it.
Why are people still voting for a man who is ignorant concerning proven scientific evidence that we are slowly destroying our home planet by human practices? These are the same type of people who refused to believe the Earth is round and not flat. Stupid, stupid, stupid.
I propose a new voting requirement. If you aren’t smart enough to understand science you can’t vote and you can’t be an elected official. I am holding Republicans responsible for destroying my planet.
— Nancy L. Good, Chico
Wow, just wow.
Projection at it’s finest.
Here’s the article she’s upset about: https://www.chicoer.com/2018/06/19/looking-for-signs-of-global-warming-its-all-around-you/
We can all thank Seth Borenstein of the Associated Press for whipping this person into a frenzy, or as they call it these days, “triggered”.
Mark Twain said it best:
“Never argue with a fool, onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.”
Wow. So much anger, so much dedication to… umm… something(?), and she wants to remove a legal right to determine who has a say in government.
Questions:
1 – Who died and made her God?
2 – Is she on some kind of chemically-impacted behavioral response to events she cannot control?
3 – I just wrote an article (elsewhere) about the behavior of such people. I’d like to borrow that, for another article. This individual needs as much exposure to the light of day as we can possibly give her. There are others like her.
I wonder if she believes in Scientology? That was at one time touted as the new “science”.
I checked California education statistics and found that the largest segments of Democrat supporters are in the educationally challenged group. This would be a good idea, at least in California.
“The right way to call somebody an asshole is behind their back.”
Jerry Seinfeld
‘If you don’t understand science, you can’t vote’…Good, that would keep the Warmistas and Climate Obsessed away from the booths on Polling Day.
Only “people trained in science” should vote? My degree is Engineering Physics; after 20 years of Navy anti-submarine warfare, I also have a pretty good understanding of oceanography. I think I qualify.
For the record what’s your stance on sea level rise ?
What is your take on this Alan? Perhaps it may help with perspective and timing of such?
Yes, it is from NOAA, and that is multi-mile thick ice.
Since nobody REALLY understands the science, nobody get to vote?
We will make an exception for you Gymnosperm. Only you will get to vote. The fate of humanity is in your hands.
…If you aren’t smart enough to understand science you can’t vote and you can’t be an elected official….
She’s calling for James Hansen and Michael Mann to be taken off the voting register?
Seth Borenstein just makes stuff up.
After the first three Porkies, I returned to here.
If Nancy L. believes what Seth writes she should not be allowed near matches, sharp objects, or blunt ones, either.
Good grief.
Someone needs to tell Ms. Good that the dead vote, the illegal vote, and the felon vote are the Democrats most reliable demographic at the ballot box.
I Doubt anyone in those groups could even fill out a multiplication table.
/s
We have what is called a Baker Act in Florida to protect those who seem to be not in control and putting themselves in danger….. Perhaps this one lives on Baker Street where everyone qualifies? It is Cali in the end and not surprising…
Well, what the heck: Nancy L. Good can just join the other fascists mobbing people’s homes, shooting Republican member of congress at baseball game, throwing people out of restaurants and beating up (female) college professors.
Actually, this crap has gone on more than long enough and it’s time there were real legal consequences before more people are shot or killed because on foaming-at-the-mouth fools like Maxine Waters and Nancy L. Good.
It seems to be part of a wider phenomenon, such as witnessed after the last Presidential election. People seem to have an expectation that other people are required to agree with them. Their beliefs, their voting preferences, pretty much anything and everything. Where people might previously have agreed to differ, and recognise that the world often wont conform to what we want, now there seems to be an expectation that the world must, and will, change.
Is it caused by the internet, social media, or maybe the preening self-importance of old media as it actually loses its dominant influence? I dunno. but it is both interesting and slightly alarming.
And consider the effects of Hope and Change.
Well there will be lots of pro-choice folks unable to vote for their unscientific views on the beginning of life. Lots of folks confused on anatomy and biology when it comes to gender and genitalia, too.
”Lately, the left has become even more unhinged than usual”
It’s because the Conservatives are winning. Bigly.
I don’t know if I can take much more of this Trump, SCOTUS, Pruitt-EPA winning!
OK, I lied. I can take a lot more of this winning.
And that means the Left is just getting started with the unhinged thing.
I’ve always felt that one should have to be a US citizen, alive, and both literate and numerate (SAT scores > 700 in both domains) to hold office or be allowed to vote. It would help to have the basics in science, for which there could also be an SAT-like test. And one should have to be knowledgeable of current affairs. And this would have to be applied especially for anyone seeking elected or appointed office – especially.
Note, before exploding, that I said everyone – regardless of race, creed, color, national origin, or previous condition of servitude.
The problem with this is that the current affairs test would be based on what’s reported in the MSM, and the ETS would be forced to lower the standards for the SATs.
A while back I told an online friend of mine that I thought it was wrong to sack people because they did not believe in climate assumptions, groupthink, or ‘consensus’. She said she’d have no hesitation sacking climate ‘deniers’. If she had the opportunity. Since then, this climate mania has taken on an entirely different meaning for me. It really is a disease trying to rot the soul of Western thought; often succeeding.