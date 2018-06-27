DOOM HEADLINE: ‘Humans Will Go Extinct if We Don’t Fix Climate Change by 2023’

Yes, we’ve heard this before, again, and again, and again. Further, I’m not sure this fellow qualifies as a “Top Climate Scientist”.
From some website called GritPost:
Top Climate Scientist: Humans Will Go Extinct if We Don’t Fix Climate Change by 2023
A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years.
In a recent speech at the University of Chicago, James Anderson — a professor of atmospheric chemistry at Harvard University — warned that climate change is drastically pushing Earth back to the Eocene Epoch from 33 million BCE, when there was no ice on either pole. Anderson says current pollution levels have already catastrophically depleted atmospheric ozone levels, which absorb 98 percent of ultraviolet rays, to levels not seen in 12 million years.
Anderson’s assessment of humanity’s timeline for action is likely accurate, given that his diagnosis and discovery of Antarctica’s ozone holes led to the Montreal Protocol of 1987. Anderson’s research was recognized by the United Nations in September of 1997. He subsequently received the United Nations Vienna Convention Award for Protection of the Ozone Layer in 2005, and has been recognized by numerous universities and academic bodies for his research.
While some governments have made commitments to reduce carbon emissions (Germany has pledged to cut 95 percent of carbon emissions by 2050), Anderson warned that those measures were insufficient to stop the extinction of humanity by way of a rapidly changing climate. Instead, Anderson is calling for a Marshall Plan-style endeavor in which all of the world takes extreme measures to transition off of fossil fuels completely within the next five years.
Recovery is all but impossible, he argued, without a World War II-style transformation of industry—an acceleration of the effort to halt carbon pollution and remove it from the atmosphere, and a new effort to reflect sunlight away from the earth’s poles.
This has do[sic] be done, Anderson added, within the next five years.
“The chance that there will be any permanent ice left in the Arctic after 2022 is essentially zero,” Anderson said, with 75 to 80 percent of permanent ice having melted already in the last 35 years.
Anderson’s prediction of Arctic sea ice disappearing by 2022 may be closer to reality than a lot of us would hope. In 2016, University of Reading professor Ed Hawkins compiled global temperature data dating back to 1850, prior to the Industrial Revolution of the early 20th century and the oil boom, and turning the data into a time-lapse GIF. The most alarming part of the data showed that temperatures began rising exponentially faster at the start of the 21st century and show no signs of slowing down:
Spiralling global temperatures from 1850-2016 (full animation) https://t.co/YETC5HkmTr pic.twitter.com/Ypci717AHq
— Ed Hawkins (@ed_hawkins) May 9, 2016
Full story here if you want to bother with it.
Never mind that! It’s worse than ever imagined. Europe is on the brink of ‘peak beer’! And this time CO2 is (as always) to blame, but now because of shortage: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/27/beer-rationing-begins-after-a-carbon-dioxide-crisis-hits-europe.html
But maybe (just) we can avoid it:
https://www.nrk.no/norge/leverandor_-skip-med-co_-pa-vei-1.14103110
Only two more working days, and then 3 weeks (!) holiday!!!
Have a great summer everyone (or winter, for you at the other side…. 🙂 )
No it realy isn’t funny.
Fresh water treatment plants, drinking water is dependent on steady supply of CO2 for purification. Soon you must start to boil water at home before it is used. Very few Norwegian are used to it, especially in the capital. The possibility that many may become ill is “great.” Think many will miss such alarming news if it comes.
They’re just going to have to get in line like everyone else, after NK, Iran, China, Putin, ISIS, Al Qaeda, Putin contractors, Iran puppets, Pakistan, etc. PR jostling is standard stuff for the group so get over it.
A climate of catastrophic anthropogenic planned parenthood.
How can that be. I died of starvation sometime in the 1970’s (according to Paul Ehrlich). So how can I die again in five years?
Tom Halla
You must atone for your sins against climate alarmism twice.
Standard practice I believe.
If you can vote after you’re dead, you can die after you’re dead.
But you can still vote, right?
yes but the 2nd death means you get a 2nd vote.
The only thing that will have gone extinct by 2023 is James Anderson’s credibility.
Relegated to ignominy with the likes of Malthus, Erlich and the rest of the doomsday deplorables.
Never mind. Ta Ta Arctic, can we have the perma frost wastelands of Canada and Russia back, for a return to agriculture, after you’ve gone please.
Oh! And thanks, we can call another ship the Titanic without having gruesome movies made about it.
Oh! OH!……..I almost forgot. Pretty graphic. Is it supposed to scare us, or reassure us that the planet is finally escaping an ice age?
Psychotic delusion… Indigenous humans have thrived in every harsh environment without modern technology. I see he is a lead author for AR6. Insanity masking as science forthcoming…
gyan1
Sorry mate. Not possible without a computer model.
The experts have spoken. What can I say ~shrugs~.
Humans will go extinct no matter what…all animals eventually do.
Roscoe Pilsner
That’s a bit of a bummer on a cheery blog like Anthony’s.
These are the best types of predictions. Laughable ones. Hold them up and parade them as evidence that the man-made climate cult is insane.
Robert W Turner
I take your point, but I would rather he was right. The ice melts and the only ones to suffer are the Al Gore’s, Leonardo DiCaprio’s, and their ilk who have spent millions on beachside properties despite the inevitability of rising sea levels.
Except of course, that Arctic ice is largely sea ice.
Riiiigggghhhhht…….I’m getting it now. They whip up a scare, cash in on the carbon trading, knock down the price of their beach-side investments and make bundles from dystopia movies the public gobble up as truth cos Al and Leo present it on screen.
Man, that’s clever.
Too funny….and way too sad
Reminds me of when they figured out the Arctic wouldn’t really be “ice free”….so they concocted some story that I million km/sq would be ice free…
…That’s the size of Egypt….Egypt is 1 million km/sq…or like saying no one in Africa would miss Egypt if it disappeared
That is only part of the definition of “Nearly Ice Free Arctic” that was put forth in the IPCC AR4, 2005. The other part was ‘for 5 consecutive Septembers in a row’. For that report, the ‘Likely’ period was before mid-century, IF RPC8.5 was used, and it was of ‘medium confidence’.
So, if the condition requires 5-consecutive years, 2022 is not gonna be “Near Ice Free Arctic” unless THIS year is, which is looking highly unlikely at the moment. It is, though, as testable hypothesis, and fairly close-in at that.
I wonder what the extinction mechanism is? Guess I will have to read the paper.
““The chance that there will be any permanent ice left in the Arctic after 2022 is essentially zero,”
Wait, isn’t the chance that there has never been any “permanent” ice in the Arctic pretty much 100%?
Where are the specifics? WHY are humans going to become extinct?
Do you really want to live in a world without ice for your bourbon?
Hancock drank his whiskey straight out of the bottle, no ice needed. But then he was an a destructive individual wasn’t he.
My version of the spiral graph provides more context…
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/08/04/the-sinkhole-our-descent-into-the-next-ice-age/
I just discovered that Loch Lomond was populated 7,000 years ago. It seems it was much warmer then.
The Vikings invaded Scotland (well, arguably, some say it was mostly peaceful) and that’s something, considering we kicked out the English and the Romans.
The Vikings also occupies parts of Greenland I believe, when it was warmer. So I guess warm isn’t bad.
Anderson is correct, all of the world needs to take extreme measures to transition off of fossil fuels completely within the next five years or all humanity will be wiped out (become extinct). Of course, if we do or don’t transition off of fossil fuels completely within the next five years or all humanity will be wiped out eventually anyways sometime in the next few million years or so.
MJPenny
I guess the guy who said he was time traveller was lying then?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/06/04/climate-alarmist-time-traveller-from-the-year-6491-passes-a-lie-detector-test/
Must be even worse than we thought.
Or we do fix the climate by 2023
End of the world cultism at its worst. I wonder, is Anderson completely off fossil fuels now?
He’s off his rocker. Does that count?
What a pile of shite!
when shoveling BS it is important to shovel it high and shovel it fast!!! 🙂
warned that climate change is drastically pushing Earth back to the Eocene Epoch from 33 million BCE, when there was no ice on either pole.
This is the most silly claim, especially when considering the evidence….about and in regard of “no ice on either pole”…completely silly, as far as I can tell.
“climate change is drastically pushing Earth back to the Eocene Epoch from 33 million BCE, when there was no ice on either pole. ”
Sigh. He can’t even get the simplest things right. 33 million years ago was Early Oligocene, not the Eocene and the Earth was in the grip of the first major glaciation (Oi-1) which covered almost the entire Antarctic continent. As a matter of fact there was more ice there than there is now.
Not that the Eocene was ice-free at both (or either) poles either. There were tidewater glaciers both in East Greenland and East Antarctica.
However it definitely was a lot warmer in the Eocene than now. And life flourished on Earth like it has never done since.
I agree with one thing though, humans will go extinct someday. All species do.