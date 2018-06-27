Has a new volcano formed in Hawaii?

Story by David Rothery Professor of Planetary Geosciences, The Open University
Kilauea, the most active volcano on Hawaii, has been in continual eruption since 1983. It entered a new phase in early May when fractures along a rift on the eastern side of the volcano opened during a series of earthquakes – some of which became volcanic fissures from which lava was erupted.
These fissures allowed magma that had been ponded in a summit lake to drain onto the ground surface as lava flows lower down the mountain. This was close to a residential subdivision known as Leilani Estates, where a new volcanic cone has since developed.
Kilauea is buttressed on its north-west side by the enormous mass of Mauna Loa volcano, but its south-east slopes face the ocean and are unsupported. The magma from beneath the volcano usually erupts from the summit of the volcano, and there was a spectacular lava lake there in March. However two rift zones (areas where the volcano is splitting apart), extending east and south-west from the summit, can make it possible for lava to erupts from Kilauea’s flanks too.
The current activity is based along the east rift zone. According to the US Geological Survey, 23 separate new fractures there became volcanic fissures from which lava was erupted. By the end of May, “fissure 8” (the eighth new fissure to have announced itself) had become dominant – with activity at the others ceasing or subsiding. This was the source of the lava that by June 4 was flowing into the sea several miles away near the Vacationland resort, where it completely filled what had previously been Kapoho Bay.
By mid-June, the coagulated spatter around the persistently active part of fissure 8 had built a cone approaching 200ft high as seen in the photo below.
Separate plumbing
The question naturally arises as to whether this new hill and source of all that lava is a volcano in its own right. If you look on the internet you will typically find “volcano” defined as something like “a landscape feature produced at a site where magma is erupted”. Such a simplistic definition would qualify the “fissure 8” cone as a volcano, but I think just about every professional volcanologist would reject this, on the grounds that it is merely a subsidiary vent belonging to Kilauea.
This is because it is fed by magma from the source that supplies Kilauea as a whole, and could equally well have erupted elsewhere on Kilauea. The new cone at fissure 8 is not significantly more substantial than numerous older subsidiary cones elsewhere on Kilauea.
However, you would search in vain for a formally sanctioned definition of the term “volcano” to quantify the degree of connectedness or mutual size relationships in a way that could settle this issue. On the positive side, the lack of such a definition enables volcanologists to avoid the sometimes bitter controversy over the formal definition of the term “planet” that has plagued astronomers since 2006, when Pluto was demoted to being a “dwarf planet”. But it does leave them open to people arguing that, if the fissure 8 cone is just part of Kilauea, then why don’t we count Kilauea as just part of Mauna Loa?
There is some logic in this, because Kilauea and Mauna Loa both draw their magma from the same source in the Earth’s mantle (the Hawaiian hotspot plume). But in this case professional volcanologists generally agree that these are best regarded as separate systems, and the US Geological Survey rightly regards the situation that way. That’s because activity at Kīlauea has no discernible effect on Mauna Loa’s magmatic system.
A name?
Although I would agree that the fissure 8 vent is not a volcano in its own right, it does surely deserve to be referred to by a suitably memorable designation. The stance of the US Geological Survey is that bestowing names is not up to them.
This, they say, is the right of the local community, which includes the many people who have lost their homes to the new lava flows. It could end up being known as Pu’u Leilani (Hawaiian for “Leilani Hill”, after its location), or maybe as something more poetic. But the time for this will be when this phase of the eruption has ended, which might not be for several more weeks.
Originally published in The Conversation
Wannahockaloogie
Face down wind.
and don’t pull on Superman’s cape
And you don’t mess around with Jim [Hanson]
Wasn’t that a song by Don Ho?
:-]
Naah, the late Jim Croce.
Tiny Bubbles (of lava).
I think that’s a side effect of Maui Wowee, IIRC.
WOOT….OT but very biggly news
….I wonder if we can write in Jeanine Pirro
Anthony Kennedy retiring from Supreme Court
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/06/27/anthony-kennedy-retiring-from-supreme-court.html
I have found this eruption just fascinating as I come from a country (Australia) where we have not had active volcanoes for thousands of years. I’ll admit to being a bit disappointed that when we visited Hawai’i in January that the volcano was not very active and we could not cruise past magma actively entering the sea. I feel a bit guilty now as I have watched the news stories and seen people losing their homes and livelihoods. But nature is just amazing, is it not? How can anyone not be amazed by this and realise how we still need to understand our amazing planet. BTW how can Mauna Loa be a measuring site for CO2 on an active volcanic island? Don’t volcanoes release CO2?
Measurements made when winds bring volcanic gases to Mauna Loa are disregarded. Prevailing wind currents generally bring pristine air to the site.
Hi Quilter. There are actually two active volcanoes in Australian territory – Heard Island and McDonald Island. And several more if you count the part of Antarctica claimed by Australia!
But none on the continent, unless you count New Guinea, on the same plate across the shallow epicontinental sea.
The most recent eruptions on mainland Australia are in Queensland, two last active within 20,000 years. Possibly as recently as seven and nine thousand years ago.
I’m not a geologist, but I can say with confidence that fissure 8 is not a separate volcano. Shield volcanos are formed when the lava is relatively low viscosity. As the magma chamber pushes up from beneath the crust, it can cause rifts. Fissure 8 is a place where the rift opened up enough for lava from Kilauea to “leak” out the side, rather than through the crater, which is currently in the process of collapsing. At some point, if it continues to grow, fissure 8 will be given a name, probably pu’u , which translates to hill. If the pressure in the magma chamber underneath Kilauea increases again to the point where the flow exceeds the capacity of the rift, the crater will fill up again like it did previously. That may happen next week, next year or next century or never. There is no way to know. There is already another volcano forming below the surface, south east of the big island. Eventually, it will become the next big thing.
So ….it’s going to be called Hillary ? (8>))
Monica
Ooh, that left a stain.
Smoke, mirrors and noise but nothing substantial?
Agree, this is the same volcano, just a side vent. There is a whole chain of side vents along this flank.
The new seamount, Loihi, is a new volcano.
About 20 miles south of Kilauea, there is another volcano building on the deep sea floor. I think it’s like 3000 feet high but still like 8000ft below the sea surface.
Loihi Seamount.
Its close enough to the Big Island, that they might merge when Loihi emerges above the waves.
A new volcanic island is forming, but it’s still underwater, southeast of the Big Island. It’s a continuation of the formation of the Hawaiian chain (and Emperor Seamounts) by the passage of the Pacific Plate over the hot spot.
https://geology.com/usgs/loihi-seamount/
As Kilauea merged with Mauna Loa, and Mauna Loa merged with Mauna Kea, to form the Big Island.
Suggestive that the Hawaiian hot spot may be getting hotter and more active in the last million years or so. Or that the Pacific plate is slowing down. Or something.
It’s definitely something. But there are earlier mergers, too. Oahu, Molokai and Maui each formed from two volcanoes. And Maui and the Big Island are almost scarily close to each other. And there’s a bigger than average gap between Kauai and Oahu.
Stuff happens. The Emperor Seamounts show that the Pacific Plate changed direction.
It looks like volcanic activity is picking up over the globe. This I think is response to the weakening of the solar/geo magnetic fields. If explosive volcanic activity does indeed increase on a upward trend moving forward there will be climatic implications.
But, climate science claims our Star has no effect on Earth’s climate. (SARC)
I live a couple hours drive north of the New Madrid fault. I hope there’s no repeat of the quakes there that seem to align themselves with centennial minima.
Or if there are a lot of gases containing sulfur, it could become known as Pe’u Leilani.
Didn’t Sherwood Schwartz already cover this in depth on Gilligan’s Island?
From the ‘Glossary of Geology’ 3ed. Bates and Jackson (1987): parasitic [volc] Said of a volcanic cone, crater, or lava flow that occurs on the side of a larger cone; it is subsidiary form. Syn: lateral [volc]; adventive.
Presumably the action is not entirely on public land. The property issues will be very interesting. Given it’s Hawaii those issues may be well established.
At least these folks aren’t facing insurance problems.
https://www.insurancejournal.com/news/west/2018/05/09/488809.htm
Yep, somebody, or several own fissure 8. My guess is Hawaii will claim the land and pay the owners the previous value.
This Kilauea eruption is quite similar to the 2014-15 eruption of Bárðarbunga in Iceland.
I keep an eye on the Icelandic Met Office earthquakes page. In the run up to the fissure eruption there were numerous tremors in a line stretching farther and farther to the NE of the volcano as the magma forced its way along a sub-surface dike over several weeks. Eventually it found a way to the surface at Holuhraun about 40 km away from the central volcano. The resulting outpouring of lava covered ~85 sq km.