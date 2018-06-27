100% Renewables by 2035 – Surprise New York Primary Winner Takes on Democrat Climate “Moderates”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the surprise winner of the NY-14 Primary upset has just proven that the problem with establishment Democrats is they just aren’t committed enough.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is the Climate Change Hardliner the Planet Needs
Becky Ferreira
Jun 28 2018, 1:01am
Ocasio-Cortez upset the NY-14 primary with a progressive agenda that included transitioning the US to renewables by 2035.
Progressive challenger Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th district (Bronx/Queens) on Tuesday, beating out her incumbent opponent Joe Crowley, who has been a member of Congress since 1999. The victory was a surprising upset and a key victory for progressives, who are eager to pull the Democratic Party left in spite of hand-wringing from its current moderate leadership.
“This is the start of a movement,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to her win. “Thank you all.”
…
Cleverly branding her plan to confront climate change as “a Green New Deal,” Ocasio-Cortez set an ambitious goal to fully transition the United States to renewable energy sources by 2035. Crucially, she spotlighted the economic and social justice impacts of climate change, and warned of the “worldwide refugee crisis” that will result from continuing to marginalize the issue.
“Right now, the economy is controlled by big corporations whose profits are dependent on the continuation of climate change,” her platform reads. “This arrangement benefits few, but comes at the detriment of our planet and all its inhabitants.”
…
Read more: https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/mbkze3/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-is-the-climate-change-hardliner-the-planet-needs
From Alexandria’s campaign website;
Mobilizing Against Climate Change
In order to address runaway global climate change, Alexandria strongly supports transitioning the United States to a carbon-free, 100% renewable energy system and a fully modernized electrical grid by 2035. She believes renewable fuels must be produced in a way that achieves our environmental and energy security goals, so we can move beyond oil responsibly in the fight against climate change. By encouraging the electrification of vehicles, sustainable home heating, distributed rooftop solar generation, and the conversion of the power grid to zero-emissions energy sources, Alexandria believes we can be 100% free of fossil fuels by 2035.
Furthermore, Alex believes in recognizing the relationship between economic stability and environmental sustainability. It’s time to shift course and implement a Green New Deal – a transformation that implements structural changes to our political and financial systems in order to alter the trajectory of our environment. Right now, the economy is controlled by big corporations whose profits are dependent on the continuation of climate change. This arrangement benefits few, but comes at the detriment of our planet and all its inhabitants. Its effects are life-threatening, and are especially already felt by low-income communities, both in the U.S. and globally. Even in NY-14, areas like Throgs Neck, College Point, and City Island are being affected by erosion and rising sea levels. Rather than continue a dependency on this system that posits climate change as inherent to economic life, the Green New Deal believes that radically addressing climate change is a potential path towards a more equitable economy with increased employment and widespread financial security for all.
Climate change is the single biggest national security threat for the United States and the single biggest threat to worldwide industrialized civilization, and the effects of warming can be hard to predict and self-reinforcing. We need to avoid a worldwide refugee crisis by waging a war for climate justice through the mobilization of our population and our government. This starts with the United States being a leader on the actions we take both globally and locally.
Read more: https://ocasio2018.com/issues#mobilizing-against-climate-change
I agree with Alexandria that the current Democrat leadership, whoever they are at this point in time, don’t seem to be taking climate change seriously.
Imagine for a moment that you truly believed anthropogenic global warming was an imminent deadly threat. If climate change really was an existential crisis, it simply wouldn’t make sense to campaign for or support the adoption of half measures. If you truly believed the future of your children depended on giving up your car, that your kids would all die if you and your neighbours continued to use fossil fuels, wouldn’t you demand everyone immediately give up their car? Wouldn’t you feel anger and frustration towards the self serving complacency of establishment politicians who kept trying to buy you off by offering tiny upward increments to their unambitious renewable targets?
The obvious explanation for mainstream Democrat moderation on climate issues is that most Democrat establishment politicians don’t really believe climate change is a serious issue. They offer a few token measures to win the votes of climate believers, while trying to avoid frightening off rich industrialists who are attracted to some of their other policies.
But hardcore climate fanatics aren’t complete fools. They might be wrong about climate change, but people know when they are just being used by politicians who don’t really care about their concerns.
It was inevitable that someone like Alexandria would arise – a true believer, someone who speaks to the hearts of fellow climate true believers, people who are fed up with being lied to and betrayed by the establishment.
You were very kind to use that picture instead of the ones where she realized she had won the primary !!
What a nut she be !
This seems like it will turn into a lesson on “How to loose a long time congressional stronghold!” I don’t think the moderate Dems will be able to force themselves to vote for this Kook.
I’m not so sure, it will be fascinating to see how Alexandria does. She’s tapping into more than the climate theme, I suspect this upset has been brewing for a long time. If Republicans can have a grassroots revolution, why not the Democrats?
Looks like we’re there…..even the kids don’t like what they see in the Dems
I’m hoping this Progressive grassroots revolution toward full blown Statism poses the opportunity for a new “Bernie Party” to act as a thorn in the side of Democrats; much as the Libertarian party sometimes does for Republicans.
Yeah, like when the Libertarian Perot delivered the White House to Bill Clinton.
Not really true Tom. If every Perot vote had gone to Bush, he would still have lost. Most analysts don’t give Bush more than 50% of the Perot vote in any case.
Not true, based upon the electoral vote. Perot voters were concentrated in states which would have gone for Bush. For example, Bush would have won AZ but for Perot.
And Bush would have gotten more than half the Perot vote.
Perot and Clinton made a corrupt pact to give EDS the contract to run Hillary Care.
“For example, Bush would have won AZ but for Perot.”
Bush won AZ in 1992…?
Perot was no libertarian. He was very protectionist, which is is not a libertarian trait. In my mind we was kind of Trump 1.0, populist and an “outsider”, but he didn’t understand the obvious truth that our voting system necessarily results in a 2 party system.
And Perot was not a Libertarian.
” She’s tapping into more than the climate theme,”
She is also offering free medical insurance and a guaranteed income.
None of the things she is selling will ever come to fruition. She is another delusional socialist living in a false reality.
More and more, the American voter will pick whichever candidate offers them the most free stuff.
If ever there was an argument for tying the vote to actually paying taxes, this lady would be it.
MarkW
Maybe I was wrong. With this fruit loop gaining popularity, America really is in trouble.
I agree. Folks are very unhappy. That’s why we have President Trump. As far as I can tell, Hillary stole the nomination. If that hadn’t happened, I suspect that a lot of Trump voters would have gone to Sanders.
You can’t understand American politics without reading this study. Folks are literally sick to death of being ignored and cheated both by Democrats and Republicans. They really don’t care if they bring the whole thing crashing down around their own ears.
Josh Marshall called the election. Michael Moore called the election. Thomas Frank called the election in his book Listen Liberal. It’s not like some folks on the left didn’t realize what was going to happen. The arrogant twits who took over the Democrat party weren’t, and still aren’t, listening.
I agree, If you paid attention….Trump and Sanders were saying many of the same things
Well she’s promising the liberal dream….it’s going to be fun sitting back and watching her not be able to deliver….reality sucks
GOP doesn’t stand much hope in her district. But will still be interesting.
What moderate Dems?
Moderate compared to Alexandria…
Am I wrong to believe that moderates are really just liars for their faith; a little like a taqiyya doctrine?
I’m not sure that there are enough moderate Democrats left in that region to stop her.
Socialists and fairy tales and unicorns. But I repeat myself.
“sustainable home heating”
What is sustainable home heating? Is it a regular diet of beans so that you can fart your way to warming your house? If you are depending on electricity to heat your house because fossil fuels are banned and your power generator does not have a nuclear plant or a hydro source, how do you survive the long cold winter night when the wind isnt blowing?
Alan… I suspect dietary beans will be verboten, to keep methane emissions contained, what with methane being, what, 200 times a more potent than CO2 as an GHG !
By next month, it will be 300 times more potent.
Get ready for shivering in the dark. And invest in blankets…lots of them.
New York advocates for sustainable home heating refer to air source heat pumps powered by renewables including solar. Nothing wrong with that other than the fact that air source heat pumps don’t work when it is really cold and solar in New York is pretty much worthless in the winter. What could go wrong?
She and others of her agenda will be going no where. Trump forever!!!
The Climate Cuckaloos are doubling and tripling down on Crazy Extreme Climate Whackoism now, because they know they’re losing.
“But hardcore climate fanatics aren’t complete fools.”
So, they are incomplete fools?
A great turn of phrase; but he’s saying that the hardcore realise their party is lying to them (as does everyone else).
I wonder what her stance is on nuclear fission power plants? As far as I can see only nuclear fission plants are suitable for base load carbon free electricity. Any other stance is truly unicorns and fairy dust.
The rest of the New York Democrat establishment is 100% against it. Even to the point of shutting down working plants.
2035 is less than 17 years away. Tesla has been around for almost as long with a lot of support from governments, can’t survive without it and can’t produce a product that consumers would buy except for the novelty. Love to know why she is so confident that it can be done.
She had an asteroid named after her because she won a high school science competition, so she understands science. Just take her word for it OK?!
Eric Worrall
This is what we get for allowing children to be heard, not seen.
I made a small edit to show the depth of her lunacy…
“…Ocasio-Cortez set an ambitious goal to fully transition the United States to renewable energy sources within 24 hours…“
Obama with boobies. Many CIA agents are running for office this year, some covertly. Her bio hints at her connections. All in the family? Wiki neglects to mention her father’s identity.
”Obama with boobies.” Now that’s a revolting image! 🙁
Puerto Rican babes are, like, super caliente.
And not all their dads work for the Company.
“…strongly supports transitioning the United States to a carbon-free, 100% renewable energy system and a fully modernized electrical grid by 2035. She believes renewable fuels must be produced in a way that achieves our environmental and energy security goals, so we can move beyond oil responsibly in the fight against climate change. By encouraging the electrification of vehicles, sustainable home heating, distributed rooftop solar generation, and the conversion of the power grid to zero-emissions energy sources, Alexandria believes we can be 100% free of fossil fuels by 2035.” She mouths all the alarmist buzz-words, but never once addresses HOW this magical transformation will take place. Even “…distributed rooftop solar…” may sound like a concrete proposal only if one ignores who will pay for them and how they’ll actually do any good, since most homes don’t have enough rooftop to power the entire home, so integration etc. Everything else is gibberish, kind of like the stuff you get out of a random word generator. (Does anyone else remember a Corporate Mission Statement Generator? Same thing.) Looks like she’s laying out an agenda too tall for even pixie dust and unicorn farts to handle.
From the article: “We need to avoid a worldwide refugee crisis by waging a war for climate justice”
Or we could just build a wall.
Building a wall will not prevent visitors from overstaying their visa. Also, no matter how high you build the wall, one can always tunnel underneath it.
It’s easy to find people overstaying their visas. It’s hard for most illegals even to get a visa in the first place.
Having sensors lower in the ground will make it easier to detect tunneling.
Felix, you are clueless….
..
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/visa-overstays-outnumber-illegal-border-crossings-trend-expected-continue-n730216
..
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/jun/14/illegal-immigrants-who-overstay-visas-almost-never/
Now that thar is funny.
Talk about clueless!
No one knows how many illegal border crossings there are. While census data (LOL!) suggest 12 million illegals, the actual number, based upon realistic data, is 30 million or more.
ICE doesn’t look for visa overstays. It would be easy to find them if they put pressure on the residents or institutions whose names they gave to get the visas.
My wife is a citizen of the only Latin American country in the visa waiver program. Before 2014, she had to go through the visa process. I’m pretty sure that I know a lot more illegal immigrants than you do.
An illegal border crosser who was a care giver for a relative was deported, and back in a week.
The wall will not prevent visa overstays which is more of a problem than boarder crossings.
Besides Felix, Mexico said they will not pay for a wall.
So? Just tax remittances to Latin American countries via WU and other money transfer services.
We don’t need a wall along the whole frontier. But key parts of it do need improved physical barriers.
A good buddy of mine in NM works on tunnel detection systems. He says that the public estimates of crossers are preposterous. So do my relatives who live close to the border.
” tax remittances to Latin American countries via WU and other money transfer services.”
…
Felix again shows how clueless he is. Why should Exxon be taxed on payments to Pemex for oil imports?
You’re clueless not to know what WU is. I’m not talking corporations, but Mexican illegals in the US sending money home via Western Union.
Boy, you are totally out to lunch about illegal alien life.
No, it isn’t. Not even close. The tunnels are used to smuggle drugs and arms as well as trafficked people.
As I noted, no one knows how many illegals cross per year. Is it 600 K, as per the BP, or two million, as in prior years? The BP and ICE go by extrapolating from those they catch.
No way to know relative number of visa overstays v. illegal crossers without knowing the latter, which is unknowable.
Remy Mermelstein
Media reports as evidence? On this blog?
Are you kidding?
Show me data that proves the media report wrong Mr. HotScot
I’m not as inclined to distrust the Washington Times as I am to completely dismiss NBC [Fake] News.
“…overstaying their visa.”
“…tunnel underneath it.”
Both of which are potentially an order of magnitude more efficient to manage and control than a wall-less border, else, everyone would be overstaying their Visa’s and digging tunnels.
See links I posted for Felix.
Sure, but it also matters how many Visas are issued versus how many cross the border illegally, and how many individuals actually overstay.
Here’s the DHS report (emphasis added):
“The report specifies that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processed 50,437,278 in-scope nonimmigrant admissions at U.S. air and sea POEs who were expected to depart in FY16—of which 739,478 overstayed their admission, resulting in a total overstay rate of 1.47 percent.”
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2017/05/22/dhs-releases-fiscal-year-2016-entryexit-overstay-report
Of course many of those weren’t from Latin American countries.
But as I said. It would be easy to track down visa violators, if ICE were willing to get tough with those who sponsored or were visited by the miscreants.
“if ICE were willing to get tough” is a lot less expensive than building a wall that will not do much to stem the flow.
Why not do both?
Get rid of middle and upper class visa violators and uneducated ripper-offers of the system, drug runners, insurance fraudsters, anchor baby mothers and unaccompanied teenage anchors.
The millions of illegals who actually work and contribute, without taking US jobs, can be admitted as legal guest workers, as under the Bracero program.
“Why not do both?”
..
Because dollar for dollar building a wall is less cost effective. For one reason, it does nothing to decrease the number of illegals that already are here.
You’re not factoring in stopping terrorists and drug smugglers.
The most expensive option is increasing the number of BP and ICE personnel.
DHS claims they catch more than half of border crossers. I call BS on that. That’s how they derive only 600,000 attempts per year.
IMO they don’t catch even 25%, which means well over a million a year.
Have you ever even been to the border? I’ve walked, driven, flown or floated ever single mile of it. For most stretches more than once. My brother lives on it. My friends in the NG patrol it.
I live in a part of WA State with a huge and growing illegal population, which means ever more rural crime. How many visa violators kill, maim, rape, pillage and plunder? Insurance fraud, maybe.
Sorry, sir, but you are deeply, truly and utterly clueless.
LMAO @ Felix: “stopping terrorists”
..
FYI no wall would not have stopped the 9/11 terrorists. They were here on visas!!!!!
…
In fact, can you provide us with a count of how many terrorists have been “caught” crossing the boarder?
You’ll won’t be laughing when they blow your A off.
My reply is in moderation because of all the links to terrorists crossing the southern border I supplied.
Out to lunch. Like, totally.
So sycomputing, what you are saying is that building the wall will have no effect on the overstay rate, correct?
“… building the wall will have no effect on the overstay rate, correct?”
I would say you’re right about that, but they’re two different POE’s. From a management perspective, it remains much easier to manage Visa overstays than it does an open border. E.g., we could simply stop issuing Visas and by default that would stop the overstay problem.
I don’t think it’s unreasonable to believe that with a willing DHS a border wall will significantly reduce illegal entry into the United States.
“we could simply stop issuing Visas ”
…
Can’t do that sycomputing, if we did that, Mar-a-Largo would have to shut down:
..
https://www.palmbeachpost.com/business/employers-use-more-foreign-workers-trump-wins-visas-for-mar-lago/XG0GxJIyqb4Z4WxRjwT45J/
We could stop tourist and student visas to countries with a high share of violators.
And threaten businesses, schools, organizations and individuals sponsoring violators with jail time.
Good ideas, and guess what……much less expensive, and more effective than building a stupid wall.
…
So if any of the workers at Mar-a-Lago overstayed their work-visa, would we throw Trump in jail?
Contract workers such he used, typically Polish, don’t overstay their visas.
The marina where I keep my boat was built by Polish workers. Not a single one even thought about overstaying his visa. Nor could he easily have done so, even if he wanted to do so.
You are beyond clueless.
I’m not arguing politics, I’m arguing management.
Take care.
And overstaying could be for a short period due to any number of understandable reasons.
Unless a single solution solves all aspects of the problem, we should no nothing?
We have a very dangerous third world craphole on our southern border….it’s wide open
They are trying to have an election and over 100 of the people running for office have been murdered…gangs are cutting people’s heads off like ISIS…burning people alive….and gunning people down in schools..drugs are rampart and so are very dangerous gangs
People are walking across…they don’t want to come here legally..they don’t have a visa..children are being trafficked and raped by the very people that were paid to bring them here
What kind of stupid doesn’t at least want to build a wall?
“What kind of stupid doesn’t at least want to build a wall?”
One that’s lost the support of the American people and needs Mexicans to vote for them if they’re ever going to win another election.
Please forgive me for invoking stereotypes – but have the girl’s utterances been stolen from a provincial beauty pageant contestant somewhere?
That’s not nice.
She only wants World Peace…..
“100% renewable energy system and a fully modernized electrical grid by 2035” — campaign website
So…what currently constitutes a “renewable energy system” aside from Solar, Wind, Hydro, and Geothermal? Last time I bothered to check the state of photovoltaics, they generally weren’t as efficient at converting photons to electrons as we would need in order to replace converting a long chain carbon into heat to spin a turbine. Wind is not dependable and its effectiveness goes down the more wind generators you place in close proximity. Hydro works pretty well, so long as you are near moving water. Geothermal has some serious issues with maintenance costs being quite high. It seems counterintuitive to switch from a highly reliable source of electrical generation to those of lesser reliability, especially when your population is increasing and by extension the demands being placed upon the nation’s power grid.
More proof that Americans are fed up with politics status quo. Progressives are becoming the mouthpiece for the Democratic party and the Socialists are wiping up the rear (pun intended). Moderates will be winning the war and established Republicans and Democrats will see a realignment and new order replacing them. “Climate Change” will not become a party platform in the foreseeable future due to general populace ambivalence. NGO’s will continue pushing the CC narrative until their funding dries up because the backers are tired of putting money into a losing cause. The UN will continue bleating their CC message of doom because it’s their road to One World Government but without NGO and major nations support their message will be lost.
And the Democrat party continues it’s swing to the hard left.
“In order to address runaway global climate change, Alexandria strongly supports transitioning the United States to a carbon-free, 100% renewable energy system and a fully modernized electrical grid by 2035.”
This is pure delusion.
This leftist thinks it is a runaway warming trend, which is a LIE!
Socialists/communists needs to grow up and drop the idiotic proclamations by advocating a political system that is a proven failure!
She swept the critical Bengali vote:
https://www.npr.org/2018/06/27/623752094/who-is-alexandria-ocasio-cortez
I think she aims to do for the US what Hugo Chavez did for Venezuela.
Yes. DSA was begun by communist revolutionaries who realized that violent revolution was not imminent in the USA. The strategy was to go mainstream and transform our country from within the system. One of the kooks who drove our DHS Secretary from a restaurant in DC was a DSA member and employee of the Justice Department. They are well ensconced. Read Stanley Kurtz’ “Radical-in-Chief” to get an interesting perspective on the serious communist threat that has been gestating for decades in our beloved country.
“But hardcore climate fanatics aren’t complete fools.”
So which bits are missing ????
They tend to be totalitarians. Environmentalism is a means to the end of controlling society. They are not fools but they are perverse.
Ms Ocasio-Cortez is at least consistent–all her major proposals are unworkable.
Oh great another “Keep it in the ground” idiot..
Most of her constituents are recent arrivals from “socialist” regions. A larger turnout may wrk against her though.
Phrases that come to mind . . .
We live in interesting times (again).
You can’t make this stuff up.
Popcorn time.
Eating their own.
Straight from the Pol Pot manual on socialist ascendancy.
The USA and Europe are a never ending source of extreme adult entertainment.
Jacinda Ardern (New Zealand Prime Minister) = free stuff + fight climate change.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez = free stuff + fight climate change.
See ya I’m going into politics; too easy . . .
While an very interesting outcome, actually far worse for Democrats than Republicans, it does show that socialists are more than a passing fad. However, there are 700K people in the NY 14th Congressional district. Only 27K voted in the Democratic Primary and Ocasio-Cortez got less than 16 thousand votes. Apparently she is a supposedly educated as a microbiologist. She was endorsed and financially supported by a whose who of far left moneyed NGOs, e.g., MoveOn.org, Black Lives Matter, etc. She claims not to take money from corporations. Which I assume means not directly from corporations but only when washed through groups like MoveOn.org. I guess Soros doesn’t doesn’t count as an evil capitalist. She fundamentally is beating the same drum, playing to the same old bases as any other Leftist Democrat. The 14th District apparently is much younger and even more Hispanic (50%) than just a decade ago. This should send a bit of a shock through the NY City and state Democratic establishment. The question is whether the establishment Democrats counter or move in farther left. Right now what National Democratic leaders are saying is that Ocasio-Cortez’s primary win means nothing.
Who said she’s a microbiologist? She studied economics (!) and business (!!) at Boston U, before going to work as a bartender:
http://www.businessinsider.com/all-about-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-who-beat-crowley-in-ny-dem-primary-2018-6#less-than-one-year-ago-she-was-still-working-as-a-bartender-in-new-york-4
She’s a culinary curiousity a
“nutty watermelon”.
You can’t fight every battle, and this one was a lost cause from the start (demographically).
“never interrupt your enemy while they are making a mistake”
‘specially if they don’t know it.
Sometimes you feel a little sorry for them.
I think she would be much happier in Venezuela. Completely unhinged.