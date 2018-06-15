NASA glaciologist Jay Zwally puts the hammer down: ‘Antarctica is gaining ice’

A new paper about to be in press, comes at the end of a flurry of papers and reports published this week that claims Antarctica was losing ice mass. Zwally says ice growth is anywhere from 50 gigatons to 200 gigatons a year.
NASA glaciologist Jay Zwally says his new study will show, once again, the eastern Antarctic ice sheet is gaining enough ice to offset losses in the west.
By Michael Bastasch
Is Antarctica melting or is it gaining ice? A recent paper claims Antarctica’s net ice loss has dramatically increased in recent years, but forthcoming research will challenge that claim.
NASA glaciologist Jay Zwally first challenged the “consensus” on Antarctica in 2015 when he published a paper showing ice sheet growth in eastern Antarctica outweighed the losses in the western ice sheet.
Zwally will again challenge the prevailing narrative of how global warming is affecting the South Pole. Zwally said his new study will show, once again, the eastern Antarctic ice sheet is gaining enough ice to offset losses in the west.
Much like in 2015, Zwally’s upcoming study will run up against the so-called “consensus,” including a paper published by a team of 80 scientists in the journal Nature on Wednesday. The paper estimates that Antarctic is losing, on net, more than 200 gigatons of ice a year, adding 0.02 inches to annual sea level rise.
“Basically, we agree about West Antarctica,” Zwally told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “East Antarctica is still gaining mass. That’s where we disagree.”
Reported ice melt mostly driven by instability in the western Antarctic ice sheet, which is being eaten away from below by warm ocean water. Scientists tend to agree ice loss has increased in western Antarctica and the Antarctic Peninsula has increased.
Measurements of the eastern ice sheet, however, are subject to high levels of uncertainty. That’s where disagreements are. (RELATED: Earth’s Largest Ice Sheet Was Stable For Millions Of Years During A Past Warm Period)
“In our study East Antarctic remains the least certain part of Antarctica for sure,” Andrew Shepherd, the study’s lead author and professor at the University of Leeds, told TheDCNF.
“Although there is relatively large variability over shorter periods, we don’t detect any significant long-term trend over 25 years,” Shepherd said.
However, Zwally’s working on a paper that will show the eastern ice sheet is expanding at a rate that’s enough to at least offset increased losses the west.
The ice sheets are “very close to balance right now,” Zwally said. He added that balance could change to net melting in the future with more warming.
So, why is there such a big difference between Zwally’s research and what 80 scientists recently published in the journal Nature?
There are several reasons for the disagreement, but the biggest is how researchers make what’s called a glacial isostatic adjustment (GIA), which takes into account the movement of the Earth under ice sheets.
Scientists use models to measure the movement of land mass in response to changes the ice sheet sitting on top. For example, Zwally said eastern Antarctica’s land mass has been going down in response to ice sheet mass gains.
That land movement effects ice sheet data, especially in Antarctica where small errors in GIA can yield big changes ice sheet mass balance — whether ice is growing or shrinking. There are also differences in how researchers model firn compaction and snowfall accumulation.
“It needs to be known accurately,” Zwally said. “It’s an error of being able to model. These are models that estimate the motions of the Earth under the ice.”
Zwally’s 2015 study said an isostatic adjustment of 1.6 millimeters was needed to bring satellite “gravimetry and altimetry” measurements into agreement with one another.
Shepherd’s paper cites Zwally’s 2015 study several times, but only estimates eastern Antarctic mass gains to be 5 gigatons a year — yet this estimate comes with a margin of error of 46 gigatons.
Zwally, on the other hand, claims ice sheet growth is anywhere from 50 gigatons to 200 gigatons a year.
Ever notice….it’s always where you can’t see find or measure it…and have to totally make it up
Oh yeah, it’s always just beneath the surface, but it’s there, and it’s gonna getcha.
All the recent papers on ice loss are just paving the way for the upcoming IPCC report that we are on path for 2 degree by 2040 woah woah … you know the story … please send money.
Antarctica is apparently the big scare story because they are running out of other stories to run the polar bears weren’t cutting it.
Am I understanding that the added weight is actually pushing the ground down? I guess 200 gigatons would do that.
Maybe they should pump in some CO2.
I never understood this carbon capture scenario anyway. Wouldnt all the CO2 eventually make its way out of the earth where it was pumped into?
Zwally is going to be blackballed by NASA. Oh, the horror!
Especially since NASA has a believer at the helm, a believer nominated by a solid disbeliever.
Daily Caller links? They keep hijacking the screen to force me to watch ads. Any way to tell us the names of the papers so we can search for them?
It does seem more likely that if you have warmer water melting some of the ice that it would also cause more snowfall.
I believe Zwally’s data more closely matches that of Frezzotti et al which is based on ice cores. You know, real measurements instead of models.
Oops…thank you WashPo and NYTimes for the last hype pieces…
I guess the science isn’t settled.
Am I the only one who finds the juxtaposition of the acronym NASA and the title glaciologist to be irreconcilable?
Satellites with ice penetrating radar altimeters are currently the best means for glaciologists to monitor ice sheets over large areas. Strange—but inevitable—bedfellows.
Then again, land surveyors have taken a real liking to GPS satellites.
I wonder whether there has been a shift in the winds in the West Antarctic like there was in the Arctic.
1 out of 80?
When told of pamphlet critical of his theory of relativity entitled ‘100 Authors against Einstein’, Einstein replied: “100? Why 100? If I were wrong, one would be enough”.
1 paper for ice mass increasing and 1 paper for ice mass loss.
Even odds…. Sounds like a debate to me, not a con-sensus.
Zwally, the denier.Are you ready to denigrate?
1 vs 80 you mean?
“So, why is there such a big difference between Zwally’s research and what 80 scientists recently published in the journal Nature?”
Because Jay Zwally has integrity?
Because Jay Zwally is a real scientist?
The weight of the 80 scientists affected the isostatic adjustment during their summer junkets. See? May I now have a grant?
Dr. Zwally has an impressive resume (https://science.gsfc.nasa.gov/sed/bio/h.j.zwally ) and has been at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center since 1974. With such tenure (and over 130 research publications in glaciology, climate and ice science, and physics), he likely is not very concerned about job security.
Conversely, it’s not hard to imagine that more than a few (most?) of the “80 scientists” who submitted the group paper to Nature are looking for continuing or even increased job funding.
The old adage stays true: “Follow the money.”
Cool …. but let’s hope it’s not a symptom of global cooling onset.
Advancing mile high glaciers are unhealthy for children and other living things.
Men missing at the glacier – women and children hardest hit.
Points to Zwally for having guts to publish something that contrarian.
It takes time to reach a consensus, though. How much this affects on the closure problem?
Is it hammer down, or hammer down the water well?
If you read the AMRC “On the Ice” blog, the team from McMurdo spend their Summer campaign digging up power packs and adding 4, 7 or 10 feet to various AWS towers in West Antarctica. This would seem to be fairly persuasive anecdotal evidence of ice gain in a region widely claimed to no losing ice.
This won’t be reported by the BBC.
No. They are far too professional to publish this sort of doubt-mongering.
Hang on – I thought NASA was corrupt and their research not to be trusted? That’s what I’ve read here when other research from NASA scientists was published.
You are correct. Their research about the future (projections) is not to be trusted. Funny thing though, like the Apollo lunar missions, surface temperature records of the past vs. balloon data sets of the past vs satellite temperature records of the past can be cross-checked and verified.
Note the difference between verifiable past and the fraud against the future.
“only estimates eastern Antarctic mass gains to be 5 gigatons a year — yet this estimate comes with a margin of error of 46 gigatons”
A classic case of the error bars crossing zero. Interpretation – we have no idea if its going up or down. But lets put out a scary headline about 3 trillion tons of ice melting anyway
Particularly when the GIA is larger than any assertion of ice mass gain or loss.
That IS how Ice Ages begin. Poles slowly add to Ice Mass Balance.
Even if the East somehow “balances” the West, so what? Antarctica is a big place. If the West continues to melt at an accelerating rate, what makes anyone think the East will keep up. And the west is the concern because of the ice that sits on bedrock below sea level.