Meet the Green Nuclear Engineering Graduates who Want to Save the Planet from Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to NPR, since 2001 there has been a surge in young people graduating with nuclear engineering qualifications, who are driven by the desire to convince their fellow greens to embrace the nuclear path to a zero carbon future.
As Nuclear Struggles, A New Generation Of Engineers Is Motivated By Climate Change
June 15, 20185:01 AM ET
JEFF BRADY
The number of people graduating with nuclear engineering degrees has more than tripled since a low point in 2001, and many are passionate about their motivation.
“I’m here because I think I can save the world with nuclear power,” Leslie Dewan told the crowd at a 2014 event as she pitched her company’s design for a new kind of reactor.
Dewan says climate change, and the fact that nuclear plants emit no greenhouse gases, are the big reason she became a nuclear engineer. And she is not the only one.
“The reason that almost all of our students come into this field is climate change,” says Dennis Whyte, head of the Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“If you are concerned about climate change, or concerned about the environment, you should be very concerned about the future of [Three Mile Island],” says David Fein, Exelon’s senior vice president of state governmental and regulatory affairs.
TMI parent company Exelon announced last year it will close Three Mile Island Unit 1 in 2019 unless there are policy changes that would make the plant profitable again. A different reactor on the site near Middletown, Pa. — Unit 2 — was involved in the country’s worst nuclear accident in 1979.
Fein is among those who argue that nuclear plants should be recognized as clean energy and paid for the public benefit of not emitting greenhouse gases or other pollutants. It’s a strategy that has worked in other states: Illinois, New York and — most recently — New Jersey.
I’m good with green nuclear engineers. Even if they are wrong about climate change, at least their vision for the future makes economic sense.
France proved in the 1970s that you can go full nuclear without ruining your economy. France kept costs down with mass production, by churning out standardised nuclear modules and by large scale reprocessing of spent fuel.
I suspect the green nuclear engineers may have trouble convincing some of their fellow travellers. On the other hand, maybe its the old style watermelon greens who are out of touch, who foolishly believe there is any chance of convincing Generation Z to give up all their electronic toys and embrace a repressive shivering cold green dictatorship for the sake of the planet.
I suspect these green nuclear engineers will find a receptive audience with a younger generation of greens who are used to unlimited convenience and lifestyles of profligate energy expenditure and long distance travel, who view their green parent’s low energy vision of regimented communities living off the land like medieval peasants with something between incomprehension and disgust.
Been banging on about this for a while.
We are not the status quo. A new generation is emerging which is asking questions, and another after that. When they realise they, and their parents, were hoodwinked by AGW there will be a serious backlash.
AGW is a trend, another fashion that our youth will rebel against. The green cult will be swept aside by pragmatism, just as Carnaby street defied the world with the mini skirt and California with weed.
There are young ambitious politicians in the wings now, desperate for a policy to launch themselves onto the public stage, and AGW is boring. It’s the chant of the middle aged and our youth want something new to make their name.
AGW won’t die of scientific rigour or political will, it’ll naturally go the way of the horse and cart, Sunday church, family TV time, no sex before marriage. It will be consigned to the bin of adolescent boredom and youthful rebellion.
https://www.usnews.com/news/healthiest-communities/articles/2018-06-14/fewer-us-teens-smoking-having-sex-doing-drugs-and-drinking-milk
Lattitude
They”ll get bored with that too, or their kids will.
“Mummy, Mummy, what did you do for fun when you were young?”
“I walked a lot, I cycled, I didn’t have sex, I didn’t try alcohol, I was a virgin till I met your Dad, I read the bible, I didn’t eat McDonalds, I didn’t stay up late…….such fun, and you should be the same as me.”
“Yea right Mum, booooooring”
There is a faction among the greens that endorse renewables mainly because they cannot maintain industrial society. Their vision is a small-is-beurtiful, Arcadian Socialism.
Tom
But it’s not the greens that matter, it’s their children, and their children’s children that matter, as they constantly remind us. But when those kids are armed with the education the world is obsessed with, they will ask why they are dressed in rags, grubbing for food when they know how to build a nuclear power plant to alleviate their suffering.
Green is getting old as we speak, and kids don’t like old, you didn’t, I didn’t, they won’t.
100% dead nuts on. The are also ZPG redux with antipathy for mankind. Baby licenses anyone? X-Maoists have lots for sale🙃👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Interesting post. IMO misses some important skeptical nuances. All nuclear is not created equal. Gen 1 (Chernobyl and Fukushima Daichi) no good. Gen 2 better, as 3Mile Island 1 was contained. There are almost no gen 3 outside China, the exception is US Foglte 3 & 4 at more than 2x over budget and many years late, bankrupting nuclear Westinghouse parent Toshiba. The MIT grad quoted in the post obviously works for a Gen 4 startup.
Now, I am all in favor of same. Let them progress to the point where we can pick a design or two, build nationally funded pilot reactor plants, and shake things out. That will require major regulatory reform of the NRC. Perhaps Trumps second term. He has bigger fish to fry in his first.
Details in essay Going Nuclear in ebook Blowing Smoke.
The French managed a rational nuclear programme, so I’d be surprised if the USA couldn’t manage to at least equal the French effort if there was political will to do so.
Part of the article I didn’t quote, “We wanted the type of nuclear reactor that people would want to have in their communities.”. The green nuclear engineers want to build nuclear systems so safe nobody will mind having one in their community, so they’re well aware of the shortcomings of some older designs.
They are nuclear engineering graduates.
Perhaps something like the X-prize, but with a bigger upside would do it:
Get the 4 top Billionaires to Fund the prize, $250 million to the top four finishers, 2 with A grid-scale, scalable solution, and 2 with a ‘corporate’ solution, that could function for a town, a company, or for a colony on another planet. Seed money, awarded based on conceptual design, $ 5million.
The billionaires receive tax deductions for their contribution, fully expensable.
The winners are judged on the power production, character of the reactant supply chain ( uranium, thorium,… whatever), plan for waste disposal, ‘uptime’ design ( think system high-availability or SLA) operational cost budget, waste heat plan, tectonic hardening, load balancing, production ramp-up time, etc.
Companies sign up, and have to do their initial RFP/plan to qualify for the 5 mill. Up to 20 companies can apply by the deadline, which is announced publicly as 90 days from ‘go’. The 20 best proposals get the 5 mill funding for design, due in 1 year from award.
Judging at the 1-year milestone eliminates 1/2 the designs, 10 survivors. Companies that make the first 20 can consolidate effort for the competition round 2′, which is working prototype, installed at a neutral location i.e., Oak Ridge National Lab, , between 1 and 2 years later, and generating between 5 and 20 GwH at 98.5% uptime for 90 days.
2 winners of each category ( grid-scale and town/corporate/colony) are chosen, and made available to the country as ‘approved’ systems for ‘fast track’ implementation.
How about that? You think Bezos, Zuckerberg, et al would go for it?
Well I’m good with ‘green’ nuclear engineers too. People can legitimately have many different motivations.
But they should also have the wit to be able to justify it for its genuine value, not for one that is the result of other peoples’ political views combined with shoddy scientific climate modelling. I want the best minds available building my nuclear reactors, not fellow-travellers along for the carbon-free ride.
I agree 100%!
They are nuclear engineers, they have problem solving skills, I suspect in time they’ll figure out they were deceived about climate change. Meanwhile I’ll take what I can get.
Once I put the nuclear reactor in my VW I found people just got out of my way very quickly! In fact, the whole neighbourhood cleared out!
People can be so narrow minded, my wife won’t let me build a nuclear reactor in my downstairs shed. There’s plenty of room next to my genetic engineering lab.
Try the u of chicago football coach. They have a precident…
Seaborg.co 250MW thermal Molten Salt Reactor 2025
The Seaborg MSR is a 20′ unit, weighing 30 tons, and having 250MW thermal (at 700C) – Game changer in SMR-MSR size: cuboid of 2.4mx2.4mx6 m, and 30 tons
Development Time line aligned with standard IAEA reactor development method
• 2014-2016: Pre-conceptual Design Phase 1
• 2017-2018: Pre-conceptual Design Phase 2; €1.5 Million Euros EU Grant and €900k
• 2019-2020: Conceptual Design Phase; €10 Million Euros
• 2021-2024 Technical Design Phase; €50 Million Euros
• Ready to build reactor blue prints
Delivered cost for 250 MW thermal MSR in 2025 in the €50 Million to €70 Million depending upon manufacturing scale.
More details on Seaborg.co 250MW thermal Molten Salt Reactor 2025.
looks promising…
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/58d50329414fb50a6b4dd036/t/58d57182f7e0ab027afccc9a/1490383258434/Seaborg-whitepaper-2015.pdf
As in no carbon-based lifeforms? What a stupid concept.
Jim
+42
Thorconpower.com
Business model: To build 100 1-gigawatt plants a year in a shipyard in South Korea. All plants are molten salt cooled reactors placed underground after being barged to the site.