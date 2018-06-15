Rich Californian Greens Reject Climate Friendly High Density Housing

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The most effective way to reduce transport miles, the transport carbon footprint, is to pile people on top of each other, to replace city parks and low rise dwellings with towering high-rise apartments. So why aren’t affluent Californian greens enthusiastically supporting this most effective measure to combat climate change?
NIMBYs could ruin Berkeley’s best chance of fighting climate change
By Nathanael Johnson
on Jun 14, 2018
My hometown, Berkeley, has a long history of making sweeping gestures at the bete noire of the moment. It called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. It made mobile phones provide radiation warnings. And back in the 1980s, it declared itself a nuclear-free zone.
But now Berkeley has a foe that it could actually do something about. This week the city declared a state of “existential climate emergency” and said it plans to eliminate all city greenhouse gases as soon as possible. The city also pledged to start drawing carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, turning itself into a so-called “carbon sink” by 2030. It hasn’t defined how it will do this.
…
Cities that have pledged to eliminate their carbon emissions really can make a difference. In April, researchers found that cities in California can prevent a major portion of the state’s emissions all by themselves. But doing so would require huge changes, including a political reorientation.
The researchers looked at Berkeley specifically and found that the most significant way for the city to shrink its carbon footprint was by building more housing — filling in parking lots and vacant areas.
The problem is, it’s fashionable to say you support housing in Berkeley, then add a list of conditions and caveats that would make it very hard to to build anything. One of Berkeley’s subway stations is surrounded by a massive surface parking lot, which could turn into condos. But at the first community meeting to discuss the idea in March, neighbors lined up to oppose that change. The city council later opposed a state bill that would have made it easier for the regional rail system to build new housing.
…
Read more: https://grist.org/article/nimbys-could-ruin-berkeleys-best-chance-of-fighting-climate-change/
If not high rises, how about covering the landscape with wind turbines? Every building could have a wind turbine, every park could be packed with turbines, all producing a steady infrasonic whooshing sound anytime the wind blows. All that grass and leafy stuff could be cleared to make way for solar panel arrays. After all transmission losses are reduced if the power is produced locally.
Thought not.
My experience is the noisiest advocates of climate change want everyone else to make the “necessary” sacrifices – they always find a caveat to justify their little perks, like enough frequent flier miles for a return trip to Mars, or not following through on climate recommendations like building more high density housing. So it is no surprise that the urban Nimbys of Berkeley, California seem no different to the rest of the climate hypocrites.
Everyone can be a believer, it is good to believe, it feels so good to believe and then,….you mean I have to take public transportation with my Gardener and Maid? And I also have to walk there to use it? F that!!!
i’ve found public transportation to be so repugnant here in new orleans that i’ve just decided to walk! (occasional streetcar be good, but no way to dem buses) It’s a good thing that so much down here is within walking distance. Folks are, however, enjoying the new bike share program — it does have its fringe benefits. Me? i’m stickin’ to walkin’. (i be liable to get killed on one of dem things) Besides, ‘the fonz’ don’t look too cool riding a girl’s bicycle…
Is sea level rise still an issue?
Never was, at least for the insiders – including the UN.
Ever heard the proverb “actions say more than words”?
https://thedemiseofchristchurch.wordpress.com/2016/05/06/un-headquarters-and-usd1-2-billion-upgrade-and-rising/
Cheers
Roger
If Californins are truly serious about reducing CO2 emmisions, they would address the huge carbon footprint arriving at their ports daily in the form of container ships from China and elsewhere. Has anyone calculated the carbon footprint of container ship transport and the cargo manufacture? What percentage of China’s carbon footprint arrives on Califoria’s Shores?
Container ships together with multi-modal rail and truck are one of the most efficient distribution systems on the planet. The per mile cost of a ship is way, way less than rail. Check the Baltic dry rates to get an idea how cheap.
wsbriggs – Why don’t we eliminate the pacific crossing and just ship goods from factories in the midwest? Last time I checked, China is about half way around the world.
https://img.purch.com/h/1000/aHR0cDovL3d3dy5saXZlc2NpZW5jZS5jb20vaW1hZ2VzL2kvMDAwLzA0NC8yODYvb3JpZ2luYWwvcGx1bWVzLXBhY2lmaWMucG5n
Oddly enough its cheaper to ship from China to the UK than from Germany….
Its the goods, its not the transport. They emit to make the stuff. If you advocate lowering global emissions you have to advocate they stop making it.
Therefore Berkeley residents must stop importing it, and do without it. Horror of horrors, that means less cheap stuff. OMG!
Your point is correct, and its to do with the emission loading of the goods, not just the loading of the shipping.
If they were serious about reducing global emissions, greens would also advocate reducing emissions on imports. So they would ban all imports of goods with high emissions load, and that would mean starting with China.
Its the other side of the coin, if you want to reduce global emissions, China has to reduce.
Getting out of denial in the first instance would be admitting that and advocating it.
But a lot of China’s emissions are making goods for export. It follows that if you are serious, you should be advocating reckoning local emissions by including this loading, and eliminating it by closing down the imports.
Is anyone advocating this? Not one. Well, why not?
“So why aren’t affluent Californian greens enthusiastically supporting this most effective measure to combat climate change?”
The liability of liberalism: hypocrisy.
Artificially inflating real estate prices through strict zoning is a perfect way to send carbon spewing poor people moving to urban centers where their carbon footprints can be minimized. Only the wealthy can be allowed to continue to emit CO2 because they can afford carbon offsets. Extreme wealth inequity would actually be a good thing climate-wise. Fewer emitters means everyone gets to live. The poors have a choice: Destroy the world or don’t destroy the world. The rich can afford to pay so they only have one choice: don’t destroy the world. So, if we’re going have zillions of people, we need to work to make sure the vast majority are too poor to afford a carbon rich lifestyle.
Climanomics 101
wtf Are you talking about? I am sick and tired of all this alarmist bullshit. The world’s population increase % has been in decline since 1960. It is presently at 1.15% and heading for 0 at around 2100 when we will have 11.2 billion people on the planet. (UN and World Bank figures and projections) That will be the maximum number of people ever. It will not increase after that. Once you have a very comfortable lifestyle and access to family planning you have less children. Most developed countries now have a birth rate too low to sustain themselves except by immigration.
CO2 is not a pollutant and will never cause the world to heat up.
Thus the oceans will only rise because of natural causes.
Extreme weather events are no more than there ever were.
No one has disproved the above statements even 30 years after the global warming hoax was 1st put forward to the US Congress in the summer of 1988 by James Hansen. Hansen had to wait for that event because he had to wait until Richard Feynman died from cancer in February 1988. He knew who Richard Feynman was (the greatest scientist since Einstein). If Hansen had presented his talk to Congress while Feynman was still alive, Feynman would have destroyed him in a 2 page article. Thus Hansen’s career would have been in jeopardy and Global warming would have been dead in its’ tracks. Unfortunately there is nobody of the stature of Feynman who is living today to stand up to the alarmists. NOW we have to fight this hoax on 2 fronts. The 2nd front is Earth System sensitivity. see below
The coming fight now is Earth System Sensitivity. It has its roots almost as long as AGW. Back in the 80’s was when it really got started. Almost 40 years later Michael Mann and his followers have decided that the IPCC is doomed and that they dont need it anymore anyway. They are losing control over its alarmist message and it is becoming more conservative as we skeptics are forcing it to tone down. Witness the IPCC RCP8.5 which doesnt really look scary as far as temperature is concerned.
The ESS Education Alliance was formed in 2000 and has ~50 institutions signed up with over 3000 teachers. Their plan is to take over the geology and paleontology departments of every university in the world just like have they done to the Atmospheric science faculties. In their minds they have to because then they can control the past. Eric Blair aka George Orwell has unwittingly written their manifesto. He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past. Orwell should have reversed those 2 sentences. The recipe is simple. The thesis is that long term changes of the earth caused by short term changes caused by CO2 will dwarf the measly temperature changes of CO2. To do that they need to control the past with different climate models because only with the past can they control ( model) the slow processes needed so that they will project far into the future 500 years if necessary. To do that they have to take over the 2 faculties that are standing in their way.
It wont happen overnight but if successful what is to stop them from infecting every other faculty with this CO2 nonsense? Academic freedom and the whole upper educational system is in peril in the long run. Orwell predicted it in his final warning.
https://ca.video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-rogers-rogers_001&hsimp=yhs-rogers_001&hspart=rogers&p=orwell+prediction+last+youtube#id=51&vid=ef290521c6ec87415c3713154da6ec38&action=click
Virtue signaling is a way to gain social status. Most of those exhibiting leftist values are immune to the actual effects of what they’re demanding. All that matters is that they give the appearance of holiness. link
If these holy people find that something they espouse might actually inconvenience them, they have sufficient verbal virtuosity to keep that from happening while still managing to appear holy.
They “raise awareness” of the problem, y’see, so they’ve already done their bit and shouldn’t be expected to sacrifice any more. Now that the proles’ awareness has been so generously raised, it’s the proles who need to roll up their sleeves, run along and go solve it. They themselves are far too busy raising awareness of other dire problems in need of solving, in between the cocktail parties and salon appointments that they richly deserve for all their hard work. 🙂 😮 😐
Perhaps it would be effective to offer Berkleyites with cold feet a free ONE WAY trip to Mars on the next available rocket. This should be an effective solution – for obvious reasons!
When I lived in Santiago Chile, we had a great high rise condo. One half of a floor to ourselves at 2700 sq ft. Probably 30,000 people lived in our whole block. Then the people who couldn’t afford that used public transportation to come work for all us folks from their caste imposed hovels in the more dangerous and polluted parts of town. Sounds perfect for New California. They could probably even elect the next Pinochet to get things started right.
Here in SoCal, increasing density will not work as well as back East. Everyone needs a car here, so parking and congestion would plague the inner cities. We have very poor public transportation and no subways.
Stan,
Take a ride on the Red Line. Or the Purple Line. But I agree that increased density is not a good thing. Some of these central planners would probably like to build long-houses and just give everybody a stall.
: > )
UNFCCC
“Global Climate Action”
NAZCA: Tracking Climate Action
Recent information and organizations:
http://climateaction.unfccc.int
For example:
UNFCCC Submission.
InterAmerican Clean Energy Institute, Oakland, Calif.
Re: Fossil fuels
“Non-Party Submission of Views On Road Map For Global Climate Action”, August 1, 2016, 15 pages.
And scroll down to signers.
https://unfccc.int/files/parties_observers/submissions_from_observers/application/pdf/633.pdf
And, UNFCCC
Fossil fuels
RE: 2016 UNFCCC Submissions
2016 “Road Map For Global Climate Action” organizations UNFCCC Submissions are available at UNFCCC and online.
UNFCCC Submissions
2016 Submissions
“Roadmap for Global Climate Action”
2016 Submissions list and Submissions
https://unfccc.int/process/parties-non-party-stakeholders/non-party-stakeholders/submissions-from-non-party-stakeholders/roadmap-for-global-climate-action
UNFCCC Submission
The Climate Group.org (TCG), Aug.1, 2016
States & Regions
“Roadmap for Global Climate Action”
Part: 4 ) High-level event
Re: C40, We Mean Business and the Government of California
Proposal for the structure of the 2018 Summit
https://unfccc.int/files/parties_observers/submissions_from_observers/application/pdf/643.pdf
In my little town … East … of Berkeley, my fellow NIMBY citizens JUST voted NO on 44 homes to be built on 22 acres. Yes, the citizens were allowed to directly VOTE on a housing project … by Judges Order. The developer originally proposed 315 units … but through negotiation with the City Commissions and Council, reduced the number of units to 44. But my fellow citizens refused to allow the developer to build 44 units, a new soccer field, and new dog park (amenities donated to the city). 44 new units (within walking distance to BART) will choke our roads with too much (more) traffic, and imperil our children as the play field is … “too close to Hwy24”. Citing the discredited EPA particulate study … it was suggested that our children will all be coming down with cancer, asthma, and assorted lung diseases.
So … let me get this straight … the very same people who facilitated and cheer the flood of illegal aliens into our State … refuse … to build housing for the invaders. We sure don’t want … “those people” … living in OUR upper middle class community … but it’s OK if they mow our lawns … then go HOME … to their homeless encampments. Leftist eco-elitist NIMBYs are the most vile people on the planet.
Living on or near the San Andreas fault is a fairly sound reason for not producing high rise apartment towers. Recent trends to include high rise office towers has been criticized by architects aware of earthquake concerns. As for wind turbines, solar cell farms, yeah they could do more. Tidal power generators could be a thing Californians could develop if they chose to.
Berkeley is on the Hayward Fault, sort of a branch of the San Andreas system. The main line of the San Andreas is west, across the San Francisco Bay
Back before the wackos took over, urban planners understood that the spacial efficiency of residential development increased up to five stories, then decreased after that. Above five stories was only justifiable where there was constraint of land, either natural or artificial, and hence elevated land prices.
Greater London found out that poor people and high rise doesn’t work. There was a period when they started demolishing the high-rise, even blowing it up. Later on some of the housing agencies decided to “refit” some of this stuff, and we saw the results this time last year.
There is a very positive aspect to this : regardless of all the media support, left wing political support, etc, this example illustrates it is all rhetoric. At the end of the day, the warmest don’t really believe enough to put their money where their mouth is. So, we can continue to be the voice of logic & reality but this example shows we have already won the war.
This does happen on a personal level, but it goes a lot further even than this on a policy level, as you can see from this case.
Yes, if Berkeley really wants to eliminate its emissions it will have to move everyone into high density housing, and this will require enormous social changes. But at that point it will come face to face with the main problem the greens refuse to face: transport.
Berkeley, or anyone else with the same ambitions, is going to have to find a way to ban all ICE vehicles. To do that they are going to have to do a lot more than just move people into high rises. They will also have to make it possible to bike or walk to work, year around. This means moving businesses on a grand scale also. Its not just moving the people. Its closing the shopping malls and the drive in supermarkets. Its ending driving to work.
The key characteristic of the green movement today is that it refuses to advocate the measures which, if it were serious about its objectives, it would consider to be necessary and sufficient to achieve them. This leads me to the conclusion that no-one believes in the coming global warming catastrophe that they predict. If they were, they would be advocating effective measures the lower emissions.
You can see it in another aspect of the present case. What Berkeley does will have little or no effect on the total level of global emissions. This will be determined almost entirely, 70%+, by what China, India and the rest of Asia does. So, are the Berkeley people out there proclaiming that to save the planet, these countries too have to reduce emissions by whatever means are necessary?
No, they are not. You will find no progressive who will admit that global emission reduction requires China to reduce. Not to invest in a few turbines. Actually to reduce the tonnage they emit.
So you have people who claim to believe that the reduction of emissions is essential to saving the planet from catastrophe, but who advocate local measures which will have no effect, refuse to advocate local measures which would be effective in reducing local emissions, and give a free pass globally to the other countries who are increasing the supposedly catastrophic emissions at a supposedly catastrophic rate.
Think about it for a while. What on earth could lead people to behave like this?
Perhaps Californians secretly believe that the whole CO2 scam is pointless but dare not say?