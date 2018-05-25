Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Californian local governments trying to sue Chevron, Exxon and other oil majors are facing some entertainingly direct questions from Judge Alsup, as he tries to determine why the plaintiffs think oil companies owe them compensation.
Climate Change Judge’s Homework: Was Industrialization Worth It?
By Kartikay Mehrotra
25 May 2018, 08:12 GMT+10
Attorneys for the cities of Oakland and San Francisco and Chevron Corp.have homework from Judge William Alsup: prepare 10-page legal analyses on whether a century of American dependence on fossil fuels was worth the global warming it caused.
“We needed oil and fossil fuels to get from 1859 to the present,” said Alsup, 72, who hosted a five-hour climate-change tutorial in March. “Yes, that’s causing global warming. But against that negative, we need to weigh-in the larger benefits that have flowed from the use of fossil fuels. It’s been a huge, huge benefit.”
“You’re asking for billions of dollars for something that hasn’t happened yet,” said Alsup during a back-and-forth with plaintiffs’ attorney Steve Berman. “We’re trying to predict how bad global warming will be in 75 years.”
Oil is not tobacco. Whatever harm you think oil does to the world, oil also delivers a lot of benefits. Deep greens might believe the world would be better without fossil fuels – but I doubt many normal people would agree with them.
17 thoughts on ““Was industrialisation worth it?” – California Climate Lawsuit”
Who cares that kerosene from petroleum “saved the whales”?
The climate lawsuits are pure lawfare shakedown, and seek a True Believer judge who will allow the enterprize to continue.
What has Industrialization ever done for us…..
Well, plenty really…. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc7HmhrgTuQ
What I have not seen is anyone asking a point blank question: Show me measurements of how much warming CO2 has caused. Show me how you are measuring it.
Why wasn’t this lawsuit thrown out at the pretrial stage? This is the most ludicrous lawsuit since the one where a grownup child was suing his parents for support. Lawsuits like this have no basis and no right to waste precious court and judicial resources. The judge should simply point out to the plantiffs that if they dont want to use the products of fossil fuels, Exxon and the other oil companies will be happy to cut them off and also to point out that the amount of fossil fuels that the cities used since 1985 to 2018 is such a small amount of possible global warming that maybe he could award damages of 1$ and then laugh the plaintiffs out of court.
I’m not a lawyer, but…
This judge seems to be bending over backward soliciting cogent on-the-record responses from all parties. Seems like the judge is doing more than necessary to defend his fact-findingl.
My understand is District judges are assumed to focus on finding of fact, appellate judges focus on process or interpretation of law (obviously extreme situations may alter this somewhat).
The reason that Apelate judge focus on process or interpretation of law is that all they are doing is examining whether or not the District Judge got the law right. The assumption is that all parties presented all the facts and there are no new facts to be considered. If the Apelate Court judges are really unhappy they may be able to order a new trial in the District Court.
I have the old James Burke series of Connections 1-3. In them he describes many advancements and inventions based on advances in chemistry from the multitude of uses of coal and oil. These videos probably wouldn’t be shown today in any classroom or on educational television.
The connections were sometimes tenuous but most of the episodes were informative and entertaining.
The very first episode tackles what you would have to have and know in order to survive the total loss of electricity and other energy sources and had to rely on animal power for survival. Being Amish would help.
and lights, lights everywhere………. now I can’t see the stars. Can I sue the Hydro Electric Co.?
Crude oil is a natural product – it comes straight from the earth. What can be more natural. It is a God given resource that deserves its own ticker-tape parade down Main Street America. Since oil companies brought all those wonderful crude oil products to us over the years, their representatives should stand in as proxies for crude oil in the Great American Parade to celebrate crude oil. American oil – the natural resource that helped win WWII, and save the world from fascism.
Wasn’t all the CO2 in that oil once in the atmosphere?
Definitely worth it to the 6.6 billion more people now than in 1804, when we first crossed one billion humans alive at once.
This should be good. Social justice is no defense against logic. For all the huffing and puffing by the plaintiffs I don’t see a chance in hell that this will ever actually see a trial. It seems Judge Alsup is more than up to the task of presiding over this case.
To protect the plaintiffs the judge should issue an injunction baring the sale and use of petroleum products in the plaintiffs jurisdictions until the suit is resolved.
Thank you Clay Sanborn. You spoke for many of us. High Five.
Was industrialization worth it?
No, if you want to live in the 17th century before the industrial revolution. Ada Lovelace in 1830 would have praised the industrial revolution
Replica of Rocket locomotive that won the Rainhill Trials in 1829 for the Liverpool-Manchester Railway, the first passenger steam train
I would love to see the Judge require the fossil fuel industries to stop supplying CAlifornia for a week to test how much greenhouse gas would be saved. I reckon the state would cave within a minute. It is much more fun talking about being pure and pre-industrial than actually living it. I love backpacking around my local national park and it feels good but I really love the hot shower and clean clothes when I come home. The difference between me and a dopey green is that I actually do go hiking (and I don’t see too many greenies or warmists out there) but I understand one is fun and the other is reality. Reality is a pretty damn good life compared to that of my grandmother.