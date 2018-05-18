Claim: Climate change will result in a “simplified ecological landscape” – contradicted by other research

From STELLENBOSCH UNIVERSITY, where they apparently didn’t get this memo:
New research suggests that sea temperatures of around 25C (77F) and a lack of permanent polar ice sheets fuelled an explosion of species diversity that eventually led to the human race.
Study suggests early animals diversified in a greenhouse world, with a climate similar to that in which the dinosaurs lived.
But, they are entitled to their simplification opinion, so here it is:
Biodiversity suffers as climate warms
Biodiversity gets the worst end of the stick as climate warms
A simplified ecological landscape – with significant biodiversity loss – might be the outcome if a global temperature increase cannot be restricted to 1.5°C above historical pre-industrial levels.
This is the warning from Professor Guy Midgley, a world-leading expert on global change and its impact on biodiversity, in an insight article published in Science this week
“Warming by more than two degrees will take the world into a temperature state that it hasn’t seen for several millions of years,” he says from his office in the Department of Botany and Zoology at Stellenbosch University, South Africa.
This is in reaction to a report from the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom, also published in this issue of Science, in which Professor Rachel Warren and others show that if the global temperature increase cannot be limited to 1.5°C, but is allowed to rise with 2°C, it roughly doubles the risks associated with warming for plants, animals and insects.
With current pledges by nations towards limiting climate change, scientists predict a corresponding warming of about 3.2°C. This could see 47% of insect species, 26% of vertebrate and 16% of plant species standing to lose at least half of their geographic ranges.
Professor Midgley says higher levels of warming would lead to systemic ecological simplification, a process where many “climate losers” are replaced by far fewer “climate winners”. Such a simplified ecological landscape could have impacts on ecosystem services such as water quality, soil conservation, flood prevention, all of which are important for human well-being. Fewer insects also mean fewer pollinators and hence concomitant implications for many plant species, and related food production.
But even if governments and industry manage to limit warming to 1.5°C, recent research shows that large tracts of land would have to be made available for capturing and storing carbon: some estimates are for up to 18% of the land surface or 24-36% of current arable cropland by the end of this century.
Either way, biodiversity may get the worst end of the bargain, because the expanding land use itself could threaten remaining habitats.
“We need to stay as close to 1.5°C as possible. That is really the conclusion from the Warren et al paper. So here is the irony. In order to achieve the 1.5°C target, we may well damage many of the habitats that support biodiversity in order to achieve a target that will save biodiversity.
“There is way too much debate about the issue of climate change and whether or not it is real. What we really need to be doing is debating how we solve this problem. Those very high CO2 concentrations could well change the ecosystems of the world irrevocably. If we increase CO2 to over a thousand parts per million, over the next fifty to sixty years, which we are quite capable of doing if we fail to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, we could literally move the world back 20 to 30 million years in the space of a century. It is like moving ecosystems backwards in time at the speed of light.
“We need to find the combinations of options that minimise conflicts between these competing demands. Only if we succeed in solving this nexus between climate security, land use and biodiversity conservation, will we be able to ensure a sustainable future in the long-term,” he concludes.
Professor Midgley is lead author in an upcoming global assessment on biodiversity and ecosystem services, due in May 2019, for the Intergovernmental Panel on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).
30 thoughts on “Claim: Climate change will result in a “simplified ecological landscape” – contradicted by other research”
Intergovernmental Panel on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES)
Nope. Biodiversity is determined exclusively by whether the climate is exactly the same as it was 150 years ago in the same location. Any deviation is catastrophic. For example, let’s say that land adjacent to a tropical rain forest warms by 2 degrees and becomes exactly the same as the land a little closer to the equator was 150 years ago. It will of course become less diverse, with many more climate losers than climate winners. It may even be utterly devoid of life, because it changed from it’s natural pristine condition 150 years ago by an unprecedented 2 degrees. A change like that with the climate moving backwards is maybe exceeding the speed of light.
You don’t see that? You question a world-leading expert on global change and its impact on biodiversity?
So nothing much survived the Holocene Climatic Optimum, when it was even warmer?
You are mistaken again Tom, the article says that temperatures 2 degrees warmer have not been seen for MILLIONS of years. The HCO was only 5-9ka ago. And we were only burning biomass fuels back then, so obviously, it was cooler than today. (Check the hockey stick again, please).
sorry for my inaccuracy. He said MANY MILLIONS OF YEARS.
It was about 2 degrees warmer globally during the previous interglacial 117-130 000 years ago. Up to 10 degrees in the arctic.
There are more different types of plants and animals in the Amazon, than there are plants and animals in the arctic.
When will the bone-headed What if? studies stop? So-called climate research plunges deeper and deeper into fantasy land: predicting the future based on a prediction of the future that is completely untested. Go Figure!
It is like moving ecosystems backwards in time at the speed of light
How do such people have the nerve to call themselves scientists? This is truly hyperbole run amok. How does Midgely even imagine that his thoughts are even a bad, poorly thought through hypothesis much less close to reality? Did these folks learn no history whatsoever? As I have said before it is like they have all been infected by some virus or prion affecting their brains. After all they closely associate themselves with each other so transmission would be relatively easy.
the expanding land use itself could threaten remaining habitats
You mean like the millions of acres to be used for your sacred wind & solar installations?
Don’t like over 50% of all of earth’s species live in hot tropical rainforests?
Professor Midgley is terribly ignorant of the latitudinal diversity gradient (LDG), The increase in species richness or biodiversity that occurs from the poles to the tropics, observed as soon as naturalists started traveling to the tropics.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Latitudinal_gradients_in_species_diversity
Warmer biomes are richer biomes. The reasons are discussed but I am a firm believer of the energy hypotheses. More energy available makes for richer ecosystems. With the increase in temperature, CO2, and precipitation, ecosystems become more productive. Plants produce more leafs and seeds, and support more animals. The winter culling of animals is reduced.
1000 ppm or 0.1% as opposed to the current 0.04% with the well established theory of the logarithmic effect of CO2 decreasing in influence of temperatures at higher concentrations seems to have eluded him.His berry fondling has a similar logarithmic relationship with his scientific prowess!