Eastern States Promote Offshore Wind Systems, but Offshore Systems Are Expensive and High Risk

By Steve Goreham
Several eastern US states are planning major investments in offshore wind. Wind turbines are touted as clean, green, and economically sound. But experience from around the world shows that offshore wind systems are both expensive and at high risk for early system degradation.
The governors of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia have signed executive orders or passed laws to procure offshore wind systems valued at billions of dollars. Officials are eager to win leadership in what is perceived to be a new growth industry. The US Department of Energy has funded over $200 million in offshore wind research since 2011.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed a law in 2016 requiring utilities to purchase 1,600 megawatts of electricity from offshore wind systems over the next 10 years. The law requires that wind systems be “cost effective to electric ratepayers.” But history shows that costs are likely to be far above the New England wholesale market price of 5 cents per kilowatt-hour.
Massachusetts paid solar generators a subsidy of 25 cents per kilowatt-hour during the state’s solar build-out in 2013. Rhode Island’s Block Island wind system, the first offshore system in the United States, now receives over 27 cents per kW-hr, with an annual guaranteed rate increase of an additional 3.5 cents per kW-hr. New England residents must enjoy paying renewable generators more than six times the market price for electricity.
In May of last year, Maryland’s Public Service Commission (PSC) approved electricity-rate increases to fund two wind projects east of the Ocean City shoreline. Maryland’s residents will pay an additional $2 billion over 20 years in increased electricity rates to support the projects. The Maryland PSC claims the systems will create jobs and spur economic growth, but analysis shows that rate payers will pay $200,000 for each of the estimated 9,700 jobs created.
Also in 2017, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced approval of the South Fork Wind Farm off the coast of Long Island, stating “This project will not only provide a new reliable source of clean energy, but will also create high-paying jobs, continue our efforts to combat climate change and help preserve our environment for current and future generations of New Yorkers.”
But are offshore wind systems reliable? Ocean-located turbines face one of the harshest environments on Earth. Turbines are battered by wind and waves, struck by lightning, and need to endure salt spray that is very corrosive to man-made structures.
In February, it was reported that Danish wind operator Ørsted must repair more than 600 wind turbines due to early blade failure. The blades are to be disassembled and brought to shore for repair after only five years of operation, at a cost on the order of $100 million.
Then in March, it was announced that wind turbines at the 175-turbine London Array, the world’s largest offshore wind system, would also need major repairs after only five years of use. Few offshore systems have made it to the end their specified 25-year lifetimes without a major overhaul.
Wind turbines sited off the eastern US coast must survive brutal weather compared to offshore turbines in Europe. From March 1 to March 22 of this year, four powerful extratropical cyclones, called nor’easters, battered our east coast from Virginia to Maine. These storms produced ocean storm surges, large snowfalls, wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour, and even 20 tornados.
Specifications call for wind systems to withstand gusts up to 156 miles per hour, but this isn’t good enough for some of our Atlantic hurricanes. Last September, hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico with Category 4-strength winds and destroyed many of the wind turbines on the island.
Strong hurricanes occasionally collide with our eastern coastal states. The Great New England Hurricane of 1938 brought Category 3 winds to New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. The Great Atlantic Hurricane of 1944 delivered Category 2 winds along the coast from North Carolina to Maine. Hurricane Carol in 1954 and Hurricane Gloria in 1985 brought Category 3 winds to the shores of the wind system-promoting states.
Finally, the Norfolk and Long Island Hurricane of 1821 passed through most of the proposed wind turbine sites with up to Category 4 wind strength. The expensive wind systems planned by Atlantic States could all be destroyed by a single well-placed hurricane.
Offshore wind turbines are expensive, prone to early degradation, and in the case of the US East Coast, at risk in the path of strong hurricanes. State officials should reconsider their plans for offshore wind systems.
Originally published in The Daily Caller, republished here at the request of the author.
Steve Goreham is a speaker on the environment, business, and public policy and author of the book Outside the Green Box: Rethinking Sustainable Development.
34 thoughts on “Eastern States Promote Offshore Wind Systems, but Offshore Systems Are Expensive and High Risk”
Our quest for increasingly expensive energy continues. Next step, tidal energy.
We are suffering from a great push to advance technology based upon “data-free” analyses. In the real world we call that “guessing”.
Is anybody at least collecting data on the failure modes and rates? With no memory how does one learn?
‘Once they lie, they must continue to lie.’
Expensive, unreliable energy.
” law in 2016 requiring utilities to purchase 1,600 megawatts of electricity from offshore wind systems over the next 10 years. ” What in the world is this supposed to mean? megawatts is not a quantity of power, but an intensity of power.
Yes, it tells you a lot about the decision-makers be that they don’t know the difference between energy and power.
Capacity factor of Danish offshore wind is less than 50%, so expect or get about <800 MW of capacity output
And, the same applies to storage systems. All of the announcements give us the number of megawatts that can be produced, but not the megawatt hours. Can I get those megawatts for 10 minutes or an hour? Makes a very large difference.
I presume that the intention was to indicate that they had to purchase the output of 1,600 megawatts of plate capacity from these pinwheels. Another note on MA rates is that when you net meter, you offset your total consumption at about a 25 cent/kWH all in price. https://www.mass.gov/guides/net-metering-guide
Random thought, here. What about the poor whales, dolphins and fish?
What about the smothered land and uninhabitable soil beneath those ‘solar arrays’?
Damn the plants & wildlife, full speed ahead!
That’s the next finger pointing game. The wishful dreamers will cry that they wanted wind energy without making noise…or slowing down the wind.
Of course one should also note it is many of the same individuals who think electricity magically emanates from a socket in the wall.
Electricity is magic. It’s invisible, works in ways no one but the really, really smart people get and no one can really understand it. Which is why it’s such a great scam!
Ahh, they are below the water, and besides, they aren’t bothered by a little infrasound, are they? (/sarc for those who need the indicator)
Government doesn’t invest; government spends.
Calling spending an investment is political trickery.
If and when an offshore wind farm is damaged by high winds, we will no doubt be assured that the storm was “unprecedented” and caused by “climate change”. Hence it could not have been predicted; climate change is getting changier and the solution will be to build more offshore wind farms to prevent it happening again.
Like when houses get damaged? Its wasn’t poor planning nor the fact that living in a hurricane area means your home can be ripped to pieces, it was climate change. Sure….
Wait a minute. I thought we were in for increasingly frequent and stronger hurricanes and n’easters due to global warming. Hasn’t anyone told these people these increased risks?
And in the winter, now that global warming is causing record breaking cold, what are they to do when these massive highs drop into the area and winds go to calm? Maybe they can just pipe in more NG.. oh wait.. maybe they can truck in more oil to run the diesel generators to stay warm.
Well, at least it’s easy to fix the corrosion problem — just plate the whole thing w/gold.
The graphic is obviously fake! Cat 3-4-5 hurricanes could not occur when CO2 was 300ppm!
Right?
Why hully gee! A proposal for offshore wind power at only five times the cost of current supplies?
Why is an offshore oil drilling platform an eyesore but a forest of man made steel windmills isn’t?
If some evil capitalist wish to build something of similar size and bottom impact but to make a profit they would never get the environmental permits approved. In fact this might be a way of stopping this idiocy; get a lawyer to sue using the same methods as the environmental community does. I once dealt with buying equipment or replacing equipment someone else had poorly purchased. The equipment was going to be subject to the trials and tribulations of being at sea 24-7. We often could not get through to people how destructive the ocean environment is. My guess relative to the politicians passing these mandates is they have done focus groups and polling which say their electorate fully support such mandates and construction but know nothing about the technology. They know that maintenance will be a major headache but not until they have retired from office. No body will come back and punish them for making really dumb policy decisions.
+100
That’s the biggest perk of government—people in large groups never get sued for really dumb policy decisions. Shared responsibility, safety in groups, etc.
It’s amusing that the northeast liberals will soon get a dose of the medicine they have been pushing elsewhere. I hope they love the increased price of electricity and the blackouts that will occur. I wonder if Cape Cod, Kennebunkport, and Martha’s Vineyard will have some of these within view of their precious towns. Bet that will make a big splash!
I recall that one off of Martha’s Vineyard was killed before it even got off the drawing board.
It looks like a no lose plan. Any storm damage, any at all, can be labeled superstorm damage for federal bailout funds.
There are some limited cases where offshore makes sense. For instance, Block Island is an island with limited (non-existent I believe) interconnects to the main grid. Their electric power comes mainly from diesel, and so the competition is not with wholesale electric but with Diesel generators. In this case the math is pretty close.
New York and Long Island – Severely congested lines to the main grid. Adding higher cost electricity on the NYC side of the interconnect has the ability to lower prices overall since it does not require the massive upgrades and rights of way that would be required on the western side of that interconnect.
Overall though it is unlikely that offshore wind will compete with traditional power generation in terms of cost.
When George Orwell wrote “Animal Farm” he chose the windmill to represent the boondoggles that oppressive governments promote in order to create an appearance of progress.
+10
Is there a way to hold these governors personally responsible?
He left out “Superstorm” Sandy. That was only category 2 but caused widespread destruction due to poor building codes.
They should take a lesson from the UK, where offshore wind costs about four times that of conventional generators and is highly unreliable (not to mention short-lived and difficult to maintain). In other words – a financial disaster.