Oxford Professor: Rich People Fuel Climate Change, “We’re Not Controlling Them”

The British government owned BBC has hosted a talk from privileged Oxford Professor Danny Dorling, demanding that rich people (which includes everyone from the USA) be “controlled” for the good of the planet.
i’m Danny Dorling, I’m professor of Geography at University of Oxford, and in my very humble opinion one of the worst things about high economic inequality is it damages the environment.
High economic inequality is extremely damaging to the environment, because the greedy do not know how to control themselves.
Thomas Piketty, who is a brilliant economist from Paris, has done incredible detailed work recently, looking at the consumption and pollution patterns of the richest one percent, and he has shown that the richest one percent disproportionately contribute to greenhouse gasses and to carbon pollution which are damaging our planet.
This is because they buy so many things they do not need, because money is not an issue for them.
It’s because they have so many homes that they travel between, is because when they travel they don’t travel in a sustainable way. At the extreme they’re flying in private jets; there isn’t a better way to heat up the planet and damage our environment than to fly in a private jet and they need to learn the importance of this.
Because climate change is the biggest threat that we’re facing, and we’re partly facing it because we’re allowing the greedy people to carry on being greedy, and we’re not controlling them for the good of everyone.
If you listen further the professor extends his definition of “rich” people to include poor people in America, who are rich by global standards – so pretty much everyone in the USA is part of the target group the professor believes needs to be “controlled”. Professor Dorling blames the celebrity culture for driving poor people in rich countries to spend more on extravagances, to try to keep up with the rich people.
Professor Dorling’s solution is for everywhere to somehow become more like Germany and Europe, with government enforced redistribution of income and assets. This enforced equality would create fewer aspirational super rich cultural icons to excite poor people into trying to buy expensive stuff they don’t really need.
14 thoughts on “Oxford Professor: Rich People Fuel Climate Change, “We’re Not Controlling Them””
Even people from the USA who aren’t white?
The louder he talked of his honor,
the faster we counted our spoons.
Ralph Waldo Emerson
We’re on the same wavelength. :-)
Indeed … as a humble person he should realize that there are people in the world more qualified for his position than he is … so in all humility he should step down.
Keeping the peasants in their place is the goal of a fair number of initiatives, and to some people, all Americans are nothing but uppity peasants.
Hmmm. Wonder how he gets along with the English monarchy?
His opinion is pretty humble, all right.
As a one percenter who can’t control himself, he talks proudly from his prestigious podium about controlling all the others …
First question that comes to mind — how much do YOU make, Mr Oxford professor?
The EU is filthy with rich elites, who manage to keep all their money while distributing the taxes provided by the middle class.
Large amounts of CO2 are down to equality not inequality. If almost everyone was poor and only a few could have a decent life then CO2 would be way down. How do these sorts of idiots get so far in their career?
Well here it is right out in the open – the “Global Warming” movement is really about imposing communism on the world. Remember when they would say anyone who said that must be crazy?
Mr. Darling Dorling needs to get his math straight. The United States has about 5 percent of the world’s population, so even if there was nobody outside the USA in the top 1% wealthiest people, only 20% of Americans would be in the top 1%. How many of you AGW skeptics out there own a private jet? I don’t!!!
…Professor Dorling’s solution is for everywhere to somehow become more like Germany and Europe, with government enforced redistribution of income and assets. …
Germany is cram-packed with very rich Euro-Elites, who have done very nicely out of the Euro being underpriced on the World Markets – thus allowing them to export high-quality German engineering at rock-bottom prices…
Another liberal who believes he’s psychic.
“This is because they buy so many things they do not need, because money is not an issue for them.”
How does he know what people need? Just because he doesn’t “need something” is not evidence that others don’t.
I’ve never met anyone for whom money is not an issue. No matter how rich they may appear to me.