New twist for obtaining grants: listen to sounds of glaciers to determine how much they shrink

From the AGU and the “why use direct measurements when we can get a grant to study a proxy” department. You can bet they’ll say things like “this glacier sounds distressed”.
Sounds of melting glaciers could reveal how fast they shrink
Posted by Lauren Lipuma
Scientists could potentially use the racket made by melting glaciers to estimate how fast they are disappearing, according to a new study of audio recordings captured in the waters of an Arctic fjord.
As glaciers melt, air bubbles trapped in the ice make popping or crackling sounds when they meet seawater, the same way ice cubes sizzle when placed in a warm drink.
New underwater recordings taken from Hornsund fjord in Svalbard, Norway, show melting icebergs make more noise the faster they melt. The recordings also distinguish melting sounds from grounded glaciers and floating icebergs.
The results suggest scientists could potentially use acoustics to track how fast Arctic glaciers are melting, according to a new study detailing the findings in Geophysical Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical Union.
Scientists typically measure glacier retreat by analyzing satellite data, but acoustic recordings would allow scientists to better understand what’s happening where the ice meets ocean water, an area difficult to observe with satellites.
Estimating glacier melt would help scientists better understand the effects of sea level rise, according to the researchers. The Arctic is warming at an unprecedented pace, and the melting of Arctic ice contributes to global sea level rise, which is currently about 3.4 millimeters (one-eighth of an inch) per year, according to NOAA.
“There is great possibility to use noise produced by bubbles trapped in glacier ice to study changing climate associated with iceberg melt and glacier melt,” said Oskar Glowacki, a geophysicist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego and lead author of the new study.
“These tiny air bubbles are singing songs, and these songs are the songs of the changing climate.”
Listening for sounds of change
Pockets of air between snowflakes get trapped and compressed over time as layers of snow build up and condense into ice to form glaciers. Icebergs break off glaciers where the ice meets the sea.
Acoustic recordings made near drifting icebergs in the early 1970s showed ice “sizzles” when it melts, as the air bubbles trapped in the ice explode into seawater. Research published in 2015 showed melting glaciers are the loudest places in the ocean and scientists could potentially use this noise to study the melting ice.
In the new study, Glowacki and colleagues from Scripps and the Polish Academy of Sciences in Warsaw placed microphones that can record underwater in Hornsund fjord during the summers of 2013, 2015 and 2016. They wanted to capture sounds of melting glaciers within the fjord to see if they could use the noise as a proxy for how fast the glaciers were melting. They also wanted to see if they could distinguish between sounds made by melting icebergs and those made by the glaciers themselves.
The researchers found the hiss of melting icebergs is slightly different than the sound of melting glaciers. Recordings of the glaciers revealed the explosions of bubbles into seawater were continuous, like rain hitting the surface of a lake.
One thing puzzles me about melting glaciers contributing to sea level rises.
Where did the ice in the glaciers come from in the first place?
The oceans where else?
Water does not get created or destroyed in nature except by nuclear fusion processes as in the SUN.
I’ve been involved with obtaining audio signatures with something as well known as the English language. You need 100’s of millions of comparative tests before you can be sure that the measurement error is in check. This is an area that is ripe for all kinds of shenanigans.
Everybody who has ever taken a boating trip near a glacier front knows this and recognizes the sound. However there are a number of complications:
The thickness of the glacier. The air in the snow/firn/ice only form discrete bubbles at a depth of c. 300 feet, so no noise from the upper part of the glacier.
The strength of the “pop” depends on the air pressure in the bubble, so is not constant per cubic meter of ice.
The amount of ice melting per time unit does not depend exclusively on the amount of calved ice but also on water temperature, salinity, air temperature and insolation.
And the killer problem. Most of the ice that calves from a glacier does not melt nearby. It sails off in the form of icebergs and can drift thousands of kilometers, popping all the way. It would be rather expensive to fit a mike and a satellite transmitter to each and every iceberg, growler and bergy bit.
And finally: WHY. The amount of ice calving from a glacier can be estimated with good accuracy simply by measuring the movement of the glacier plus a profile across the glacier snout, both fairly straightforward and done routinely by glaciologists.
They are very carefully not mentioning that all glaciers flow downhill, and most of them end up at the sea, where they start to melt and big chunks (icebergs) break off and float away. So they will get noise from all glaciers that meet the sea.
“and most of them end up at the sea”
Not really. Tidewater glaciers practically only occur in arctic areas (exceptions southern Alaska and southern Chile). A large majority of all glaciers melt before reaching sea-level.
Measuring calving this way would also be something of a long-time project at least in Antarctica. Take Iceberg B-9 for example (the one that messed things up for the “Ship of Fools” expedition). It calved from the Ross Shelf in October 1987 and is still around 30 years and 6 months later. Of course it has shrunk a lot. It’s hardly even as large as Rhode Island now, orignally it was bigger than Delaware.
