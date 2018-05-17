Don’t Tell Anyone, But We Just Had Two Years Of Record-Breaking Global Cooling

The drop in temperatures at least merits a “Hey, what’s going on here?” story.
Inconvenient Science: NASA data show that global temperatures dropped sharply over the past two years. Not that you’d know it, since that wasn’t deemed news. Does that make NASA a global warming denier?
Writing in Real Clear Markets, Aaron Brown looked at the official NASA global temperature data and noticed something surprising. From February 2016 to February 2018, “global average temperatures dropped by 0.56 degrees Celsius.” That, he notes, is the biggest two-year drop in the past century.
“The 2016-2018 Big Chill,” he writes,“was composed of two Little Chills, the biggest five month drop ever (February to June 2016) and the fourth biggest (February to June 2017). A similar event from February to June 2018 would bring global average temperatures below the 1980s average.”
Isn’t this just the sort of man-bites-dog story that the mainstream media always says is newsworthy?
In this case, it didn’t warrant any news coverage.
In fact, in the three weeks since Real Clear Markets ran Brown’s story, no other news outlet picked up on it. They did, however, find time to report on such things as tourism’s impact on climate change, how global warming will generate more hurricanes this year, and threaten fish habitats, and make islands uninhabitable. They wrote about a UN official saying that “our window of time for addressing climate change is closing very quickly.”
Reporters even found time to cover a group that says they want to carve President Trump’s face into a glacier to prove climate change “is happening.”
In other words, the mainstream news covered stories that repeated what climate change advocates have been saying ad nauseam for decades.
That’s not to say that a two-year stretch of cooling means that global warming is a hoax. Two years out of hundreds or thousands doesn’t necessarily mean anything. And there could be a reasonable explanation. But the drop in temperatures at least merits a “Hey, what’s going on here?” story.
What’s more, journalists are perfectly willing to jump on any individual weather anomaly — or even a picture of a starving polar bear — as proof of global warming. (We haven’t seen any stories pinning Hawaii’s recent volcanic activity on global warming yet, but won’t be surprised if someone tries to make the connection.)
We’ve noted this refusal to cover inconvenient scientific findings many times in this space over the years.
Hiding The Evidence
There was the study published in the American Meteorological Society’s Journal of Climate showing that climate models exaggerate global warming from CO2 emissions by as much as 45%. It was ignored.
Then there was the study in the journal Nature Geoscience that found that climate models were faulty, and that, as one of the authors put it, “We haven’t seen that rapid acceleration in warming after 2000 that we see in the models.”
Nor did the press see fit to report on findings from the University of Alabama-Huntsvilleshowing that the Earth’s atmosphere appears to be less sensitive to changing CO2 levels than previously assumed.
How about the fact that the U.S. has cut CO2 emissions over the past 13 years faster than any other industrialized nation? Or that polar bear populations are increasing? Or that we haven’t seen any increase in violent weather in decades?
Crickets.
Reporters no doubt worry that covering such findings will only embolden “deniers” and undermine support for immediate, drastic action.
But if fears of catastrophic climate change are warranted — which we seriously doubt — ignoring things like the rapid cooling in the past two years carries an even bigger risk.
Source for data: https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/tabledata_v3/GLB.Ts+dSST.txt
19 thoughts on “Don’t Tell Anyone, But We Just Had Two Years Of Record-Breaking Global Cooling”
The thumb is no longer on the thermometer.
…but it soon will be RGuy!
Welcome back to the Adjustocene – NASA, NOAA and chums can’t allow any such nonsense to persist.
Even the Arctic is not playing along.
http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/meant80n.uk.php
Don’t worry by the time they finish “adjusting” the data it will show massive warming.
I’m so glad thermometers can be influenced by identity politics. /s
Anthony,
The scientific method leaves little or no doubt about the source of energy that powers the Sun, the cosmos and sustains human consciousness:
https://www.researchgate.net/file.PostFileLoader.html?id=561bb9e55e9d9760988b456a&assetKey=AS%3A283728849981440%401444657637199
Why are world leaders so reluctant to admit that a Higher Power controls human destiny?
I observe this “conspiracy of silence” every day from my office, which overlooks the Detroit River. The water levels in the Great Lakes declined significantly five years ago. Almost every newspaper in the Great Lakes region had numerous articles citing experts who attributed the decline to global warming. Great Lakes water level has not only recovered, but is or is approaching record levels. Until recently the recovery was not even mentioned. I have seen some coverage now that there is some flooding related to the high water levels. But, I have not seen any retraction of stories or expert commentary that attributed the decline to global warming.
I would encourage folks to read the full article. Unusually thoughtful and insightful.
Here’s what this sharp drop looks like in context.
Temperatures plummeting all the way down to a bit above where they were 4 years ago.
I did note this in a post 27 apr …
‘This is an excerpt from an essay allegedly by James delingpole posted on Breitbart …
The 2016-18 Big Chill was composed of two Little Chills, the biggest five month drop ever.’
There needs to be a post on MJO- QBOe interactions; they will cause possibly early, deep cold this winter.
QBO/solar modulation of the boreal winter Madden‐Julian oscillation: A prediction for the coming solar minimum. Lon L. Hood
First published: 27 March 2017
https://doi.org/10.1002/2017GL072832
AND …
http://envam1.env.uea.ac.uk/mjo.html
Has animated grafic plus many links.
Enjoy.
Sabndy, Minister of Future
‘Hey, what’s going on here?’ is that we’ve been coming out of a Super El Nino for the last 2 years. It’s noteworthy only in how the El Nino/La Nina oscillation effects the weather.
To bad the Left-Steam Media couldn’t stay as calm during the 2 years before when the same El Nino cause an equal rise in Global Temperature. But apparently it’s only News when it does what the Climate Faithful expects.
~¿~
This graph shows the two “Little Chills”. The author ignores the fact that the second chill was preceded by an equal warming, and that February 2018 is actually warmer than the end of the first chill.
It goes without saying that this record breaking Big Chill is only the result of an even bigger two year big warming. From Feb 2014 to Feb 2016 there is a rise of 0.82°C,
Yes Bellman, that warming was indeed fragile with no staying power despite CO2 ratcheting up. Good good catch!. If a third year of record cooling occurs, the much dreaded Pause, even though dispatched by a brutal adjustment by T Karl on the eve of his retirement, will have returned and extended and we will have the much admired Monckton charting it all out for us again.
Hmm…I hope this dоesnt pose a threat for my Garden of Eden Earth^тм by 2050: peak population 8-9B, greened earth of expanded habitat, bumper harvests, resource abundance, prosperity and peace.
After the major El Nino in 2016 caused a warming that had all the media jumping on the AGW bandwagon, the following La Nina causes cooling that the media ignores, except maybe for NASA.
People living in the upper Midwest probably noticed the cooling, in the form of feet of snow well into April of this year.
If there’s a major eruption from the volcano in Hawaii, will that amplify the cooling trend? What would the warming alarmists say then?
The full story link isn’t working.
Well.
What van I say.
I knew it.
You must all learn to look at the average speed of warming /cooling if you want to know what is teally happening
http://breadonthewater.co.za/2018/05/04/which-way-will-the-wind-be-blowing-genesis-41-vs-27/
It’s hard to tell if the authors are being incredibly disingenuous or if they’re just incredibly innumerate.
Here are the NASA GISS temperature series’ annual global temperature anomalies from 1998 (a good year to start with if you’re in the cherry-picking business because it was a major El Nino year) to the present:
1998 0.63
1999 0.40
2000 0.41
2001 0.54
2002 0.63
2003 0.61
2004 0.54
2005 0.68
2006 0.62
2007 0.64
2008 0.52
2009 0.64
2010 0.70
2011 0.58
2012 0.62
2013 0.64
2014 0.73
2015 0.86
2016 0.99
2017 0.89
2018 0.82* (Year to date)
2016 was the warmest year on record. The fact that 2017 was merely the second warmest year on record, and so far this year is on track to be the 4th warmest year on record makes it rather bizarre to claim that we’ve been seeing “record global cooling” for the past two years. Even these “cool” years, relative to the record hottest year, are still considerably warmer than 1998, the year we used to think of as a particularly hot year way back when.