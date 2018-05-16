Study: Climate Models Need More Historical Fudge Factors

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The researchers claim adding historical data derived fudge factors to correct the discrepancy between climate models and historical observations, producing a Frankenmodel mix of fudge factors and defective physics, will make climate predictions more reliable.
New approach to global-warming projections could make regional estimates more precise
Computer models found to overestimate warming rate in some regions, underestimate it in others
A new method for projecting how the temperature will respond to human impacts supports the outlook for substantial global warming throughout this century – but also indicates that, in many regions, warming patterns are likely to vary significantly from those estimated by widely used computer models.
“By establishing a historical relationship, the new method effectively models the collective atmospheric response to the huge numbers of interacting forces and structures, ranging from clouds to weather systems to ocean currents,” says Shaun Lovejoy, a McGill physics professor and senior author of the study.
“Our approach vindicates the conclusion of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are needed in order to avoid catastrophic warming,” he adds. “But it also brings some important nuances, and underscores a need to develop historical methods for regional climate projections in order to evaluate climate-change impacts and inform policy.”
Read more: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/05/180515113555.htm
The abstract of the study;
Regional Climate Sensitivity‐ and Historical‐Based Projections to 2100
Raphaël Hébert, Shaun Lovejoy
First published: 13 March 2018
Abstract
Reliable climate projections at the regional scale are needed in order to evaluate climate change impacts and inform policy. We develop an alternative method for projections based on the transient climate sensitivity (TCS), which relies on a linear relationship between the forced temperature response and the strongly increasing anthropogenic forcing. The TCS is evaluated at the regional scale (5° by 5°), and projections are made accordingly to 2100 using the high and low Representative Concentration Pathways emission scenarios. We find that there are large spatial discrepancies between the regional TCS from 5 historical data sets and 32 global climate model (GCM) historical runs and furthermore that the global mean GCM TCS is about 15% too high. Given that the GCM Representative Concentration Pathway scenario runs are mostly linear with respect to their (inadequate) TCS, we conclude that historical methods of regional projection are better suited given that they are directly calibrated on the real world (historical) climate.
In this paper, we estimate the transient climate sensitivity, that is, the expected short‐term increase in temperature for a doubling of carbon dioxide concentration in the atmosphere, for historical regional series of temperature. We compare our results with historical simulations made using global climate models and find that there are significant regional discrepancies between the two. We argue that historical methods can be more reliable, especially for the more policy‐relevant short‐term projections, given that the discrepancies of the global climate models directly bias their projections.
Read more (paywalled): https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/2017GL076649
The researchers hope this mixture of historical fudge factors and defective physics will be more acceptable as the basis of climate policy decisions than just using the defective physics.
19 thoughts on “Study: Climate Models Need More Historical Fudge Factors”
But of course! How could we have been so blind? The models have always been correct it was the historical data all along. That’s why we’ve been altering the data sets. Now do you understand?
Adding in observations from reality, to influence climate models, can only be a good thing.
What else should models be influenced by? The biases of the programmer?
Now if we could just find an impartial way to select which historical observations to use we’ll be sorted.
Katharine Hayhoe – has done numerous studies of the effect of climate change 50-100 years for very localized areas of the country ie the state of maine, or NW washington –
and this study for southern california 60 years out due to climate change
Gotta be impressed with being able to predict the weather oops – I mean climate 60 years out.
oops forgot to link the study https://www.skepticalscience.com/california-weather-whiplash-fighting-to-stop-it.html
do i need a sarc tag?
I think sarc is the default mode here, given the ludicrous nature of Warmist cant.
Only the “data” which fits the narrative.
fudge factor:
” a figure included in a calculation to ensure a desired result.”
They be guilty as charged.
It is time to pull out the pitchforks and torches and run down the Climate Alarmists Frankenmodel hobgoblins.
So, more-and-better garbage in, more-and-better garbage out.
I found this analysis of IPCC climate models enlightening:
http://edberry.com/blog/climate-physics/agw-hypothesis/human-co2-not-change-climate/
I have been arguing that CMIP6 modelers must all use the same historical data, especially for aerosols. That’ll separate the sheep from the goats.
Additionally, none of those spaghetti graphs, especially for hindcasts.
“A new method for projecting how the temperature will respond to human impacts supports the outlook for substantial global warming throughout this century”
And there you have it. As other climate scientists have noted, statistically there will be “overestimate warming rate in some regions, underestimate it in others” and a whole lot in the middle. In other words, we’re still warming, still CO2, and “substantial global warming throughout this century.”
Curve matching is not the same as a valid model.
From one of the fathers of climate modelling we have this:
The use of fudge factors to make a model match historical data violates the basic fundamentals of a valid physics based model. We’ve known that ever since the very beginnings of computer modelling. What we have is nothing better than curve matching. Using it to predict future trends is just extrapolation … unfit for engineering purposes.
commieBob,
So much for the pious claims of Hayhoe and others that the models are all based on first principles.
Plain language summary:
Even though everything we reported here was already reported…. send more money so we can keep everyone in our group employed churning out more stuff already reported.
Ed note: The Climate Yobs-machine rolls ever onward
The thing is that we now have more than enough instrumental data and recent high resolution proxy data to accurately model how the “climate” should respond to a doubling of the atmospheric concentration of CO2 from 280-560 ppm.
The problem is that these sorts of “models” conclusively demonstrate that the “2.0 °C limit” won’t be breached before James T. Kirk assumes command of NCC-1701 USS Enterprise and that the “1.5 °C limit” won’t fall before Jonathan Archer assumes command of NX-01 USS Enterprise.
The researchers were careful to avoid mentioning equilibrium response, they focussed on transient climate response…
The GCMs will never work correctly until at least they recognize thermalization and Quantum Mechanics. Science shows that thermalization takes place because absorbed energy starts being shared by conduction with surrounding molecules within 0.0002 microseconds while relaxation averages about 5 microseconds at room temperature. Common knowledge demonstrates thermalization by the observation that clear nights cool faster and farther in the desert than where it is humid.
Quantum Mechanics (Hitran does the calculations) shows that, at low altitude, radiant emission from the atmosphere is essentially all from water vapor.
http://energyredirect3.blogspot.com
Rule one of climate ‘science’ , when reality and models differ in value it is always reality which is wrong and needs adjusting ,