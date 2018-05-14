Guest essay by Eric Worrall
How much worse can it get?
Worst-case climate change scenario is even worse than we thought
DAILY NEWS 14 May 2018
By Michael Le Page
The phrase “worse than we thought” is a cliché when it comes to climate change. There are lots of studies suggesting we’re in for more warming and worse consequences than thought, and few saying it won’t be as bad. But guess what: it’s worse than we thought.
The RCP8.5 scenario is the worst for the climate. It assumes rapid, unfettered economic growth and rampant burning of fossil fuels.
It now seems RCP8.5 may have underestimated the emissions that would result if we follow the economic path it describes.
Read more: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2168847-worst-case-climate-change-scenario-is-even-worse-than-we-thought/
Stay tuned for the next New Scientist article on climate change, when they shall reveal that climate change will be worse than the even worse than worst worse case scenario they predicted.
14 thoughts on “New Scientist: Climate Change will be Even Worse than our Worst Worse Case Scenario”
I gave up on New Scientist many years ago after it had given up on science and had become a propaganda magazine.. I’m surprised that it still has any readers.
We are doomed!
Doomed, doomed I say.
So, assuming science fiction, we’ll end up in science fiction. So what was the news again? You may have been wrong? No hit, Herlock.
It is pathetic. Why would we even start to believe that when none of the predictions have come even close.
When are they going to realize that doubling down on it just makes them look more insane.
This is much worser than the worsest worsening worst worse. It’s really really bad. It’s more bad than dead is dead. It’s the worst kind of really really bad! It’s so bad that words haven’t yet been invented to tell how bad it is!. We can’t even think how bad it is! Too bad to believe! It’s that bad!
By enunciating the irrational and unfounded alarms of their biased managements, again and again, these once great science magazines have lost nearly all credibility with most of their potential markets.
Rapid, unfettered economic growth!? Sounds great. More, please.
The uncertainties are greater therefore we really are doomed. ;)
Note: what it’s saying is that the “worst case” EMISSIONS may be greater than predicted. Nothing about the climate change that might then ensue. That’s why they call it a climate change “scenario”, not “climate change” per se. Since for a while now emissions have been barrelling along and nothing’s happened significantly global-warming wise (but the planet is happily greening), I imagine they’re reluctant draw attention to that. Very cunning.
New Scientists gets worse every time I look at it.