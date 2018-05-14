New Scientist: Climate Change will be Even Worse than our Worst Worse Case Scenario

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

How much worse can it get?

Worst-case climate change scenario is even worse than we thought

DAILY NEWS 14 May 2018

By Michael Le Page

The phrase “worse than we thought” is a cliché when it comes to climate change. There are lots of studies suggesting we’re in for more warming and worse consequences than thought, and few saying it won’t be as bad. But guess what: it’s worse than we thought.

…

The RCP8.5 scenario is the worst for the climate. It assumes rapid, unfettered economic growth and rampant burning of fossil fuels.

It now seems RCP8.5 may have underestimated the emissions that would result if we follow the economic path it describes.

…