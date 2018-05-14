New report suggests broad adoption of electric vehicles may actually increase air pollition

New report suggests EV’s are out of reach for the average American, and broad adoption will actually cause an increase in traditional air pollution
It asks whether the internal combustion engine is on its way out. It soon will be, according to advocates for “zero-emissions vehicle” (ZEV) technologies, especially battery-powered electric vehicles. They claim that ZEVs will offer superior performance, lower cost, and, most importantly, “emissions-free” driving.
Sound too good to be true? That’s because it is, according to a new report published by the Manhattan Institute. Dr. Jonathan Lesser, the author of “Short Circuit: The High Cost of Electric Vehicles,” argues that critics of the internal combustion engine fail to consider just how clean and efficient new cars are.
Using a recent forecast prepared by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Lesser’s analysis shows that, over the period 2018 – 2050, the electric generating plants that will charge new EVs will emit more air pollution than the same number of new internal combustion engines, even accounting for air pollution from oil refineries that manufacture gasoline.
What’s more, EV subsidies benefit the wealthy at the expense of the poor. A nationwide survey of EV owners in 2017 found that 56% had household incomes of at least $100,000 and 17% had household incomes of at least $200,000. In 2016. median household income for the US as a whole was less than $58,000.
It’s time to hit the brakes on the government’s drive for electric vehicles.
Short Circuit: The High Cost of Electric Vehicle Subsidies
Many claim that “zero-emissions vehicles” (ZEVs), especially battery-powered electric vehicles, should replace most, if not all, cars and trucks powered by gasoline-burning internal combustion engines. The primary rationale is to reduce air pollution and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.
To effect this change, governments are spending billions of dollars to subsidize electric vehicles. These subsidies include state and federal tax credits for purchasing ZEVs and programs to subsidize the installation of vehicle-charging infrastructure in businesses, households, and along highways. Several states also have mandated the sale of ZEVs. For example, an executive order signed by California governor Jerry Brown in January requires 5 million ZEVs to be on the state’s roads and highways by 2030.
Will these subsidies and programs accomplish their objectives? And at what cost? A review of the literature finds few cost-benefit studies on these key questions.
- Broad-based adoption of ZEVs will increase overall emissions of sulfur dioxide, oxides of nitrogen, and particulates, compared with the same number of new internal combustion engines. The simple fact is that, because of stringent emissions standards and low-sulfur gasoline, new gasoline-powered cars and trucks today emit very little pollution, and they will emit even less in the future.
- While new ZEVs will reduce CO2 emissions compared with new internal combustion vehicles, the overall reduction will be less than 1% of total forecast energy-related U.S. CO2 emissions through 2050. That reduction will have no measurable impact on world climate—and thus the economic value of CO2 emissions reductions associated with ZEVs is effectively zero.
- Subsidies for ZEVs and the required infrastructure to support them benefit the higher-income consumers who can afford to purchase them at the expense of lower-income consumers who cannot. In California alone, the total cost of ZEV subsidies, including federal tax credits and state rebates for ZEV purchases, as well as subsidies for private and public charging infrastructure, is likely to exceed $100 billion.
Coal powered cars.
Unfortunately, greenies believe renewable energy sources will be sufficient to power their electric cars, AND all of civilization.
SR
As electric motors become better, electric cars could surpass the capabilities of many traditional vehicles.
That could be beneficial for many, even if you don’t have an emissions fetish.
The problem isn’t that the technology doesn’t have value, its that its being forced before it has true market viability; and that its being promoted as a solution, that it never really has been.
The problem with electric cars isn’t with the motors, it is how to generate, and deliver to the cars, all the electricity that will be needed. For society to move to total EV’s, all the power currently supplied to IC vehicles by petroleum will have to come from the electric grid. To put that power into the grid using renewables will require covering a gozillion acres with wind turbines or solar panels.
SR
Then there’s the obvious problem with solar that everyone wants to recharge their EV at night while they sleep.
Electric motors are already over 95% efficient and, if using rare earths, extremely high power to weight.
better batteries are whatt are needed, but better by a factor of 3? Unlikely.
I think the concept peaked some time ago.
Coal-fired power-pack not included.
The even bigger practical problem is the electrical distribution grid in many residential areas of the US cannot support large-scale Tesla style EV adoption by the public without major overhauls and re-circuiting. That includes California, and most especially So.Cal where the demands for AC already put a significant night-time burden on the local distribution grid.
The problem is the sizing of the 14.4/28.8 KVA step-down transformers that deliver 240 VAC over two hot wires to each home. A typical residential transformer in most US neighborhoods is sized to serve 4-6 homes.
Adding an EV like a Tesla with a 240 VAC charging station in the garage is almost the equivalent of adding another house to the transformer. Do that too much and the transformers are going to start tripping off during the hot summer night when all the homes are running AC, and the EV is fast charging at 240 VAC in garage.
All the support with OPM should be removed, along with any perks — HOV lanes and so on.
Also, start taxing EVs for miles driven, with proceeds going to highway funds.
For most folks, EVs will be a simple urban car, or the 2nd or 3rd.
For elderly in retirement communities, a case can be made, or not.
The retirement community of Green Valley Arizona, they have special golf cart lanes, and many stores have golf cart parking. Been that way for decades. During the day, the electric golf carts are out in force. If you’re 85 yo and half blind, should you really be driving a 3000 lb car? And golf carts don’t go smashing through walls and store fronts when the accelerator is accidentally pressed instead of the brake.
Until electricity generation by solar/wind surpasses the usage growth any addition to the grid will produce more pollution.
“Despite claims that ZEVs will reduce air pollution, broad- based adoption of ZEVs will increase air pollution and associated environmental costs relative to new internal combustion vehicles. ”
That is not the plan. The main plan is to reduce CO2 emissions with these vehicles.
“The economic value of CO2 emissions reductions associated with ZEVs is effectively zero. ”
So, it costs the same. That’s a feature.
“Subsidies for ZEVs and the required infrastructure to support them benefit the affluent at the expense of the poor.”
This is so stupid, why would we not save the world because it might hurt the poor. But: Do the poor buy new cars? I wonder what a 4 year old Tesla 3 will cost?
‘In California alone, the total cost of ZEV subsidies, including federal tax credits and state rebates for ZEV purchases, as well as subsidies for private and public charging infrastructure, is likely to exceed $100 billion.”
Well, not accounting for your accounting, that is $2500$ per CA citizen over many many years. Big deal.
really,
you seem to be forgetting that California is fast gutting its middle class.
And if you really believe we need to stop burning fossil fuels to “save the world,” then you need professional psychiatric help that is beyond any advice or reference I can deliver.
in your opinion, you forgot add