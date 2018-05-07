ExxonKnew leader Eric Schneiderman resigns in disgrace amid physical abuse allegations

From the New York Times: New York’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, has resigned, hours after multiple women accused him of being physically abusive.

Eric T. Schneiderman, the New York State attorney general who rose to prominence as an antagonist of the Trump administration, abruptly resigned on Monday night hours after The New Yorker reported that four women had accused him of physically assaulting them.

Read it all here: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/07/nyregion/new-york-attorney-general-eric-schneiderman-abuse.html

WUWT readers may recall he’s the bozo (along with Bill McKibben and Al Gore) that dreamt up the “Exxon Knew” libel outfit, and got a bunch of other Attorney Generals to sign on to the scam.

Al Gore had his masseuse incidents:

https://www.businessinsider.com.au/two-more-women-accuse-al-gore-of-assault-2010-7

Pachauri left the IPCC over sexual harassment issues:

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/02/24/un-ipcc-climate-head-rajendra-pachauri-resigns-amid-sexual-harassment-allegations/

Eric Worrall notes in an email to me:

“Quite a string of high profile alleged sex abuse cases associated with leading climate figures. “Moral License” in action?”

These climate chumps can’t seem to contain themselves, be it ego or their pants.

James Woods on Twitter:

May be under FBI investigation for bank fraud or beat the shit out of women, but at least these clowns care about “climate justice,” whatever the f*** that is. pic.twitter.com/RvwJy1nED2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 8, 2018

