#ExxonKnew leader Eric Schneiderman resigns in disgrace amid physical abuse allegations

/ 37 mins ago May 7, 2018

From the New York Times: New York’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, has resigned, hours after multiple women accused him of being physically abusive.

Eric T. Schneiderman, the New York State attorney general who rose to prominence as an antagonist of the Trump administration, abruptly resigned on Monday night hours after The New Yorker reported that four women had accused him of physically assaulting them.

Read it all here: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/07/nyregion/new-york-attorney-general-eric-schneiderman-abuse.html

WUWT readers may recall he’s the bozo (along with Bill McKibben and Al Gore) that dreamt up the “Exxon Knew” libel outfit, and got a bunch of other Attorney Generals to sign on to the scam.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and a coalition of attorneys general, supported by former Vice President Al Gore, vowed on March 29, 2016, to hold fossil fuel companies accountable if their words and deeds on climate change had crossed into illegality.

Al Gore had his masseuse incidents:

https://www.businessinsider.com.au/two-more-women-accuse-al-gore-of-assault-2010-7

Pachauri left the IPCC over sexual harassment issues:

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/02/24/un-ipcc-climate-head-rajendra-pachauri-resigns-amid-sexual-harassment-allegations/

Eric Worrall notes in an email to me:

“Quite a string of high profile alleged sex abuse cases associated with leading climate figures. “Moral License” in action?”

These climate chumps can’t seem to contain themselves, be it ego or their pants.

James Woods on Twitter:

Advertisements

Related posts

8 thoughts on “#ExxonKnew leader Eric Schneiderman resigns in disgrace amid physical abuse allegations

  1. Hmmm, I know people will disagree with me on this, but I think it’s a little off to conflate aggressive and / or sexual behaviour with their political stance.

    Idiots are idiots, abusers are abusers, no matter what side of the fence they come from.

    JMHO

    Reply

  2. Now Eric Schneiderman can be associated with 2 hashtags
    #ExxonKnew
    And
    #MeToo

    An A. G. began #ExxonKnew
    But wound up totally screwed
    With Eric his name
    fighting Carbon his fame
    He wound up just another #MeToo

    Reply

  3. I just want to know when this liberal pig will be arrested. Before or after the 2019 Nenana Ice Classic prize winner is announced?

    Reply

Leave a Reply - if your comment doesn't appear right away, it may have been intercepted by the SPAM filter. Please have patience while our moderation team examines it.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s