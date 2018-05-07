From the New York Times: New York’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, has resigned, hours after multiple women accused him of being physically abusive.
Eric T. Schneiderman, the New York State attorney general who rose to prominence as an antagonist of the Trump administration, abruptly resigned on Monday night hours after The New Yorker reported that four women had accused him of physically assaulting them.
Read it all here: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/07/nyregion/new-york-attorney-general-eric-schneiderman-abuse.html
WUWT readers may recall he’s the bozo (along with Bill McKibben and Al Gore) that dreamt up the “Exxon Knew” libel outfit, and got a bunch of other Attorney Generals to sign on to the scam.
Al Gore had his masseuse incidents:
https://www.businessinsider.com.au/two-more-women-accuse-al-gore-of-assault-2010-7
Pachauri left the IPCC over sexual harassment issues:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/02/24/un-ipcc-climate-head-rajendra-pachauri-resigns-amid-sexual-harassment-allegations/
Eric Worrall notes in an email to me:
“Quite a string of high profile alleged sex abuse cases associated with leading climate figures. “Moral License” in action?”
These climate chumps can’t seem to contain themselves, be it ego or their pants.
James Woods on Twitter:
8 thoughts on “#ExxonKnew leader Eric Schneiderman resigns in disgrace amid physical abuse allegations”
Hmmm, I know people will disagree with me on this, but I think it’s a little off to conflate aggressive and / or sexual behaviour with their political stance.
Idiots are idiots, abusers are abusers, no matter what side of the fence they come from.
JMHO
A man who will abuse women is much more likely to abuse his position of power as well … and Schneiderman has assuredly done both.
w.
I agree, Willis, his political leaning is irrelevant imho
Now Eric Schneiderman can be associated with 2 hashtags
#ExxonKnew
And
#MeToo
An A. G. began #ExxonKnew
But wound up totally screwed
With Eric his name
fighting Carbon his fame
He wound up just another #MeToo
I just want to know when this liberal pig will be arrested. Before or after the 2019 Nenana Ice Classic prize winner is announced?
schnadenfreude
Jer0me May 7, 2018 at 11:45 pm
Schneidenfraud …
w.
“CO2 made me do it.”