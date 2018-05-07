Climate Study: Conservatives Aren’t Insane, They’re Just Ignorant

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A climate psychology study by UQ Professor Matthew Hornsey suggests evidence that Conservatives are all conspiracy nuts is weak; Matthew instead believes that Conservatives have been manipulated through vested interest “ignorance-building strategies” into doubting the climate consensus.
‘It’s all about vested interests’: untangling conspiracy, conservatism and climate scepticism
Graham Readfearn
…
Academics have suggested that people who tend to accept conspiracy theories also underplay or reject the science showing humans are causing rapid and dangerous climate change.
But a new study that tested this idea across 24 different countries found the link between so-called “conspiratorial ideation” and “climate scepticism” only really holds in the US.
University of Queensland psychology professor Matthew Hornsey and colleagues surveyed 5,300 people to test the link between climate “scepticism” and acceptance of four internationally propagated conspiracy theories around the assassination of President Kennedy, the 11 September terrorist attacks, the death of Princess Diana and the existence of a new world order.
…
Conservatism and climate
The study also tried to tease out the links between the rejection of human-caused climate change and the ideologies that people hold.
It’s here that the study offers the greatest cause for hope, Hornsey says. He has developed a form of “jiujitsu” persuasion technique that he thinks might work.
There’s been a general acceptance that people who have broadly conservative or rightwing ideologies tend to rail against climate science because it rubs their worldview up the wrong way. That is, that tackling climate change will require broad interventions from governments.
But Hornsey’s study finds that “there is nothing inherent to conspiratorial ideation or conservative ideologies that predisposes people to reject climate science”.
Instead, it suggests vested interests have managed to reshape the conservative identity with “ignorance-building strategies” in two countries – the US and Australia.
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/planet-oz/2018/may/08/its-all-about-vested-interests-untangling-conspiracy-conservatism-and-climate-scepticism
The abstract of the study;
Relationships among conspiratorial beliefs, conservatism and climate scepticism across nations
Matthew J. Hornsey, Emily A. Harris & Kelly S. Fielding
Studies showing that scepticism about anthropogenic climate change is shaped, in part, by conspiratorial and conservative ideologies are based on data primarily collected in the United States. Thus, it may be that the ideological nature of climate change beliefs reflects something distinctive about the United States rather than being an international phenomenon. Here we find that positive correlations between climate scepticism and indices of ideology were stronger and more consistent in the United States than in the other 24 nations tested. This suggests that there is a political culture in the United States that offers particularly strong encouragement for citizens to appraise climate science through the lens of their worldviews. Furthermore, the weak relationships between ideology and climate scepticism in the majority of nations suggest that there is little inherent to conspiratorial ideation or conservative ideologies that predisposes people to reject climate science, a finding that has encouraging implications for climate mitigation efforts globally.
Read more (paywalled): https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-018-0157-2
Sadly the full study is paywalled, but in a sense I see this shift as progress, an attempt to move psychological thought on climate scepticism from the utterly absurd to the merely badly mistaken.
The author of the study Professor Matthew Hornsey doesn’t appear to consider the possibility that Conservatives might be right. But Hornsey’s criticism of Lewandowsky’s extreme climate psychology claims seems rather courageous.
Any criticism of extreme climate claims, even a critique as mild as Hornsey’s suggestion that Conservatives might not be completely irrational, has the potential to incur academic ostracism and strident accusations of climate denial.
28 thoughts on “Climate Study: Conservatives Aren’t Insane, They’re Just Ignorant”
It seems that by their definition, “ignorance building strategies” are, in really scientific proof of real facts. I get more ignorant every day!
Me too! this fellow is a deluded fool. Cod science claims another victim.
Well, the professor got one thing right!
‘It’s all about vested interests’: ”
Gums sends….
It is funny because in the beginning I was a “climate believer”, but as I started to read more and more stuff on the subject the contradictions and holes became ever more apparent and the seeds of doubt were planted for good.
So, with 154 credit hours of engineering education, 40 years in various industries, and a being a licensed Professional Engineer, the explanation for my views on climate is – ignorance. Yessssssss, let’s go with that, shall we.
It might be argued that you are an outlier. :-)
In fact, there’s some evidence that skeptics in general are more knowledgeable about climate science than are the alarmists. It’s not a huge effect but it sure gives lie to the ignorance argument. link
I have a master’s degree in electrical engineering and have 40 years’ work and study in signal analysis, probability, statistics, and several branches of physics. I just now realized that I have been unable to distinguish human influence from natural climate variability in many gigabytes of climate data only because I am a financial conservative who hates it when governments spend my tax dollars on solutions to non-problems and on creating problems that apparently only more tax extraction will solve. Who knew?
From insane to stupid, eh? That’s progress!
Damn, my degree in geophysics from UC Berkeley and my MBA from Wharton ain’t werf nuffin’.
so we are the ones that have been manipulated
“There’s been a general acceptance that people who have broadly conservative or rightwing ideologies tend to rail against climate science because it rubs their worldview up the wrong way.”
lying communists tend to do that………
Nice to see that arrogance has not yet tucked its tail between its legs and hobbled away.
Perhaps a night outside in cold weather (tonight? my front lawn) might give Mr. Hornsey some kind of pause.
I’ll leave the light on for him.
Asking to see the evidence is just so ignorant,at least in academia, University of Queensland style.
Is it something in the water?
Or something in the bureaus of grant gifting?
Cause conservatives are just so easily programmed, marching in emotional lockstep at all these rallies they attend…feeling the emotional glow of being one with the good and righteous of society..What a mouthful this clone of Lew Paper produces;”Ignorance building strategies”
What does this mean?
Anything like policy based evidence manufacturing?
The indulgence by our bureaucracies in that particular little game has produced a stunning amount of ignorance, in public policy.
A Lifetime of self examination and the development of an extremely effective Bullshit Meter has made me a millionaire in Business, many times over.
Ah, but I am ignorant…
No, they are jealous and they want to take it away.
This is getting to sound a lot like Hillary Clinton’s list of excuses why she wasn’t elected. Yet again another probably well funded study looking at ways to some how convince doubters about AGW. Just like Hillary they are in total denial especially in academia. In academia they tend to believe everyone else are ignorant peons when the truth is many in academia today are incapable of critical thought. Sadly they are indoctrinating an entire generation. Having done polling, in-depth polling, only polling 5300 people in 24 countries is one heck of a tiny sample size. A small sample size might work if selected properly and it is a two choice answer to a question, but in-depth polling requires a far more robust sampling. And as soon as you start translating between languages you really run into problems. Heck just in Florida at least three different styles of Spanish are spoken. I know I held public hearing throughout the state and my translator caught all kinds of grief for his translation of specific and one would have thought common words.
Edwin
Speaking of polling, I won’t even ask how you feel about the “97% of scientists agree” based on a sample size of 73.
So instead of conservatives being conspiracy theorists, he postulates a conspiracy theory that conservatives are being brainwashed into ignorance by “vested interests”.
Seems legit …
Oh yeah. i have learned nothing, because I disagree with the consensus. Riight!
Ah, you thought that questioning the consensus was independent thought. Asking questions, searching for answers yourself, doing the math, looking into claims, watching as their predictions of impending doom failed to materialise. All this you did because “vested interests have managed to reshape the conservative identity”.
One must be impervious to rational thought to not see that one man’s consensus is another man’s “vested interest”. He is accusing conservatives of falling for vested interest, while he himself falls for consensus and appeal to authority. Amazing stuff.
University of Queensland, nuff said! Complete and utter tosh!
“… from the utterly absurd to the merely badly mistaken. ”
Chuckled out loud :-)
Kind of on topic, this liberal is one of the AG’s suing about CAGW.
https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2018/05/07/holy-sht-four-women-accuse-metoo-crusader-ny-ag-eric-schneiderman-of-violent-physical-abuse/
Sounds like this liberal has mental health issues and he’s ignorant.
I never knew that unknown vested interests made me the skeptic I am today.
Surely Prof. Hornsey knows money can be terribly corrupting. And only the CAGW crowd is making money on this nonsense.
Just what we need – more psychologists in the climate debate.
It’s not American conservatives who conflate logical domains. It’s not conservatives who deny individual dignity, including color judgments (“diversity”). It’s not conservatives who deny lives deemed unworthy, including selective-child (“Pro-Choice”). It’s not conservatives who assume, assert, with liberal abandon, to the edge of the last near-observation at the edge of our solar system, and to the absurd beyond in time and space, backward and forward. People want to believe. The consensus wants us to believe in order to exploit a prophecy that will establish monopolies of capital and control.
As a professor, I am continually embarrassed as what passes for cogent thought.
Or as my mother asked of me, “Is there a class on common sense, or is no professor capable?”
I feel terrible that all of you incredibly intelligent, scientifically trained individuals are being lumped in with…..
me.
Which entrenched, vested interests have so bent your mind to such ignorance?
As usual I have no ideation what he’s talking about but he strings big words together and he’s called a Perfesser so he must be getting paid as an academic to do that because you wouldn’t if you didn’t.