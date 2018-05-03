Coral Before People: Hawaii Bans Popular Sunscreen Products

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Tourists beware – green zealots in the Hawaii legislature have just passed a bill which bans safe, effective sunscreen products. From January 2021, sunscreen products which contain potent ultraviolet blockers oxybenzone and octinoxate will be illegal, if Governor David Ige signs this bill into law.
Most sunscreens may soon be banned in Hawaii, because coral reefs are dying
Ashley May, USA TODAY Published 3:37 p.m. ET May 2, 2018
The bill, introduced by Democratic Sen. Mike Gabbard, would prohibit the sale and distribution of sunscreen with those chemicals on the island “without prescription from a licensed healthcare provider.”
“Amazingly, this is a first-in-the-world law,” Gabbard, who introduced the bill, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “When you think about it, our island paradise, surrounded by coral reefs, is the perfect place to set the gold standard for the world to follow. This will make a huge difference in protecting our coral reefs, marine life, and human health.”
The bill would go into effect January 1, 2021 if signed by Democratic Gov. David Ige.
Critics of the bill question studies linking the chemicals to coral reef decay and say banning sunscreen could discourage people from wearing skin protection altogether, increasing skin cancer cases. Alexandra Kowcz, chief scientist with the Personal Care Products Council, said the bill rests on a “limited body of scientific research.” Henry Lim, immediate past-president of the American Academy of Dermatology Association, told USA TODAY a sunscreen ban could “create significant confusion” about why wearing sunscreen is important. Plus, there aren’t many effective sunscreen options on the market without these chemicals, he said.
Read more: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2018/05/02/hawaii-ban-sunscreen-kills-coral-reefs-environmentally-safe/572938002/
The full text of the bill is available here.
According to the Wikipedia entry on octinoxate, both chemicals are commonly mixed with Titanium Oxide to produce an effective sunscreen.
… Often used as an active ingredient in sunscreens combined with oxybenzone and titanium oxide for its use in protection against UV-B rays. …
Read more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Octyl_methoxycinnamate
This bill in my opinion reeks of Silent Spring style activism. Thanks to questionable research presented in the book “Silent Spring”, and an over enthusiastic response from lawmakers, poor people across the world have been deprived of a safe, effective defence against mosquito borne diseases.
Since DDT was restricted worldwide, millions of people have died of Malaria who would otherwise have had an opportunity to live a healthy life.
The new Hawaiian Sunscreen law in my opinion was passed by green zealots exhibiting a comparable disregard for human health. Thanks to the sunscreen bill, tourists visiting Hawaii who conscientiously heed health warnings about skin cancer may now be at greater risk.
There may be acceptable substitutes for the restricted chemicals – but if the substitutes are better at protecting skin than the chemicals named in this new law, why haven’t they already supplanted the now restricted chemicals? How many people will now risk their health by choosing not to apply sunscreen, or be forced to choose an inferior product? How long will it be until those same green legislators attack the use of substitutes for the banned chemicals?
In 2012, 55,000 people died of skin cancer. While many skin cancers are successfully treated, some skin cancers are insidious and aggressive. Sometimes people don’t realise they are ill until it is too late.
Any rise in this cancer death toll due to misguided Hawaiian efforts to prioritise coral health ahead of human health would be an utter tragedy.
Let us hope Governor Ige has the courage and good sense not to sign this bill into law.
Correction (EW): The 55,000 death toll in 2012 is worldwide, not USA only.
35 thoughts on “Coral Before People: Hawaii Bans Popular Sunscreen Products”
Does anyone know if there is ANY valid, serious science – think of peer reviewed, published papers – behind the claim that these chemicals can, or will, ever actually cause ANY harm to existing coral? If so, precisely how much harm and at what cost in human damage (sunburn, increased skin cancers, etc)?
These days scientists rarely do serious science so I would say it would be very unlikely. A few lab studies that may of may not have any relevance in the real world is the best you could find. Only agronomists tned to do rigorous statistically valid science nowadays simply because it is way too expensive to take the required numbers of random replicated samples from a uncontrolled environment.
The short answer is to run field data past a standard sample size estimator and see how many samples are required to make 95% or 99% estimates of the standard deviation.
https://surveysystem.com/sscalc.htm
It’s racist. They hate gingers.
Known in Hawaii as haoles, and, yes, the locals do hate them. Except that their economy relies upon those from the contiguous states. Japanese tourists used to be big, too, but not so much since the Nikkei 225 crash after October 1989:
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/%5EN225?p=N225
Another anagram for haoles is A Holes
As a once and future kamaaina, I resemble that remark!
I grew up as a haole on a sugar plantation on a remote part of the Big Island. Holy crap, people have NO IDEA how violently racist locals can be. I thought it was completely normal to be physically and verbally attacked every day. When I moved to California as a teen it was a shock to discover that that was not normal. Now when I hear people talk about non-existent racism and micro-aggressions, I just want to slap them. Hard.
And yet, despite being a childhood victim of vicious, violent racism, you seem to have developed a sense of humor and enjoy a lack of hatred.
Good on ya, mayt!
What are we protecting, humans or fish or coral? sounds like a bunch of carp to me
Sunscreen does hurt corals, but not as much as the many mass and minor extinction events which they’ve survived during the past 500 million years.
The Paleocene/Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) was about six degrees C hotter than now. for instance, and it was paradise for reef-building corals.
Hawaii should ban tourism.
Tourism is the number one reason for energy use (got to fly – too far to walk – from the cold place to the warm place, think of all those hotels that were/are constructed, cruise ships, and so on) which translate into the number one use of primordial carbon.
Banning tourism would also stop the use of the pesky sunscreen.
Oh for those IPCC types. One of the largest IPCC calculate ‘loss’ for global warming is less tourism. The IPCC though is that is the cold places get warm, then they won’t want to go to the warm places.
There it is … save the planet, kill the people.
+1
If the lawmakers are knowingly causing death through skin cancer it should be possible to hold them to account for it. In my view such actions are skirting with murder. The full implications should be considered before any laws are changed or implemented.
Haha, another rube falls for the myth about DDT. Never banned for use on insect disease vectors anyplace in the world where it was needed and certainly not even in the USA. The real reason DDT use declined was the universal evolution of DDT resistance in populations with long term exposure to DDT. This myth is easily debunked and DDT continues to be used all over the world if it works, which is rare.
It’s hard to understand how so many people who realize that antibiotic resistance has evolved in numerous bacteria (like MRSA) but fail to understand the same process universally occurs in insect disease vectors.
Where can I buy some DDT, BioBob? I’m serious, I want to buy some. I promise that I’ll use it responsibly. (I live in North Carolina.)
+97.
I’ve got a real use for DDT if it were available, a moderately nasty mosquito borne disease called Ross River Fever is endemic in my area. I’d happily spray a few strategic areas around my house to reduce the risk.
Apply for a permit, like everybody else does. Numerous PHS dept have gotten them to control plague in western US
https://www.epa.gov/ingredients-used-pesticide-products/ddt-brief-history-and-status
“(T)he Stockholm Convention on POPs (persistent organic pollutants),,,includes a limited exemption for the use of DDT to control mosquitoes that transmit the microbe that causes malaria – a disease that still kills millions of people worldwide.”
“In September 2006, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared its support for the indoor use of DDT in African countries where malaria remains a major health problem, citing that benefits of the pesticide outweigh the health and environmental risks. The WHO position is consistent with the Stockholm Convention on POPs, which bans DDT for all uses except for malaria control.”
However, it’s still banned for use against the vectors of typhus, yellow fever and other diseases spread by arthropods. And its general use against malaria mosquitoes is strictly curtailed.
@ Felix, false. A permit is issued for any vector control program merely by stating you are proceeding with the use. Ethiopia now manufactures it’s own DDT by ‘permit’ and uses it on Malaria vector. Nonsignatories to the stockholm convention like the USA do as they please.
But the exemption for malaria already exists, so Ethiopia could use foreign DDT if it wanted to do so.
Troll
How exactly will this be enforced? Time to start smuggling sun screen into the beach for 5x profit, may get hard to find cocain since all the money is in spf
No doubt, TSA will check luggage for flights to Hawaii, and confiscate when found.
TSA already confiscates suntan lotion from carry-on bags.
Going to make a ‘huge’ difference. No. It. Won’t. Like all claims about global warming, it’s is immeasurable, unfounded and shameless posturing by those who should know better.
I lived in Queensland Australia, Melanoma capital of the world when I was young, maybe still is (I have not checked.) Scary thing is while most skin cancers are in older people I lost a number of friends in their 20s to melanoma 30 years ago. I don’t want to sue the Hawaiian people through their government . After all why should they pay. But if there is an increase in the skin cancer rate in Hawaii and in Hawaiian visitors over the next few years, I would seriously like these idiots to be charged with criminal offences for putting lives at risk. A manslaughter conviction or two might make a few loons think twice about their ill informed stupid acts. And reefs around the world, including the Great Barrier Reef generally seem to be doing pretty well except where there is significant land pollution, mostly in developing nations. And even they understand the benefit of tourism so places like the Maldives actually have pretty health reefs too.
The thought of government being held accountable for deaths resetting from policy decisions is cute. Pure fantasy, but cute.
I think this is a good idea.
Why is this being lambasted now? This was covered on WUWT in 2015… https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/10/20/oops-it-may-not-be-ocean-acidification-killing-coral-after-all-common-chemical-found-in-sunscreen-is-poisonous-to-coral-reefs/
This bill in my opinion reeks of Silent Spring style activism. Thanks to questionable research presented in the book “Silent Spring”, and an over enthusiastic response from lawmakers, poor people across the world have been deprived of a safe, effective defence against mosquito borne diseases.
Since DDT was restricted worldwide, millions of people have died of Malaria who would otherwise have had an opportunity to live a healthy life
Blimy mate
DDT is not banned for malaria. And has never been.
Overuse kills needed insects and eventually created resistant mosquitoes.
There is plenty of documentation proving this.
It is very sad to see such untruths still being stated
Um, Eric, you’re embarrassing yourself. This is nothing like the DDT ban due to politicized science. Not all sunscreens contain oxybenzone and octinoxate. These are not essential ingredients and they aren’t what protect you from UV radiation. And they do actually kill coral. I’m surprised it’s taken this long for a state or country with coral reefs to get around to banning it.
You really need a law against sunscreens?
Welcome, you are almost Germans, who have a law agains almost anything, except premature ejaculation.
That’s coming.
DDT has been maligned and the WHO has asked for it to be reintroduced. Another shoot, ready, aim from our “environmental friends” masquerading as Marxist useful idiots.
So coral polyps are more important than human lives. I’m lost for words yet again.