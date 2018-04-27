Interesting finding: coral bleaching less where ocean temp variations are large

Bleaching of coral reefs reduced where daily temperature changes are large
By taking a closer look, UCI scientists find resilience in face of heat stress
Coral reef bleaching is stark evidence of the damage being inflicted by global climate change on marine ecosystems, but a research team led by scientists at the University of California, Irvine has found some cause for hope. While many corals are dying, others are showing resilience to increased sea surface temperatures, pointing to possible clues to the survival and recovery of these vitally important aquatic habitats.
“Field observations have shown a heterogeneity or patchiness of the bleaching process at the reef scale, which means that some corals are responding differently to heat stress,” said Aryan Safaie, lead author of a study published yesterday in Nature Communications.
“We know that some species are more thermally tolerant than others,” he added. “But our study shows additionally that certain locations within a reef might be more amenable to allowing corals to persist in the face of increasing water temperature.”
To reach this conclusion, Safaie, a Ph.D. student in UCI’s Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering, said it was necessary to examine reefs more closely in terms of both space and time, versus relying solely on satellite remote-sensing products. He and his collaborators analyzed decades’ worth of field data collected at 118 locations spanning five coral reef regions around the world, including the Great Barrier Reef near Australia and sites in the Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Caribbean Sea and the Red Sea.
“Satellite images are indispensable in giving us the big picture and providing tools for long term projections of ocean health,” he said. “But, these spacecraft collect data only once or twice weekly, there just isn’t enough to provide a clear understanding of the daily and hourly variability of ocean conditions unless you’re looking at more frequently reported field observations.”
The team found that in reef locations with more high-frequency temperature variability – water temperature spiking during the day and dropping at night, day in and day out – severe bleaching was less likely to occur.
“We think of corals as these thermally sensitive organisms, and that temperature variability would mean they would have a harder time all the time,” said coauthor Kristen Davis, UCI assistant professor of civil & environmental engineering and Earth system science. “Instead, what we found is that higher daily temperature variability made corals stronger and more resilient when a thermal stress event came along.”
The upshot of this work, according to Davis, is that scientists now have a better way to predict the outcome of coral reef bleaching events, which can lead to better conservation strategies.
“As we move into a time when corals are threatened by global warming, if there are some living corals remaining on a reef after a bleaching event, there will be some genetic material to repopulate the reef with corals that are more thermally resilient,” she said.
Davis said further work is needed to identify where these super corals live, so that those areas can be protected from over fishing and development.
This project was funded in part by the UCI OCEANS initiative and the National Science Foundation and involved researchers from California State University, Northridge; UC San Diego; Wildlife Conservation Society (Bronx, N.Y.); Old Dominion University; Duke University; Stanford University; and Bangor University (United Kingdom).
The study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-04074-2
(open access)
High frequency temperature variability reduces the risk of coral bleaching
Abstract
Coral bleaching is the detrimental expulsion of algal symbionts from their cnidarian hosts, and predominantly occurs when corals are exposed to thermal stress. The incidence and severity of bleaching is often spatially heterogeneous within reef-scales (<1 km), and is therefore not predictable using conventional remote sensing products. Here, we systematically assess the relationship between in situ measurements of 20 environmental variables, along with seven remotely sensed SST thermal stress metrics, and 81 observed bleaching events at coral reef locations spanning five major reef regions globally. We find that high-frequency temperature variability (i.e., daily temperature range) was the most influential factor in predicting bleaching prevalence and had a mitigating effect, such that a 1 °C increase in daily temperature range would reduce the odds of more severe bleaching by a factor of 33. Our findings suggest that reefs with greater high-frequency temperature variability may represent particularly important opportunities to conserve coral ecosystems against the major threat posed by warming ocean temperatures.
9 thoughts on “Interesting finding: coral bleaching less where ocean temp variations are large”
Ah, but this isn’t caused by temperature, it’s caused by ocean microdealkalinization.
So organisms exposed to and evolving in a high variance environment can deal with the variance better? Who would have thought? Actually, good for them to even think of checking. Obviously most haven’t.
Perhaps they need to widen their thinking and ask why the coral around Cuba is in pristine condition and the coral at Bikini atoll is in pristine condition and growing like a forest.
Now I didn’t get paid a cent for this but the clue is Cuba does not use pesticides and no one visits Bikini atoll so free of pollution.
Amazing how climate change manages to miss those areas with no pollution from land.
Field biology, not computer modeling. What is this world coming to?
Spend your days snorkeling/diving the reefs in the Caribbean. I could do that, I even have some experience.
I know some excellent reefs around Barbados, along with fantastic reefs around Bonaire and Providenciales.
These reefs are just desperate for some marine biology types to come study them. I could work full time on the reefs five days a week, and spend weekends at the resort’s poolside swim up bar. I could also double up as the resort poolside bikini inspector.
And it is all good, because it is to Save the World.
Seriously, where is everyone’s faith in Evolution?
Yet again here in australia we are told that the gbr is in danger.
But if indeed the temperature m did rise, surly the reef would slllowly move soouth to cooler waters.
Also how do coral reefs survive in places like the red sea ?.
The answer must be that they adapt.
Mje
To hell with the GBR.
You guys have salt water crocodiles, poisonous sea snakes, box jellyfish and Great White Sharks.
If I was a marine biologist down under, I would stick to computer modeling too.
It always makes me laugh when the MSM says things like the GBR is in danger and how fragile it is but they seem to forget that when the sea level dropped during the last glaciation The Great Barrier Reef spent around 130,000 years 400 ft up the side of a cliff. When the ice melted and the sea level came back up so did the reef. Sounds fairly robust to me.
That which does not kill us makes us stronger. Nietzsche If corals exist in a location, they have adapted to the stressors of that environment. Time after time the greenies fail to account for Mother Nature’s ability to adapt to changing circumstances.