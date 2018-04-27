Some Major U.S. cities headed for coldest April in recorded history

Some major U.S. are on track to be part of a record cold April.
“Some cities in the east are experiencing temperatures a full 10 to 15 degrees F colder than normal, says meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal. Those cities include Buffalo, Chicago and Detroit.
Those in the northern tier of the U.S. either graciously accept winter with open arms or drag their feet the entire way. So, for those who would willingly trade in the snow for sand, it’s been a rough season that has been painfully etched into our memories after the ice storm that rolled through the Great Lakes just weeks ago.
For some communities, April won’t just be memorable… it will might just go down in history. How? Well there are so many fascinating statistics to swoon over that we dug up! While doing some number crunching for Detroit Metropolitan International Airport, it wasn’t an eye opener that April has been about 10 F below seasonal norms. The normal monthly average daytime high is 59.1 F, we only got 49.7 as an average. Another stat that won’t come as a surprise is the lack of warmth — we have yet to crack 70ºF more than once this April in Detroit, Chicago and Buffalo!
Taking the final forecast days of April into consideration, we’re currently seeing a slight warm up that could help the averages take a slight bump up. Of course we will have to wait until the end of the month to officially declare it as ‘the coldest April on record’ as some minor fluctuations in the forecast will occur.
The overall weather pattern that we can blame is the jet stream that keeps taking a ride well to the south ushering cold Canadian air to the U.S. In fact, it’s been cold enough that we saw ice pellets accumulating in the middle of the month for the Southern Great Lakes.
Full story and video:
https://www.theweathernetwork.com/us/news/articles/cold-great-lakes-upper-midwest-detroit-michigan-chicago-buffalo-new-york-wisconsin-april-record-temperature-/100189
7 thoughts on “Some Major U.S. cities headed for coldest April in recorded history”
The greenns will no doubt say that at last their measùres to combat global warming are working.
When will the reporters ask them the right qùestions ?
Maybe in another several years as this is only the first step down, imo.
No, M. J., the greens are watermelons, red inside and green outside. The reporters will never ask the wrong questions.
If it gets really cold they will just say “Oops we meant global COOLING all along, Climate Change, IT’S ALL OUR FAULT!”
They can show that CO2 “acts like a blanket” and what happens at the beach when you put up an awning or umbrella? Cooling! It all makes sense now.
No matter what happens it is just an excuse to shut down western civilization and go back to the middle ages but with them in charge. World government and the widespread collapse of “capitalism” puts them on top. Marxist economic theories start working again. Without cheap energy the slave labor economy goes back into full gear, and as Bob Dylan said: “The masters make the rules”. (It’s all Right Ma, I’m Only Bleeding” 1965)
There is your proof of the dangers of global warming.
Mother Nature is an uncooperative sod .
Looks like Trump has solved them global warming problem!
More meridional, wavy jet stream tracks are the first indicator of a trend towards a cooler world because they increase global cloudiness.