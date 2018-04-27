Claim: Climate Doom is Inevitable – but Love of Music will Help

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t ivankinsman – according to doomsday futurist Mayer Hillman, wealthy survivors of the inevitable collapse of civilisation might have a chance if they embrace love of music and prevent climate refugees from entering their northern enclaves.
‘We’re doomed’: Mayer Hillman on the climate reality no one else will dare mention
By Patrick Barkham
The 86-year-old social scientist says accepting the impending end of most life on Earth might be the very thing needed to help us prolong it
“We’re doomed,” says Mayer Hillman with such a beaming smile that it takes a moment for the words to sink in. “The outcome is death, and it’s the end of most life on the planet because we’re so dependent on the burning of fossil fuels. There are no means of reversing the process which is melting the polar ice caps. And very few appear to be prepared to say so.”
Hillman, an 86-year-old social scientist and senior fellow emeritus of the Policy Studies Institute, does say so. His bleak forecast of the consequence of runaway climate change, he says without fanfare, is his “last will and testament”. His last intervention in public life. “I’m not going to write anymore because there’s nothing more that can be said,” he says when I first hear him speak to a stunned audience at the University of East Anglia late last year.
“With doom ahead, making a case for cycling as the primary mode of transport is almost irrelevant,” he says. “We’ve got to stop burning fossil fuels. So many aspects of life depend on fossil fuels, except for music and love and education and happiness. These things, which hardly use fossil fuels, are what we must focus on.”
Although Hillman has not flown for more than 20 years as part of a personal commitment to reducing carbon emissions, he is now scornful of individual action which he describes as “as good as futile”. By the same logic, says Hillman, national action is also irrelevant “because Britain’s contribution is minute. Even if the government were to go to zero carbon it would make almost no difference.”
Instead, says Hillman, the world’s population must globally move to zero emissions across agriculture, air travel, shipping, heating homes – every aspect of our economy – and reduce our human population too. Can it be done without a collapse of civilisation? “I don’t think so,” says Hillman. “Can you see everyone in a democracy volunteering to give up flying? Can you see the majority of the population becoming vegan? Can you see the majority agreeing to restrict the size of their families?”
Hillman doubts that human ingenuity can find a fix and says there is no evidence that greenhouse gases can be safely buried. But if we adapt to a future with less – focusing on Hillman’s love and music – it might be good for us. “And who is ‘we’?” asks Hillman with a typically impish smile. “Wealthy people will be better able to adapt but the world’s population will head to regions of the planet such as northern Europe which will be temporarily spared the extreme effects of climate change. How are these regions going to respond? We see it now. Migrants will be prevented from arriving. We will let them drown.”
Sadly Hillman’s prediction doesn’t seem to be very specific on timescale, which effectively makes his claims untestable.
But I’m sure you will join me in expressing appreciation of the Guardian’s tireless efforts, to entertain us with the colorful predictions of their parade of increasingly eccentric climate doomsday prophets.
10 thoughts on “Claim: Climate Doom is Inevitable – but Love of Music will Help”
Social scientist = deadbeat?
Downbeat, clearly. ;->
h/t ivankinsman for giving me another opportunity to post this…
Hillman is exactly right, just is timing is off a bit. In the next billion years the sun’s output will increase by a full 10%. This should be enough to evaporate the world’s oceans, and the surface of the earth will be all but inhabitable.
The Policy Studies Institute “combines the rigour of academic research with expert knowledge.”
Here I thought that most of the warming was taking place in the Arctic and at night and in the Winter. Daytime warming at lower latitudes seems to be minimal, so why would people be migrating? Reporting average global temperatures doesn’t give the public the real picture. Hillman probably doesn’t understand the ‘problem.’ That being the case, how can we put any stock in his solution to the ‘problem?’
” must globally move to zero emissions”….so we’re supposed to consume huge quantities of CO2….and not replace it
These types of “predictions” seem to have one thing in common…..there’s a very sad pathetic person behind them
I guess this will help sell newspapers and get folks to watch the Telly!
Social science – example of an oxymoron.
Even if we assume that the “worse case model output” is going to happen if AGW mythology is correct, it is not going to lead in the next several hundred years to the death of most life on earth. Though it is probably true that the rich leftist billionaires are going to have to wall themselves inside their enclaves to keep us peons from breaching their castle walls, especially if they get their way today. I can make a good case that if the AGW crowd get their way that the third world nations, prevented from having basic modern technology, will rise up in revolt.