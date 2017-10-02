Great Barrier Reef: 2016 Coral Cover Loss and Local Sea Level Fall

/ 26 mins ago October 2, 2017

Guest post by David Middleton

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Climate change is internationally-recognised as one of the biggest threats to coral reefs around the world, including the Great Barrier Reef. For the last three years, coral bleaching, due to ocean warming associated with climate change, has impacted coral reefs worldwide. Mass coral bleaching events occur during extended periods of elevated sea surface temperatures and have the potential to result in significant and widespread loss of coral.

The current mass coral bleaching occurring in tropical regions across the world since 2014 is the longest mass bleaching event ever recorded. This is a global event triggered by record-breaking sea surface temperatures caused by climate change and amplified in 2016 by a strong El Niño. The ocean is warmer than at any time since the instrumental record began. For Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, this resulted in the worst ever coral bleaching in 2016.

[…]

Final report: 2016 coral bleaching event on the Great Barrier Reef

There’s no doubt that the 2016 coral bleaching event and associated coral mortality was the worst in recorded history since at least 1980.  However, no one was really paying much attention to coral bleaching before the early 1980’s.

Insufficient sea temperature data exist from the Great Barrier Reef to indicate changes in the long-term means over recent times. However, an analysis of air temperature records from Townsville shows that mean January February air temperatures above 29°C occurred 6 times between 1980 and 1995, 5 of which coincided with bleaching events at nearby Magnetic Island. Prior to 1980 however, these conditions had occurred only 4 times in the 53 years since 1927, all occurring in the 1930s (Jones 1995; Jones et al. in press).

Guldberg et al., 1999

“This is a global event triggered by record-breaking sea surface temperatures caused by climate change and amplified in 2016 by a strong El Niño.”

Was it “triggered by record-breaking sea surface temperatures caused by climate change and amplified in 2016 by a strong El Niño”?  Or was it caused by a strong El Niño and amplified by a sharp local fall in sea level from 2014-2016?

2016 was the GBR’s second warmest year “on record”…

annual_gbr

Figure 1. Annual sea surface temperature anomaly Great Barrier Reef (1900-2016). Australian Bureau of Meteorology/NOAA Extended Reconstructed Sea Surface Temperature Version 4 (ERSST v4). LINK

The SST data for the GBR are derived from NOAA’s ERSST v4… (for whatever that’s worth).

2016 was the second hottest “year on record” for the GBR… However, bleaching occurs in summer.

summer_gbr

Figure 2. Summer SST for the GBR… About 0.5°C above average. LINK

At this point, I asked myself: “Self?  Why are they using NOAA’s ERSST v4?  Aren’t there any weather stations in or around the Great Barrier Reef?”

There are actually quite a few weather stations.

AIMS_GBR_Map

Figure 3. AIMS Weather Stations. Source: Australian Institute of Marine Science. LINK 

Agincourt Reef #3 has fairly complete weather records going back to 1991 and it experienced “high” mortality rates… But it hasn’t participated in Gorebal Warming since at least 1991.

loss_weather

Figure 4. Agincourt Reef #3.  Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority 2017, Final report: 2016 coral bleaching event on the Great Barrier Reef, GBRMPA, Townsville.

agincourt_weather

Figure 5. Agincourt Reef #3 air and water temperature record.  Based on Australian Institute of Marine Science data. Spurious data points removed by author. LINK

Original data…

Figure 6. Agincourt Reef #3 with spurious data points included.

Figure 6.  Agincourt Reef #3, with spurious data points included.  Source: Australian Institute of Marine Science.

Air temperature only…

Agincourt_Air_Temp

Figure 7. Agincourt Reef #3, air temperature, spurious data points removed by author.  Based on Australian Institute of Marine Science data.

I have only looked at Agincourt Reef #3 in detail.  However, my cursory review of Thursday Island, Lizard Island, Cape Bowling Green and Square Rocks didn’t support any significant warming over recent years in the GBR.

So… What is anomalous about 2014-2016?  A really strong El Niño and a sudden, rather sharp local fall in sea level.

Sea level fall and reef mortality

It’s a well-known fact that coral reefs react poorly to falling sea level… Subaerial exposure of the reef is generally fatal.  However sea level fall on the order of 0.5 meter can literally shut reefs down.

A re-examination of 46 recently published U/Th reef flat ages from Heron and One Tree reefs in the southern Great Barrier Reef (GBR) identified several distinct Holocene reef growth phases with a clear 2.3-kyr hiatus in lateral reef accretion from 3.9 ka to 1.5 ka. An analysis of all available published radiocarbon reef flat ages (165) from 27 other mid-outer platform reefs revealed a similar hiatus between 3.6 ka and 1.6 ka for the northern, south-central and southern GBR. However, no hiatus in reef flat growth was observed in reefs from the central GBR with ages ranging from 7.6 ka to 0.9 ka. Increased upwelling, turbidity and cyclone activity in response to increased sea-surface temperature (SST’s), precipitation and El-Nino Southern Oscillation variability have been ruled out as possible mechanisms of reef turn-off for the mid-outer platform reefs. Rather, a fall (~ 0.5 m) in relative sea level at 4–3.5 ka is the most likely explanation for why reefs in the northern and southern regions turned off during this time.

[…]
Successive phases of Holocene reef flat development: Evidence from the mid- to outer Great Barrier Reef (PDF Download Available). Available from: [accessed Oct 2, 2017].  LINK

Jim Steele has written about the effects of sea level fall on coral reefs in two excellent articles here and here.

Correlation of 2016 GBR coral cover loss to 2014-2016 sea level fall

coral_cover

Figure 8. Change in GBR coral cover from early to late 2016. Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority 2017, Final report: 2016 coral bleaching event on the Great Barrier Reef, GBRMPA, Townsville.

The coral cover loss was most severe in the Lizard Island Transect Area, just north of Agincourt Reef #3.  Using the color bar scale in Figure 8, I assigned a numerical value  to each color, ranging from 1 (very low) to 8 (high).  I then calculated the change in the rating from early to late 2016.  I then posted sea level profiles from University of Colorado’s Interactive Sea Level Time Series Wizard along a north-south transect.

SL_Coral_Cover

Figure 9. Coral cover loss and local sea surface height.  Note that the areas with most severe coral cover loss in 2016 experienced a sharp (~0.2 m) drop in sea surface height from 2014-2016. Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority 2017, Final report: 2016 coral bleaching event on the Great Barrier Reef, GBRMPA, Townsville.  Sea Level Research Group
University of Colorado.

14S145E

Figure 10. Detail of SSH at 14° S, 145° E.  Sea Level Research Group
University of Colorado.

To enumerate the severity of the 2014-2016 sea level fall, I calculated the slope since 2012.

2016  Change in Coral Cover Rating
Lat, Long Slope Since 2012 Lagoon Reef Front Average
-11, 144 -0.8114 -5 -1 -3
-12, 144 -0.6106 -5 -1 -3
-13, 144 -1.6792 -3 -3 -3
-14, 145 -1.747 -5 -3 -4
-15, 146 -1.2204 -2 -4 -3 Lizard Island
-16, 146 -0.6637 0 -2 -1 Agincourt Reef #3
-17, 147 0.0762 0 -2 -1
-18, 147 0.5102 -1 -3 -2
-19, 148 0.5055 -1 -3 -2
-19, 149 0.4738 -1 0 -0.5
-20, 150 0.136 0 0 0
-21, 152 0.0594 0 0 0
-22, 152 0.4375 0 0 0
-23, 152 0.6094 0 0 0
Average

Figure 11.  Average, 2016 Δ Coral Cover vs SSH Slope.

Front

Figure 12. Reef front, 2016 Δ Coral Cover vs SSH Slope.

Figure 11

Lagoon

Figure 13. Lagoon, 2016 Δ Coral Cover vs SSH Slope.

Conclusion

It is highly likely that a localized sea level fall played a greater role in the severity of the 2016 coral bleaching and mortality than Gorebal Warming did.

References

[1] Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority 2017, Final report: 2016 coral bleaching event on the Great Barrier Reef, GBRMPA, Townsville.

[2] Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, Ray Berkelmans and James Oliver.  1999.  Coral bleaching: implications for the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.  CRC Reef Research: The Great Barrier Reef – Science, Use and Management.

[3] Dechnik, Belinda & Webster, Jody & Webb, Gregory & Nothdurft, Luke & Zhao, Jian-xin. (2016). Successive phases of Holocene reef flat development: Evidence from the mid- to outer Great Barrier Reef. Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology. 466. . 10.1016/j.palaeo.2016.11.030.

 

3 thoughts on “Great Barrier Reef: 2016 Coral Cover Loss and Local Sea Level Fall

  1. I like this particular quote

    Insufficient sea temperature data exist from the Great Barrier Reef to indicate changes in the long-term means over recent times. However, an analysis of air temperature records from Townsville shows that mean January February air temperatures above 29°C occurred 6 times between 1980 and 1995, 5 of which coincided with bleaching events at nearby Magnetic Island. Prior to 1980 however, these conditions had occurred only 4 times in the 53 years since 1927, all occurring in the 1930s (Jones 1995; Jones et al. in press).
    Guldberg et al., 1999

    I have to wonder if it is the heat that is causing the bleaching events at all given that the graphs indicate zero heating in the ’30s.
    What caused the bleaching in the ’30s if not heat??

    Reply

    • A lot of things can trigger bleaching, other than excess heat.

      2008–2011
      In the summers of 2008-2009 and 2010-2011, extreme summer seasons were associated with extremely high rainfall in Queensland. This led to flooding and the discharge of large amounts of freshwater to nearshore reefs resulting in freshwater bleaching.

      The Reef is likely to experience more frequent and more serious thermal and freshwater stresses in the future, given current rates of global warming due to increasing levels of atmospheric greenhouse gases.

      Other reef systems have also suffered bleaching events. For example, mass bleaching affected reefs across 12o of latitude along the Western Australian coast in 2010–2011. This was the first recorded coral bleaching for several sites, including Ningaloo reef.

      http://www.aims.gov.au/docs/research/climate-change/coral-bleaching/bleaching-events.html

      Not all bleaching events are due to warm water.

      In January 2010, cold water temperatures in the Florida Keys caused a coral bleaching event that resulted in some coral death. Water temperatures dropped 12.06 degrees Fahrenheit lower than the typical temperatures observed at this time of year. Researchers will evaluate if this cold-stress event will make corals more susceptible to disease in the same way that warmer waters impact corals.

      https://oceanservice.noaa.gov/facts/coral_bleach.html

      Bleaching is how corals adapt to environmental stress.

      Reply

