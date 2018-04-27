Earth Day 2018 Was About Plastics Pollution—But Greens Missed Target

Guest essay By Steve Goreham
April 22 was designated by the Earth Day Network as Earth Day 2018. This year’s Earth Day was dedicated to ending global plastic pollution. While efforts to reduce plastic pollution are needed, the campaign missed the mark by emphasizing measures to eliminate the use of plastics.
Earth Day Network’s “Plastic Pollution Primer and Action Toolkit” identifies important problems such as litter and accumulating plastic in the ocean. It proposes effective measures to reduce plastic pollution such as local beach clean-up and recycling. But then the primer goes overboard, promoting radical proposals such as “whenever possible, refuse plastic” and “living a plastic-free life.”
Plastics are essential to modern society. We fabricate food containers, boat paddles, shoes, pipes, toys, smart phones, and thousands of other goods from plastic. Plastic is integral to medical services, used in heart valves, artificial joints, and catheters. Every day, society consumes approximately 450 million plastic bottles and 2.7 billion plastic bags worldwide.
From an objective point of view, plastics are a miracle material. Plastics are composed of long synthetic molecules of carbon and hydrogen, derived from petrochemicals, with amazing chemical properties. Plastics are moldable, impervious to water, inert in normal room-temperature conditions, light weight and strong, able to deform without breaking, and inexpensive.
But the valuable characteristics of plastic, a low-cost non-reactive material with wide applicability, produce both misguided and justified fears about environmental impacts. The Earth Day campaign raised concerns about the volume of plastics going to landfills, about fossil fuel feedstock for plastic, and about “leakage” of plastic into the environment. The landfill and fossil fuel concerns are misguided, but the concern about plastic accumulation in the environment is valid.
Environmentalists decry landfill plastic, but modern landfills are designed to accept waste with a minimum of environmental impact. Landfills in developed nations use a waterproof lining to prevent leaching of chemicals into underground water aquifers. Plastic and other garbage is crushed each day and covered with soil to reduce smell and litter and to prevent the growth of vermin and insect populations.
Nor are we running out of landfill space, except in local situations or in small nations. It has been estimated that, at current throwaway rates, all US municipal waste for the next 1,000 years could fit in a landfill 300 feet tall and 30 miles on a side. Compaction could reduce this volume by more than half.
In addition, the waste recovered by recycling, composting, and combustion is rising faster than waste is being generated. According to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, the amount of US waste annually deposited into landfills peaked in 1990 and has been slowly declining for more than 20 years. Plastic going into landfills is a minor issue.
Most plastic comes from oil or natural gas refining, therefore a target in the ongoing war on hydrocarbons. The Earth Policy Institute states, “Manufacturing of the nearly 28 billion plastic bottles used each year to package water in the United States alone requires the equivalent of 17 million barrels of oil.”
This sounds alarming, but it’s mistaken. Plastic is a by-product of refining waste. Only about four percent of the world’s oil is used to produce plastic, with only about one percent used for bottles. If plastic bottle production were halted, the volume of petroleum used in refining would hardly change.
A valid concern, however, is the accumulation of plastic in the environment, particularly the oceans. Dr. Jenna Jambeck at the University of Georgia estimated that 4.8 to 12.7 million tons of plastic waste entered the world’s oceans in 2010, or about 1.7 to 4.6 percent of total plastic production. These waste numbers are rising with increasing production.
Some scientists warn of a growing Pacific Ocean garbage patch, a huge area of ocean current whirlpool north of Hawaii, where plastic is said to be accumulating. Contrary to some reports, an observer gazing at this ocean area does not see floating plastic waste. But scientists do measure a growing concentration of tiny plastic particles. Sea birds, which mistake plastic for food, have been found with plastic fragments in their stomachs.
The environmental movement proposes that we cleanse our daily lives of plastic, and well-meaning nations and communities have responded. France enacted a ban on all plastic dishware to go into effect in 2020. Hundreds of cities have banned plastic straws and plastic bags.
But banning plastic straws in Seattle or Fort Myers will not do much to solve the problem. Only about two percent of the plastic that ends up in the ocean originates in Europe and the US, where waste disposal is well-controlled. An estimated 82 percent originates in Asia and another 16 percent from the rest of the world.
Ultimately, the best solution may be plastics engineered to biodegrade in the environment over a short period of time. Many companies now offer biodegradable plastics for single-use applications, usually at a cost premium over common plastics. Unfortunately, green groups often oppose biodegradable plastics over fears of methane or carbon dioxide emissions.
Environmental advocates push for lifestyle changes and plastic bans, but ignore practical biodegradable solutions. Let’s recycle and clean up our beaches, but avoid feel-good plastic-banning campaigns.
Originally published in The Daily Caller, republished here at the request of the author. Steve Goreham is a speaker on the environment, business, and public policy and author of the book Outside the Green Box: Rethinking Sustainable Development.
21 thoughts on “Earth Day 2018 Was About Plastics Pollution—But Greens Missed Target”
I wonder if ‘plastic pollution’ could be alleviated by slobs picking up after themselves?
If slobs would pick up after themselves would they be slobs?
If everyone would clean up after themselves, become more efficient, compost, recycle, etc., my guess is we could cut the environmental impact of everything by a third. My wife and I take a 32 gallon bag of trash to the landfill every six weeks, other than that we compost and recycle everything, and even with a protracted and cold winter we will use less than 700 gallons of propane to heat, heat water, and cook over the last year. It’s not that difficult a thing to do, it saves us a few bucks, and none of it requires over-bearing government.
On the scale of things, it’s kind of pointless when we Climate Pope Gore living in a 10,000 sf mansion that has an annual electricity usage of 10 average homes in America. Throw in his world-wide jet-setting lifestyle (to climate conferences no less) and 2 vacation homes and his climate virtue is simply vacuous words for the little people (you and me) to follow.
Unfortunately, even if all of the world picked up after itself most of them still wouldn’t have any place to put their trash. They are left to make ad hoc dumps with no control environmental or otherwise, where the waste rarely remains for long before the environment strews it about.
That would require extremely virtuous virtue signalers.
Make disposable utensils out of wood.
How many additional trees would need to be harvested every year?
Bamboo flatware is already available.
Much of the worlds trash collection is non functional or haphazard. Banning plastic straws in a country which already process almost all of its municipal waste and sequesters it in landfills will not have any measurable effect across the world.
Virtue signaling in Europe won’t suddenly cause municipal waste collection in central America or Africa.
The ‘Greens’ here in the Puget Sound area are entirely dependent on plastics and synthetics to support their ‘kayaktivism’ against ‘big oil’. They drive to their protests in their ‘big oil’ manufactured and powered cars. They put on their oil-sourced synthetic wind and rain proof clothes, climb into their oil-sourced plastic kayaks, pick up their oil-sourced plastic paddles and head out to ‘protest’ any ‘big oil’ support ships that pull into harbor here. When confronted with his blatant hypocrisies, one of the outspoken paddle-pushers declared he didn’t give a damn about the hypocrisy because he was going to use plastics and any thing else needed to ‘end big oil’.
Oh now please …. you couldn’t actually expect these guys to go out and slaughter some seals to make their sealskin kayaks could you? Be realistic. (wink)
Amazing, innit? The organizers of Earth Day have apparently decided that the Earth’s existence is no longer “threatened” by CO2. I guess they’ve seen the writing on the wall. Maybe they even sneak a peak at WUWT now and then. Progress! And if they go a bit overboard on the plastic bit, well, par for the course. Easily straightened out.
Ultimately, the best solution may be plastics engineered to biodegrade
No, the best solution would be to task the problem contributors (Asia, etc) to raise their standards for waste disposal to those of Europe, US and Canada.
Most of this data regarding plastics in the ocean is still just a computer model deducing shortfalls in recycled waste collected and presuming it ended up in oceans.
I presume some people like myself recycle stuff in the old fashioned way, using it in the form it came in without the need to grind it up, soak it in solvents, melt and reform the stuff .. as they make perfectly usable containers just as they are. I’ve even been known to cut up plastics and heated, vacuum form them into other shapes. Point being stuff sent out – stuff reclaimed = plastic in oceans is a bit of a dud formula
Wind turbine blades are plastic, but I don’t see greens whinging about it. Are the blades a politically correct plastic?
Ha! Good point! Of course, wind turbine blades are composed of non-recyclable materials.
This campaign has already had ludicrous results, such as persuading McDonalds to switch entirely from foam-plastic containers which could be recycled to cardboard which cannot (or at least it is not allowed in the US, probably due to overblown sanitary concern).
This illustrates the huge part the Greens have played in the now-much-broader problem that mob protests (and thus the puppet masters who pay to organize them) now have much more political clout than science.
Of course the “science community” also bears a lot of the blame since it has allowed those same puppet masters to get control of its own institutions. It will have to purge itself before it can begin to earn back the respect it has thrown away.
Even “non biodegradable” plastic degrades even in landfill and there are microbes that love the stuff in the sea. Yeah, don’t throw your garbage in the sea and recycling is a good idea. Apparently a lot of the plastic in the sea comes from small countries seaside city garbage dumps that during storms and flooding get eroded by rivers out to sea. It may even be a small countries way of recycling their limited landfill sites.
Generally true, BUT:
PVA plastic, Poly Vinyl Alcohol. It is water soluble.
It has its uses, particularly in hospitals. Patient laundry is gathered and bagged in PVA. Then the laundry room staff throw the whole thing into a washing machine, avoiding exposure to possibly contaminated items.
It would be nice to make the greenies buy their boutique bottled water in PVA bottles. Fill the bottle in the store at the time of purchase, and the bottle disappears before they get home. It’s Environmental.
Good essay. Once again showing that a few facts can go a long way against unreasonable ‘watermellon’ hysteria.
Really, it might be as simple as changing what we call landfills. Perhaps each one should be renamed as a MINE which is what it will probably be a few generations hence.
MINES are places where valuable elements and compounds exist in larger concentration than most other places and that are situated such that these valuable things can be transported.
A landfill by any other name would smell as sweet.
One visit to southeast asia will convince anyone that the USA has very little to do with plastic pollution in oceans.