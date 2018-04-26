Eco-Imperialism in North America and the World

Guest opinion: Dr. Tim Ball
A few years ago, I was invited to appear before Congress on the global warming issue. It was at the height of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) hysteria and the political games were hitting their stride. While in Washington, I was invited to make a couple of presentations, one at the famous off campus restaurant, The Monocle. Besides the honor, it allowed me to meet people in the US and especially Washington who were maintaining calm amidst the hysteria.
The lunch was arranged by the late Amy Ridenour, then President of the National Center for Public Policy Research. There were many I met for the first time, who became very powerful advocates against the AGW deception. Marc Morano was deep into research for Senator James Inhofe, one of the few politicians who did not get swept up. Since leaving Inhofe’s employ, he established the very successful Climate Depot website. Another person, Paul Driessen, introduced himself and gave me a copy of his then new book Eco-Imperialism.
The hypocrisy that the developed nations used fossil fuels to improve the length and quality of life and are now denying that opportunity to other nations is egregious. What makes it worse is that we know that the development the environmentalists oppose is the best way to reduce population and the pressures it brings. I wrote about what is called the demographic transition here. This hypocrisy is throughout all the environmentalist’s actions as they live the good life while telling others to live in poverty or at best reduced opportunity.
It was central to the ban on CFCs. We have reduced our food losses through refrigeration, now you cannot have CFCs because we decided it is harming the environment. India and China both raised this hypocrisy in opposition to the Montreal Protocol, a forerunner to the Kyoto Protocol and its replacement the Paris Climate Accord. Prime Minister Modi was one of the first world leaders to retake some of the moral high ground usurped by the environmentalists. He pointed out that he had people starving to death that would be saved by development. The truth is that coal saved billions from starvation and malnutrition while improving the quality of their lives in almost every way. In every country people are living longer and in better health than ever before. As it is cryptically said, when Mozart was my age he had been dead for 44 years.
All of this, and the purpose for this article, was triggered by an article that appeared in Canada about a complaint from some aboriginal people (At their request we call them First Nations people). They said they were subjected to environmental and ecological policies without consultation about what they thought and what was appropriate for their cultural views. Many wanted to develop resources on their land but most First Nations land is effectively under the control of the Federal government of Canada. They were victims of eco-imperialism, just like the nations Driessen identified. Of course, this is not surprising because they were ‘losers’ to imperialism. In fact, they were worse off because they remained under colonial imperialism after other countries were set free.
A complaint was made by First Nations People in Manitoba, Canada, with Manitoba Hydro, an arms-length from government organization controls all power production and distribution in the Province. Almost all the power is produced from hydroelectric dams particularly across the central part of the Province. This exploits the head of energy created by drainage north into Hudson Bay. The claim was that their traditional culture was destroyed by the development of Hydroelectric power across the Province. Much of their anger was triggered by the book As Long as The Rivers Run that identified what it called “Hydro Communities.” The book noted that in these communities there was wife abuse, alcoholism, drug addiction, glue snuffing, high crime rates, and failure of the school system. Hydro agreed to an inquiry and First Nations asked me to Chair the Inquiry.
I formed a committee including a historian, economist, and lawyer. I agreed to do the work if the terms were changed from investigating the impact on their traditional lifestyle to how their historical lifestyle changed over time. Tradition can be what you did yesterday, what we need to know is how First Nations people adapted and coped with all changes.
The first thing I did was reconstruct climate and environmental change from 900 A.D. to the present. That date was chosen because it marks the onset of the Medieval Warm Period (MWP) and the in-migration of most First Nations people (Cree, Ojibway, and Chipewyan) into the region. We then identified and measured the impact of major cultural changes such as the appearance of Europeans, the Fur Trade, political, and legal changes. They coped with and accommodated every change with varying degrees of success, except one.
In 1870 Canada was created and the British North America (BNA) Act superseded all previous situations including the vast holdings and control of the Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC). Part of the BNA was The Indian Act and it alone was the one thing that turned First Nations into colonial territories within Canada. They put all First Nations people onto Reservations. The government of the day agreed to provide all basic services including education and healthcare. If you want to see the effects of 148 years of government welfare visit a First Nations reserve.
In our studies, we were not able to find any standard anthropological terms that fit the pattern of behavior of these people. Central to their survival was the ability to move. It was not a regular migration in any way. They stayed in an area as long as the food supply lasted, then they would move to another location based on information and knowledge. It was not predetermined, except by the sequence created by natural cycles. While they ostensibly retained their traditional lifestyle, in fact, by forcing them to surrender the right to move was a psychological blow they couldn’t survive.
The claim about “Hydro Communities” was what we called a point-of-impact study. They identified them then inferred that the problems were a result of Hydro development. We took a historical approach and discovered that all the problems existed before Hydro appeared. The idea that First Nations people were not open to development and innovation is false, as Olive Dickason explained in her book “Canada’s First Nation.” For the first 100 years of the Fur Trade, they were in control.
A few years ago, I spoke at a Fur Traders conference in Sun Peaks, British Columbia. The keynote speaker was a First Nations person from Manitoba who was appointed Minister of Northern Affairs. He spoke about his recent trip to Europe where he attacked European hypocrisy. He told them they created the fur trade and forestry industries as major sources of income and development for First Nations, now they were shutting it all down because they were bullied by environmentalists who offered no evidence to support their demands. The interesting part of this story is that all this should have been done through and by the federal government, but they were not protecting their people. This means that Canadian First Nations people were subject to eco-imperialism.
Thinking about all this in the context of the recent complaints of eco-imperialism and anti-development by the First Nations people it occurred to me that we have progressed in a negative way. Now, the entire middle class of the world are victims of eco-imperialism because it is the use of environmentalism and climate change to impose power and control of most people’s lives by a power elite minority.
Imperialism and any other form of power and control are built on the belief that we know what is good for you, so we will use that as an excuse to impose our will and way. As H. L. Mencken said decades ago,
The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it. Power is what all messiahs really seek: not the chance to serve. This is true even of the pious brethren who carry the gospel to foreign parts.
There is always a false threat used to justify the imposition of power and control. Global warming was a threat that transcends national boundaries making it impossible for any one nation to manage. After five days with Maurice Strong at the UN where he was creating the threat and offering the solution, Elaine Dewar summarized his goal as follows,
Strong was using the U.N. as a platform to sell a global environment crisis and the Global Governance Agenda.
He was so successful that the middle class has been under the yolk of eco-imperialism ever since. In the original European based imperialism, particularly by the British Empire, it was supported by the growth and use of the Press. The only information available to the British Citizen was provided by the newspaper, particularly The Times. Edmund Burke (1729 – 1797) also identified the power of the Press when he said,
There are three estates in Parliament but in the Reporter’s Gallery yonder there sits a Fourth Estate more important far than they all (sic).
At about the same time, English poet William Cowper (1731 – 1800) summarized the situation, “The Progress of Error”. The focus was already sensationalism and exploitation of fear.
How shall I speak of thee or thy power address,
The God of our idolatry, the press?
By thee, religion, liberty and laws
Exert their influence and advance their cause;
By thee worse plagues than Pharaoh’s land befell,
Diffused, make Earth the vestibule of Hell:
Thou fountain, at which drink the good and wise;
Thou ever-bubbling spring of endless lies;
Like Eden’s dead probationary tree,
Knowledge of good and evil is from thee!
This Press fails to report that on those Reservations apparently opposing the pipelines and development the people are organized and paid to protest by the Tides Foundation,
Totaling US$35 million, Tides made more than 400 payments (2009 to 2015) to nearly 100 anti-pipeline groups. Without all that Tides money, pipeline projects would not be facing well-organized opposition.
The Toronto Sun reported that,
A left-wing lobby group in San Francisco wired $55,000 to the bank account of an Indian chief in Northern Alberta, paying him to oppose the oilsands.
The Tides Foundation is the creation of billionaire George Soros who makes money destroying national economies. He is a member of the Club of Rome formed at the Italian estate of David Rockefeller in 1968 and progenitor through another member Maurice Strong of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Consider the irony of these people making their money from capitalism and then using it to promote the deception of global warming to enslave the middle class.
The United Nations Foundation was created by prominent CoR member Ted Turner. He donated one billion dollars to support the environmental activities of the UN. A significant proportion of this money was designated for “programmes specifically addressing climate change” and funding the IPCC.
The UN Foundation created the Global Leadership for Climate Action described as follows;
Global Leadership for Climate Action is a joint initiative of the United Nations Foundation and the Club of Madrid which “aims to design a framework for a new enforceable international agreement on climate change.” The GLCA has editorial input into reports and assessments produced by the IPCC and provides “technical expertise on the implications and communication of climate change science.” By my count more than two-thirds of the GLCA members are also members of the CoR including: George Soros, Ted Turner, Timothy Wirth, Gro Harlem Brundtland, Mary Robinson, Sir Crispin Tickle, Kim Campbell, Wangari Maathai, Petra Roman and Richard Lagos. Now I have to wonder what qualifies George Soros and Ted Turner to provide technical advice on climate change science!
Most of these names are known to the people I met at the Monocle. More people must become aware of them and what they did as they subjected the majority in the middle of every nation to eco-imperialism.
Selfishness, narcissistic, egotism, holier than thou beliefs, desire to force us peons to live their way (colonialism), lack of common sense, lack of knowledge regarding right or wrong, etc.
It sure isn’t intelligence, honor or desire to what is right for life on Earth.
PS Good article Dr. Ball!
Good article Dr. Ball!
I agree.
I think you missed out greed
It should be clear from this blog Climate is not about the science. What is is actually about fully qualifies Soros and Turner.
India’s Prime Minister Modi is going to China this week, intending to bring India into cooperation with China and Russia in the global development alternative – BRI or New Silk Road. If President Trump brings the U.S. into full cooperation in the New Silk Road, the end of that British imperial horror show is nigh. After all imperialism depends on divide-and-conquer. Nothing can be expected of the EU’s imperial French (as they are wont) spokesman Monsieur Macron lecturing Congress on the Paris Accord and indefinite war, with Congress roaring approval. The upcoming SCO Summit has London already howling in horror.
President Trump is facing that imperialism off and just witness the unrelenting coup with dodgy dossiers, fake poisoning, Ukraine, Mueller, “star” actresses …
What ‘imperial horror show’ and what ‘howling in horror?
India has been independent since 1947 and a reduction in tensions between India and China would be welcome.
Attempting a thermonuclear confrontation I would term an imperial horror show. The Lead does mention the history, and Mme Zakharove documents that horror show unmercifully by name, from the highest levels of the Kremlin.
“The Spider’s Web: Britain’s Second Empire.” Documentary · How Britain transformed from an imperial power to a financial power. is a good place to start on imperialism today. Just mention Glass-Steagall, FDR’s banking law that rebuilt the devastated USA, and hear the howling. Try it somewhere in the City or WallStreet.
“the end of that British imperial horror show is nigh”
Might I suggest that you read some history books. India from 1947 for example.
Climate and communism are directly linked in rhetoric and anti colonialism but the skeptic alliances that exist can’t face or agree on the basic intent of international climate policy which was always political from inception.
It’s moderate green sympathy skeptics that need to change.
I wonder if I could rock up to the CoR and ask for a membership application form.
Anyone got their address?
I would never join a Club that would have me as a member!
Here is their web address: https://www.clubofrome.org/
The FAQ has info on participation and events.
Not much info.
David A Smith
Closed shop I’m afraid. I would have to be proposed as a member, by a member.
It seems unless I associate with wealthy, fascist, climate alarmist’s, I don’t suppose I’ll ever be proposed.
Ah well, their loss.
The minute they demanded the stoppage of spraying DDT, millions died annually.
And thanks to Brexit and Trump, that “Fourth Estate” is now known as #fakenews .
It is still the British Empire – witness their desperate Mr. Macron.
Former President Zuma :
http://www.thenewage.co.za/former-president-jacob-zuma-speaks-of-the-injustices-of-land-dispossession/
Russian Foreign Ministry :
http://www.mid.ru/en/press_service/spokesman/briefings/-/asset_publisher/D2wHaWMCU6Od/content/id/3178301#11
Former President Zuma :
http://www.thenewage.co.za/former-president-jacob-zuma-speaks-of-the-injustices-of-land-dispossession/
Ah, I see, but dispossessing white farmers in South Africa, who were born there and are Zimbabweans is perfeclty OK is it ?
Russian Foreign Ministry :
http://www.mid.ru/en/press_service/spokesman/briefings/-/asset_publisher/D2wHaWMCU6Od/content/id/3178301#11 is a load of absolute drivel. You don’t really expect us to believe the Russian Foreign Ministry do you?
By “us” you presumably mean “we imperialists”? I do not expect you to like your medicine, no.
If you want to see the effects of 148 years of government welfare visit a First Nations reserve.
The destructive power of government welfare has ravaged communities of all races across Canada and the US.
Yet people who speak out against the damage caused are labelled as discriminating against poor people.
Here is what (eco)-imperialism means (from the Russian link with english transcript above) :
Speaking at Oxford on July 22, 2015, Dr. Tharoor said: “India’s share of the world economy when Britain arrived on its shores was 23 per cent. By the time the British left it was down to below four per cent.
According to Dr Tharoor, in fact, Britain’s industrial revolution was actually premised upon the de-industrialisation of India. Britain repeatedly provoked famine in India, which killed between 15 million and 29 million people. The best known famine was that in Bengal in 1943, when four million Indians died.
Deindustrialization has ravaged the USA – why Trump was elected. Unfortunately not clear why Trudeau got elected. After the WallStreet/London crash FDR got elected 4 times to re-industrialize and provide social security while it geared up. Labour is running on 250Billion Pound re-industrializing program very like FDR. But Glass-Steagall is needed to break the City. Meanwhile China is running the greatest infratructure program in history, also in Africa. Trump very much admires this breakout from imperialism.
Government welfare, visibly and seen (and aclaimed), transfers and redistributes an amount of prosperity from where prosperity is produced to some place that, in theory, poverty exists. That is the part that is seen.
The part that is not seen is that it is a natural impossibility for a government to transfer and redistribute an amount of prosperity without at the same time transferring and redistributing an even greater amount of poverty as a functional feedback (or backfire) to the prosperity transfer. Governments’ programs will never be a solution for poverty because governments’ costs are by far the largest cause of poverty. The greater the amount that is done by governments, the greater the amount that will apparently need to be done.
Popular Democracy is proving to be a soft variety of Communism.
Did’nt Ted Turner found CNN, #fakenews? George Soros manage(d) the Queen’s Quantum Fund at the LTCM debacle. Club of Rome, Club of the Isles, Bilderberg .. the list is long, but it is a Club of the few, an imperial oligarchy. The Russian Foreign Ministry Report details and names the mass murder on a level beyond belief. It seems the Skripal caper was just too much.
The caption image of this article is thus very wrong.
The Transaqua Project to refill Chad with some water from the Congo has China now onboard. The EU eco-resistance to this is on profile, shades of Canada above. China and Italy’s Bonifica sees things totally differently than Brussels or Merkel. This will be the largest infrastructure project ever in Africa, a real lbreak with colonialism.
This isn’t new news, but it does at least provide enough details to confirm suspicions.
What a bunch of cranks they are. They travel en solo, heavily guarded, pretending to themselves that someone wants to assassinate them when they aren’t worth the slightest effort to do so. and they want to rule the world. Paranoia and delusions go hand in hand, don’t they?
Ye, we should push back as hard as they push us. Some day, these people will all die and the twerps they leave behind will spend their money heedlessly.
Let’s try to remember that Pol Pot was ousted and finally died; Hitler is dead; Stalin died of a brain hemorrhage; Mao is dead and the Gang of Four were arrested, imprisoned and are mostly dead now. Robespierre was sent to the guillotine. Bloody Mary Tudor died.
I’m going to go give my fridge and 7.0 cubic foot freezer a pat on the side of the door.
The Americans conquored the Indians by shooting them. The Canadians conquored the plains Indians by shooting the buffalo. Deprived of their livelihood, the Indians had little choice but to agree to the treaties and go live on reservations where they couldn’t even eke out a bare subsistence.
Government policy was to assimilate the Indians so they could function in mainstream society. That didn’t work out real well.
re. welfare: Until John Diefenbaker made the Indians full Canadian citizens that they could even collect welfare. Before that, they were even worse off. In the time of John A. Macdonald there was great resistance to doing anything to keep the Indians from starving.
re. Treaty money: Five bucks a year.
It continues to be a mess. There are no simple solutions. Look to northern Canada where there is still a realistic chance to live on the land. Most people don’t want to do it. They would far rather live in town with its creature comforts.
All that is true. Restoring the right to move wouldn’t fix things. In spite of all the good will in the world, there are no easy fixes. If he really puts his mind to helping them, our arrogant young Prime Minister can make things much worse.
The part that is unseen is that government poverty relief programs are the cause of more poverty than could ever be relieved by government programs. The more that governments do, the greater the amount is that will apparently need to be done.
This is stunning. I would like to read the report you mentioned regarding Hydro Communities historical study. From your CV, is it the “Report to Pearse Commission?” I don’t readily find it available with a google search.
Related to this imperialism: control of fertility.
In England, starting some time after the Plague, there was a real shift from the Church being the center of welfare to the government having to play a role, jointly with the Church. We are familiar with the “parish” as a political jurisdiction in England. A “parish” is a religious region, like a “diocese.” As England economy developed after plague, there were migrants and vagrants. The “Poor Laws” developed to declare what could be done to these peoples who were bothering the regular folk. We continue to debate the two approaches: rehabilitation / charity, or punishment.
This led to our well-recognized philosophical / political works on the nature of Man: was he inherently good, or scurrilous? Hobbes / Locke / Rousseau. See? The nature of Man tells us what to do with the Ne’er-Do-Wells who won’t work a solid day’s work, and keep having kids they cannot support.
Darwin’s evolution theory was very well received because it fulfilled this political question. Almost immediately, his cousin Galton began using evolution theory, and (mis)measure of humans to label some humans as genetically biased to be criminal. Nature. This directly led to the birth (ha-ha real funny) of eugenics: positive (the right people reproducing) eugenics and negative (preventing the wrong people from reproducing) eugenics.
–This is quite expansive, but if you review these well-known historical trends, you can see it piece together. Study “Poor Laws” and the birth of Eugenics, beginning with Galton.
There is a direct intellectual and historical line form Galton to American Eugenics Society. The American Eugenics Society grew directly from the Galton Society. [Google “Embryo Project” “American Eugenics Society”) In 1912, Leonard Darwin, son of naturalist Charles Darwin, held the First International Congress of Eugenics in London.”
American Eugenics Society, and related efforts, gave rise to Marie Stopes (UK) and Margaret Sanger (U.S.). Am Eug Soc became Planned Parenthood.
So, the issue of controlling vagrants/ ne’er-do-wells, who provoke us to support them with charity or prison, morphed into the intellectual history of the nature of man and punishment versus rehabilitation, and led to the rise of Population Control. Across the planet. Especially for peoples with darker skin – Asians and Africans.
The hand that rocks the cradle rocks the world. Sanger took her BC movement to China, and to Japan in the 1920s, and their BC / Pop Control movements begin right then, in the 1920s: they were sold on the idea that BC / Pop Control is the path to economic power that the Anglo countries enjoyed. At the same time, “we” Anglos were getting our future threat to neuter themselves. Clever.
This is the birth of huge pop control campaigns in Asian countries – well- documented
Side-note: Hilter knew all of this well, and was a big fan, and adopted eugenics. After WWII, “we” dropped the eugenics angle, and focused on “choice,” and “rights,” and having a modest amount of children in order to be economically prosperous. But there remained the solid emphasis on Pop Control.
To wit: in 1959, PP and the “Population Council” hosted a conference to boost the study of fertility control, “Physiological Mechanisms Concerned with Conception.” Proceedings published in 1963. Preface declares purpose: “everywhere we now find responsible people agreeing that sharp decreases in mortality rates, with corresponding rates in population growth…are now threatening to nullify many carefully planned efforts to speed up social and economic progress in the underdeveloped areas of the world…”
In 1975, Kissinger writes “National Security Study Memo 200” for Prez Ford, a memo that specifically notes population control of those darkies as necessary for long-term national security. NSSM 200 has its own Wikipedia page.
With our First Nation peoples, from, say, 1930s onward, have had a huge forced-sterilization effort through Indian Health Service, and other policy-based avenues. All supposedly for pure goodness from our paternalistic hearts.
From this, hopefully we can all see that the population control movement has been, and continues to be, parallel to this noted Eco-Imperialism. Happy Reading.
There is a lot of background on Strong and the UN here and the influence of Socialist International around the world: “The United (Socialist) Nations – Progress on Global Governance via Climate Change, Sustainable Development and Bio-Diversity” – written in 2011. The agenda rolls on.
http://scienceandpublicpolicy.org/science-papers/originals/un-progress-governance-via-climate-change
“In 1987, the Brundtland Report, headed by Gro Harlem Brundtland, former prime minister of Norway and former vice-president of the Socialist International, led to the UN Commission on Sustainable Development, which led to Agenda 21 and the Millennium Development Goals. The principal draftsman was Mr. Nitin Desai, UNCED’s deputy secretary-general and currently a “Distinguished Fellow” at Rajendra Pachauri’s TERI organisation.
William D. Ruckelshaus, the first EPA Administrator, was a member of the Brundtland Commission with Maurice Strong.
In 1987, the United Nations World Commission on Environment and Development, UNCED, called for a new charter to “guide the transition to sustainable development”. In 1992, the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit, and the Rio Declaration seemed to be the most that was achievable at that time.
However in 1994, Maurice Strong, (Earth Council) and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, (Green Cross International) relaunched the Earth Charter as a “civil society” initiative.
As the architect of the United Nations Environment Program and the United Nations Development Program, (UNEP-UNDP), Strong had for many years co-ordinated and strengthened the integration of Non-Governmental Organisations, (NGO’s) into the UN environmental bodies. In Geneva in 1973, he launched the “World Assembly of NGO’s concerned with the Global Environment”.
A good article on Strong is here:
http://www.foxnews.com/story/2007/02/08/at-united-nations-curious-career-maurice-strong.html