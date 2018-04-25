Britain Cuts Climate Change Diplomatic Staff by 25%

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Guardian is upset that the British Government foreign minister Boris Johnson has cut the number of staff tasked with negotiating international acceptance of global climate treaties and initiatives.
Foreign Office climate staff cut by 25% under Boris Johnson
Damian Carrington
Environment editor
Exclusive: The prime minister says the UK leads the world on climate action, but Foreign Office officials dedicated to the issue have plunged since 2016
The number of full-time officials dedicated to climate change in the Foreign Office has dropped by almost 25% in the two years since Boris Johnson became foreign secretary, according to data released under freedom of information (FoI) rules.
…
“It is extremely disappointing,” said Prof Sir David King, who was the foreign secretary’s special envoy for climate change from September 2013 until March 2017.
“Yes, we have the Paris agreement, but everybody knows the difference between what the agreement says – if possible no more than 1.5C rise – and what countries have promised is enormous,” he said. “There is a very big amount of work to be done. Other countries have had an enormous amount of respect for what Britain has delivered. If you then cut back the British effort then of course there is a real danger that the focus drifts away.”
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/apr/25/foreign-office-climate-staff-cut-by-25-under-boris-johnson
The Guardian also notes that Boris Johnson poked fun at climate change in 2015.
I can’t stand this December heat, but it has nothing to do with global warming
By Boris Johnson
We may all be sweating in the winter air, but remember, we humans have always put ourselves at the centre of cosmic events
…
Imagine if we have nothing in these long, dark months save a muggy and melancholy mildness, soft, damp and unwholesome; nothing but rain and a louring grey sky pressing down on our hungover eyeballs. The thought made me feel almost unwell.
In my despair, I rang the great physicist and meteorologist Piers Corbyn. You know Piers: he is the older brother of Jezza, and he is famous for believing that the world – on the whole – is getting colder, and that the whole global warming theory is unsound, to say the least. Piers thinks that whatever the role of humanity in affecting the temperature of the planet, that role is pitifully trivial next to the Sun, the supercolossal boiling ball of gas about which we revolve and which enables life on Earth.
…
Read more: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/weather/12060976/I-cant-stand-this-December-heat-but-it-has-nothing-to-do-with-global-warming.html
Boris Johnson came close to being Britain’s Prime Minister in 2016, but his leadership campaign was derailed when one of his key political allies, current British Environment Minister Michael Gove, abruptly withdrew his support for Johnson’s candidacy.
… “This was a carefully planned assassination,” an ally said. “It was systematic and calculated to do the maximum damage to Boris.
“When he saw his opportunity for an act of midnight treachery he took it.” …
Read more: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/06/30/boris-johnsons-allies-accuse-michael-gove-of-systematic-and-calc/
I doubt Boris Johnson is a serious climate skeptic. Boris Johnson has poked fun at climate dogma a few times, which greens obviously find unforgivable; but Boris Johnson also seems content to be a senior figure in a one of the deepest green governments in Britain’s history.
28 thoughts on “Britain Cuts Climate Change Diplomatic Staff by 25%”
The Guardian may be laying off a few dedicated “warmist” writers if the sun stays in this cool phase for a few years.
Boris Johnson may a slightly “green” heart, but at least he has a sense of humor.
Boris Johnson would not be cutting back the climate change diplomatic staff on the sly. Clearly he has the support he needs to get away with it.
25% of what?….does anyone have any real numbers? If it’s only 4 people, and 1’s laid off…..
“Other countries have had an enormous amount of respect for what Britain has delivered.”…..roaring laughing
…..I’m sure they have $$$$$$$$$$
From the linked article:
Johnson assumed office July 13, 2016, so the cuts were mostly on his watch.
But they do not work in his department.
The UK has (or had) a department for Energy and Climate Change, so presumably the staff that have been laid off come from that department.
The CO2 lord needs your help people, take to the streets and hand out pamphlets. If we don’t evangelical this shit in a few generations none will know our blessed weather god COtoo
ROFL :-)
That is not dead
which can eternal lie
And with strange aeons
even death may die
Boris get something right!
Good man! I hope our new Sec’y of State does similar work with the swamp he inherited.
Can we get him as PM of Canada? Please, Please!
The Brits do things rather differently – Winston Churchill was First Lord of the Admiralty, right up until he replaced Chamberlain. Coalition government systems can be very confusing at times to our American sensibilities.
“….staff tasked with negotiating international acceptance of global climate treaties and initiatives….” I see, the propaganda arm of their CC quango. For being “settled” there sure are a lot of people on the political CC payrolls around the world for the express purpose of convincing others, and themselves, that catastrophe is just around the corner unless a select few countries pay up and transfer their industry to other countries. The whole Globalist movement is Marxism with different lipstick.
“Climate change diplomatic staff” think about that for a moment, what a dream job for a bureaucrat, being paid to work on a non-existent problem, and it never gets better.
Keep going Boris! That is the right direction. The aim should be 0 staff within three years, in time for the great cooling episode.
Piers Corbyn is right about insignificant man made C02 effect and deserves credit for doing the necessary research to prove this.I hope the Green juggernaut started by the infamous Al Gore will continue to swerve and
soon crash off its fraudulant route !
More of the Trump effect at work.
““There is a very big amount of work to be done.” Now that the Paris Agreement is in place, and ratified by almost every country, why is there a need for diplomatic work? I should think that work that needs to be done would be in devising policies to reduce CO2 emissions. Time for diplomacy is, surely, over. It’s settled.
“…But FoI documents show that the number of officials working full time on climate change fell from 72 to 55 between early 2016 and 2018, despite the issue being a “network-wide priority” across the UK’s diplomatic corps…”
Well they got Paris “signed,” so it is only natural that they’d have less work to do.
And how many diplomatic corps are working part-time on climate change?
“If you then cut back the British effort then of course there is a real danger that the focus drifts away.”
Maybe this is the idea? ;)
Cheers
Roger
http://www.thedemiseofchristchurch.com
rogerthesurfer
It is NIWA that is the advisor to these folk, they are the problem. The head atmospheric scientist sleeps with the IPCC handbook under his pillow. He and the shiny faced greens leader James Shaw make a good pair. I am sure the two get together with their hand books similar to a prayer meeting. Reading doom and gloom into every passage.
Did you see Shaw recently in the UK telling the world that New Zealand is going to be a leader in climate change. For goodness sake. I would have thought that people in his position would be obliged to keep up to date with reality and new scientific findings. But no, he is off on a mission of saving the world from an imagined threat.
Regards
Is this a “true” story, or just another well written fable.
The Onion, I would imagine, is looking for writers.
To each their own.
Following the link I see that there are still 55 bureaucrats producing carefully worded climate change/global warming non-sense.
Too right. There is another 75% to go.
Besides, I’m sure even The Guardian would agree that saving the planet could be temporarily put on the back burner while everyone pulls together to make Brexit work properly. Guardian readers wouldn’t really want the whole nation to suffer just for the sake of their environmental vanity, would they? Would they?
Since climate science is settled, why do we need climate scientists at all? Lay off the lot of them!
The goal should be 100% Climate fraud layoffs. Any country, any related topic.
You can go blind, reading the Guardian.
Honest.