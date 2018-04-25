Uniformitarian Impact Craters… “Same as it ever was.”

Guest essay by David Middleton
Over the past few years (2010-2018), WUWT has featured at least 14 posts on the possibility that the Younger Dryas stadial could have been triggered by an impact event. It’s an interesting debate… Proponents of a Younger Dryas impact event have been able to put forward some interesting evidence; however their hypothesis is not yet widely accepted.
One of the things I have noticed in the debates of this subject is that anything short of hailing the Younger Dryas boundary (YDB) as the equivalent of the K-T boundary tends to cause the impact aficionados to wield the words “uniformitarian” and “uniformitarianism” as if they were some sort of logical weapons. Here are a couple of examples from the comments on Don Easterbrook’s post on the Younger Dryas:
In a uniformitarian-only world, this conclusion is warranted. But as Stephen J Gould determined in paleontology, evolution isn’t one big slow, creeping gradualism. Instead, a punctuated equilibrium shows up in the record. Punctuated equilibrium MUST also apply to geology, no matter how much geologists resist.
[…]
Why geologists insist that Xixcalub was a catastrophe but there hadn’t been one since makes little sense. It is not as if they haven’t seen a comet cause monumental fireballs on a planet before – in the time of man. In the time of video, even. Was there an impact at the YD onset? Evidence keeps accruing that it did.
Since it is controversial, the old guard will – of course – continue to pull up the uniformitarian spiel and argue that nothing could possibly have happened in the time of Man. That mind set was set in stone the minute Lyell latched onto Agassiz’ ice ages: Nothing happens that isn’t happening in their 19th century micro-moment in time. Framed within uniformitarian perception, all evidence will, OF COURSE, be seen by the old guard to support their gradualistic memes. What’s new? Science has ever been thus. New ideas are rebutted as long as possible by old frameworks – until the day comes when the old guard dies off – and new blood sees that the new framework answers more questions than did the old.
[…]
And another:
Some of the denials of the YD impact event are getting ludicrous.
There can no longer be any argument that the YDB layer is in fact a global impact layer. There is only one other global stratigraphic horizon with the same assemblage of impact markers; the Cretaceous/Tertiary Boundary layer.
[…]
But to pretend that an impact event of such magnitude had no effect on the climate, or biosphere of this world is absurd. And to leave the old Uniformitarian/Gradualist assumptive theories in the box in the light of this new knowledge doesn’t make a lot of sense either.
[…]
These comments simply demonstrate that the authors don’t have the slightest clue about the principle of uniformitarianism (more on this subject later).
In one discussion in which I was involved, the blog A Catastrophe of Comets was cited as evidence of the Younger Dryas impact hypothesis. The owner, “Crater Hunter,” circles up things that he thinks are impact craters on Google Earth images and the rails about “uniformitarian geologists” being unable or unwilling to see these obvious impact features because we blindly adhere our outdated principle of “uniformitarianism.”
Here are a couple of prime examples:
- The Mexican Impact Zone
- The Benavides Impact Feature
The Mexican Impact zone
Three years ago I noticed some catastrophic geology, consisting of thousands of cubic miles of blast melted rock forms in north central Mexico, that, for numerous reasons, could not be confidently explained by volcanism. In what sparse literature you can find about them, they are referred to as the ‘Chihuahuan Ignimbrites’.
The geology maps described the materials that had gotten my attention as volcanic tuff, or ‘ignimbrite’ (the word is from the Latin for ‘Fire Cloud Rock’). But in the same way you can visually recognize which way the materials in a flow of spilled paint, mud, or lava, moved while they were liquid, even after they have come to rest, and solidified. In good satellite imagery, the emplacement motions of those rivers of melted stone in central Mexico can be easily read. And It’s when you begin to study the directionality of the fluid emplacement motions of those pyroclastic materials that you run into a mystery.
At this altitude you can’t easily determine the condition, or the actual patterns of movement, and flow, in the impact melt.
[…]
A fundamental characteristic of the formation, and emplacement of a fluid density current, is violent, explosive motion. And when you zoom in close anywhere in that area, and you study the perfectly pristine ejecta, breccias, and rivers of flash melted stone, the easily discernable patterns of emplacement motion are all consistent with very quick motion like ejecta in an impact event.
The landforms rising among the pristine rivers of melted stone weren’t heavily eroded for millions of years. They were heavily ablated a few thousand years ago in a giant, multiple fragment, thermal airburst, event that lasted just a few seconds.
The materials described here, and on the page I’ve labeled A Thermal Airburst Impact Structure are the pristine product of that ablation.
[…]
There is nothing mysterious about the “Chihuahuan Ignimbrites.” Nor is there any possibility that the And the rhyolitic eruptions from which they were sourced occurred in the Mid-Tertiary…
Petrogenesis of voluminous mid-Tertiary ignimbrites of the Sierra Madre Occidental, Chihuahua, Mexico
Maryellen Cameron, William C. Bagby and Kenneth L. Cameron
Abstract
The mid-Tertiary ignimbrites of the Sierra Madre Occidental of western Mexico constitute the largest continuous rhyolitic province in the world. The rhyolites appear to represent part of a continental magmatic arc that was emplaced when an eastward-dipping subduction zone was located beneath western Mexico.
In the Batopilas region of the northern Sierra Madre Occidental the mid-Tertiary Upper Volcanic sequence is composed predominantly of rhyolitic ignimbrites, but volumetrically minor lava flows as mafic as basaltic andesite are also present.
[…]
Major ignimbrites and volcanic centers of the Copper Canyon area: A view into the core of Mexico’s Sierra Madre Occidental
Eric R. Swanson, Kirt A. Kempter, Fred W. McDowell and William C. McIntosh
Abstract
Reconnaissance mapping along Copper Canyon highway has established ignimbrite stratigraphic relationships over a relatively large area in the central part of the Sierra Madre Occidental volcanic field in western Chihuahua, Mexico. The oldest ignimbrites are found in the central part of the area, and they include units previously mapped from north of the study area, in and around the Tomóchic volcanic complex. Copper Canyon, at the southern end of the study area, exposes younger units, including the intracaldera tuff of the Copper Canyon caldera and five overlying ignimbrites. Well-exposed calderas are found near San Juanito, in the central part of the map area, and at Sierra Manzanita, to the far north. Stratigraphic evidence for yet another caldera in the northern part of the area is found in the Sierra El Comanche. The stratigraphic and limited available isotopic age data suggest that volcanism was particularly active ∼30 m.y. ago. This reconnaissance survey also documented lava-flow lithologies consistent with previous observations from Tomóchic that intermediate lavas have erupted throughout that area’s volcanic history and that basaltic andesite became particularly abundant as felsic volcanism waned.
[…]
Even if the mid-Tertiary ignimbrites of the Sierra Madre Occidental of western Mexico were caused by an extraterrestrial impact event, they would have occurred ~30 million years prior to the extinction of the North American megafauna. The Chihuahuan Ignimbrites aren’t even remotely related to a possible impact event within the past few thousand years and the features identified as “the pristine radial outwards flowing pyroclastic density current surrounding the mountain a couple of hundred miles away,” were a series of ridges composed of Cretaceous limestone and shale.
This region of Mexico was over a subduction zone during the Tertiary. The region is rife with intrusive and extrusive Tertiary-aged igneous rocks and Cretaceous sedimentary rocks.
Crater Hunter seemed to be focused on a lineation that he claimed was part of “the pristine radial outwards flowing pyroclastic density current surrounding the mountain a couple of hundred miles away.” As nearly as I could tell, he thought the NE-striking lineation in the image below was part of a recent radial pyroclastic flow…
A quick look at a geologic map of the region shows that the lineation is a ridge composed of NW-dipping Cretaceous-aged limestone & shale.
There are lots of volcanic and igneous outcrops in the area… All of them of Tertiary age and most rhyolitic or granitic… None of them are even remotely associated with impact-related geology and “the pristine radial outwards flowing pyroclastic density current” isn’t even part of the Chihuahuan Ignimbrites. They are ridges composed of Cretaceous limestone and shale.
On to the Benavides Impact Structure…
The Benavides Impact Structure
A large, multiple airburst, geo-ablative impact structure.
The semi circular ring of The Benavides Impact Structure is 17 miles wide. Just across the border from Terlingua, Texas, and Big Bend National Park, USA.
[…]
The melted material did not come out of the ground. There is no vent, magma chamber, or any volcanic system whatsoever. The blankets of melt, and ejecta, consist of the original surface terrain, flash melted from above, and quickly blown away, from its points of origin.
[…]
As for the age? That remains to be determined. But, as you can see for yourself, since the moment of their emplacement, these splashes of ejecta, and impact melt, have not undergone any significant weathering at all. What ever else they are, those pristine ejecta curtains are not old at all.The maps show this area to be volcanic due to the melt formations. But don’t you believe it. There is no volcanic vent here.
[…]
Most uniformitarian geologists agree that terrestrial volcanism is the only possible source of enough heat, and pressure to melt rocks on the Earth. And most of them don’t believe in impact events. I disagree with both of those assumptions.
But you can’t have a ‘vent’ without a magma chamber to vent from. And there is no seismic, ground penetrating radar, aeromagnetic, or any other data that describes a magma chamber under the Benavides structure. There is also no convincing explanation in the literature for the crazy mantle physics required for a 25 kilometer diameter, perfectly circular, “hinged trap door” vent.
And, at 60 bucks for a copy of the map, I’m not buying any.
[…]
The geologic maps of the area are free, if you know where to look and read a little Spanish. Since the terms of usage prohibit reproducing the maps, I have just sketched schematic representations of the geologic maps over key portions of Crater Hunter’s impact fantasies.
“The semicircular ring of The Benavides Impact Structure” is a granite-cored anticline…
Geologic map of the Benavides area…
Granite is an intrusive igneous rock – It didn’t erupt. It was emplaced ~30 mya during the mid-Tertiary. It intruded into a section of Cretaceous carbonates and marine shales that were deposited ~90-120 mya. The rocks dipping away from the Tertiary-aged granite intrusion are composed of Lower Cretaceous limestone and marine shale. There are also some extensive Tertiary-aged andestite lava flows to the east of the anticline.
These rock outcrops are not pristine… 10’s of millions of years’ worth of section have been eroded from this area. The areas that I think he is describing as ejecta fields are among the youngest rocks in the region. These are mostly Quaternary polymictic conglomerates… Consolidated piles of angular, chunky rock and dirt that have been eroded from the cuestas and other positive features over the last few 10’s to 100’s of thousands of years. This area doesn’t get a lot of rainfall; but when it does get rain, it rains torrentially. The v-shaped notches were cut by running water. These intermittent streams (arroyos) are only active during the brief periods of heavy rain. The rock fragments eroded from the ridge-lines remain angular and large because they are only transported a short distance before the arroyo dries up.
As for there being no “vent, magma chamber, or any volcanic system whatsoever”… The region is riddled with vents and magma chambers. The outcrops of intrusive igneous rocks (granite, syenite, porphoritic andesite, etc.) are the surface expression of eroded batholith-type and other intrusive features… They are ancient magma chambers. During the Tertiary, this area was directly over an active subduction zone.
Geologists actually went out there and looked at the rocks. They measured strikes and dips. They collected samples of the rocks for mineralogical analyses and then, they actually mapped the geology.
They didn’t sit at home and draw pictures on Google Earth images.
This Crater Hunter comment is truly uniformed, “Most uniformitarian geologists agree that terrestrial volcanism is the only possible source of enough heat, and pressure to melt rocks on the Earth. And most of them don’t believe in impact events. I disagree with both of those assumptions.”
This brings us to the actual point of this post: Uniformitarianism.
Every geologist I’ve ever met, went to school with or have worked with knows what an astrobleme is.
- Here’s a real impact crater… Barringer Meteorite Crater.
- Here’s a possible astrobleme… Upheaval Dome.
Upheaval Dome is fascinating. Geologists with extensive experience studying impact features conclude that it is an astrobleme (eroded remnant of a meteoroid or asteroid impact crater). Geologists with extensive experience in salt tectonics tend to conclude that it is the eroded remnant of a “pinched-off salt diapir”. The late Eugene Shoemaker was probably the foremost expert on impact features and he was certain that Upheaval Dome is an impact feature. Martin Jackson, with the Texas Bureau of Economic Geology, is probably the foremost expert in salt tectonics and he was certain that Upheaval Dome was a salt tectonics feature. Both hypotheses are the result of geologists employing the principle of uniformitarianism.
How could uniformitarianism “blinded” geologists confirm the impact origins of Barringer Meteorite Crater or allow for a debate about the origins of Upheaval Dome? In the case of Upheaval Dome, either method of formation would be an oddity… An oddity that may just merit a future detailed post.
Uniformitarianism
The layman’s misunderstanding of uniformitarianism is at the core of this issue.
UNIFORMITARIANISM VS CATASTROPHISM
Initial thinking on earth history was inspired by the bible. The recognition that major rock series are characterized by a distinct set of fossils lead to the belief that the fossils of each rock series were result of a creation and then were subsequently destroyed by some catastrophic event (e.g. the biblical flood). The main proponent of this theory was the French naturalist Georges Cuvier. In the 18th century there was even a case when some unfortunate geologist (Johann Jacob Scheuchzer, 1672-1733) found skeletons of giant salamanders and identified them as the victims of the biblical flood. The problem was that upon close inspection, these flood victims had long tails and sharp claws. Thus, it earned the proponent quite a bit of ridicule. Generally speaking, this way of looking at the geologic record, namely to assume that a series of immense, brief, and worldwide upheavals changed the earth greatly and produced mountains, valleys, and various other large scale features, came to be known as catastrophism.
The theory of catastrophism was challenged by James Hutton in the late 18th century, who in his theory of uniformitarianism proposed that uniform gradual processes (such as for example the slow erosion of the coast by the impact of waves) shaped the geologic record of the earth over an immensely long period of time. He assumed that the acting processes were the same than those that we see in action at present (rivers, volcanoes, waves, tides etc.). Darwin later on based his theory of the origin a species on Hutton’s theory.
The sedimentary structures that we saw earlier in this lecture serve as a good illustration how uniformitarianism works. Cross-bedding for example can be observed to form in modern river channels and also in experimental setups called flumes. We learn from these observations what kind of current velocities are needed to produce cross-bedding in a given grain size, and we realize that cross-bedding can be used as an indicator of current flow direction. We can apply what we learn from modern cross-beds to interpret the rock record in terms of flow velocities and flow direction. Likewise, finding ancient equivalents of modern mudcracks suggests to us that we look at sediments that dried out beneath the air, and were thus deposited on land.
In more modern times, some amendments have been made to the theory of uniformitarianism. One of these would be that it was recognized that catastrophic events are as much part of geologic history as the uniform action of the everyday processes. For example, sediment supply to the oceans is not a constant flux of matter. There is a considerable episodic component to sedimentation, e.g. storms are major agents of sediment redistribution in shelf seas, floods and exceptionally strong rains are responsible for most of the erosion and sediment redistribution on the continents. Undoubtedly, the physical and chemical principles (e.g. gravity, thermodynamics) that govern geologic processes of the present have also applied in the past. Yet as is visible in the present, frequent small deviations from equilibrium and unstable behavior (minor catastrophes, such as earthquakes, floods, storms) must have been an integral part of these processes. Similarly, the evolution of life was not a single succession of tiny evolutionary steps as originally envisioned by Darwin. We are now able to see that there were episodes of accelerated (punctuated) evolution, usually as a response to a change in environmental conditions, such as climate (ice ages, warming of the earth), the advent or immigration of new predators and the utilization of new food sources. Extremely rare (and catastrophic) events, such as the impact of large meteors, may have had a profound influence on our planet. Yet meteors fall onto the earth on a daily basis, just as it rains every day. In that sense, meteorite impacts are quite normal and part of the spectrum of everyday processes. Only very rarely does a “doomsday” meteorite that is 10 or more km in diameter hit the Earth and cause severe disruptions. To sum it up: The natural laws do not change with time and they have and will determine interior and external processes of the earth. Even the extremely rare event (e.g. meteor impacts) is part of the many geologic processes governed by these laws. Even though something, like for example the December 2004 tsunami, appears to us as a unique catastrophe, over the long run it is a normal and recurring event. It does not follow, however, that the rate of geologic processes is the same today as it was in the past. Some processes, such as mantle convection do probably stay stable over long time periods, but others, such as glaciation were at times very intense in the past (ice ages), but are presently less significant for continental erosion. So, a brief definition of Uniformitarianism would be: the natural laws that govern geologic processes have not changed over geologic time, but the rate at which certain geologic processes operate can vary. Uniformitarianism also has been paraphrased as “The Present is the Key to the Past“.
Uniformitarianism doesn’t preclude catastrophic events; nor does it stipulate that all processes must occur at a constant gradual rate. And it certainly doesn’t blind geologists to actual evidence of impact features. Many of the world’s 190 confirmed impact craters (technically 189 because they count Upheaval Dome as confirmed) would be unknown if not for geologists employing uniformitarian methods to identify them. 34% of the confirmed impact craters are not exposed at the surface. 53% of the confirmed impact craters have been drilled, either intentionally or inadvertently while drilling for something else. The craters without surface expressions were identified by uniformitarian geologists/geophysicists interpreting geological and geophysical data.
Uniformitarianism says “The Present is the Key to the Past.” Understanding present day geological processes enables geologists to decipher the geologic past.
High Impact Drilling
While uniformitarian geologists totally missed the Mexican and Benavides impact zones, they have identified many many impact features I drive right by one of these on a weekly basis (well, within a few miles of it). The Marquez meteor crater is a few miles west of I-45 in Leon County Texas.
While the Madisonville Meteor doesn’t get all of the technical details exactly right, they do provide a decent summary:
Marquez dome crater shows comet impact
Posted Tuesday, August 26, 2008 6:00 pm
by Patrick Page, Special to The Meteor
Madison County residents are fortunate to live near two sites of interest to the world’s scientific community.
One location is the Bediasite- or tektite-strewn field in Grimes County to the south. The other is the Marquez Dome Impact Crater located in extreme northwestern Leon County near the small rural community of Marquez.
Centered at Latitude 31 degrees 17 minutes North and Longitude 96 degrees 17 minutes West, the Marquez Dome Impact Structure is a crater caused by either a meteorite or part of a comet striking the earth about 60 million years ago.
[…]
There is an interesting history associated with the area around the impact site. Early pioneers could not find water when they tried to dig wells. The water sands and water-holding strata had been so disrupted and pulverized by the impact that wells were not to be had. There was also the strange looking soil found on the dome. Normal soil in the area was sandy with reddish iron ore coloration. In the dome area, a black waxy soil was present that should have been found miles to the north in the black land prairie region. In addition, pieces of yellow-to-gray limestone rocks and boulders were strewn about and protruded half buried from the hillsides.
The black waxy soil and pieces of yellow limestone were brought to the surface by what we now call the rebound effect. When a meteorite strikes the earth, soil, rocks and boulders from deep within the earth are heaved up by the force of impact and exposed on the surface where they would not normally be found.
It was not until recently that scientists and geologists recognized the Marquez structure as a meteorite impact site and not a salt dome as was originally thought. Salt domes dot the Texas costal [sic] plain and are believed to be caused by molten [sic] salt under tremendous pressure working its way up toward the earth’s surface. The resulting upward deformation in geological strata and formations above the salt results in a dome-like shape, hence the name “salt dome” or diaper [sic].
There were several things about the Marquez Dome Structure that puzzled geologists including the discontinuous or jumbled and pulverized strata that showed up on seismograph traces as opposed to the expected bending and folding upward seen in other salt domes. Another mystery was the lack of salt. When oil wells were drilled in the area, they did not encounter the expected plug of salt which should have been directly beneath the surface bulge. In the 1980s, oil company geologists recognized that the Marquez dome structure was the partially uncovered central uplift of a complex crater caused by impact from an extraterrestrial object or meteorite. Since that time many other oil wells have been drilled in the area and some are producing oil and gas.
[…]
The [sic] notation indicates errors in the newspaper article. Coastal has an “a” in it; the salt is mobile, not molten; and the difference between a salt diaper and a salt diapir is very significant.
While hints of the Marquez impact crater were present in the surficial geology, it was confirmed by uniformitarian geologists and geophysicists. By integrating the surficial & subsurface geology with geophysical surveys (seismic reflection profiles and gravity data) they were able to map out the structure of the crater… without drawing circles on Google Earth images.
The funny thing is that when I looked at a Google Maps image of the Marquez impact crater, I noticed a ring of gas well production pads right over the crater!
Way back in the early to mid 1980’s, Leon County was in my area of responsibility at Enserch Exploration and I did some of the geophysical work for several wells that Enserch participated in. Enserch had an interest in the TXO A-1 Marshall well, which was the discovery well for the very prolific Upper Jurassic Cotton Valley Lime pinnacle reef play. Unfortunately, the well experienced an underground blowout and charged up many of the overlying Cretaceous reservoirs, resulting in the drilling of the A-1X relief well. Enserch didn’t pursue the pinnacle reef trend at that time, largely because the reef facies could not be resolved with the existing 2d seismic data. Marathon Oil acquired TXO in 1989 and began shooting 3d seismic in the area and did fairly well in this “impact play,” a “3D seismic play,” “an expensive play,” and “a dangerous play.”
When I overlaid a map from Montgomery 1996 on the Google Maps image and it sure looked like the Marquez crater sat right over the heart of the Cotton Valley Lime pinnacle reef play. The 1 and 2 Poth wells were two of Marathon’s first wells in the play.
Each paper included a N-S seismic profile… So I spliced them together to demonstrate how unrelated the Marquez impact crater is to the Cotton Valley Lime pinnacle reef play.
While the Marquez impact crater is located directly (more or less) over a large natural gas field, it is totally unrelated to it… But there are impact craters that are directly related to oil & gas production.
While Thomas Gold was busy writing The Deep, Hot Biosphere, uniformitarian geologist Harold Hamm was busy making a sizable oil discovery in the Ames impact crater.
Impact of Harold Hamm
Many geologists had believed impact craters unlikely locations for petroleum. Hamm, who had drilled wells in the Ames area since the early 1960s, thought otherwise. Although wells had been drilled nearby, no one had attempted to reach deep into the crater.
In 1991, a geologist at Continental Resources found something unusual in the site, so the company drilled a deeper than the normal well – about 10,000 feet – and struck oil. Initial production from this first well was about 200 barrels a day. Cumulative production figures through 2006 show production in the Ames crater area approaching 11 million barrels.
According to the American Association of Professional Geologists, the potential for petroleum production from impact craters “seized the attention of the Oklahoma oil industry in the early 1990s. Several new, deep wells in the Sooner Trend produced exceptional amounts of oil and gas.”
Since Hamm’s discovery, many more wells have been completed in the Ames crater, some producing more than a million barrels of oil. About 30 of the original wells are still producing. In 1994, the combined flow from three wells averaged more than 2,000 barrels of oil and 730,000 cubic feet of gas per day.
The Ames crater impact site is one of only six oil-producing craters in the United States. It is among the largest producing craters producing 17.4 million barrels of oil and 79.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas.
Hamm was the primary developer of the museum (also know as the Ames Astrobleme Museum) and spoke at the 2007 dedication during Ames Day, an annual fundraising event for the volunteer fire department.
[…]
As a uniformitarian geologist, Harold Hamm understood that an impact crater in a sedimentary basin with an active petroleum system might just be a good place to look for oil. As an astrophysicist with no understanding of geology Thomas Gold, on the other hand, made up a straw man fallacy about hydrocarbon formation and considered the Siljan Ring impact crater to be a good place to look for oil.
Which brings us full circle…
“Most uniformitarian geologists agree that terrestrial volcanism is the only possible source of enough heat, and pressure to melt rocks on the Earth. And most of them don’t believe in impact events. I disagree with both of those
assumptions strawmen.”
Fixed.
Note: I first started putting together a post on impact events several years ago. The project kept expanding and I kept setting it aside. A recent discussion about uniformitarianism in the comments section of my Martian Muddy Waters post inspired me to finish and post the section on uniformitarianism.
Erm… Don Easterbrook.
Author of my Geomorphology textbook.
He’s shown up a few times around here. Which is why I put a (mental) “[sic]” after “Eastertook.”
Because…???
I dunno… Because this fella named Don Eastertook did not write the post you linked? (I’ll admit the possibility that the byline over there is wrong…)
Next time… Just write, “You have a typo!”
Two-by-four preference noted.
Although it is certain to be some months before I hit another one in your posts, so I might forget. I could miss quite a few, too – although you do have me educated to the point where “diaper” would have triggered the inner spelling Nazi.
Two-by-fours work both ways… Typos deserve a good 2×4 whack… Although the subtle series of hints and my 2×4 replies is kind of funny… in a “Who’s on first?” sort of way.
Heh. Some of us are comedians, some of us are not. (I leave judgement up to the gallery.)
I should try to track down my Radio Classics CD, though, come to think of it. When done by those who know exactly how, “Who’s on first?” is hilarious.
“Not it isn’t”… Monty Python, argument skit.
Picture of an actual pinched-off salt diapir for those who want to see one.
TL;DR
There is no valid evidence in support of an impact accounting for the Younger Dryas. Every lame excuse for “evidence” has been falsified repeatedly.
There might be some evidence of a significant bolide that exploded before impact, like Tunguska. But the evidence is definitely equivocal.
IMO not, but in any case, an airburst like Tunguska couldn’t cause the YD or the extinctions attributed to an impact.
A minor role can’t be ruled out… But… Yeah.
The “Carolina Bays” in the eastern US are OBVIOUSLY the result of a swarm of small impacts :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carolina_bay
It’s obvious to even the untrained eye they they are all orientated in such as way they could only have been formed by a swarm of small impacts coming from the North West – which happens to match the orientation of the Mexican formations.
Obviously (/Sarc)
https://www.academia.edu/23377396/THE_QUATERNARY_EVOLUTION_OF_HERNDON_BAY_A_CAROLINA_BAY_ON_THE_COASTAL_PLAIN_OF_NORTH_CAROLINA_USA_IMPLICATIONS_FOR_PALEOCLIMATE_AND_ORIENTED_LAKE_GENESIS?auto=download
Ggm,
It’s obvious that the Carolina Bays are aeolian features, not impact craters. Only an untrained eye could imagine them to be impact craters.
Even YD impact proponents no longer cite the Bays as evidence, so obviously are they caused by glacial period winds.
Moreover, they have been dated by multiple methods all of which show them to be at least tens of thousands of years older than the YD.
QED.
The ages actually vary quite a lot. But it seems like most of them date to MIS 3 ~57 ka. The Carolina Bays are one of the other projects I have on the backburner.
I’ve never seen any dating by any method from the time of the YD. As I said, all dates are older than that by tens of thousands of years. But I might have missed something.
I’m OK with 57 Ka, but find strong support for marine isotope stage 5, ie between 80 and 100 Ka, early in the last glaciation.
The ages vary quite a bit… But clearly eolian.
Glacial intervals are very windy and dusty. Which has given the world its great loess deposits, so vital the agriculture upon which humanity relies for food. My ranch is atops one such periglacial deposit, the rich Palouse series of soils in the intermountain Pacific Northwest.
Yep… And Jurassic eolian processes gave us the beautiful Navajo Sandstone and the even more beautiful Norphlet formation. Of course, they’re beautiful for totally different reasons.
David,
The bays might well have formed more or less continuously during the Wisconsin glaciation. I guess the issue is when they started to form. Could have been not until 57 Ka, but the wind pattern would have been established as soon as the Laurentide and Cordilleran Ice Sheets had built up, IMO.
Winds would not have caused such a mixed variety of sizes. Whereas a broken comet swarm would have exactly caused a mixed variety of sizes
In my opinion, the most likely scenario is that methane was released from methane hydrates in ocean sediments. The causal factor was either tectonic activity or volcanism. Read more on my blog: https://wryheat.wordpress.com/2011/11/08/geologic-history-petm-when-it-really-got-hot/
The Carolina Bays formed on land.
Excellent David! THE PRESENT IS THE KEY TO THE PAST: When I take geologists out to see the Mesozoic Neuquen Basin here in Argentina I stop at a river crossing and show them the most recent flood cycle. It is easy to see the bars, overbank silts, etc. Then we find some rib bones from barbecues (I stop below a small ranch that throws their trash in the river), and we look at the saw marks on the rib bones, and I explain that home-cut ribs have back-and-forth marks and butcher shop ribs have one direction marks. Then we go into the Cretaceous part of the basin and look at the same flood features, just 90 million years old. The rib bones? We look at fossilized dinosaur rib bone fragments, and, instead of saw marks, they commonly have arcuate marks from large teeth (looks like Tyrannasaurus took large bites out of whatever). I guess this makes me a Uniformatarian, which is not the worst thing I have been called.
Now… If you found saw marks on Cretaceous dinosaur bones… Then uniformitarianism would be in deep Kimchi… LOL!
Except of course that the predators weren’t tyrannosaurs, which were from the Northern Hemisphere, let alone the genus Tyrannosaurus itself, which lived at the end of the Cretaceous, ie more than 20 million years later.
Chimp, the carniverous dinosaurs were theropods, closer to Allosaurus. i have also seen the skull of a Notosuchus Sp. in the sediments and they have rather large teeth. Several times I have come across circular (ten feet across?) areas with many rib fragments, several of which had nice rounded bite marks at their ends. This is a coprolith, the expelled digestive product of a non-fussy eater of other dinosaurs. What was I doing looking at these fossils? They are commonly mineralized with copper-uranium-vanadium. So there you have it, I am a Commercial Uniformatarian.
The vast majority of carnivorous dinos were theropods. By the Late Jurassic, these came in four main groups, ie megalosaurs, like Early Cretaceous Spinosaurus; carnosaurs, like Jurassic Allosaurus and Cretaceous Giganotosaurus; coelurosaurs, originally small, but giving rise to Late Cretaseous T. rex (and birds), all of which were Tetanurans (“stiff tails”), and ceratosaurs, like Abelisaurus. Megalosaurs and carnosaurs are generally thought to have died out by the Late Cretaceous. Although relic populations might have lingered on, the top predators in the North were tyrannosaurs and abelisaurs in the South.
Argentina conquered Patagonia from its native Mapuches and other Indians, at the same time that Chile annexed the Atacama and defeated the Mapuches of Araucania. They made a secret treaty not to attack each other while Chile was busy fighting Peru and Bolivia in the Great Pacific War on one hand, and Argentina winning the War of the Desert on the other. Chile got lithium, while Argentina gas and oil.
Best wishes in your career.
In fact, c. 90 Ma is around the time in which the top predators in Gondwanaland were switching over from carnosaurs (carcharodontosaurids, such as Giganotosaurus, related to the Jurassic allosaurs) to derived ceratosaurs (abelisaurids), and to scaled-up coelurosaurs (tyrannosaurs) on the northern continents.
There is some evidence however that carcharodontosaurids or other allosaur relatives survived in some locales until the end Cretaceous extinction.
From the perspective of a prospective meal… Anything bigger than a velociraptor is a tyranosaur… ;-)
True. But the enormous adult sauropods of South America were pretty safe from anything much smaller than a carcharodontosaurid, species of which grew larger than T. rex.
Interestingly, sauropods disappeared from North America for about 30 million years in the Late Cretaceous, until the likely titanosaur Alamosaurus reentered our continent, probably from South America, although some claim Asia. Sauropods could float, so crossing narrow bodies even of seawater would have possible. The passage of the Caribbean Plate between the Americas probably formed at least an island chain, if not an actual isthmus connection.
North American tyrannosaurs, getting ever larger during the Late Cretaceous, thus usually preyed on smaller, but still big, ornithischians, such as hadrosaurs, ceratopsians and ankylosaurs, rather than sauropods. The southernmost T. rexes however probably were able to tear into at least baby Alamosauruses.
With the continuing split up of the former Pangaea into continents more akin to those of today, local groups of dinosaurs diverged. The rise of tyrannosaurs as top predators in the NH and abelisaurs in the SH was part of this diversification process. In an example of convergent evolution, abelisaurs had even smaller arms than T. rex.
Interesting geology. Ground truth is what one needs rather than just satellite maps.
@ David Middleton,
You say: …”But the evidence is definitely equivocal.”
========
I know you can’t explain it all in a paragraph, or two, or two hundred.
But, what does that mean :)
I’m not David, but to me it means definitely not definite or dispositive, ie equivocal at best.
It means that a lot of other things could explain the evidence. Unique solutions are the exception rather than the rule in the geosciences.
Now I’m just playing with words.
“definitely equivocal”
Equivocal defined:
..”allowing the possibility of several different meanings, as a word or phrase, especially with intent to deceive or misguide; susceptible of double interpretation; deliberately ambiguous:”
Is that like a double negative or what ?
Just playing, man.
It’s definitely “subject to two or more interpretations”… I think it’s more of an oxymoron.
From the root words equal and vocal, meaning “one voice does not overpower the other(s)”.
Yep.
Equivocal evidence means that the evidence is subject to two or more interpretations.
The interpretation of equivocal evidence is not a form of equivocating. Pretty well all geological and geophysical evidence is equivocal.
[The mods point that, although all conclusions are equivocable, real data is absolute and cannot be judged by equalvoting. Further, shouting one’s conclusion louder than all others, or refusing to allow another conclusion to be voiced, is not equivocal either. .mod]
Are we doing a Monty Python skit?
“The interpretation of equivocal evidence is not a form of equivocating.”
IMHO “interpretation” would be better stated “examination”. Just sayin’.
I’m a seismic interpreter, not a seismic examiner.
“Are we doing a Monty Python skit?”
=========
Got a heck of a start.
This would be a good skit template…
No it wouldn’t… ;-)
David, despite my occasional displays of class-clownism, I have learned much from your essays, and am truly grateful for your mentoring here.
If there’s one thing I appreciate, it’s class-clownism… 😎
If the work done by and promoted by Randall Carlson is not compelling enough to tilt the argument towards catastrophism, then I fail to see how uniformataranisim has a superior argument. (excuse any spelling errors)
Apply the logic of the latter to explain a lot of the formations around the world, and the logic used becomes increasingly desperate.
Apply equal weight to the occurrences of extra-terrestrial impacts, and it seems a whole lot more plausible.
Randall’s simple emphasis of the ‘energy budget’ necessary for the speed at which the great ice sheets were melted, actually requires that a catastrophe occur, but becomes impossible/implausible, under any uniform process.
Yes, likely a combination of the two will be correct in many situations and areas, but for the most part I will use the same logic that drove me to see climate change for what it is, and do the same for situations like the YD period….it happen too aggressively and in too short a time span for any consideration that it was due to a uniformatarian process.
Disputes over labels such as UNIFORMITARIANISM VS CATASTROPHISM don’t advance science . rather they politicise. Much as we see with global warming and climate change.
All labels are inherently wrong because they are over simplifications that lead to ambiguity that lead to dispute.
We look at the past and see how poorly we understood science in the past.
Doesn’t this serve as fair warning that today’s understanding is equally flawed?
Uniformitarianism is a geological principle. It basically says that the present is the key to the past.
That said, yes it has led to labeling and disputes… Because the labelers and disputers don’t comprehend the principle of uniformitarianism.
There have been suggestions to replace uniformitarianism with a word that would be less offensive to uninformed people… But that’s not likely to be productive.
The games people play…
Uniformitarianism pretty much covers every eventuality.
Almost, but not quite, the unifying theory, give it some time………
Modern geology incorporates the principle of uniformitarianism with the recognition of important catastrophist elements in the geologic history of our planet.
Even arch-uniformitarian Lyell allowed as how catastrophes do happen, while downplaying their significance.
If uniformitarianism didn’t incorporate catastrophic events, it wouldn’t be uniformitarianism.
True, yet historically geologic consensus rejected catastrophes outside of today’s experience, such as giant outlet floods and asteroid impacts, despite evidence for the former from the channeled scablands and what should have been IDed as small craters, as with Meteor Crater, AZ, which the USGS’ Gilbert decided was caused by a volcanic steam explosion, although its discoverer Foote had correctly concluded it resulted from an impact.
There are many reports of past catastrophes in legends and myths passed down from the time before we had written languages.
Typically these have been discounted as imagined history. An alternative explanation is that we have a false sense of security about how common catastrophic events are because in many cases there was no one left to pass down the oral history.
Ferd, thankfully you provide levity and a healthy perspective. So many know it all materialists on this site, it gets laborious at times to read through the comments. Rarely, but still it happens
Terrific post at several levels. First, a geology 101 lesson. Thanks, cause not a geologist and always willing to learn. Second, a current definition of ‘uniformitarianism’, which isn’t so uniform but still far from creationist catastrophism. History of science/religion lesson there. Deccan and Siberian traps are still modern uniformitarianism. Later almost certainly caused the greatnPermian Extinction. Third, another debunking of the comet hypothesis explanation for the Younger Dryas. WUWT has been there, done that. See, for example, AW’s post of 12/19/2016 with the starting title ‘A bad day…’
Thanks David, probably your best essay ever.
Mr. Middleton,
Your tone is quite offensive.
Please provide a link to a succinct (one paragraph to five pages) explanation, which you find useful, of “uniformitarianism”.
My understanding of displeasure with use of the concept of uniformitarianism is that, rather than being used to explain how many observations can be explained as accretions of gradual effects, often it is used to dismiss interpretations of evidence of _some_ events as catastrophic merely because they are not gradualistic enough.
A fantastic example of this is the horrible treatment of Dr. J Harlen Bretz, who, after decades of smarmy derision and worse, was vindicated, and given the Penrose Medal. I assume you are familiar with that award.
Here are a couple of vectors toward a paper that is very high quality and argues for a cosmic event (probably the impact of one or more cometary fragments) as the cause of the reversion from a warming to a cold as deep as the coldest of the last major ice age.
The paper is new, so perhaps you are unfamiliar with it. However, the authors are serious, and work has taken place across continents and decades.
https://cosmictusk.com/wp-content/uploads/Wolbach-2018-Fire-Part-1-MS-4.pdf
https://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/abs/10.1086/695703
I don’t think I ever seen a point so totally missed.
David has already provided a brief definition of the principle, which is that processes we observe today can explain past geology.
In every science there has been resistance to change, but more important a need for evidence of a natural mechanism to explain observations. Wegener’s hypothesis of “continental drift” wasn’t accepted until the 1950s discovery of seafloor spreading as its causative mechanism. Bretz’s Missoula Flood hypothesis awaited more confirmatory evidence, such as satellite imagery and research on open channel hydraulics in the ’70s, to convince the last holdouts, the others having died. By contrast, the Alvarez’ K/T impact hypothesis met with more rapid acceptance.
And… Since air-bursting bolides are part of the processes that have been observed… What’s the point? The YDB gang are incapable of recognizing that they don’t comprehend uniformitarianism.
Proponents of the YD impact conjecture wrongly blame their warped concept of uniformitarianism for resistance to the “hypothesis”. But the reason so few geologists buy into the baseless supposition is lack of evidence, and all the evidence in the world against it.
If an “impact” allegedly killed off the megafauna, why did the big animals survive on islands close to the supposed “impact site”, yet go extinct much farther away, for instance?
Geology has been welcoming to “catastrophist” explanations for over fifty years now, but only if they have supporting physical evidence, which the YD impact myth utterly lacks. As an example, Meteor Crater was finally recognized as an impact crater in 1960, validating the early hypotheses of Foote, Barringer and Tilghman.
The paper judtaylor linked to looks very interesting. Most of the YDB papers on both sides, apart from Firestone, have been interesting, if not compelling. It’s much better supported than the Holocene-Anthropocene, it’s just not even in the same ballpark as the K-T boundary.
The alleged platinum spike isn’t accompanied by all the other elements and compounds which should have come from outer space.
The main megafaunal extinctions occurred before the YD. They’ve got nothing, but somehow keep getting published without anything new to counter the already thoroughly falsified assertions.
Repeatability… Not.
Even Tunguska exhibits a PGE anomaly…
Yes, absolutely fascinating.
Lightning scarring. There must be a reason people needed to live in caves.
Good job. Your choice of colors shows you to also be a fan of Dibblee maps.
[Thomas Dibblee, Jr. for those not so deep in the dirt.]
I just tried to match the colors on the SGM maps… But, I wouldn’t be surprised if Dibblee played a significant role in establishing USGS map standards.
https://pubs.usgs.gov/tm/2005/11B01/05tm11b01.html#heading155113808
David,
Thanks for the post. I’m totally lost and had to ‘search’ just how to pronounce “uniformitarianism” with all 8 syllables. LOL
Interesting read for the curious reaches of my mind. I may be susceptible to being ‘played’ in the comments but I’m game! Anyway I’ll be following comments and links and links within links as I add to my vast wealth of useless knowledge, useless only in a sense that I’ll never get paid one dime for knowing.
Now I have a little more understanding for those curious and searching for truth in the CAGW debate. I entered that myself about 10 years ago and it took quite a while (a couple of years) to grasp the reality of it all.
David, I think I know what you were thinking when you wrote “same as it ever was”.
Was it that obvious? LOL!
Quoting the author:
If there is any “truth” in the temperature proxies that have been plotted on the following graph, I can’t imagine anyone looking for an “impact site” to prove it was the cause that “triggered” the Younger Dryas Period of 12,900 BP to 11,700 BP.
Image source: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2014/08/29/younger-dryas-climate-event-solved-via-nanodiamonds-it-was-a-planetary-impact-event/
The BIG question that needs answered is …. what caused the tremendous temperature increase (+13 C) from -45C to -32C at 14,800 BP, …… and then why did it immediately started decreasing down to -43C, with a couple more “ups n’ downs” before it bottomed out at -52C which is denoted on the graph as the “Younger Dryas cooling”.
Was there four (4) completely different “impact events” denoted by the numbers 2, 3½, 4 and 5, ……. or what?
Maybe the 1st three were FSM “triggered” events?
Samuel,
It’s worse than that. Not only was the YD preceded by the Older and Middle Dryas cold snaps, but followed by the 8.2 Ka cold event.
Worse yet, such rapid fluctuations among hotter and colder intervals are characteristic of all glacial terminations, associated in the case of coolings with cold fresh water surges from the melting ice sheets and rearranged wind and precipitation patterns. The Dryas events are akin to Heinrich events, when armadas of icebergs calve off the ice sheets, initiating the coldest intervals of glaciations.
The heating about which you asked arises from a combination of changing orbital tilt, affecting insolation, and increased summer sunshine.
REALLY???
Given the quick changes how can orbital tilt explain this? Some of the significant changes have occurred in less than 200 years. Look at the warming event in 1, 3, 5 and the first part of the warming event at 7. In fact some of these warming episodes may have taken place in less than 100 years.
How can there be sufficient time for a change in orbital position/tilt. If there is a significant change in insolation then that is most probably due to less cloudiness and a change in albedo due to less ice
Richard,
It’s a threshold effect. Observed over and over in the Pleistocene record. There’s a point at which arrival at a different tilt angle and increased solar output combine to initiate melting, aided in a positive feedback by reduced albedo.
But of course albedo and cloudiness figure in as secondary effects, due to less ice and more moisture in the air.
So an impact crater is not necessarily a good place to look for oil and gas? (Minerals?) Is it even likely to be a good place? What about Sudbury, Ontario, with its history of mines: at least one impact crater?
Subbury is a very good place to look for lots of metals because a very large object blew a big hole in the Earth 1.8 billion years ago. The crater filled with magma that was rich in nickel, copper, platinum, palladium and gold… It’s not such a good place to look for oil & gas.
lloydr56
Exactly the opposite: An impact crater IS a very bad place to search for oil and gas – which are found trapped BELOW intact, impermeable (non-cracked, flat, continuous) sedimentary rock, often faulted by slips and sloped rock which further concentrate the oils and gasses.
An impact crater IS characterized by the sudden massive intrusion of thousands (hundreds of thousands) of [tons] of near-pure minerals into fairly shallow surface rocks with are very highly broken up and cracked. So oil and gas around an impact crater which are not suddenly vented and released and burned out by the released magma and the fires and debris, can later vent out through the cracked up rocks around the impact zone.
SO: Mine the impact craters of iron-nickel meteorites. Ignore the impact craters if you are looking for gas or oil
If the impact occurred at the right time and the right place, it can be a great place to look for oil & gas… Ames, Red Wing, etc.
It used to be that impact craters were only confirmed if evidence of impact shock was found in the target rocks – such as shatter cones and shocked quartz crystals. This type of physical evidence is present in most (all?) of the recent, well preserved impact craters, such as Wolfe Creek which is less than 300,000 years old.
Its one thing to find circular features on Google Earth, its another to find the physical evidence of an impact.
In the recent earth history, I meant to say. For possible ancient impacts, like Sudbury, all direct impact evidence would be gone, and only the geology would remain.
Geologists have found Sudbury impact ejecta up to 900 klicks away, maybe more.
Good call Dave,
There are a many circular surface expressions that can be found in the geologic record, most are not related to impact features. Impact feature are usually accompanied by shocked quartz, evidence of kinetic energy transfer that is out of this world.
It is amazing how attractive catastrophic theories are to the human mind. Wikipedia carries a list of flood myths that extends into the Neolithic. Certainly Cuvier was not the last scientist with a penchant for catastrophes. It was a boomer that Alvarez turned out to be right because now everybody uses him to defend that their pet catastrophe is real.
As a matter of procedure, given our big bias towards catastrophism, a catastrophic explanation should not be accepted unless it is the only possible explanation.
If you think a celestial impact was responsible for the Younger Dryas, you are probably wrong. Be skeptical, my friend.
There is evidence that the Younger Dryas was the last Heinrich event (H0)
As some bits of ice sheet still remained 8200 years ago, even the cold snap then might have had elements of a Heinrich event, ie iceberg discharge, plus of course in that case also cold fresh meltwater.
Also, good point about celestial impacts now becoming the new go-to paradigm, even when far-fetched.
Airbursting bolides are common enough to be observed at least once a century, although as big as hypothesized for the YD would be extremely rare, while more common that K/T-size planetary catastrophes. The only way to for an impact to make the Pleistocene megafauna go extinct however would be for a ground hit smaller than the Yucatan bolide but orders of magnitude bigger than Tunguska. And even if, as hypothesized, it hit the Laurentide Ice Sheet, there should still be evidence in the crust and shocked quartz, etc.
Fascinating, does anybody know about a small depression feature in a Louisiana Florida parish N of Lake Pontchartrain? I think it may be St. Helena and there might be oil around. I once looked at some property in Texas for my caver son at the NE corner of the area in question somewhere E of the Solitario, tough country, middle of nowhere, but the vents were obvious even to us rock-challenged types.
I seem to remember that Armstrong Price, who studied S Texas eolian features like clay dunes, included Carolina Bays in a work where he compared similar Texas coastal pond features on the Ingleside Ridge, now full of water from Harvey. Educators should make their students study more geology, they don’t know what they are missing. Then again, might be too scary.
Just wondering, David, how little these ‘uniformitarian’ guys know about the Rio Grande Rift zone, which moves north and slight west, away from all of that?
I used to think that the peculiar circular formation that includes Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah was the remains of an extremely ancient impact, but it isn’t. I also thought for the longest time that Hudson’s Bay is an impact crater, because one side is so perfectly rounded an there are islands to the west of that, as well as those two impact craters in a line to the east of the bay – but it isn’t. And then there’s the near-perfect circle of the Wisconsin River where it empties in two places into the Mississippi River – but it’s just a coincidence, probably caused by glacial meltback leaving glacial till behind.
Lots of things we think as ‘just so’, are not ‘just so’, We’ll never find all those old impact sites, anyway, because they’ve long been covered or eroded by time and distance.
Good article.
Sara,
I didn’t know that anyone ever thought that Hudson’s Bay was an impact crater, rather than where the titanic mass of the Laurentide Ice Sheet depresses the crust into the mantle, never completely rebounding before the onset of the next glaciation. I totally missed that.
OTOH, I have read of a Canadian who imagined that the Gulf of Mexico was a giant impact crater associated with the Permian Extinction. That region must have some strange gravitational attraction for mass extinction-causing impacts.
But of course the Gulf is simply a tectonic feature.