Balancing nuclear and renewable energy

By Cathy Milostan, Argonne National Laboratory
Nuclear power plants typically run either at full capacity or not at all. Yet the plants have the technical ability to adjust to the changing demand for power and thus better accommodate sources of renewable energy such as wind or solar power.
Researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently explored the benefits of doing just that. If nuclear plants generated power in a more flexible manner, the researchers say, the plants could lower electricity costs for consumers, enable the use of more renewable energy, improve the economics of nuclear energy and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The new study “gives us tools to further explore potential benefits of flexible nuclear operations to work in tandem with greater shares of variable sources of renewable power generation …” — Jesse Jenkins, graduate researcher at the MIT Energy Initiative
The team explored technical constraints on flexible operations at nuclear power plants and introduced a new way to model how those challenges affect how power systems operate. “Flexible nuclear power operations are a ‘win-win-win,’ lowering power system operating costs, increasing revenues for nuclear plant owners and significantly reducing curtailment of renewable energy,” wrote the team in an Applied Energy article published online on April 24.
Audun Botterud, a principal energy systems engineer in Argonne’s Energy Systems division, is encouraged by how, for the first time, “this research evaluates and demonstrates the potential value of flexible nuclear operations in a realistic power system in the United States challenged by high variability in renewable-energy generation.”
The study helps to dispel long-held views that nuclear power plants must operate in “baseload” mode, producing power at maximum rated capacity whenever they are online. Nuclear plants can even respond dynamically to hourly electricity market prices and second-to-second frequency regulation needs, the team found. Power systems that include renewable energy must be more flexible to balance supply and demand at all times. Nuclear operators in France, Germany and other countries are familiar with this approach, but less so in the United States.
The researchers developed a mathematical representation of the physics-induced operational constraints arising from nuclear reactor dynamics and the fuel irradiation cycle in the Applied Energy article and a companion paper, published in Nuclear Technology. The interdisciplinary team then combined the new approach with power system simulation models to evaluate the overall cost of electricity generation, market prices and resulting revenues for power plants, assuming different levels of nuclear flexibility.
“Nuclear power plants are governed by a different set of principles compared to other generators, and our approach enables the representation of these relationships in the analysis of power systems and electricity markets,” said Francesco Ganda, the principal investigator of the project and a principal nuclear engineer in Argonne’s Nuclear Science and Engineering division.
By being flexible, plant operators can lower overall operating costs in the power system. For example, operators could generate less nuclear power whenever renewable energy is widely available. Nuclear plants could then exploit their spare capacity to sell valuable “operating reserves,” or the ability to quickly change power output to help grid operators rebalance supply and demand when unexpected events occur, such as power plant failures or errors in demand forecasts.
This flexibility could increase the profitability of nuclear plants by increasing revenues from electricity markets and reducing variable operating and maintenance costs. Overall, nuclear plant flexibility can also help integrate more wind and solar resources and reduce production of fossil fuel-fired energy and related carbon dioxide emissions.
Jesse Jenkins, graduate researcher at the MIT Energy Initiative, notes how the researchers’ modeling approach and study “gives us tools to further explore potential benefits of flexible nuclear operations to work in tandem with greater shares of variable sources of renewable power generation on the pathway towards low-carbon electricity supply.”
10 thoughts on “Balancing nuclear and renewable energy”
Nukes CAN be designed to operate with greater flexibility than current baseload designs BUT, there may be serious safety concerns (higher percentage of radioactive waste, poorer yield, etc) as well as the steam side efficiency where the turbine/generator runs more efficiently at a particular ‘sweet spot’
The safety studies and engineering is NOT trivial. And the increased costs must be known.
[I worked as an engineer at the Trojan Nuclear Plant until it was closed in 1993]
The French throttle their nukes all the time.
http://gridwatch.templar.co.uk/france/
The issues associated with doing it are well known and documented.
https://www.eprg.group.cam.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/eprg0710.pdf
Of course economically and operationally the less one does it the better, and that means removing all unnecessary demand fluctuations from the grid by dismantling every now redundant wind and solar farm connected to it.
Storage is good however: examination pf electricity demand in most countries shows repeating diurnal fluctuations that can be met by a minimal amount of pumped storage or hydro dispatch.
Annual demand patterns can be met by scheduling refuelling and statutory maintenance towards the midsummer periods when demand is lowest (in temperate regions anyway).
However one should not add to the problem of load fluctuation by adding intermittent renewables.
balancing nuclear power with renewables is abut as sensible as putting sails on a nuclear submarine, and a moments reflection will reveal the truth of this statement and the sheer hypocrisy and doublethink that underlies this proposition.
Nuclear power is effectively zero carbon. Once you have built it – and that costs a lot – it costs very little to run. Uranium is cheap and you don’t need much of it.
Why would you throttle it back to make way for wind or solar?
You have added expensive renewables.
You have added instability and need to do more dispatch than is needful to meet demand. You have to meet not only demand fluctuations but renewable intermittency.
In short your costs are at least doubled, and there is no benefit whatsoever in terms of reduced carbon emissions. In fact carbon emissions associated with the manufacture of windmills and solar panels are increased.
To summarise:
There is nothing a fleet of dispatchable nuclear power plants cannot do that cannot be done worse and more expensively and with higher carbon emissions and more adverse environmental impact by adding intermittent renewable energy
Once you build nuclear, there is no reason whatsoever apart from naked rent seeking profit and virtue signalling to ever build a single solar panel or windmill ever again.
That this is being seriously suggested shows how far down the ‘renewables at any cost, not because they solve a problem, but because we will look stupid admitting the don’t work’ trail we have gone.
Ad it proves absolutely that renewables are not, and never have been, deployed to actually reduce carbon emissions.
Agreed, Leo. I was trying to figure out the rationale behind “more nuclear means we can use more wind and solar”, and it was making my brain hurt.
Also, why would anyone want to run a power station at, say, 80% capacity if they could also sell 100% of what they can produce? Double brain hurt.
Yeah. Why bother messing around with “renewables”, which actually means unreliables? If one has the baseload nuclear, the wind and solar are just rent-seeking virtue signalling.
It only makes sense in a crazy universe where electricity retailers are legally mandated to buy power from the unreliable sources, but not from nuclear or fossil fuels.
Unfortunately, I find that I do actually live in such a universe.
precisely: And this is exactly why I voted the leave the European Union.The corruption inherent in framing alleged environmental legislation in terms of a renewable obligation instead of carbon emission reduction shows they never cared about solving the (nonexistent?) problem – merely generating a new profitable industry to strip money from consumers and put it in the pockets of corporates and bought politicians.
The depth of corruption and immoral cynicism inherent in their actions beggars belief. They have utterly failed to implement their side of the social contract – looking after the people whose work supports their affluence
Actually saw an ad in an early 50’s Life or Look magazine that proclaimed “Atomic power will make electricity to cheap to meter”
The biggest problem I have with nuclear power is;
Chernobyl- operator error
Three mile island- equipment failure
Japan- natural disaster
?????????- terriorism
All of the above are permanent.
Chernobyl 50 dead. Long term biological effects seem minimal.
Three mile island No one died. No long term effects
Fukushima No one died. No long term effects.
In the case of 3MI and Fukushima the secondary containment did exactly what it was supposed to – contained a core meltdown with remarkably little radioactive release – well below any danger to life.
The bigger problem at Fukushima was caused by political restraints placed on nuclear power. With no clear political route towards spent fuel reprocessing and long term disposal, very large quantities of spent fuel rods were stored in more or less open ponds on site.
These represent a far greater hazard than the melted cores in the damaged reactors.
Terrorism is irrelevant. Nuclear power stations are not very dangerous even if loaded with ISIS people.
As far as build up of useful nuclear materials go, that is solved by making the reactors not produce anything useful for bombs, but useful for making more reactor fuel…
And anyway today’s terrorists cant even produce a chemical bomb reliably.
All of these are soluble problems.
Dealing with deliberately instilled irrational fear of nuclear power is the hard problem.
The potential for collapse of a flawed, safety-critical structural system is a shortcoming of nuclear power as a consequence could be massive carnage. It is argued that periodic nondestructive testing of these systems is effective in mitigating the damage but this argument is logically flawed.