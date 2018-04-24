Did official climatology know its predictions were nonsense?

Guest opinion by Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
In this series, we have demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt, that after correction of the giant error of physics by which official climatology defined feedbacks in such a way as to exclude or misallocate the large feedback response to emission temperature, global warming in response to doubled CO2 will not be 2-4.5 K with a mid-range estimate of 3.3 K, as the modelers would have us believe, but not much more than 1.2 K.
The question arises: did They know of Their grave error?
They were and are utterly unable to provide a convincing answer to the following question:
How do the inanimate water vapor, albedo and other feedback processes in the climate know that they must respond little, if at all, to the 255 K emission temperature, but that they must suddenly respond with as much as 22-24 K of feedback-driven warming triggered by the extra 9-11 K of temperature directly forced by the presence of the non-condensing greenhouse gases?
Will official climatology now climb down and fess up? Will the IPCC, the UNFCCC, and the alphabet-soup of national, international and global profiteers of doom be shut up, shut out and shut down? Will the Paris climate treaty be torn up? Will the war on coal cease? Will the countryside no longer be trashed by bird-blending, bat-blatting windmills?
Windmills, for heaven’s sake – 14th-century technology to solve a 21st-century non-problem. Will the subsidies stop and power prices fall by two-thirds, as they should?
The answer, of course, is No. For They are in denial. They are the denialists now.
University of Untruthfulness
Some months ago, an outline of our result was sent – behind our backs – to a university long known for its unswerving adherence to the totalitarian Party Line on the climate question, and, indeed, on all questions. There is no Conservative Association on campus, not because there are no supporters of HM Government there, but because the “societies officer” at the students’ union has the right to decide what political societies may and may not be represented on campus, and he has deemed the nation’s governing party to be insufficiently totalitarian to provide a “safe space” for snowflake students. He has banned its supporters at the university from forming any association, holding meetings on or off campus or distributing party materials.
Freedom of speech, thought and political association, once guaranteed by Magna Carta, have been silently, stealthily taken away. How the snowflakes will blub when they learn of our result.
The vice-chancellor, on hearing of our result and on realizing that, when it is eventually published, it will cost the university hundreds of millions a year, summoned a meeting of the entire environmental-sciences faculty and yelled at them: “Monckton’s paper is a catastrophe for us.” He hollered at them that they should drop everything else they were doing and work full-time on trying to refute our result. Some weeks later, postgraduate students went on strike because the faculty were so busy trying to please the vice-chancellor by refuting the irrefutable that they were no longer providing the personal supervision that the postgrads were contractually entitled to expect.
One of those who heard the vice-chancellor feared that the university would expose itself to fraud charges if it failed to admit that the Party Line had been wrong all along and instead went on applying for hundreds of millions of dollars a year in taxpayer funding for research on global warming that its senior members knew was not and is not going to happen at anything like the predicted rate. He broke ranks. There is goodness even in the grim, concrete camps of the Forces of Darkness. That is how we learned of the vice-chancellor’s meeting.
We were also told that one of the faculty, furious that we had rather easily and rather completely demolished the nonsense he and his colleagues had been peddling for decades, decided to respond to our scientific argument in the fashion of totalitarian extremists everywhere. He stood outside his lecture-hall and handed out copies of a personal attack on me that had been published some years previously in a totalitarian daily propaganda-sheet in London. There was not a single scientific statement in the entire article. It was pure hate speech of the sort we are all used to. Its educational value to students of environmental sciences was nil.
On obtaining irrefutable evidence of the vice-chancellor’s remarks to the faculty, and of the lecturer’s consequent circulation of childish libels against me as though they constituted scientific evidence of anything, an overseas journalist telephoned the university’s head of publicity and asked for a comment. The head of publicity unwisely denied that the meeting of which we had received a direct report had taken place, and also denied that any lecturer had handed out propaganda to my detriment to his students.
However, the university’s website is notoriously insecure. We were able to download an image of the hate-speech document in question. We got it from the lecturer’s own area of the website, where he had prominently (if unwisely) displayed it. The university’s head of publicity had lied, and we were and are in a position to prove it, definitively.
The university now finds itself in a difficult position entirely of its own making. It now knows with a chilling certainty that manmade global warming will be small, slow, harmless and beneficial. Yet despite that knowledge – knowledge that we can prove the entire faculty of environmental sciences now possesses – it is continuing to preach the Party Line to its students.
And that constitutes fraud. It is fraud against the Government, which heavily subsidizes the university and expects it to produce sound science, not totalitarian propaganda. It is fraud against the students, who pay good money to be taught what is true and are now being lied to. It is fraud against every taxpayer and user of gasoline or electricity, for all of us pay through the nose to subsidize the deeply unpleasant coalition of canting vested interests profiteering from the climate scam at great and damaging expense to the general public.
It is, as Professor Nils-Axel Mörner has rightly said, the greatest lie ever told. When I recover from a recent illness, reports of the university’s frauds will be sent to the public authorities, which will at first try to get away with doing what they do best: nothing. However, Britain is still in one or two respects a free country. It is open to us, if we wish, to institute a private prosecution. In due course, not only the university but any public authority that should have acted upon being given evidence of its fraud but did not act will face prosecution.
How long has official climatology known of its grave error? In truth, the vast majority of the pietistic preachers of doom and gloom have never had the slightest idea what they were talking about. They can – and, in due course, will – plead ignorance. And they will find to their horror, as the cell door slams behind them, that, in English criminal law, to intend to profit by proclaiming that something false is true when one does not know whether it is true or false is no less a deception than to proclaim that something one knows to be false is true.
But the university, which, being unspeakable, shall be nameless (though you can have fun trying to work out which it is from the not particularly informative illustrations) can no longer plead ignorance. It knows the truth, and it knows we know it knows the truth. I wrote to the vice-chancellor, on hearing of the meeting at which he had summoned the entire faculty and had yelled at them, and suggested that he should let me present our scientific results at a faculty lecture. He was unwise enough not to reply.
The extraordinary reactions of the vice-chancellor and of the lecturer are evidence in themselves that those driving the global warming scam, as opposed to the army of useful idiots who unthinkingly and rebarbatively regurgitate the Party pabulum, have known for some time that the very high climate sensitivities they have been luridly predicting cannot and will not occur, and that the true rate of manmade warming will be far too small to matter.
There is plenty more evidence that the Forces of Darkness knew They were making stuff up. I shall now rather breathlessly summarize this series. It will become apparent to anyone with an open mind that the debate is now indeed over, and that the result is not at all what the usual suspects had expected, and that our result is so obvious that They – or the brighter ones among Them, at any rate – must have known the truth.
IPCC’s official definition of a “climate feedback” is as follows (with my italics):
“Climate feedback An interaction in which a perturbation in one climate quantity causes a change in a second, and the change in the second quantity ultimately leads to an additional change in the first. A negative feedback is one in which the initial perturbation is weakened by the changes it causes; a positive feedback is one in which the initial perturbation is enhanced. In this Assessment Report, a somewhat narrower definition is often used in which the climate quantity that is perturbed is the global mean surface temperature, which in turn causes changes in the global radiation budget. In either case, the initial perturbation can either be externally forced or arise as part of internal variability.”
This definition very deliberately excludes the feedback response to the input signal. I say “very deliberately” because the word “perturbation” or its variants appears five times. Whoever drafted it knew perfectly well that the large feedback response to the large emission temperature must be taken no less into account than the small feedback response to any small perturbation of it driven by a radiative forcing. But IPCC’s author was most energetic in trying to mislead readers into overlooking the feedback response to emission temperature and concentrating only on the perturbation.
The corrected definition is as follows:
“Climate feedback, external or inherent, modifies an output signal by returning part of it to the input. Negative feedback attenuates the output; positive feedback amplifies it. A temperature feedback, in W m–2 K–1 of the output (equilibrium temperature), induces a feedback response in Kelvin that modifies the output even where the input (emission temperature) was unamplified.”
IPCC’s definition is 114 words: mine is half that length. Unlike IPCC, I am not ducking and diving and circumnavigating the truth without ever landing upon it. The standard, textbook feedback loop diagram makes it quite clear that even an unamplified input signal, which in the absence of amplification is also the output signal before accounting for feedback, must induce a feedback response if a nonzero feedback process is present:
The feedback loop diagram for the standard zero-dimensional-model equation
Teq = Tref μ / (1 – μβ)
In this standard feedback loop (see Bode 1945, ch. 3), the reference system that will operate whether or not a feedback is present comprises the input signal Tref and the μ gain block. The β feedback loop returns some fraction of the output signal from node P2 to the input node P1.
The mathematics of feedback applies to every dynamical system (i.e., a system that changes its state over time) in which feedback processes are present. It is not optional. Therefore, it is blindingly obvious – once it is pointed out, at any rate – that IPCC’s official definition of a “climate feedback” is plumb wrong, and that even with a unit μ direct-gain or open-loop-gain factor, indicating no amplification at all from any forcing, any nonzero value of the feedback fraction β must induce a feedback response that modifies the output signal.
A remarkable benefit of using the correct definition of a “temperature feedback” is that it becomes possible, for the first time, to solve the biggest problem in climate-sensitivity studies, which is to discover how big (or, as we shall see, how small) the feedback fraction is.
This matters, because at present the official feedback fraction is little better than guesswork, and IPCC et hoc genus omne use feedbacks as the excuse to triple – and, in several extreme papers, to multiply up to tenfold – the small direct warming from doubled CO2. Without big feedbacks, there is no big warming.
We know that at today’s insolation and albedo the emission temperature that would obtain at the Earth’s surface in the absence of any forcing and before accounting for feedback is about 255 K. Actually it is probably 10-20 K higher than that, but that is a story for another time.
We know that the radiative forcing from the presence of the naturally-occurring CO2 in the air in 1850 was about 30 Watts per square meter, which, when multiplied by 0.3 to allow for the Planck parameter at that time, was 9 K of CO2-driven warming.
We know that IPCC currently imagines that the CO2-driven warming should be increased by 35% to allow for all other anthropogenic forcings, so that the directly-forced warming from all natural sources was about 12 K.
We know that the temperature in 1850, at the beginning of the global temperature record and before any appreciable anthropogenic influence, was about 287 K. And we know that that 287 K was an equilibrium, for we had not yet noticeably perturbed the climate.
Armed with just these three generally accepted round numbers – emission temperature 255 K, directly-forced natural greenhouse-gas warming 12 K and equilibrium temperature 287 K in 1850 – we can obtain the feedback fraction without further ado. It is 1 – (255 + 12) / 287, or 0.07. James Bond would be delighted.
We know that the CMIP5 models predict 1.1 K directly-forced warming from doubled CO2, and that their mid-range estimate of equilibrium sensitivity after accounting for feedback is 3.3 K. So official climatology imagines that the feedback fraction is 1 – 1.1 / 3.3, or 0.67. But our feedback fraction is a proven result. Official climatology’s feedback fraction is ten times too big. Corrected Charney sensitivity, which is equilibrium sensitivity to doubled CO2 with all else held fixed, is then 1.1 / (1 – 0.07), which is not 3.3 K. It is 1.2 K. End of climate problem.
So, how much global warming do we say should have happened since 1850? IPCC says net anthropogenic forcing in the industrial era to 2011 was 2.3 Watts per square meter (IPCC 2013, fig. SMP.5, lower panel). Divide that by 3.2, today’s value of the Planck parameter, to get the equivalent directly-forced warming before accounting for feedback. It is 0.7 K.
So, using our feedback fraction 0.07, equilibrium warming since 1850 should have been 0.7 / (1 – 0.07), which is 0.75 K. And how much warming was measured, according to the HadCRUT4 dataset for 1850-2011? It was (wait for it) 0.75 K. Our result matches observed reality. Official climatology’s result, not so much: 0.7 / (1 – 0.67) = 2.1 K, almost three times observation.
But wait, say the naysayers. What about the Earth’s radiative imbalance of 0.6 Watts per square meter? This implies that anthropogenic warming has radiated 2.3 – 0.6 = 1.7 W m–2 to space. Accordingly, equilibrium warming attributable to the period from 1850-2011 may eventually prove to be 0.75 K x 2.3 / 1.7 = 1.0 K.
Right. Even after allowing for the energy imbalance, official climatology’s grossly excessive feedback fraction still gives a mid-range prediction more than twice the 1 K that may eventually be observed, whereas our result remains close to reality, Indeed, if just a quarter of the 1 K equilibrium warming from 1850- 2011 was natural, as it may well have been, for the official “consensus” proposition says no more than that recent warming was mostly manmade (and only 0.3% of published papers say even that much: Legates et al., 2013), our result remains bang on target.
But wait, say the naysayers. What about nonlinearity in feedbacks? The atmospheric burden of water vapor increases exponentially at around 7% per Kelvin of warming. Yes, it does, but the radiative feedback response to that additional water vapor is logarithmic, just like the direct forcing from CO2, so the overall effect of the water vapor feedback is linear. Other feedbacks are not as nonlinear as column water vapor, and are too small to make much difference.
Besides, the models assume only 1-2% growth in column water vapor per Kelvin, because the evaporative cooling from 7%-per-Kelvin exponential growth in water vapor would reduce Charney sensitivity to below 1 K per CO2 doubling (Kininmonth 2010). The formidable Professor Lindzen has made the same point.
Nevertheless, let us assume, just for the sake of accommodating the New Denialists, that the linear growth in the feedback fraction would give a value double the 0.07 we have calculated. Then Charney sensitivity would rise from 1.1 / (1 – 0.07) = 1.2 K to 1.1 / (1 – 0.14) = 1.3 K. At triple the real value, Charney sensitivity would be 1.1 / (1 – 0.21) = 1.4 K.
So let us near-quadruple it to 1 – 0.75 / 1.00 = 0.25, the value that would obtain if one believed that the energy imbalance is as big as 0.6 W m–2 and if one believed that the net anthropogenic forcing (greatly diminished by the aerosol fudge-factor hastily introduced some years ago by IPCC when it realized that without the fudge-factor equilibrium sensitivity would necessarily be very low: you should just hear Dick Lindzen on that subject) is as little as 2.3 W m–2. Let’s pretend.
In that event, Charney sensitivity would still be less than 1.5 K and, therefore, below the lower bound of IPCC’s official 1.5-4.5 K range, and half a Kelvin below the CMIP3 and CMIP5 models’ 2 K minimum. To get to the models’ minimum, one would have to assume a feedback fraction almost seven times the 0.07 we have calculated.
Nonlinear? Schmoninear.
But, say the naysayers (now desperate), how do you know that the models don’t take the feedback response to emission temperature fully into account when deriving their value of the feedback fraction? It is questions like this that reveal that there are plenty of climate fanatics who know perfectly well that official climatology is fatally in error.
Look at it this way. The directly-forced warming from the presence of the naturally-occurring, non-condensing greenhouse gases is about 12 K. The difference between equilibrium temperature in 1850 and emission temperature is 32 K. So, using official climatology’s method, carefully omitting the feedback response to emission temperature, its feedback fraction is 1 – 12 / 32, or 0.63. Actually, the CMIP5 models, like the CMIP3 models, assume 0.67, and Lacis (2010) assumes 0.75. So we know They are getting it wrong, and we know where and why They are getting it wrong, even without reading Their cheesily dishonest definition of a “climate feedback”.
What is more, Lacis says the pre-industrial and current values of the feedback fraction are the same: 0.75. Not much nonlinearity there, then.
If official climatology were using our method, it would have had to include the emission temperature in the calculation, thus: 1 – (255 + 12) / 287 = 0.07, or something pretty close to that.
Now you know why that hapless, red-faced, sweating vice-chancellor yelled at his faculty that our result is “a catastrophe” for the profiteers of doom. So it is.
Not a blade of grass to gladden the students’ eyes in the eco-fraudsters’ paradise
Your Highness, or however you are meant to be addressed in this strange British aristocratic system of yours, which we here in the US are bound (by law) to disrespect… I’d like to see your paper properly published. There are many journals, not necessarily American or British, that will accept the paper. Try Japanese or Chinese journals, for example, of physics journals, or geophysics journals.
There have been insightful papers published recently on related issues. For example, Lewis & Curry argue, based on the actual physical data, for much lower climate response values than the ones returned by CMIP5 models [1]. Christy et al., find that the warming trend is much lower than that simulated by CMIP5 models too [2], which suggests much lower sensitivity as well.
[1] https://doi.org/10.1175/JCLI-D-17-0667.1
[2] https://doi.org/10.1080/01431161.2018.1444293
IMO Chris has already been published in a Chinese journal, or his team has submitted its work to the premier scientific periodical there.
As for terms of spoken address in the UK peerage, it goes like this (for Baronesses, etc, Lady instead of Lord):
Baron: My Lord or Your Lordship or Lord (Name)
Viscount: My Lord or Your Lordship or Lord (Monckton in Chris’ case)
Earl: My Lord or Your Lordship or Lord (Name)
Marquess: My Lord or Your Lordship or Lord (Name)
Duke: Your Grace or Duke
Royal Family Members: Your Royal Highness.
Monarch: Your Majesty.
Most grateful to Chimp for his answer to Gus. I am the Queen’s seventh cousin twice removed (on the wrong side of the blanket, on my mother’s father’s side, via the Second Duke of Portland). So I am about 18 millionth in line to the Throne.
And yes, we are working on publication. There have been two previous papers working towards our current idea. The first was published in the Science Bulletin of the Chinese Academy of Sciences; the second was published in Energy & Environment. In due course we hope to get our result published in a leading journal of climatology. We do not underestimate the difficulties in overthrowing the Party Line by drawing attention to a very large error of physics, but we shall keep plugging away at it until either we are published or we are given good reason to apprehend that we are wrong.
Gus
your attempt at sarcasm by referring to Mr. Monckton as “Your Highness” is rude and disrespectful. Your constitution may be bound to disrespect the Aristocracy, but there is no need to wallow in your own righteousness.
I am a Brit, I respect the work Queen Elizabeth has done over the decades, through changing times, but I think the Royal family should be wound up and titles disposed of now. That does not mean I consider it clever to be spiteful.
So I refer to Mr. Monckton as, variously, Mr. Monckton, Christopher, or Chris.
Irrespective of how I refer to him, possibly much to his chagrin, I respect his decades long efforts to challenge alarmist science in it’s futile attempt to demonstrate that the future holds little but dystopia for us all.
If we were all as positive about the future as Chris Monckton, the world would be a better place. Fortunately he has the intelligence and education to present the science, to demonstrate that, logically.
He also has the courage to risk his reputation to do so.
I believe, that as a Scot, I am entitled to resent the Aristocracy at least as much as any other country in the world. It doesn’t, however, entitle me to be rude.
Most grateful to HotScot for his kind words. Of course he can call me “Mr Monckton” if he wants. That is a lot more polite than the epithets directed in my direction by the usual suspects. And of course HotScot does not really resent me, because it is not my fault I was born the grandson of a future Peer of the Realm.
But he has understood that we have proven that official climatology has been gravely in error for a century, and that after correction of that error it is not possible to make a credible case any longer for attempting to mitigate global warming, There will not be enough warming to matter.
I fear this is the inverse of Exxon Knew.
Of course the evidence has been there all along. Every university has to teach that CO2 cannot cause a runaway feedback or it would have done with the first forest fire.
But that doesn’t mean they have to emphasise that commonly known fact. New calculations or not.
Yup, else why the narrative, the ’cause’.
=====================
Thank you Mr. Monckton ! The “Exxon knew” .. slight of hand is a amateur distraction tactic to avoid exactly what you have outlined but there is no hiding any longer . Using and creating false information to defraud tax payers and other members of society is a crime long overdue to be prosecuted .
Tens of thousands of premature deaths from fuel poverty and $trillions blown on the biggest fraud in history . Justice will be served .
I agree with Amber. Mr Courtney, who says the CO2 cannot cause a runaway feedback, is addressing a point other than our point, which is that the non-runaway feedback imagined by official climatology is an order of magnitude too large, and we say we have proved that. If we have, then climate sensitivity cannot by any stretch of the most fevered totalitarian imagination exceed about 1.5 K, and is more likely to be around 1.2 K.
The university in question now knows that this is true, but is continuing to gather grants on the basis of hoping that our result can be hushed up. Well, in the long run it can’t. Thanks to WattsUpWithThat, the truth is now available, and is slowly but surely making its way through the climatological community.
Yes. I acknowledge that the point I raise is not the point that you raise.
But the implication is the same. Therefore the response would be the same.
Thus the precedent has been set.
They need to acknowledge the inconvenient facts (yours and those already known). But they don’t need to emphasise those facts.
They have the right to say that some things are more important than other things. Even if we disagree.
I’ve read several of these feedback posts from Christopher Monckton of Brenchley and still lack any real understanding of what is being said. I am not an electrical engineer (Chem Eng) and am unfamiliar with electrical engineering feedback. Maybe that is my problem. But my understanding of feedback in the climate models is that they postulate that the initial CO2 caused increase in temperature increases the water vapor which further increases the temperature. Missing hot spot says this is debatable. But is this the same feedback that Christopher is talking about where the feed back response is directly caused by the input variable (Temp) and not by a follow on effect?
woops……..
What matters is absolute humidity. According to NASA/RSS satellite measurements, global average WV has been increasing 1.5% per decade for at least as long as it has been measured (since Jan 1988). Rational extrapolation indicates 8% since 1960. Both WV and UAH temperature are now (thru Mar 2018) below their trend lines.
The proper measure is absolute humidity. If I have a parcel of air at 70F and 50% relative humidity and raise the temperature to 85F with 45% relative humidity, the line between those points for RH will show a negative slope. However, the actual water content for the former is 55.7 grains of H2O per pound of dry air and the later will be 82.8 grains per pound. The total water content of the air has increased.
It may come to the same thing in the end, depending on the actual temperatures at those elevations for the period of interest, but we should always be careful to talk about what really matters.
how about specific humidity…..
It’s both the input and the add on. By ignoring the former (The big one: 255K (what we would have with no GHG) ), the total feedback is attributed only to the GHG giving rise to the 288C present global average T. Therefore climate folks are attributing a value 10x too large to increasing CO2’s effect on temperature.
I’m struggling to follow this. Is my simple explanation below accurate :
The Earth would be -18 degrees C (255 K) if it had no atmosphere. But Earth’s atmosphere raises the temperature to +15 degrees C (288 K) average via the natural greenhouse effect. This 33 degree C/K increase is why Earth isn’t frozen solid.
NOW we have AGW theory which says that increasing CO2 will cause a 1 degree increase in temperate from the CO2. This 1 degree increase will cause a massive feedback with water vapor which will then add another 4+ degrees for every degree of CO2 warming.
If this feedback were true, then the same feedback MUST exist with the original 33 degree increase – in which case the world would be 132 degrees warmer than it is. The “feedback” does not have intelligence to know that it should only happen for human produced CO2 – it’s either a real physical process, or it’s not.
The fact that the Earth is not boiling, means there is no massive H2O feedback.
The fact that these crooks knowingly ONLY apply this feedback to the CO2 warming, but NOT to the original 33 degree warming means that they KNOW they are committing fraud (or that they are incredibly incompetent)
Did I get that right ?
ggm…”did I get that right?”
I hope you got it right because that is also my understanding. If increased water vapor is linearly proportional to increased temperature, it matters not what caused the increase in temperature (e.g. Milankovitch cycle). Although the above analysis began at the end of the little ice age in the mid 1800s, the analysis could have begun at the end of the ice age 10,000 years ago and the result would be similar although CO2 would not be significantly involved.
Gary Pearse has got it right, but ggm not quite. The argument is that if 12 K of warming induces a feedback response, then the original 255.4 K emission temperature must also induce a feedback response. Thus, official climatology says that the feedback fraction is 1 – 12 / 32 = 0.63, while we say, in line with established control theory, that 1 – (255.4 +12) / 287.5 = 0.07. The emission temperature is the input temperature in the feedback circuit, and, even if there were no mu amplification to allow for the presence of the naturally-occurring, non-condensing greenhouse gases, there would be a feedback response to emission temperature, so that the output signal – i.e., equilibrium temperature, would be higher than the emission temperature.
And nobody here need apologize for finding all of this is hard to follow. Feedback math is notoriously counter-intuitive, which is one reason why official climatology’s grave error of physics has gone undetected until now.
In reply to Roger, the models indeed assume that the non-condensing greenhouse gases induce a warming that in turn induces a feedback response. However, the models have not been trained to take account of the fact that the pre-existing emssion temperature also induces a feedback response, via just the same feedback processes as drive the feedback response to the small warming caused by the non-condensing greenhouse gases. And what that means is that the feedback factor is an order of magnitude smaller than official climatology thinks. And what that means is that doubling CO2 will cause about 1.2 K warming – at most around 1.5 K. Not the 3.3 K that is the models’ current central estimate. Certainly not the 10 or 11 K on the basis of which scientifically illiterate governments currently make climate policies.
For my non mathematical mind, the ‘fixed’ amount of heat, which delivers a temperature before anthropogenic CO2 is added, is of itself, the product of feed back, so, therefore also itself varies, dampening increase in temperature negative feedback , as further CO2 is added to the atmosphere .
Lewis Buckingham is right. The emission temperature of 255.4 K is dependent only upon insolation and albedo, so it has been affected by the melting of the great ice sheets, which is of course a feedback process. But once the temperature reaches 255.4 K, even if there are no non-condensing greenhouse gases it continues to be affected by the water vapor feedback, which is currently thought to be the largest of all the feedbacks.
Time for more e-mails to fly ….
and to be released ……. 8>))
I conclude that the estimates of ECS are a worst case model, as it assumes the sole influence on temperature are greenhouse gases. If there is some other factor influencing historic temperature changes, the sensitivity to changes in CO2 would be less to the degree those other factors have an influence.
As variations in CO2 did not correlate to the LIA, or the 1945-1975 dip in temperature, there is some other factor in play. The problem is determining what those other phenomena are.
In reply to Mr Halla, official climatology’s estimates of equilibrium climate sensitivity cover a wide interval, and are designed to represent all possibilities, not just the extreme case. We have demonstrated that the two-thirds to nine-tenths of the officially estimated equilibrium sensitivities that are supposedly accounted for by feedback processes have been very greatly exaggerated. So there will not be up to 11 K warming per doubling of CO2: there will be about 1.2 K.
So what was the uni’s technical result of so much professorial work the grad students went on strike? If your leak is as good as it appears, you should be able to get it. Unless you have been set up …….
In reply to Mr Proctor, the university is still scratching its collective noddle.
“How long has official climatology known of its grave error? In truth, the vast majority of the pietistic preachers of doom and gloom have never had the slightest idea what they were talking about.”
It is interesting that on the same day, WUWT publishes this rant and a much more scientific (and published) analysis by Nic Lewis, who takes no notice of this claim of “grave error”.
[Well Nick, see here’s the thing. We don’t care what you think is “interesting” -Anthony]
While they don’t mention the “grave error” their published results based on data agree with the message from Lord Monckton, the climate sensitivity is lower than the alarmists of IPCC have promulgated.
“While they don’t mention the “grave error””
The “grave error” is presumably not including a feedback to emission temperature. They don’t do that. So it isn’t just that they don’t mention it. They “commit” it.
But of course, L&C are not in “grave error”. They just do sensible energy budget study, get a result at the low end of the IPCC range, but with big error ranges (which is the cost of the budget approach).
“The “grave error” is presumably not including a feedback to emission temperature.”
Then what is it Nick?
I would celebrate the day Nick Stokes accepts a non-alarmist value for sensitivity.
==================================
By now Mr Stokes knows full well that official climatology, on which he has hitherto hung his hat, has perpetrated a grave error, and that without that error there would not be enough globakl warming to be worth worrying about. But he is, of course, right that the very large uncertainties inherent in any attempt to derive equilibrium sensitivities empirically will result in absurdly wide error margins unless one does what Lewis & Curry have not done and derives equilibrium sensitivity theoretically from three less uncertain numbers: the emission temperature 255.4 K, the directly-forced warming of about 12 K from the presence of the naturally-occurring, non-condensing greenhouse gases, and the natural surface temperature of 287.5 K in 1850. The feedback factor is then 1 – (255.4 + 12) / 287.5, or about 0.07. Even if it were four times that, Charney sensitivity would be only 1.4 K.
The Lewis paper is only concerned with plotting temperature and CO2 changes since 1850 and calculating an ECS derived from observations. Their much lower ECS compared to that provided by the IPCC is not considered in their paper. Some grave error must exist to explain this large disrepancy.
Mr Wright is right. It has become increasingly difficult to justify IPCC’s high-sensitivity case as evidence of the continuing failure of the world to warm at anything like the predicted rate. But what we submit we have done is to find the central reason for the models’ extravagant over-predictions: namely, the elementary error of physics by which the feedback response to emission temperature has been overlooked and undervalued.
This looks like it could eclipse climagegate.
As Bill Clinton and Martha Stewart and others discovered, the punishment for trying to cover something up is much greater than the punishment for the original incident.
I’m putting in a supply of popcorn and beverages. This could be highly entertaining.
Hurrah for Commiebob. This is indeed going to be worth watching. At the moment, we are taking the cautious approach of checking everything many times. But once we are sure we are right we shall publish, and once we have published there will no longer subsist even the vestige of a pretext for suggesting that global warming will be a global crisis. If we’re right, it’s all over bar the shouting. There will be quite a lot of that, as the totalitarians come to terms with the magnitude of the error of physics right at the heart of their case. But the word is already inexorably spreading. The end is in sight.
Godspeed.
Love it. Thank you for your continued efforts. The information war is being won.
Not that I suspect lord Monckton has a mischievous “Calvin & Hobbes” side to his personality but could he have been the one who “leaked” it to them just for kicks and giggles? My mind works that way :)
TRM credits me with a Machiavellian cunning that I, a simple bumpkin, do not possess. Somehow a copy of our result found its way to the university, whose vice-chancellor’s panicky, hysterical reaction, followed by his refusal to let me face his faculty to defend our result and his head of publicity’s lies to a foreign journalist, tells any disinterested observer that They know the game is up.
UEA
You might think that, but I couldn’t possibly comment.
UAE
oops thought it didn’t go through and then letters went haywire.
Dunno if that’s UEA or not, but the bottom image is of Kim Il Sung Square, Pyongyang.
Bingo. link The caption provided by CM was: “Not a blade of grass to gladden the students’ eyes in the eco-fraudsters’ paradise” Okay then …
You can have fun trying to work out what the first of the two illustrations is.
“A temperature feedback, in W m–2 K–1 of the output (equilibrium temperature), induces a feedback response in Kelvin that modifies the output even where the input (emission temperature) was unamplified.”
This is totally inconsistent with the diagram below it, which shows nothing marked in Wm⁻². It’s all T. The feedback shown is β Teq, where β is dimensionless.
But the last caveat “even where the input (emission temperature) was unamplified” makes no sense. The device has an amplifier which applies a gain to the inout. Feedback modifies the input to the amplifier, applying a gain to the modification too. If the input is unchanged (emission temperature), there is no change it can apply that gain too. So no feedback loop.
In reply to Mr Stokes, official climatology defines a temperature feedback as a temperature-dependent forcing denominated in Watts per square meter per Kelvin. Taking the product of the feedback sum and the Planck parameter gives the unitless feedback factor, represented by mu * beta in the diagram. The feedback response beta * equilibrium temperature is of course in Kelvin, because, though beta is unitless, the equilibrium temperature is in Kelvin.
Mr Stokes appears unfamiliar with the scientific method. If one wants to establish whether the input signal in a feedback amplifier circuit is itself responsible for engendering a feedback response in the presence of a non-zero feedback fraction beta, a powerful method is to set the direct-gain or open-loop gain factor mu to unity (i.e., no amplification), and then to run the circuit. If the output signal differs from the input signal, then even the unamplified input signal is generating a feedback response.
We built not one but two test rigs, both of which – as one of the many tests we ran – were set to have an input signal and a nonzero feedback fraction. And both of them produced output signals greater than the input signal, just as theory would lead us to expect. One realizes that feedback theory is notoriously counter-intuitive, which is why we built test rigs and played with them till we gained some feel for how feedback works.
LM, I’ve been following your posts and can see that many people are not realising that 255K is an output driven by an input that is part of the same feedback loop equation. To clarify your point, would it be fair to suggest that the current IPCC inteprepation of the feedback loop equation would only hold true at 0K, where no output signal exists ?.
In response to Mr Wright, the 255.4 K emission temperature is the input signal. In the absence of any mu amplification or beta feedback fraction it would also be the output temperature: in other words, with no non-condensing greenhouse gases and no feedback processes (such as the ice-albedo and water-vapor feedbacks) the Earth’s surface temperature would be 255.4 K. Now, set the beta feedback fraction to 0.07. Then, even with no mu amplification (i.e., with mu := 1), the output signal would be 274.6 K, an increase of 19.2 K. Now add 12 K warming by putting in the naturally-occurring, non-condensing greenhouse gases. Now the mu amplification factor becomes 1 + 12 / 255.4 = 1.047, and the output becomes 255.4 x 1.047 / (1 – 0.07) = 287.5 K, from which one can deduce that the feedback response to the presence of the non-condensing greenhouse gases is not about 20 K, as the current erroneous method suggests, but just 0.9 K.
When is the study expected to be published?
How long is a piece of string? We are expecting a very great deal of scrutiny, and probably a lot of sneering from official climatology. But we shall pay no attention to that. Instead, we shall look very carefully at any points that the reviewers make, and we shall respond constructively. If the reviewers discover a fatal flaw in our result, then that will be that. If not, then in due course we hope that one or other of the major climate journals will have the courage and intellectual honesty to publish our paper.
@ Nick, anyone with specific EE experience.
The issue as I understand it is this. Any positive feedback in an audio amplifier (my frame of reference for these things) very quickly causes squeals. That’s because positive feedback is modeled by diffEQ whose eigenvalues have positive real parts, and are thus unstable. The slightest noise leads to asymptotic growth in output.
Now, if the climate system has positive feedback in the same sense as an audio amplifier (and here, I plead ignorance), then we would already be living on Venus II. The slightest temp rise should lead to ever-greater temps, leading to exponential temp growth.
The fact that this does not happen leads inevitably to the conclusion that our climate system is modeled by diffEQ whose eigenvalues have nonpositive real parts.
But my reasoning may be faulty because I might be misunderstanding positive feedback in this context. Correction is welcome.
“Any positive feedback in an audio amplifier … very quickly causes squeals.”
No, you need enough positive feedback. There is a threshold, depending on gain. Any PA system has positive feedback at some frequency ranges (speaker to microphone), but it can function quite well. It’s only when you turn up the gain beyond a certain level that you get squeals.
In response to Jeff Cagle, process engineers designing feedback amplifier circuits to operate stably with componentry of variable quality and in uncertain operating conditions will often design in a feedback fraction of not exceeding 0.1, or even 0.01 if they can manage that, precisely to avoid problems of instability arising from runaway feedback. Sure enough, the Great Designer has built the world on similar lines, with a natural feedback factor of 0.07.
Nonpositive real eigenvalues are not inconsistent with positive feedback in this case. We have inner and outer loops
The inner loop is like this:
whose eigenvalue is obviously nonpositive for . But we’re dealing with equilibrium conditions, for which , so in the inner loop. Then we add an outer loop resulting in for the equilibrium equation. Even if feedback is positive, i.e., even if , the system is stable so long as is positive.
Not tooting my own horn here, but I did a much more primitive version of this calculation back in 2012. Carbon dioxide concentrations have increased since 1950 from 270 ppm to 400 ppm, or 130 ppm, which is a 48% of the first doubling. Ergo, assuming everything is proportional, the temperature increase to date should be 48%*1.3 degrees = 0.62 degrees. Using the positive feedback loops proposed by climate scientists this should be 1.25 to 3.72 degrees.
Okay, so how much actual warming had we observed since 1950? 0.50 degrees. This is actually indicates there are no multiplier effects occurring, at least no positive effects (there may even be a weak negative multiplier). Thinking a bit more about this – it seems unlikely that the earth, which has been around for a long time, and habitable by plants and animals, is dominated by a positive climate feedback. Systems dominated by positive feedback don’t tend to be very stable for long periods of time.
So based on just that simple math, I decided to stop worrying about climate change.
Geo’s reasoning is sound. Jouzel et al. (2007) found that, after allowing for polar amplification, global mean surface temperature has varied by only 3 degrees above or below the 810,000-year mean. That is a powerful indication that feedback is small.
How does an inanimate gram of ice know that it must raise its temperature from -10° C. to 0° C. in response to the first 25 J. of heat absorption but that it must suddenly resist any further temperature change at all in response to the next 25 J.?
How does an inanimate tunnel diode know that it must increase its current in response to the first 100 mV but that it mus suddenly decrease its current in response to the next 100 mV?
Some of the universe’s many mysteries.
Anyone familiar with applied control theory would realize that, in a circuit such as that depicted in the head posting, there is no way in which the feedback processes represented by the beta feedback fraction can decide not to respond to emission temperature of 255.4 K but then decide to respond aggressively to the next 12 K of temperature. Elementary control theory, as well as empirical verification on two test rigs, one of them at a government laboratory, shows that the feedback processes cannot draw any such artificial distinction.
Rule of Chinese martial arts: leave your opponents only one graceful way out.
Give them that and we can have our economies back now.
Ladylifegrows makes a very fair point. How would she construct a rat-hole for the Forces of Darkness to scurry away? It’s not easy, because They have nailed Their totalitarian colors to the mast of the sinking ship global warming.