EPA to end “secret science” with new transparency law

This is why liberals are really mad at Scott Pruitt and demand his resignation – he’s demanding accountability and transparency in environmental science, something they didn’t have to do before
Video follows.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt signed a proposed rule on Tuesday to prevent the agency from relying on scientific studies that don’t publish the underlying data.
“The era of secret science at EPA is coming to an end,” Pruitt said in a statement. “The ability to test, authenticate, and reproduce scientific findings is vital for the integrity of rulemaking process.”
Pruitt first announced his initiative to rid EPA of “secret science” in an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation in March. The Obama administration relied on so-called “secret science” to justify billions of dollars worth of regulations.
“Americans deserve to assess the legitimacy of the science underpinning EPA decisions that may impact their lives,” Pruitt said.
EPA said the proposed rule would move the agency towards open data practices used by scientific journals and professional societies. The policy mirrors the HONEST Act introduced by Texas Republican Rep. Lamar Smith to end EPA’s use of “secret science.”
Smith and South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds, who introduced the Senate version of the HONEST Act, spoke at the signing ceremony at EPA headquarters on Tuesday.
“Today’s directive is a significant step toward making sure these decisions are not made behind closed doors with information accessible only to those writing the regulations, but rather in the full view of those who will be affected,” Rounds said. “Administrator Pruitt rightfully is changing business as usual and putting a stop to hidden agendas,” Smith said.
Democrats and environmentalists oppose Pruitt’s data transparency rule, arguing it would restrict the scientific studies EPA could rely on for rulemaking and violate privacy rights of patients participating in health studies.
However, proponents of data transparency said researchers already have ways to share patient health data without violating privacy rights.
This sort of data is already routinely made public for research use,” JunkScience.com publisher Steve Milloy wrote in a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed.
Source: The Daily Caller
40 thoughts on “EPA to end “secret science” with new transparency law”
It’s hard to control a well informed public. That’s why Democrats fear the light of scientific transparency just as blood sucking vampires fear the light of the sun.
“It’s hard to control a well informed public.”
This is why it is vital that our educational system dumb people down and our mainstream keep them dumbed down.
mainstream = mainstream media
It is impossible to have a well informed public today. People simply no longer want to know anything. The Democrats probably have nothing to worry about.
It’s impossiblee for all the people to know everything about everything. It’s important that information be transparent so someone who cares can draw it to the public’s attention.
If something is important enough, it is only necessary that one person notices and rings the alarm bell.
The alarm bell has been rung many times against the global warming hoax but our politicians havent listened. They still want to bring in CO2 taxes.
Once again it is possible to remark how odd it is that ‘settled science’ requires such a heavy use of ‘smoke and mirrors’ almost as if they afraid that if people do what they should critical review then it will turn out not to be ‘settled ‘ after all.
After-all the three card ticks only works when the ‘sucker’ does not know the ‘trick ‘
Perhaps with this innovative step, the BOM could follow on and show us how homogenisation works in Australian temperature data.
I’d like to see all EPA standards rolled back to at least 1990, if not earlier.
But why should the EPA share their information when all you’ll do is try to find something wrong with it?
Hat Tip: <a href="https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/earth/environment/climatechange/7347658/Climategate-professor-admits-to-withholding-information.html"Jones
If policy is open to public scrutiny then the public might not support it.
Jones and Goebbels would be turning in their graves.
Typo:
But why should the EPA share their information when all you’ll do is try to find something wrong with it?
Hat Tip: Jones.
If policy is open to public scrutiny then the public might not support it.
Jones and Goebbels would be turning in their graves.
Phil Jones has not yet assumed room temperature, so his presence in his grave, turning or not, is premature.
And Goebbels doesn’t have a grave.
Now if someone could explain why the House Judiciary Committee had to make a deal with the DOJ….to get paperwork that it’s against the law for the DOJ to not give to them……we’d have a home run
What deal????
Long overdue. About time all scientists stuck to the rules. If it’s not reproduceable, it’s not science.
What’s wrong with accuracy, truth, and transparency. Isn’t this what we were told was essential when we were children? There is NO reason not to have this in the scientific world. We do not want “smoke and mirrors”. We want information that can be analysed and either agreed with or dismissed as being wrong.
Democrats all agree, Transparency is RAYCISS!!! Because FEELS!
Wasn’t it Phil Jones who stated he would not release his data supporting his studies because people wanted to find fault with it? Sorta what science was supposed to be about.
What every high school student learns with the Scientific Method: “If valid data is in conflict with the theory, its the theory that gets changed, not the data”. What every global warming scientist learns: “If any data is in conflict with the theory, its the data that gets changed to protect the grant money”.
That is SO impressive! What a terrific appointment Scott Pruitt has been. Well done President Trump! No doubts elements of the CIA and the NYT are scurrying around trying to find some dirt on Mr Pruitt so they can bring him down. But I think those days may be over. Maybe, just maybe, the swamp IS being drained…
You mean the EPA can’t declare the moon is made of green cheese….and then ban cheese because it endangers the moon?…who’d a thunk it
….now if he would just do something about the parks and F&W he’d be on a roll
In other words:-
“Please let us use studies that have little or no science in them and are based on computer models, individual assumptions and opinions, hence, pseudoscience”
Good job America. good job Trump, good job Pruitt. Damn fine job all round. well done
Phil Jones of Univ.of East Anglia in response to Steve McIntyre’s request 2005:
“We have 25 or so years invested in the work. Why should I make the data available to you, when your aim is to try and find something wrong with it.”
In other words, my blood, sweat, and tears should count for something, even if its wrong.
In other words: My job is more important than the scientific method.
The smartest move the environmental movement made was to tie Global Warming / Climate Change to the one thing governments cannot resist, increased taxation
DO NOT CELEBRATE…YET !
The change in EPA procedures does not impinge on the rules that
are used by NASA, NWS, USGS, DoD, or any of the entities now
operating under the Interior department.
No doubt some grant applicants will avoid asking the EPA for any
funding just to avoid having to archive their precious data.
One tree ring at a time.
A question: Would this transparency rule apply to past “scientific data”? I hope so.
Very good question. Yes.
Video starts around 43 minutes.
I’ve seen that a few alarmist ‘science’ bloggers are absolutely freaking apoplectic about this. Great to see it rolling out.
Sounds like they are grasping at straws.
HORRORS!
Policy based on “science” might end up being based on the scientific method rather than political science!
(Things are heating up. But not quite hot enough. Time to throw another tree ring on the fire!)
“data transparency”
I seem to recall in his first run Obama promised “the most transparent administration in history”.
I’d hazard a guess that the ones opposed to Pruitt’s data transparency rule voted for Obama in his second run.
And the first thing he did was conduct the ObamaCare conferences behind closed doors. Even Republicans were excluded.
Didn’t Kristi assure us that it all scientists believed in this kind of tranparency, thus it was only us skeptics who hid our work.
“Kristi”?
Guess I missed her insights. (Less time to spend online.)
Maybe she’ll share Mann’s UVa emails with the rest of us?
As someone who is currently working in the health care industry, randomizing personal data to satisfy the HIPAA requirements is an old technology.
We all know it is. Thank you. EPA will just have to admit it. Don’t think it will. More excuses will be coming.
Great, now how about that “endangerment finding”? Oh well, baby steps.
Maier’s Law:
If the facts do not conform to the theory, they must be disposed of.
— N.R. Maier, “American Psychologist”, March 1960
Corollary #3
Or hidden.