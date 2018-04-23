FLASHBACK: Twenty years ago today, the infamous “hockey stick” was published in Nature

Twenty years ago today: The infamous “hockey stick” graph that crystalized global warming and ignited the climate wars was published, and became known as MBH98. The science in it was so bad, it is credited with spawning the modern climate skeptic movement.
Michael E. Mann writes in the formerly Scientific American:
Two decades ago this week a pair of colleagues and I published the original “hockey stick” graph in Nature, which happened to coincide with the Earth Day 1998 observances. The graph showed Earth’s temperature, relatively stable for 500 years, had spiked upward during the 20th century. A year later we would extend the graph back in time to A.D. 1000, demonstrating this rise was unprecedented over at least the past millennium—as far back as we could go with the data we had.
Although I didn’t realize it at the time, publishing the hockey stick would change my life in a fundamental way. I was thrust suddenly into the spotlight. Nearly every major newspaper and television news networkcovered our study. The widespread attention was exhilarating, if not intimidating for a science nerd with little or no experience—or frankly, inclination at the time—in communicating with the public.
Nothing in my training as a scientist could have prepared me for the very public battles I would soon face. The hockey stick told a simple story: There is something unprecedented about the warming we are experiencing today and, by implication, it has something to do with us and our profligate burning of fossil fuels. The story was a threat to companies that profited from fossil fuels, and government officials doing their bidding, all of whom opposed efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As the vulnerable junior first author of the article (I was a postdoctoral researcher), I found myself in the crosshairs of industry-funded attack dogs looking to discredit the iconic symbol of the human impact on our climate…by discrediting me personally.
In my 2013 book, The Hockey Stick and the Climate Wars: Dispatches from the Front Lines, I gave a name to this modus operandi of science critics: the Serengeti strategy. The term describes how industry special interests and their facilitators single out individual researchers to attack, in much the same way lions of the Serengeti single out an individual zebra from the herd. In numbers there is strength; individuals are far more vulnerable.
The purpose of this strategy, still in force today, is twofold: to undermine the credibility of the science community, thus impairing scientists as messengers and communicators; and to discourage other researchers from raising their heads above the parapet and engaging in public discourse over policy-relevant science. If the aggressors are successful, as I have argued before, we all lose out—in the form of policies that favor special interests over our interests.
In the meantime, Climategate happened in November 2009, along with “Mike’s Nature Trick”
So far one of the most circulated e-mails from the CRU hack is the following from Phil Jones to the original hockey stick authors – Michael Mann, Raymond Bradley, and Malcolm Hughes.
From: Phil Jones
To: ray bradley ,mann@xxxxx.xxx, mhughes@xxxx.xxx
Subject: Diagram for WMO Statement
Date: Tue, 16 Nov 1999 13:31:15 +0000
Cc: k.briffa@xxx.xx.xx,t.osborn@xxxx.xxx
Dear Ray, Mike and Malcolm,
Once Tim’s got a diagram here we’ll send that either later today or
first thing tomorrow.
I’ve just completed Mike’s Nature trick of adding in the real temps
to each series for the last 20 years (ie from 1981 onwards) amd from
1961 for Keith’s to hide the decline. Mike’s series got the annual
land and marine values while the other two got April-Sept for NH land
N of 20N. The latter two are real for 1999, while the estimate for 1999
for NH combined is +0.44C wrt 61-90. The Global estimate for 1999 with
data through Oct is +0.35C cf. 0.57 for 1998.
Thanks for the comments, Ray.
Cheers
Phil
Prof. Phil Jones
Climatic Research Unit Telephone +44 (0) xxxxx
School of Environmental Sciences Fax +44 (0) xxxx
University of East Anglia
Norwich Email p.jones@xxxx.xxx
NR4 7TJ
UK
The e-mail is about WMO statement on the status of the global climate in 1999 -report, or more specifically, about its cover image.
Back in December 2004 John Finn asked about “the divergence” in Myth vs. Fact Regarding the “Hockey Stick” -thread of RealClimate.org.
Whatever the reason for the divergence, it would seem to suggest that the practice of grafting the thermometer record onto a proxy temperature record – as I believe was done in the case of the ‘hockey stick’ – is dubious to say the least.
Mike’s response speaks for itself.
No researchers in this field have ever, to our knowledge, “grafted the thermometer record onto” any reconstrution. It is somewhat disappointing to find this specious claim (which we usually find originating from industry-funded climate disinformation websites) appearing in this forum.
But there is an interesting twist here: grafting the thermometer onto a reconstruction is not actually the original “Mike’s Nature trick”! Mann did not fully graft the thermometer on a reconstruction, but he stopped the smoothed series in their end years. The trick is more sophisticated, and was uncovered by UC over here.
When smoothing these time series, the Team had a problem: actual reconstructions “diverge” from the instrumental series in the last part of 20th century. For instance, in the original hockey stick (ending 1980) the last 30-40 years of data points slightly downwards. In order to smooth those time series one needs to “pad” the series beyond the end time, and no matter what method one uses, this leads to a smoothed graph pointing downwards in the end whereas the smoothed instrumental series is pointing upwards — a divergence. So Mann’s solution was to use the instrumental record for padding, which changes the smoothed series to point upwards as clearly seen in UC’s figure (violet original, green without “Mike’s Nature trick”).
TGIF-magazine has already asked Jones about the e-mail, and he denied misleading anyone but did remember grafting.
“No, that’s completely wrong. In the sense that they’re talking about two different things here. They’re talking about the instrumental data which is unaltered – but they’re talking about proxy data going further back in time, a thousand years, and it’s just about how you add on the last few years, because when you get proxy data you sample things like tree rings and ice cores, and they don’t always have the last few years. So one way is to add on the instrumental data for the last few years.”
Jones told TGIF he had no idea what me meant by using the words “hide the decline”.
“That was an email from ten years ago. Can you remember the exact context of what you wrote ten years ago?”
Maybe it helps Dr. Jones’s recollection of the exact context, if he inspects UC’s figure carefully. We here at CA are more than pleased to be able to help such nice persons in these matters.
Lucky coincidence that.
Coincidence or not, his statement here is B.S. as it contradicted DECADES of research showing that the MWP and LIA is real and significant.
“The graph showed Earth’s temperature, relatively stable for 500 years, had spiked upward during the 20th century. A year later we would extend the graph back in time to A.D. 1000, demonstrating this rise was unprecedented over at least the past millennium—as far back as we could go with the data we had.”
Shame this WUWT retrospective did not correctly summarise this frawwdulent science.
Mann did not graft, he cropped off the inconvenient end of the Briffa data and hid the cut-off behind another line, so it appeared that all lines were showing the same rise.
Jones DID graft , he went beyond what Mann had done because he cropped and then used the same coloured line to represent two different datasets and display it as a continuous line. That was what the WMO 2000 report used on its cover and was pushed all around the world. It is Jones’ version which is the iconic ‘hockey stick’ which the public knows, not Mann’s original MBH1998 graph.
Note the green line , Briffa’s data according to the legend. Except that Briffa’s data was cropped at 1960 and the temp record was GRAFTED on using the same line colour. This is what Jones refers to as “Mike’s Nature Trick” except that it goes way beyond crop and hide and into blatant scientific FRAWWD.
“Earth Day 1998 observances?” Surely one only “observes” religious holidays.
Earth Day isn’t a religious holiday?
Exactly what jumped out at me. The use of the term “Earth Day 1998 observances” even 20y ago, shows their attitude that it was like a religious duty. Part of their crusade for THE CAUSE.
My fellow Courtney: Top comment, and a zinger. My compliments.
The Mann fraud gift that keeps on giving. Like VD.
Am I correct in believing that Mann’s proxy data was extracted from a single tree?
Or has that become a bit of a sceptical urbane myth?
Pretty sure it was that single, unfortunate, Bristlecone Pine that he based the entire fiction on, but I could be wrong.
Nope.
It was Briffa who found a hockeystick by corrupting his entire dataset with one tree in, the Yamal peninsula.
See this for some of the worst science since Piltdown.
But we mustn’t be too hard on Briffa. If he wasn’t on “sick leave” from the CRU after this scandal came out we may never have had the crime of Climategate.
By which I mean that all the data that was gathered together into a HarryReadMe file would never have been found if he was there to protect it. Obviously he wouldn’t leak it himself so as the CRU had to circle the wagons and not throw him to the wolves.
That would be ludicrous. Although it would explain why the information was gathered in one place.
It was YAD061, the most influential and costly tree in the history of man (or Mann). It was the only tree in that group that showed a warming trend, so the study was heavily biased towards that tree. (How can a scientific study introduce a bias towards a particular component in a study….?).
That tree has cost the world about 4.8 trillion dollars, and counting. You could have encased it in gold and adorned it with diamonds, for much less.
R
If they hadn’t found that tree, they would have kept searching till they found another proxy that suited their purposes.
There was a data set weighting used, so that those trees with a ‘temperature’ profile that matched the desired shape more closely were given added ‘weight’. One of the trees was given a weight of more than 400 compared with trees that did not have the ‘right profile’.
It was not one tree, but the way his program worked, it was the dominant one. Read the left side of Climateaudit.org.
Yep …. Mann had his tree, and Briffa had a different tree. Both used Mann’s PC analysis or some such that weighted the data to the one tree. (Kudos to Steve McIntyre for successfully reverse engineering the beast and figuring out what was going on …. cause Mann and Jones weren’t about to give up the methods and codes). This whole debacle is what got me really interested in this whole Global Warming crap. I had just graduated grad school in environmental risk assessment, and to say the least …. I only thought the professors at my institution were corrupt … these guys took the cake …. and ate it too!
They’d have to be scientists to give up methods and code.
But neither they nor consensus “climate science” in general practice the scientific method, in which results must be repeatable by others.
Mickey employs the Big Fat Liars’ Strategy of; lie big, because a big lie is more believable, and when called on your lie, double down and pretend you are the “victim”, and a martyr for “the greater good”. It’s the passive-aggressive way. Because that’s how he rolls.
Mikey never met a split infinitive he didn’t love….
I in all my days as a climate skeptic have never liked him.
But I do like an occasional split infinitive!
No, you discredited yourself. And continue to do so.
Who still promotes your “iconic symbol”?
How many filed an amicus brief in your support?
Why are you hiding your UVa emails?
Why do you file lawsuits instead of engaging in open debate if you are really a scientist?
Who pays your legal fees for you?
You are the attack dog.
Who’s holding your leash?
The first lie is the claim that those who disagreed with him were industry funded.
The second lie is the belief that being industry funded proves that they are being dishonest.
The third lie is the belief that there is something nefarious in trying to shoot holes in other people’s work.
The left always accuses the other side of doing the very thing they are guilty of.
And the right does the same thing.
Simon,
Example, please.
Thanks!
Simon
Agreed.
A bit like the UK Conservative party (Right) accusing the Labour party (left, and the opposition) of anti Semitism, only to find it to be true. The UK Labour party has admitted it’s anti Semitic.
But wait……..No such accusations against the Conservative party.
How strange.
And the world has been suffering the cost for that ever since.
I always thought the context of Jones remarks were of little consequence. Someone who uses tricks to hide as a scientific method is obviously not to be taken seriously.
The argument is that “trick” meant ‘clever thing’ not a sleight of hand.
Of course that misses the point. There may be no intent to deceive others. But only because they have already deceived themselves and are now looking for self-assurance.
“M Courtney April 23, 2018 at 1:36 pm
The argument is that “trick” meant ‘clever thing’ not a sleight of hand.
Of course that misses the point. There may be no intent to deceive others. But only because they have already deceived themselves and are now looking for self-assurance.”
Yet “hide the decline” surely shows intent? “Hide” assumes an active process, not passive or incidental. Even without the “trick” it shows intent to install a false understanding in others.
This gives “trick” the aura of deception and sleight of hand.
What do you think?
Chris Norman,
“I always thought the context of Jones remarks were of little consequence.”
Judging by the willingness of so many to believe the superficial, erroneous interpretations of the emails, this seems to be a common idea among skeptics. It is an indication of how far some will go to find the truth – not very far. It’s more comfortable to make assumptions and listen to those who support one’s beliefs, allowing no other explanation.
They conspired to dodge FOIA requests, delete emails and data, black ball scientists who disagreed with them, and corrupt the peer review process.
It’s all there, in their own words. To paraphrase you: “Have you read the Climategate emails, Kristi?” LOL!
http://michaelkelly.artofeurope.com/cru.htm
Kristi Why do you defend Mann who is one of the most reprehensible human beings that I have come across?
Ha ha, don’t go down this road unless you want to be the ignorant fool.
I have the book that covers it well, written by Steve Mosher and Thomas Fuller.
They were doing a LOT of bad things in those e-mails.
Kristi; the intent was obvious from the procedures and methodologies that they used to contrive their data. The emails just verify that they knew they were [doing] such.
Kristi Silber,
I suspect that most of us agree with what you call the “superficial, erroneous” interpretations of the emails because we have read them in context, and we have seen for ourselves that context makes no difference.
Many warmists have claimed that the emails have been taken out of context, but none, as far as I know, has been able to produce an example of a Climategate email whose context provides mitigation.
Kristi Silber April 23, 2018 at 4:02 pm
Kristi, you truly seem to have no clue here. Rather than mention a single instance that might support your laughable claims, you are simply throwing mud at the wall and hoping something sticks.
I submitted the first FOIA request to CRU, the one that set the whole madness in motion, and I’m one of the people mentioned by name in the Climategate emails. As such, I am much more aware than you and most folks here of the context because I LIVED IT.
If you’d like some context, you should read my post about what went on. It’s here.
My advice? Stop beclowning yourself regarding subjects about which you know virtually nothing. It just makes people point and laugh, and I assure you, they are not laughing with you …
w.
That’s why I’m here. Thanks Mike.
Pretty much the same for me, not so much because it was crap work, but because of the large number of people that were defending such blatant statistical silliness. That made me realize how political this was and un-scientific. Had the scientific community correctly pooh-poohed the work things could be quite different now for many of us.
I was trained to be skeptical and when the CO2 CAGW issue was articulated in the late 1970’s I paid attention and came to the conclusion that the analysis of the data was flawed. CO2 Lagging Temperature change, the absorption spectrum inverse log relationship to doubling of concentration and finally the assumptions in the models appeared biased against any other warming mechanism. Including insolation Milankovitch cycles and solar flux. As Darwin said your peers will regal them selves showing you where you have misinterpreted the data. Well the facts surprisingly fell on deaf ears and this was against everything I was taught. Even Kunn would shake his head, Popper would simply dismiss it as “not science any longer”. . With the publishing of the Michael Mann “Hockey Stick” and Steve McIntire’s rebuttal it became clear that there was another horrible beast at work and it was all about poitics and water melons not about science. That was the end of it for me.
That Graph is 100% completely irreproducible independently. Nature Tricks to Hide the Decline are unique to the person making up the dataset. You also have to ignore instrumental data until 1902. What a complete joke.
Your very accurate comment that the Mannian Graph™ is completely irreproducible leads me to think that Mann et al should have published their results here:
http://www.jir.com/ which is the beb site for the Journal of Irreproducible Results.
oops “web site” not “beb site.’
rgirouard@sbcglobal.net,
One of my all-time favorites. Used to read in college a few decades ago, but have not kept up with for a while. My dad was an engineer, and one Christmas, when I didn’t have a lot of money, I found a JIR book in a book store and bought it for him. My favorite article from way back when was on quantum baseball. If you haven’t seen it, think of the uncertainty of whether a base runner is on base or not.
jir looks like its been well dead for 10 years.
So long as the Primary Media Outlets control 90% of the message board the Propaganda Ministry controls tone, tenor, volume and frequency of information. With that much power they can run cover for the alarmists and bury the truth while promoting the make believe. 80% of the population are too busy devoting the majority of their bandwidth to living their lives not knowing that Government Funded Science is playing a long game to control those lives. The Government is winning.
Current events and popular opinion suggest otherwise.
polls show 33% believe it is a hoax and remember the lies are still being taught in our school system.
And Mann et al 98 was influential enough for the US congress to commission the Wegman report. Mann definitely made an impact with that study/sarc
Nothing is funnier than that clown playing the victim…….
“for a science nerd with little or no experience” – Well, he got that part right although then again I may be insulting nerds.
On second thoughts maybe I should cross out the “scientist” bit.
Must reads again:
“The Hockey Stick Illusion” and “Hiding the Decline” by Andrew Montford.
Because being trained as a scientist does not prepare you to defend pseudoscience.
I agree that the hockey stick graph is nothing but a symbol (a cult symbol) and the paper it originated in merely a fictional story. But it’s a complete lie that any industry first “attacked” the Grimace impersonator; it was first independent statisticians and hundreds of researchers that had studied the LIA and MWP that immediately discredited the fictional story you put together using pseudo proxy data.
Again, we see the words of an egotistical out of touch mook. First of all, all criticisms of the pseudo science was correct rebuttals based on scientific grounds. Secondly, there is already a name for the purported attacks you describe but it is your MO to completely ignore scientists that have come before you.
But please, keep on with your charlatan ways. You will soon be the face of scientific disgrace and your work used as the example of pseudo-science posing as science for future generations to learn from.
“Nothing in my training as a scientist…”
Apparently that training didn’t stick…, or maybe Mikey’s just untrainable.
I still dont buy the tree ring thermometer theory. Tree growth is effected by so many things, like moisture, competition, predation, that it is a leap of faith to say that tree rings are primarily governed by temperature. For instance, a really hot UK summer will produce thin tree rings, because there is often not enough moisture during a hot summer.
Plus I was looking at rings recently in cut pines, and the trunks had wildly different ring thicknesses in different quadrants within the same trunk. One quadrant may have a sudden burst of thick rings, that was not represented elsewhere on the same trunk. So if you took cores from these trees, you would get a different temperature profile for every trunk quadrant that was drilled…! From a dozen trees, you could achieve an infinite variety of temperature profiles.
Ralph
ralfellis
April 23, 2018 at 1:46 pm
Yes, I quite agree. Perhaps by sampling multiple trees you could eliminate quadrant variation and competition issues…but then how do you reliably sort out temperature from moisture changes/availability?
However, I’m not a botanist. I would think they would/should know.
There is no such thing as an undisturbed tree.
This sort of thing. On this larch trunk there is strong growth in the 7 oclock position at about 22 years, suggesting a warm climate. But if you took the core in the 3 oclock position, the warm years disappear. And I saw some pine trunks with greater discrpancies than this.
Ralfellis, you just don’t understand how to read the treemometer … here’s my diagram explaining the inner secrets.
w.
The same goes for the oak trees I cut for firewood.
There is a rough seven year drought cycle that is often visible.
The “funny” part of Mann´s hockey stick is that it is not a temperature vs. time graph but actually a tree ring thickness vs. time. Where thicker rings mean higher temperatures, because trees grow faster at higher temperatures.
I would be worried if the blade of the stick had gone down, but the blade goes up, meaning that the trees grow faster, and that is a good thing.
Mann´s real “genius” is making us believe that trees growing faster is a bad thing.
(Yes, I know Mann´s hockey stick statistical issues)
“On this larch trunk there is strong growth in the 7 o’clock position at about 22 years, suggesting a warm climate…”
Or a storm toppled nearby trees to give this one more sunlight…
Or ash from an upwind volcanic eruption provided iron and other necessary nutrients…
Or bears pooped on the roots…
Or…
I so agree with you. I would love to see some articles debunking tree ring data. Ice cores also are just as innaccurate and useless. A list of all factors affecting both would be quite lengthy indeed.
Another point is that trees have a temperature at which they grow best. Going above or below that temperature means less growth. So even if everything else was being held equal (an utter impossibility), you would still need to know whether the temperature was above or below the optimum temperature before you could know if increasing tree ring widths meant the temperature was increasing or decreasing.
That’s a very good point.
It’s less complete than including nitrates and sunshine and moisture but far more pertinent. Even if all else were equal (like a school quiz) it still couldn’t give you the answer.
Let’s just stick to counting the rings and knowing the age.
It should be referred to “Lenin’s Birthday” which is the true insider Earth Day spirit of the event. Far more to the point.
I believe the Serengeti lions choose their victIm based on several key traits: weak, lame, unfit, inept, incautious, cognitively impaired, diseased and just generally incompetent when it comes to defending their position.
Andy: Well, the lions also choose the “victims” chosen by big oil. According to Dr. Mann’s version. And he knows how to pick ’em.
Michael Mann is a lying liar who spends his spare time lying. Among the biggest is a lie of omission. He was found to have committed a grievous mathematical error in the original Hockeystick calculations (failure to center the data before the principle components analysis).
He also neglects to mention that he used post hoc proxy selection. And he doesn’t think it’s worth noting that his method will “mine” hockeysticks out of red-noise data.
He is as far from a scientist as a man could possibly be—opaque, dishonest, and completely without principles … in fact, I’d say he specializes in unprincipled component analysis.
For more of his slimy double-dealing, see here … and for the true story of the hockeystick, see ClimateAudit.
w.
I agree with all that. Which is rare when someone uses the word ‘liar’. In Mann’s case I agree with that.
Except…
That one statement is not proven.
It is not contradicted by the evidence. But it is not proven.
Surely, the post hoc proxy selection is proven. It’s the process he used to “mine” the hockey-stick shape. As w has reminded us, the method even creates a hockey-stick from red noise data. For anyone new to all this: climateaudit is a stunning read (w gave the link, above).
But there was more post hoc activity than that. He truncated the proxy data where the divergence started. Maybe not “post hoc proxy selection” in the usual sense, but nevertheless a form of post hoc proxy selection. A much more egregious one.
Mike Jonas, So he fooled himself and then didn’t discard results that fit his folly?
That’s a whoopsie.
That’s my theory. That’s what I see happened.
But it’s not “post hoc proxy selection” in the usual sense. In the malevolent sense.
It’s just possible that, at the start, he fooled himself. The process he used seemed reasonable: use the proxies that best fitted observations. But as any mathematician can tell you and as Steve McIntyre demonstrated, it’s heavily flawed. What happened next – Michael Mann doubling trebling and quadrupling down on the error in the face of sensible serious and substantiated criticism of his work – showed his ridiculous lack of any kind of scientific rigour, his absurd bias, and hence his absolute unworthiness. Perhaps the saddest part of all is that very few journalists have shown even the slightest understanding of how they have been played as fools for 20 years.
Yes Willis but some university gave him a degree (s) in science so he believe he must be one. It does matter that he missed the point of Scientific Method altogether or maybe like some of the advance degree people I once managed he was never taught the subject to begin with.
Willis
“(failure to center the data before the principle components analysis).”
Small correction, I recall. He centered the data, but he chose to center it on the 20th century portion, not the whole data set he was analysing for principal components. That was a major error. When the data is properly centered over the whole data set, the MWP re-appears.
Personally I believe that he made the error deliberately, the alternative being that he was too incompetent to perform the calculation correctly. He knew what he was doing so the misrepresentation of what the data said was deliberate.
I still chuckle at the diagnosis of “Mannchausen Syndrome by Proxy”.
Definition from Wikipedia with select alterations to suit dear Mikie:
Mannchausen syndrome by proxy (MSbP), is a condition wherein a scientist fabricates, exaggerates, or fabricates climate health problems for those who pay their salary (taxpayers), with the primary motive of gaining attention, adulation and grants from said taxpayers.
In case there are those unfamiliar with the satirical reference, there is an actual psychological syndrome called Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy.
Mann, Jones and the other hockey team members have committed many egregious assaults on science. They conspired to eliminate the medieval warm period, to flatten out the little ice age, to ignore climate history of the Holocene, to pretend that major climate drivers unknown to them could not be possibly influencing modern temperatures, that science must pick one winner from among competing but uncertain probabilities, and that correlation can equal causation for adequately complex systems.
They began a corrupt regime of nearly instant citations of their own and their friend’s papers to give them i credibility in the IPCC assessment process. They accept and promote pal-reviews of alleged peer-reviewed science. They corruptly conspired to thwart papers and even whole journals they suspected would be critical of them or run counter to the hockey stick message. GCM climate modelers likewise somehow have installed a new corrupt and unscientific paradigm of exempting their own hypotheses (virtual climate models) from falsification testing. They’ve begun to finesse a post-normal message that these toys have become infallible, proven science, guiding data elimination in the ARGO float dispute.
The use of statistical tests not demonstrated (scientifically) as being fit for purpose abound in climate science. The need and desire to make hockey sticks drives tendentious proxy selections in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres (Mann, et al. Pages 2K, Gergis and Karoly, et. al.). And plain faulty analysis like that of Camille Parmisan and her butterfly studies, when married to aforementioned unscientific GCMs, mean that the biological impacts of CAGW are guaranteed to mirror the tendentious conclusions of the hockey team, and thus give false credibility due to cross-discipline matching results. And now social scientists and social and political activists have learned how to pile on and thus guarantee their own funding, needing only to find some temperature stresser to humans, communities, animals or biomes, and then marry a guaranteed upward projection of CO2 based climate models to multiply that stress, in a way that can draw nearly any desired bad conclusion, and thus forever ensconcing this alleged future “damage” into the scientific record.
These men and women have harmed science, and are still doubling down on their corrupt methods. It won’t stop until these methods stop, and people again start to ask honest questions of nature, rather than to presume they already know the answer and then set out to prove it. To get science’s mind right, this “proving” has to stop and the disproving needs to reassert itself. The publication of a paper has once again to be seen as the beginning of its replication and verification, not the conclusion of some objective truth.
[when estimating and making approximations in physics] “The way we learn what to throw out, and what not to throw out, is a central part of science, which… is NOT to know the answer before you’ve asked the question, which is religion. – Lawrence Krauss
Willis,
I have read your smooth operator story. First I want to commend you on your work. I wish I had the understanding of math and statistics that you do.
Then I want to comment on the fact that you didn’t get this published. I’m not criticizing you, I’m trying to pose a different way of seeing the experience.
You say, “After the usual long delays, they said I was being too hard on poor Michael Mann, so they wouldn’t even consider it ”
Now, is that really what they said? What was the real comment?
If you think it was rejected because you submitted it to Mann’s friends, that suggests you believe it was critical of Mann. The question is, why did you phrase it in a critical way rather than a purely constructive one? Why use his data rather than a neutral set? And why on Earth would you take out all references but those to Mann, and resubmit to the same journal? That just makes it more like a personal attack. You would have had to know that there was controversy over the “hockey stick” and that the whole community was sensitive about what might be construed as a biased attack from a skeptic layman. (Just trying to think in their shoes here.)
In the intro you say, “[3] He then goes on to say that the best choice among these methods is the one that minimizes the mean square error (MSE) between the smoothed data and the data itself:” As evidence, you follow it with a quote from Mann, “That constraint providing the minimum MSE is arguably the optimal constraint among the three tested.” However, the two statements are not the same, and it’s not a logical step to then go on to say, “[4] However, there is a better and more reliable way to choose among these three constraints.”
Do you see how “better and more reliable” is not appropriate here, when you’ve quoted and said nothing about the actual method they’ve used?
Even strangers to Mann might have rejected this, IMO. Your intro is half quote. You only have one citation. Your graphs are at different scales, making the curves look different. You only use Mann (and Jones, et al., which wasn’t in your references list); you should have used a different data set if you didn’t want to come off as picking on him. It’s odd addressing only Mann’s work and using Mann’s work through the whole thing without actually referring to it in the title. Your discussion section is weak: it’s nothing but a summary of your methods, and this is not professional.
None of this is a comment on your actual work or its value. You have to understand that there are professional standards of presentation, background, the use and criticism of others’ work. By your own admission, you had little experience with scientific publication at the time. And this is a prestigious journal.
I also don’t think it’s correct to assume that someone actually stole your idea. Considering the intervening time, it’s possible that someone vaguely remembered reviewing your piece, thought of the truncation, and brought it up to someone else. I don’t know. It’s also possible you’re right, but the thing is, you don’t KNOW that.
Willis, you give as evidence of Mann’s wrongdoing a bunch of stuff written by contrarians, on a skeptic blog. I have no more reason to believe them than I do Mann. In fact, I have less reason because I’ve seen the way they operate. I’ve seen the bias. I have no reason to trust anyone who ends a treatise trying to prove wrongdoing in someone’s work,
“I suspect that the whole episode has wider social significance as an indicator of a rather defective aspect of early 21st century scientific culture.”
THAT is propaganda. Besides, why is an economist critiquing the work of a climate scientist??? Doesn’t that say something? Aren’t there supposed to be plenty of skeptical climate scientists around?
Absolutely. The very fact that it’s based on PCA is in a sense fraudulent. Everyone who has not studied the hockey stick will think it’s a graph that shows the average of the proxies, which thus gives an indication of the climate. But it’s actually PCA, which is not an average. If you want an average all you have to do is take the average. Trouble is, that didn’t give the result he wanted i.e. a hockey stick.
The proxies Mann used mostly showed a clear MWP and LIA signal. But Mann’s method efficientyly removed them. It literally got rid of the MWP.
That a scientific fraud still gets scientific awards shows how corrupt the climate establishment is.
Chris
In honor of the 20th anniversary on the auspicious hockey stick graph, a review of the rise and fall is provided, using the six stages first identified in socio-psychological theories:
Clearly, in this case the zombie status of Mann’s modern warming spike is evident, Josh drew so well:
The gory details with links is at https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2018/03/11/rise-and-fall-of-the-modern-warming-spike/
I could really know nothing about science and just deduce from the way Mann talks and using common sense know everything he is talking about is pure horseshit. If proper science needs an open mind this dude has zero science credibility.
Steve McIntyre explained the Mann/Jones/Hughes/Bradley/Osborn hockey stick very well here:
If you watched that lecture then it will be obvious to you why Jones was so terrified of Steve McIntyre’s analytical powers that, in a 2/2/2005 email entitled “For your eyes only,” Jones told Mann that if Steve McIntyre and Ross Mckitrick file a FOIA request for the CRU station data, he (Jones) planned to delete the data rather than release it to them:
http://archive.is/f2hjr#selection-9.2013-9.2319
Richard Muller’s discussion of the hockey stick was also very good:
The police never found out who did it. I don’t think they tried very hard. It was all too disgraceful. It was clearly an insider with knowledge of UEA servers
Or knowledge of the IT guy who had knowledge of UEA servers.
Anyone in authority – academic staff – are in that group.
I seem to recall reading one email, but perhaps incorrectly, that Briffa was upset about how his work was being used. Perhaps it was he, under the guise of being away on leave, that assembled and left open the HarryReadMe file.
Huh?
I thought it was the Russians. /sarc
Perhaps…
But who asked for all the emails to be gathered together in one place as the HarryReadMe file anyway?
Forget the Russian hacking. The policy believe the Russians had a sleeper in the UEA CRU to arrange this. Which means they sleepers everywhere.
There may be less paranoid explanations.
Tom, you might be thinking of one of these:
Climategate I:
“bullshiting and politiking in various meetings… try to convince myself that this is of use to us as a dendrochronological community…” -Briffa 0846715553.txt
Climategate II:
“I find myself in the strange position of being very skeptical of the quality of all present reconstructions, yet sounding like a pro greenhouse zealot here!” -Briffa 2009.txt
Whoever the brave Climategate whistleblower is, (s)he deserves a knighthood or damehood,
Like Dec 7 1941, another day that will live in infamy.
The infamous “tree” was from research done by Dr. Ken Briffa wherein he used a fossilized tree ring that was an enormous outlier within a very small sample set form the Yamal Peninsula. No legitimate scientist would do such a thing. Steve McIntyre referred to it as the most influential tree in the world
I’d like to see a compilation of apologist excuses for it.
Nature’s famous “Mann Trick”. The Climate-gate emails revealed that the usual suspects used to joke about it with each other, such was their contempt for Science. Worse still, it encouraged a younger generation to think it was OK to do this sort of thing.
Which reminds me. How is Dr. Mann’s litigation against Mark Steyn et al going in The Federal Court in Washington,D.C.?
I must re-read “ Steyn’s “ A Disgrace to the Profession”.
I wonder who will front for Mann to defend the legitimacy of the Hockey Stick in court?
My guess is that Mann saw an opportunity to become famous, go down in history. It is one reason why some get into science. They dream of being an Einstein, Darwin, Galileo, etc. They are looking for a form of immortality. UN-IPCC reports were in the second edition but not selling too well if I remember correctly. A “pretty, simple picture” showing how dire AGW is what was needed in Mann’s mind. Something all the news media would run with and plaster all over. I doubt the media that ran it at the time ever even asked what an anomaly was or noticed that even if you believed Mann’s hockey stick that it was only talking about a little more than half a degree. They certainly didn’t ask how one determine temperature of the Earth from a tree ring.
IMO, you are correct. Mann is a small man with a poor grasp of how science works. He will get his fame, however, right up there with the Piltdown hoax, as a total disgrace to his chosen profession. It is ironic that he hails from Penn State….
Here is what is being taught to our kids. Arg!, https://www3.epa.gov/climatechange//kids/documents/tree-rings.pdf
Seems pretty reasonable.
The hockey stick is the result of multiple mathematical errors that are not well recognized in the social sciences.
The most significant error is “tree ring calibration”. This is better known as “selecting on the dependent variable”.
The problem is that a statistics rely on a sample being random. But when you calibrate tree rings you no longer have a random sample.
As a result your statistical methods return bogus results. this amplified the instrument signal post 1850 and amplified the noise pre 1850, resulting in a hockey stick shape regardless of the proxy data.
It didn’t matter what data you used. Tree rings or any random garbage numbers. If you calibrate you end up with a hockey stick shape.
Mann had to make sure they didn’t ‘dilute the message’, ‘provide fodder for skeptics’, hand over data ‘so they could find something wrong with it’, and if they did it would result in ‘pure scientific fraud’.
Some more candy for the kids. I am sick. How is it possible to stop this indoctrination?
https://climatekids.nasa.gov/climate-change-evidence/
Have you read it? Hard to argue with any of it I would have thought.
If you had nothing else to go on, no other evidence, I can see why you might look at tree rings. But there is other evidence, so why oh why was Manns nonsense ever given the weight it was ? why was the more substantial evidence submerged ?
Easy, because he gave the IPCC what they needed to get the pols on board. There is ample evidence that the MWP and LIA happened and were not isolated instances. That was all I needed to spot a bogus graph. But it was reassuring that McIntyre and McKitrick
showed up the maths as being hinky.
Because he gave “climate science” what its voodoo practitioners wanted, ie to “get rid of the Medieval Warm Period”, which, with the Roman, Minoan and Holocene Optimum WPs, were all hotter than the Modern WP, without benefit of current CO2 levels.
The NASA kids education page has always made me sick.
Start ’em early, keep ’em stupid, and enlist ’em to get more funding, when they grow up.
And they say science self-corrects.
Only a statistically illiterate reviewer would have ignored the sudden reduction of variability of this signal (sigma/mean) during the hockey stick. Now after spending trillions of dollars, this obvious massaged data will be put to fake cemetery. Yet the instigator, just like Harvey Weinstein, is roaming free, claiming innocence and laughing at our gullibility.
I would dearly love someone expose the names of these now infamous reviewers. May they rot in hell.
It is quite possible climate researchers like Jones were selected to do the review and were simply out of their depth to spot the problems in the math.
I have met many people over the years that cannot for the life of them follow why calibration is a problem mathematically.
Two years ago there was another temperature reconstruction that again used a form of calibration.
People have a very hard time grasping the problem. And even when they do they fail to recognizes that they have managed to create another variation of the problem in their own work.
it would not surprise me at all to find that the reviews were done in good faith. Incompetence is much more common than malice.
“it would not surprise me at all to find that the reviews were done in good faith. Incompetence is much more common than malice.”
Yes, I agree, but when the error is pointed out by so many and in such easily-understood language, the honest incompetent is likely to backpedal and admit his error. This is where the malice creeps in; Mann is totally convinced of his rightness and righteousness. He is unlikely ever to admit he made a boo-boo. When he is cornered he lashes out with a vigor usually reserved for cornered Wolverines or Badgers….
The problem with tree ring calibration is that the error is counter intuitive. It seems like a good idea to give some tree ring greater weighting than others. Based on how reliably they appear to follow temperature.
Similarly it seems like a good idea to give those patients that took the medicine greater weighting than those that didn’t.
The problem is the patients may not be responding to the medicine and the trees may not be responding to temperature.
By excluding the negative cases and only including the positive cases there is no way to know.
Some of the greatest blunders in science have resulted from this error, because it yields false positives/negatives to almost every hypothesis. yet it sees so logical.
random numbers fed into that program would yield a hockey stick every time…….
random numbers
=========
Exactly. Which M&M verified.
Most people drink water shortly before they die. Therefore water kills most people.
Do Michael Mann and Hillary Clinton give each other tips on how to be the biggest BS artist and worst pitiful losers in the history of the universe?
I don’t agree with some of the things Mann has said, and he tends to focus on his sob story too much. I don’t think he’s a good representative of scientists. I think if there were errors in the hockey stick graph he should have come out and admit them. He was just a postdoc at the time, so it’s not like his life would have been ruined, but on the other hand the graph was so widely publicized, it would be hard to admit. Errors are one thing, fraud is another. Since the graph has been reproduced with many data sets since, it’s not really a big deal if there were mistakes in the first. Then again, presumably the investigators went through that, too. I’m not fully convinced there errors, even though I’ve read McKitrick (2014). That paper ended,
“I suspect that the whole episode has wider social significance as an indicator of a rather defective aspect of early 21st century scientific culture.”
and to me this makes the whole assessment suspect. Anyone who makes a statement based on one incident is intentionally spreading an opinion that has no basis in fact, but at the end of a scientific paper it has the veneer of authority. This is an abuse of the authority of science no less that it would be for a Jones or a Mann or a Schmitt to say at the end of one of their research papers, “I think my analysis of the Soon research shows that contrarian scientists are all in the pocket of Big Oil.” It is not appropriate, nor is it right, and neither was McKitrick’s comment. It also talked about interviews and testimony, characterizing one excerpt thusly:
“Translation: … Yes. When we removed them the graph collapsed and the statistical scores went to zero.”
Yeah, sure. That’s what he said. This is a “translation” of a short excerpt from a long comment. In English.
……………………………………………
To me it seems as if the skeptic community is so bent on believing the mainstream scientific community is corrupt, they won’t believe the evidence otherwise. The fact that 8 investigations all cleared CRU of scientific misconduct means nothing. Too many believe someone’s interpretation of email excerpts rather than wonder what the full story is. They believe the superficial rather than the deep.
I don’t know the full story. I’m not enough of a statistician to assess that argument. I agree that there was poor handling of data and source code (although things were different then, and part of the problem was evidently about someone else’s intellectual property rights, and i can understand getting frustrated handling endless requests…the whole department wasn’t set up well to deal with requests), but the good thing is that it led to the wide, easy availability of other data.
This happened 20 years ago. One incident. There is no reason to believe it’s indicative of general corruption. Although there have plenty of accusations of fraud and corruption since, there is nothing to support them. They come from outside the mainstream climate science community and are never proved, never published, and in my experience rely on poor understanding of background research and scientific rationale.
It’s one thing to have reservations about model projections, and a whole different issue believing scientists are generally not trustworthy and have little integrity – and that it applies only to scientists who support CAGW theory. That’s just not a reasonable, evidence-based stance.
Kristi, you are an idiot! The Hockey Team is as corrupt as they come and giving any of them the benefit of the doubt is foolish. I fail to understand why you continue to troll this website. If I were in charge, you would have been black-listed a long time ago. You add nothing to the conversation, you insist that the rest of us are in error, and you refuse to back down, no matter how many rebuttals you get. This is two martians talking but I do believe I would say the same without their help!
pameladragon,
I am not an idiot. I am trying to use reason. I’m admitting I don’t know some things, which to me makes me the opposite of an idiot – idiots don’t know their limitations.
I don’t insist the rest of you are in error. That’s not what I’m trying to get across at all. My main message is that many here are being influenced toward an extremely biased view of things, and they don’t realize it.
I don’t have to imagine some conspiracy, I see the evidence here every day. I don’t think it’s right.
I care about America. There is a terrible gulf between “us” and “them,” and I don’t think it’s healthy for our nation. Nor is it healthy to lose trust in the scientific community. I want to be able to do something about it, and the only way I can think of is to put a seed of skepticism in people’s minds by urging them to be aware l of the ideas they are exposed to, the assumptions and misinterpretations. I don’t do it very well, I guess.
You would have blacklisted me.
Anthony hasn’t, and I appreciate that. It’s a good value. I’m trying to talk to him, too. I would like him to make the site more welcoming to alternative views; the main writers tend to nurture fanaticism through their annotations and comments. But it’s his site, so I don’t really expect to have an influence.
I come here to learn. I follow up, explore the evidence – I read McKitrick, and Willis’s article he submitted. Almost all my knowledge of climate and the debate has been through participating here and at Breitbart…and that has only made me more cognizant of the influences at work, on both sides.
I’m not diplomatic, I know. But I’m not a troll.
And I’m certainly no idiot, pameladragon.
pameladragon
I thought her response (unlike yours) was quite thoughtful and respectful. Kristi is quite correct I think. Many have tried to disprove the hockey stick all have failed. Yes there were errors, but the basic premise was right. Recent warming is significant. And as you will know Mann’s work has been reproduced many times. Probably the most famous was the work done by BEST. You will remember that was the study skeptics were going to accept irrespective of what it threw up. Up popped another hockey stick and suddenly the BEST team were the enemy.
Anyway all this is kind of irrelevant (although historically interesting) given the earth has shown a steep warming lately, the ice is still melting and the sea is rising.
Kristi Silber April 23, 2018 at 11:32 pm
“I care about America. There is a terrible gulf between “us” and “them,” and I don’t think it’s healthy for our nation. Nor is it healthy to lose trust in the scientific community.”
Good luck with that. What sort of nation puts a guy like Scott Pruitt in charge of the EPA (Environmental Pollution Agency). Probably the most corrupt politician around at the moment.
[???? .mod]
Kristi; if you do not know the full story then you should stop commenting. Many, many people over the last 20 years have dug deeply into the processes and procedures used by Mann and others. This was not some post-doc mistake. This was deliberate fraud that continue to be propagated and defended by naive and uninformed people such as yourself. These people have hoisted themselves on their petards. The actions over the last 30 years and their words define them as fraudsters who should be prosecuted by their Universities and government funders.
Tim F,
You don’t know the full story, either, and you are naive to think you do.
Sure, many have said they’ve found terrible misconduct. But do they also tell you that Mann and co. were trying to address a problem of ethics in the scientific community that involved skeptic scientists? One that ended in the resignation of two journal editors? Or is that an incident that was twisted around to make it look like Mann was silencing skeptics? Have you really looked into it?
I’m not here to defend Mann. I’m sick of people using this incident as an excuse to say science is full of fraud.
[???? .mod]
Kristi, you keep deferring to the eight enquiries. As Judith Curry said (as best I recall) the enquiries were like calling the fire brigade because your house is on fire, but they look only in the basement, assert ‘no fire here’ and leave you to it. The various enquiries were Yes Minister parodies – seems impossible, I know, but that’s what we have. For a complete forensic deconstruction, see
https://www.thegwpf.org/images/stories/gwpf-reports/Climategate-Inquiries.pdf
DaleC,
Do you really believe that report is going to give an accurate assessment of the depth of the investigations? See, that’s a problem right there. If you can’t identify the sources of bias and learn to be SKEPTICAL of THEM, you will never find the truth.
Kristi,
The main British inquiry was asked, by a reporter, about the deleted emails and the the lead investigator admitted that they never asked Jones et al about them. You seem incredibly ignorant on this topic.
Reg,
Yup, you showed it right there – incredibly ignorant is me.
Who’s Jones again?
Twenty years on, and this mook (love that!) is still the celebrated “climate scientist”. His work was utterly debunked more than ten years back, it remains for some one in the press to expose it.
It’s easy to look back with amusement now that we’re all dead
Any scientific publication is devalued by giving space to Mann. His musings belong in the Fairy Tale section like so much other nonsense that is published on so-named Climate Science and run-whenever-they-like electric power generators.
Lying liar mendacious Mickey Mann sold his worse than worthless soul for less than a mess of pottage.
His career has prospered, but posterity will remember him as far more felonious than the perpetrator of the Piltdown Man ho@x. He has blood of millions of victims on his hands, just like eugenics enablers of the N@zis, and is responsible for humanity squandering trillions due to charlatans feathering their own nests at the expense of billions of people.
He and those of his ilk should be hauled up on charges of grand theft and mass murder.
Now there’s the voice of reason.
As I recall when Mc &Mc broke the scandal, they had an approximation of Mann’s “model”. Also recall, that even random numbers entered would produce a “Hockey Stick”, which is mentioned in an above post.
The chuckle I get when describing the offense to science is that “Even if you put in baseball scores the ‘model’ would print a ‘Hockey Stick'”.
Too bad the climate crowd didn’t heed this sign twenty years ago when Mann published his hockey stick! “Mann Road – Dead End” (sarc – spotted sign in southern Oregon).
http://i65.tinypic.com/wufb6d.jpg
Hoax,
Some people fall for a hoax.
Some people like a hoax if they can make money off of it. The hoax was not only Michael Mann’s hockey stick but the whole climate change CO2 global warming theory.
When the hoax allows people to keep making money, decades later, they continue to propaganize it in as many ways as possible to keep the income going.
Eventually, human nature results in “believers” and the hoax gets bigger and bigger and becomes a following that includes lots of people and involves lots of money.
One day, as much as centuries later, the hoax eventually dies or the worst result happens, in that it continues to grow into a religion.
The final story is still not told yet. Your grandchildren may be altar servants in the new following.
Bill,
The difference is that this ho@x is falsifiable, in ways that the Second Coming and other millenarian cults aren’t.
Maybe I’m too optimistic about human nature, but IMO there will come an ignominious end to this ho@x as to eugenics, which wasn’t so much a ho@x as an impaired understanding of natural selection, crossed with various unwarranted prejudices.
But you’re right that it’s a ho@x which has been seized upon by Leftists intent on signalling their virtue.
Still missing comments from two people here………
They still try …………
https://climateaudit.org/2017/07/11/pages2017-new-cherry-pie/
I have given several skeptical man made climate change presentations to fellow engineers. I show the hockey stick graph early in the presentation and ask if my fellow engineers see something strange in the graph. Runaway man made global warming is well under way by the year 2000. Look at the graph again. We are in the year 2018 and there are no runaway temperatures. That usually convinces engineers that something is not right about the theory. If we engineers had conducted a study and missed a prediction by this much we would hang our heads in shame, not try to make excuses and justify what we had done.
But to be clear, the first anti-science shot across the bow was Ben Santer’s human finger-print attribution fraud he committed in 1995 on the Second AR WG 1 report. He committed his act of scinetific malfeasance after his colleagues had departed the Madrid coordination meeting. That Mr Santer is still drawing government paycheck as a climate modeller is a travesty on all science.
There is not a little irony that Mann’s claim to fame comes from denying climate change. The quality of Mann can be seen in not how AGW sceptics view him but as show in the leaked e-mails how his own side view him. Hence way he will be first under the bus come to day , one that can not be to soon, the rats in the sack seek to save themselves at any cost .
The violet curve is clearly moving up at the end, not going down as the head post says.
Willis,
thanks for the link to you’re “okole…”.
It’s the first time I have seen such a clear demonstration of Climategate in action.
As you may know, I’m not a scientist, nor even particularly well educated, but even I can identify, without reference to your excellent explanations, that Phil Jones et al were (and presumably still are) twisting the FOIA, Data Protection Act etc. until they scream.
At one point I think Phil Jones refers to being forced to adopt a more formal tone in his communications. I’m sorry, but my expectation from my past employment is that anything communicated relative to work remains formal, clear and professional. In my ignorance, I understood the scientific community to conform to that expectation as members are so highly educated, however, it seems not, which entirely discredits science itself.
And whilst I am largely uneducated, it doesn’t mean I’m not familiar with process and communication. I was a police officer and it was almost beaten into each and every one of us that communications, from the notebooks we used to record information on, through the raising of initial crime reports, to the actual report itself, often long and complicated documents, must be concise, clear and truthful because one day casual language, processes and lies would be publicly announced in a court room.
Climate Audit seems to have been the climate communities courtroom. Had this been a criminal case, and those emails been produced in evidence, I’m certain the question of attempting to pervert the course of justice would have been raised. Ducking, diving, and colluding with others to withhold, and even delete data germane to an investigation is considered a crime in the UK, almost as serious as the original crime.
It seems you have spent more than 12 unpaid years pursuing this matter, that’s a huge chunk of anyone’s life. The climate community in general, both alarmists and sceptics, owe you and your fellow sceptics a huge debt of gratitude. You have received scant praise for your efforts to hold these peoples feet to the fire but there are innumerable knowledgeable commenter’s over the years of WUWT (and CA etc.) who have benefited from your diligence.
Thank you.
HotScot.
PS. My thoughts are with Toronto today.
Some history of the Piltdown Mann saga:
We knew MBH98 was biased, false nonsense the moment it was published – because it eliminated the Medieval Warm Period and the Little Ice Age from the climate record. It took Steve McIntyre’s tireless and highly competent work to decipher the mechanism of this Big Lie, which was fabricated to support the now-defunct Kyoto Protocol.
These warmist clowns have a well-earned reputation for NEGATIVE CREDIBILITY. ALL their very-scary predictions of the past decades have FAILED TO MATERIALIZE – THE WARMISTS HAVE A PERFECT NEGATIVE PREDICTIVE TRACK RECORD.
The practical solution? Assume the climate clowns are lying all the time – probabilistically, you will be correct – and you will save yourself a lot of time.
Regards, Allan
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/05/03/climate-science-fraud-at-albany-university/#comment-126075
[excerpt]
Too right Leif,
Here is further evidence of this deplorable behaviour from the warmist camp, excerpted from an article I wrote circa 2005 and published in E&E:
“Mann eliminated from the climate record both the Medieval Warm Period, a period from about 900 to 1500 AD when global temperatures were generally warmer than today, and also the Little Ice Age from about 1500 to 1800 AD, when temperatures were colder. Mann’s conclusion contradicted hundreds of previous studies on this subject, but was adopted without question by Kyoto advocates.
In the April 2003 issue of Energy and Environment, Willie Soon and Sallie Baliunas of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and co-authors wrote a review of over 250 research papers that concluded that the Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age were true climatic anomalies with world-wide imprints – contradicting Mann’s hockey stick and undermining the basis of Kyoto. Soon et al were then attacked in EOS, the journal of the American Geophysical Union.
In the July 2003 issue of GSA Today, University of Ottawa geology professor Jan Veizer and Israeli astrophysicist Nir Shaviv concluded that temperatures over the past 500 million years correlate with changes in cosmic ray intensity as Earth moves in and out of the spiral arms of the Milky Way. The geologic record showed no correlation between atmospheric CO2 concentrations and temperatures, even though prehistoric CO2 levels were often many times today’s levels. Veizer and Shaviv also received “special attention” from EOS.
In both cases, the attacks were unprofessional – first, these critiques should have been launched in the journals that published the original papers, not in EOS. Also, the victims of these attacks were not given advanced notice, nor were they were given the opportunity to respond in the same issue. In both cases the victims had to wait months for their rebuttals to be published, while the specious attacks were circulated by the pro-Kyoto camp.
Scientists opposed to Kyoto have now been vindicated. As a result of a Material Complaint filed by Ross McKitrick of the University of Guelph and Steven McIntyre, Nature issued a Corrigendum in July 2004, a correction of Mann’s hockey stick. It acknowledged extensive errors in the description of the Mann data set, and conceded that key steps in the computations were left out and conflicted with the descriptions in the original paper.”
**************************
Later, the Wegman committee issued a scathing condemnation of the Mann hockey stick conclusions.
We knew Mann’ hockey stick was wrong all along, but it took Steve McIntyre to show us exactly how it was wrong.
However, it took years for Steve to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, the warmist camp has hatched many new alarmist falsehoods.
Detailed rebuttals a la McIntyre take much longer to prepare than it takes the warmists to fabricate new scary stories.
Better to just assume that everything that comes from the warmist camp is self-serving, alarmist and false. Recent history has shown that there is a 99% probability that you will be correct in this assumption, nine times out of ten.
*****************************
To Kristi Silber: You seem like well educated person and willing to learn about the “Hockey Stick”. You must go back to the beginning. The IPPC could not explain what caused the Mid-evil Warm Period. So they came up with an answer, the Hockey Stick”. During a Senate hearing an email from one of IPPC lead scientist to another scientist surfaced stating “we must get rid of the “MWP”. Next thing you know it was gone. If that doesn’t raise your interest of what going on nothing will. At top top of the page you will find a reference link. Find out about the “who’s doing what and why”. Or you can be just lazy.
“Nothing in my training as a scientist could have prepared me for the very public battles I would soon face. The hockey stick told a simple story: There is something unprecedented about the warming we are experiencing today ”
Nothing in your training as a scientist prepared you to torture the data to get the story that you wanted everyone to hear. Pretty sure that you were told not to.
To Kristi Silber: I just an old construction worker. Been working outside in this weather/climate all my life. If you go back to the “Hockey” Stick” beginning you should go back to the beginning “Why Co2 is Bad” I believe it has to do with the “UN”,”coal miners”, “nuclear power”, “research funds” and the UK.
Good luck, have fun.