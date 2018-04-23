Claim: “Climate change” is enticing monkeys to have more promiscuous inter-species sex

From FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY and the “now if only climate change could cure the ‘I have a headache’ department comes this study that in the end, attributes change in behavior to “climate change…it is nature’s way to respond”. Oddly, there seems to be some red-team, blue-team, two-timing going on.
First genetic evidence of ongoing mating between 2 distinct species of guenon monkeys
Monkeys see, monkeys do cross species boundary
A researcher from Florida Atlantic University is the first to document that two genetically distinct species of guenon monkeys inhabiting Gombe National Park in Tanzania, Africa, have been successfully mating and producing hybrid offspring for hundreds maybe even thousands of years. Her secret weapon? Poop.
Prior studies and conventional wisdom have suggested that the physical characteristics of guenon monkeys with a variety of dazzling colors and very distinct facial features like bushy beards and huge nose spots are a function of keeping them from interbreeding. The idea is that their mate choices and the signals they use to select a mate are species specific and that they share common traits linked to their species.
So if their faces don’t match, they shouldn’t be mating, right? Wrong, according to evidence from a novel study published in the International Journal of Primatology.
For the study, Kate Detwiler, Ph.D., author and an assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology in FAU’s Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, who first studied these monkeys in Gombe National Park in 1994, examined the extent and pattern of genetic transfer or gene flow from “red-tailed” monkeys (Cercopithecus ascanius) to “blue” monkeys (Cercopithecus mitis) due to hybridization.
These two species are the only forest guenons that colonized the narrow riverine forests along Lake Tanganyika that characterize Gombe National Park. They co-exist in the same forests as Jane Goodall’s chimpanzees and baboons. Detwiler identifies hybrid monkeys by their combined markings from both parental species. She estimates that about 15 percent of this population is made up of hybrids, which is very unusual.
Using mitochondrial DNA, extracted non-invasively from the feces of 144 red-tailed monkeys, blue monkeys, and hybrids, Detwiler is the first to show the movement of genetic material from one guenon species to another in an active hybrid zone. After examining the fecal samples, she found that all of the monkeys – hybrids, red-tails and blues have red-tailed mitochondrial DNA – all traced back to female red-tailed monkeys.
For this lineage of monkeys, it is the first time that science shows that not only is the DNA there, but so are the hybrids. Detwiler used mitochondrial DNA because it is more abundant than nuclear DNA in fecal samples, and only comes from the mother – indicating the maternal species in the hybridizing pair.
“There’s a lot of promiscuity taking place in Gombe National Park. Red-tails are mating with blues, blues are mating with red-tails, blues are mating with blues, red-tails are mating with red-tails, and hybrids are mating with everyone,” said Detwiler. “But we’re just not seeing any negative consequences from these two very different species repeatedly mating and producing offspring on an ongoing basis. If the differences in their facial features are so important and signal that they shouldn’t be mating, then why is this happening and why do I keep finding hybrid infants?”
A key finding from the study shows that the blue monkeys in Gombe National Park emerged out of the hybrid population, tracing their origins back to hybridization events between resident red-tails and blues most likely from outside the park. For her control groups, Detwiler collected and examined feces from blue monkeys from a park to the north and a park to the south where hybrids do not exist. These monkeys only had blue monkey mitochondrial DNA.
Detwiler speculates that red-tailed monkeys got to Gombe National Park first and thrived in the environment. Male blue monkeys outside the park had to find new homes after they were kicked out of their groups, which happens when they reach sexual maturity. Sex-driven, they ventured out into the landscape to find appropriate mates – female blue monkeys. Instead, they found the red-tailed females. Apparently, some female red-tailed monkeys were attracted to novel males with different faces and welcomed the sexual advances from these male blue monkeys.
“I keep coming back to the idea that if they are only supposed to mate with their own kind, then why did these red-tailed monkeys mate with the blue monkeys, especially if they had males of their own species around,” said Detwiler. “The female red-tailed monkeys present as willing partners and they are not coerced or forced into copulation with blue monkeys.”
Today, Gombe is an isolated forest habitat. Because they are very social and have had to share close quarters for decades or even centuries, Detwiler believes that they have socially learned that if you grow up in a hybrid group it is okay to mate with everyone.
“The Gombe hybrid population is extremely valuable because it can be used as a model system to better understand what hybridization looks like and how genetic material moves between species,” said Detwiler. “We have this amazing laboratory in nature to help us answer many questions about hybridization and how species boundaries are maintained. This research is very timely because hybridization often occurs in response to environmental changes, as we are seeing with climate change and modified landscapes — it is nature’s way to respond.”
Nonsense because the term species has as many definitions as there biologists.
Not quite, but for sexually reproducing species, the definition is pretty robust.
Obviously, these two “species” aren’t, given the standard definition, ie producing infertile hybrids.
Hybridization leading to reproductively isolated species is a common form of speciation. But these monkey hybrids are interfertile with their parent species, so don’t constitute a new species.
This could be the Takeaway message
One aspect of Evolution is driven by the sexual advantages one group has over another.
Petty robust, but not without exception. Even our own species interbred with neanderthalensis. When you get beyond Animalia, the wheels start coming off the definition of species. Not complaining. A useful model. A stepping stone to deeper understanding of the properties of DNA…
Seemed alright on Star Trek the Next Generation. All kinds of inter-galactic hanky panky – Klingon-, Vulcan-, Betazoid-human hybrids and then some. Some o’them planets must’ve had too much carbon in their climate
Neanderthals were IMO simply a subspecies of H. sapiens.
Horses and donkeys are rightly both placed within genus Equus, but are separate species. Likewise, humans and chimps ought to be separate species but not different genera.
The other great apes, ie chimps, gorillas and orangutans, all have 48 chromosomes, but humans have only 46, because two smaller standard ape chromosomes are fused in humans to form our #2. This fusion happens to be associated with erect walking.
more like blue-arse, red-arse in this case.
May be climate change can explain human promiscuity, homosexuality gay marriage and gender confusion too.
gymnospern
Correct about inter-breeding in Europe. Also, there was an as yet unknown humanoid in N Asia that is evidenced in the DNA of a young Mongolian lad who was a cross with Cro Magnon. That DNA is traceable to the current population of Europe through to westward migrations. That humanoid is not a member of a known group, but was definitely there. We have three great ancestor groups. One day we will identify the third. Perhaps it is a relative of the Denisovans.
The big surprise in the Neanderthal DNA was how distant they are as relatives – much father than expected. Yet interbreeding definitely occurred with Europeans having a few % of their DNA still (Amerindians have none of it).
The Earth is a book which shall one day be read.
Actually a lot of species can produce fertile hybrids. All large falcons for example. However in normal conditions they rarely or never do. An isolated, protected, managed, forest patch is not a normal habitat. As a matter of fact it is just the kind of place where you would expect hybridization between closely related species to occur.
And, no, neanderthals was not a subspecies of Homo sapiens. Genetic data shows that male neanderthal/sapiens hybrids were either sterile or had very reduced fertility. After all they and sapiens had been separated for about half a million year which is about average for how long it takes for a new mammalian species to evolve (birds are slower).
All species of the Canis genus are able to interbreed and produce fertile offspring, with the exception of the black-backed jackal and side-striped jackal.
Male offspring of a male leopard and a lioness can be fertile. A male lion and a female jaguar can produce fertile females.
Reproduction is weird.
Push comes to shove I would guess that they are NOT really two species – simply variants within the species with no environmental reason for any specific characteristic to become prominent. But what do I know, I still believe in the definition of species that includes fertile offspring as a necessary requirement. Classically horses and donkeys are separate species because the offspring (mules and jacks) are NOT self fertile. If they were fertile then horses and donkeys would NOT be separate species.
What a crock……..genetic differentiation is not the metric for determining whether two populations are incipient species……. reproductive isolation should be used….and they obviously fail the RI test
….these are not two distinct species
Hey, if you’re desperate for a date, and some gal hoochy-cooches right next to you, what you guys gonna do? Turn her down and hurt her feelings?
Obviously, the scientist doing this study needs to spend more time socializing with her own species. Simians date each other based more on how long it’s been since the last date, and less on.whose nose looks like what.
However, if the scientist occasionally spent some time socializing with her own species, that whole business about what attracts whom to whom might be answered quickly.
Our ancestors were still hybridizing with our chimp kin about a million years after genus Homo appeared. And it’s a bogus genus anyway, since we’re just not that different from out “Australopithcus” ancestors.
Linnaeus himself recognized this fact. Chimps and humans wouldn’t be in different genera is we were anything other than people. Horses and donkeys are farther apart genetically than are humans and chimps.
Chimp wrote:
“Our ancestors were still hybridizing with our chimp kin about a million years after genus Homo appeared.”
Okay… If two faux species interbreed to the extent that all that remains is a single hybrid faux species… How many real species became extinct?
Isn’t it just like us humans to encourage segregation?
Never knew a lower species that knew any difference. There are some…er…religious sects…that don’t seem to care. Is that due to climate change, too, lol?
Because this **never** before mankind started releasing TheMagicMolecule™️ from fossil fuel burning..
And this is another “what is a valid species?” case. I tend to be in the “lumper” category, that minor differences do not make a species. It is a illustrative case, as some regulators are “splitters”,who name a species on minor differences.
What the problem is admitting there are fuzzy rules for naming species, and having zealots admit that fact.
You, sir, have obviously never been a post-grad casting desperately around for an “original contribution.” (Or you were, but in a discipline that actually cares about it being useful.)
I’m confused. Different species can’t produce fertile offspring as hybrids. Since they are “not seeing any negative consequences of two very different species repeatedly mating and producing offspring” are they actually different species? I would have thought infertility would be classed a negative outcome.
Think Mule (sterile hybrid) from a Horse and Donkey, as opposed to Cockapoo (fertile crossbreed) from a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle.
There is a big difference between a cross-breed and species.
Correct, a young lady and a cucumber will not produce a viable hybrid.
I agree that the “species” label is over-used.
These “species” may very well stick to their own kind by recognizing physical appearances, and somehow deciding to only breed with similar monkeys that look the same. In this story, they puzzle over how one type gets accepted into the social setting of the other type, and thus having a “chance.”
This is pretty well-known, but not explained well here.
In many monkey, and primate, species, and in many other animal species (including wild horses), when males are later-age juveniles, i.e., becoming “men” (who knows – maybe when they begin to grow moustaches or drive really fast in the suburbs), they reach a developmental point where they get kicked out of the tribe. They become loners, “peripheral” monkeys. They drift away from home because they are kicked out.
They wander and eventually find another tribe. They hang out as peripheral males with the new tribe, and may, over time, be able to get physically closer, and eventually become a member of this new group.
At the same time, juvenile males of that group are getting driven out.
Once a male hangs around long enough, and if he gets accepted in the new group, that is all it takes, I believe, to then have a chance of mating. There are male dominance hierarchies in these guenons, but there are weird things where the alpha male is not the only one to mate.
This is what I think is missed in the story. It is not so much the appearance, but somehow these guenons know the dissimilar-appearing primates with whom they might breed – they are not trying to mate with the colobus monkeys or the baboons that are in the Lake Tanganyika area.
It is believed that the kicking out of juvenile males encourages genetic diversity in the “species.” And, the slow acceptance in the next tribe is believed to be a natural form of “quarantine:” if an outsider can only get integrated slowly, he or she will die from the disease they are carrying before they get integrated enough to physically share disease by sneezes, or some new parasite.
So, they studied these monkeys, found out a lot about them, wrote a paper, and then … were they told that they had to put the words “climate change” into the last sentence in order to be published? That’s how it reads. The reference to climate change has zip to do with the paper, where the monkey business has been going on for donkeys years (monkeys years??).
“This research is very timely because hybridization often occurs in response to environmental changes, as we are seeing with climate change and modified landscapes — it is nature’s way to respond.”
I agree.. The climate change gravy train is: monkey see monkey write about it with ref to climate change of course and then monkey gets banana.
Yes, right on. The nod to global warming reeks of funding, or the hope of.
Years ago, I was talking to a biologist who told me that there are “trends” in what funding committees like to see. (I believe climate change actually was the “trend” used as an example.) You figure out what that is, and regardless of what your project is, you throw in a line that mentions the trend.
With “climate change”, that actually is not too hard to do. Say you want to gather observational data on monkeys. You include a line or two about how you are going to establish their baseline behavior in the current climate, so that the data can be used for predictions and comparisons in the future. Field studies usually gather weather data anyway, so the only additional work you may have is making that data a little more prominent in the resulting paper. Add a sentence or two about potential changes resulting from the coming climate apocalypse, and you are set.
Since the climate has been changing ever since the two species evolved, then such interspecies [breeding] must have alway taken place. The climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Hence as long as the two species exist they will continue to interbreed and there is nothing that mankind can do about it short of exterminating them all.. So what?
