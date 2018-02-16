Draft UN Climate Report: Poor People Will be Hit Worst

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A draft UN IPCC climate report suggests poor people suffering “multidimensional” poverty will be hit worst by climate change – so lets make everyone rich.
Leaked draft summary of UN special report on 1.5C climate goal – in full
Published on 13/02/2018, 10:34am
Read the draft summary for policymakers of the most important climate science report of the year, on the challenge of holding global warming to 1.5C
By Megan Darby
What are the impacts of 1.5C global warming, compared to 2C? What would it take to limit temperature rise to that level? What are the trade-offs with sustainable development goals?
These are the questions to be addressed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in a special report due to be finalised in September 2018.
Read more: http://www.climatechangenews.com/2018/02/13/leaked-draft-summary-un-special-report-1-5c-climate-goal-full/
Most of the report is fairly boring, containing references to post 2020 climate action (yet more evidence global climate cycles are aligned to US Presidential Election Cycles), and pushing long discredited nonsense about a warmer climate change exacerbating the spread of diseases like Malaria and Dengue Fever; Malaria used to be a deadly problem in Northern Russia, during the Little Ice Age.
But one paragraph particularly caught my eye;
… Globally, the poorest people are projected to experience the impacts of 1.5C global warming predominantly through increased food prices, food insecurity and hunger, income losses, lost livelihood opportunities, adverse health impacts and populations displacements. Such impacts can occur, for instance, from increased heat stress and other extreme events, such as flooding, with over 100 million people projected to go into poverty through impacts on agriculture and food prices (limited evidence, medium agreement) …
Read more: http://www.climatechangenews.com/2018/02/13/leaked-draft-summary-un-special-report-1-5c-climate-goal-full/
Even if this is true, which I doubt, the solution to easing the lives of people impacted by “climate” is mechanised, fossil fuel powered goodness.
I recently experienced the advantages of mechanised agriculture in a tropical climate in the middle of a heatwave (picture at the top of the page). I didn’t get ill from heat stress, because my gasoline powered lawn mower did most of the work. You don’t need expensive equipment to make a difference, even small, simple tools – gasoline chainsaws, miniature tractors, hand operated lawn mowers, hand operated rotavators – can make a huge difference to the physical effort required to perform simple agricultural tasks.
The worst thing you could do for people at the bottom of the poverty ladder is to implement some of the lunatic green policies making the rounds, to force additional costs on them. Back in 2008, green policies triggered mass starvation and riots in poor countries, as Western efforts to turn food into biofuel pushed food prices out of reach of the world’s poorest people.
Regardless of what happens to the climate in the future, and the climate will change regardless of what we do, the solution to poverty is pragmatism, capitalism and wealth creation. Always has been, always will be.
6 thoughts on “Draft UN Climate Report: Poor People Will be Hit Worst”
This is total BS and propaganda. They’re running out of scenarios to attribute now and in the future to so called “Climate Change” so they’re making stuff up. This is nothing more than a continued ideology narrative designed to lower everyone one in the world to the lowest common human denominator.
There is something wrong here. The UN has not gotten the meme down yet. They obviously forgot to say women and children would be effected worse too!
The poorest people experience the impacts of every risk more than the better off. They have less options when the bad things come.
And as the future is always somewhat uncertain there are always risks.
The poorest people always need to be less poor. So does everyone else, of course, but not as much as the poorest do.
“Regardless of what happens to the climate in the future, and the climate will change regardless of what we do, the solution to poverty is pragmatism, capitalism and wealth creation. Always has been, always will be.”
And fossil fuels which made the industrial revolution possible has been and remains a necessity for that to happen.
Not necessarily fossil fuels but
Inexpensive
Abundant
High Density
energy sources
(OK Mainly Fossil Fuels)
Of which
Fossil,
Nuclear
and Hydro
all qualify for
Hydro does take space but only with an additional necessary resource … H2O that is then made readily available.
Wind and Solar are far too low density (space required) per MW produced and are still not capable of competing with high density energy sources without tremendous Government subsidization.
When a Solar Installation (PV or Thermal) or Wind Farm can produce 2200Mw of energy daily 24/7/365 on 12 acres of land, then they will be able to compete with traditional energy sources.
Until then, they are really nothing more than BUG/BIRD zappers and BIRD/BAT Choppers
A MAJOR point to all those AGWers that visit this site and their UBER Socialist friends…Read again and remenber
That is “Wealth Creation” NOT “Wealth Redistribution”. You Give a guy a million bucks and he’ll be rich for around a year (Until the money runs out) because he doesn’t know how to make it.
You teach that man how to make the million bucks and he will “create wealth” for the rest of his life