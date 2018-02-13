Record 2018 snowfall continues increasing snowfall trends showing UN IPCC AR5 report is flawed

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
The record snowfalls of 2018 that are sweeping across the Northern Hemisphere and continuing the growth trend in winter snowfall levels provide yet more compelling evidence that the UN IPCC AR5 WG1 climate report and models are flawed because this report concludes that future snowfall level trends will only decline.
NOAA Northern Hemisphere snowfall recorded levels in the last 10 or more years show increasing trends in winter snowfall over the prior such period in both North America and Eurasia with 2018 snowfall records likely further adding to these trends.
These real world snowfall level trends suggests that climate models are both unreliable and inadequate for representing global climate and thus inappropriate for use by governments in establishing costly and unjustified global climate policy.
The AR5 WG1 report concludes in the Executive Summary of Chapter 12 Long-term Climate Change the following major finding regarding the relationship between global warming and snowfall level trends in the Northern Hemisphere:
“It is very likely that NH snow cover will reduce as global temperatures rise over the coming century”
Additionally the AR5 report further notes in the same Chapter at section 12.4.6.2 Changes in Snow Cover and Frozen Ground:
“Future widespread reductions of SCE (Snow Cover Extent), particularly in spring, are simulated by the CMIP3 models (Roesch, 2006; Brown and Mote, 2009) and confirmed by the CMIP5 ensemble (Brutel-Vuilmet et al., 2013).”
Note that the phrase “Future widespread reductions, particularly in spring” clearly suggests snowfall trend declines in other seasonal periods with those being fall and winter.
This finding and conclusion exclusively addresses only declining Northern Hemisphere snowfall level trends in our future and further fails to address any discussion of future increasing snowfall level trends at all.
These conclusions and findings of declining future Northern Hemisphere snowfall level trends are provided and elaborated upon in numerous other sections of the AR5 WG1 report including the Summary for Policymakers in Section B.3 Cryosphere and in Section E. Future Global and Regional Climate Change, in Chapter 4 Observations: Cryosphere in Section 4.5.2 Hemisphere View and in the Technical Summary in Section 2.5.5 Snow Cover, Freshwater Ice and Frozen Ground, Section 5.4.6 Projected Near-term Changes in the Cryosphere in Section 5.5.5 Pojected Long-term Changes in the Cryosphere.
These many sections of the AR5 WG1 report only address the issue of declining snowfall level trends in the Northern Hemisphere that have occurred since the mid 20th century and that are projected by climate models to experience “widespread reductions” in the future.
There is no discussion in the many thousands of pages of the UN IPCC AR5 WG1 report of global warming increasing snowfall level trends but instead only exclusive discussion of declining recent and future Northern Hemisphere snowfall level trends.
Actual snowfall recorded levels in winter (and fall as well) do not support a future of declining snowfall level trends as claimed by the AR5 report.
The world of climate alarmism supported by the main stream media have claimed that global warming is responsible for increasing recent record cold and snowfall levels.
These claims are both unsupported and contradicted by the UN IPCC AR5 WG1 report findings and conclusions which are completely silent on any connection between global warming and increasing snowfall level trends in the Northern Hemisphere.
The climate science discrepancy between the AR5 reports exclusively declining snowfall level trend findings and conclusions versus the real record 2018 and prior years increased snowfall level trends demonstrates that the science behind the UN IPCC AR5 WG1 climate models is flawed and failed.
This climate science discrepancy in fact represents two failures for the world of climate alarmism.
First – the UN IPCC AR5 WG1 report finding of exclusively declining future snowfall level trends invalidates claims by climate alarmists that global warming increases snowfall levels because there is no UN IPCC AR5 WG1 report scientific support for these flawed claims.
Second – the real world results of 2018 increased snowfall which will likely add further to increasing winter trends of Northern Hemisphere snowfall levels demonstrates that the UN IPCC AR5 WG1 findings and conclusions are flawed and failed and that climate models used to arrive at these conclusions are inadequate for determining global climate outcomes.
IF you draw the line from 1979 to 2001 it is going down. They simply extrapolated…
Seems to me that the old adage is rather obvious – garbage in, garbage out! Something that IPCC has failed to observe.
“There is no discussion in the many thousands of pages of the UN IPCC AR5 WG1 report of global warming increasing snowfall level trends”
That isn’t true. This article gives a very one-sided selection of fragments from the AR5, mostly about the long term (century). In Sec 12.4.6.2 just one sentence is quoted here, but they do lay out the influences for increase (my bold, SWE is snow water equivalent, basically amount):
“Projections for the change in annual maximum SWE are more mixed. Warming decreases SWE both by reducing the fraction of precipitation that falls as snow and by increasing snowmelt, but projected increases in precipitation over much of the northern high latitudes during winter months act to increase snow amounts. Whether snow covering the ground will become thicker or thinner depends on the balance between these competing factors. Both in the CMIP3 (Räisänen, 2008) and in the CMIP5 models (Brutel-Vuilmet et al., 2013), annual maximum SWE tends to increase or only marginally decrease in the coldest regions, while annual maximum SWE decreases are strong closer to the southern limit of the seasonally snow-covered area.”
In the TS 5.5.5 they say
“Snow cover changes result from precipitation and ablation changes, which are sometimes opposite.”
But overall, the problem here is that their projections are for end century, not winter 2018.
I though we just went thru an end-of century. My bad.
Nick. Come on. You seem to be dancing with the fairies that fit on the head of a pin. In this debate perspective is king. In an interstadial peak, due to net heat evaporation that defines the peak, snow levels SHOULD go up and down as it bounces along at the peak. Zoom out. Are you saying that cars drive stadial and interstadial oceanic periods?
“snow levels SHOULD go up and down as it bounces along at the peak”
And their projection?
“Projections for the change in annual maximum SWE are more mixed.”
What do you think they have wrong?
“That isn’t true.” Nick Stokes
Of course it isn’t. There are enough weasel words in these reports that no matter what happens it is due to global warming, climate change or extreme weather or whatever it is now being called. And I might not even argue about the warming and some of its potential effects. What I will argue is that the models totally fail on predictability and the reason is that there is no proof what so ever that whatever happens is due to CO2 and more specifically man made CO2. Paleodata, in fact, indicates we might actually have been dangerously low on atmospheric CO2 relative to photosynthesis requirements and recent increases are a very positive development for life on our planet.
Third assessment report said that milder winters will decrease heavy snowstorms
https://wayback.archive.org/web/20130218204735/http://www.grida.no/publications/other/ipcc_tar/?src=/climate/ipcc_tar/wg2/569.htm
Got to hand it to you Nick. You are dedicated to your cause.
“But overall, the problem here is that their projections are for end century, not winter 2018.”
This reminds me of the sea level rise story. Sure, it doesn’t seem to be happening as the Gang predicted but just you wait, any minute now, we’ll hit The Tipping Point and Manhattan will be flooded in no time.
Crying Climate Wolf has consequences and when these wolves consistently turn out to be toothless poodles it just doesn’t work anymore. And when your side loses the fear factor you have nothing left except a mob of low-info useful idiots wearing pink climate hats and screaming at the sky.
But maybe I have missed something. Have ANY of the dire predictions actually come close to coming true?
What exactly have we got from this gigantic ‘investment’ in the IPCC’s Lysenkoistic search for the CO2 bullet? Or will this be answered any minute now, just you wait, bla bla bla…
Nick says, **But overall, the problem here is that their projections are for end century, not winter 2018.**
Where does it say “end century”? or did you make it up?
Maybe you can also explain Gore’s comment, **Bitter cold is exactly what we should expect from climate crisis**, in view of Dr. Viner’s prediction that children will not know what snow is.
“Where does it say “end century”?”
In bold, in the article
“It is very likely that NH snow cover will reduce as global temperatures rise over the coming century”
But in make places, eg 12.4.6
“It is thus very likely (high confidence) that by the end of the 21st century,
NH spring snow cover extent will be substantially lower than today”
Thanks for the heads-up Nick.
If I was a policy maker, I might have been mislead by the technical summary for policymakers!
The forward lead me astray from the start:
Now I see only errors rather than any deliberate deception on the part of the authors!
Thanks to your advise, I can now just ignore the section on detection and attribution of climate change:
Thank goodness, you are here to help me read between the lines.
It is surprising to see just how misinformed the uninformed* might be after reading this document!!
*The non-technical i.e. Policymakers!
**Somehow, high latitudes, NH, Spring, last and next centuries all got lost in translation ;-)
Wow! With all those incorrect & internally inconsistent statements in the UN IPCC AR5 WG1(or whatever whizzy name it’s called), it looks like the consolidated expense reports for bureaucrats from an unaccountable global organization involuntarily funded by taxpayers: fabulously overstated, probably not spent on what was claimed, could never be reproduced, and funding was derived by less than honest methods…AND NOBODY REALLY BELIEVES IT.
re snow/no-snow: probably better to just look outside in winter if you live in the northern USA.
Your last graph, showing the total extent of northern hemisphere winter snow says much about the deviousness of the alarmists at the IPCC. They claim to be incredibly worried about everything, yet the normal range of snow cover in the last 50 years varies from 43,000,000 sq kms to 46,000,000 sq kms. That is an extent which varies by an average of 6.6% from year to year. And the extremes in 5 decades are a low of 41,000,000 sq kms & a high of 48,500,000 sq kms. To me that appears to be a pretty stable situation, and nothing to be concerned about.
Of course, if you own a ski resort near the fringes of the snow belt, you have a lot riding on the snowfall each winter. Here in Australia, every autumn there is much media pontificating about the chances of a good snow season, which is understandable when our highest snowfields are at less than 2200 metres altitude, & 37 degrees of latitude.
Ray, seems that your bureau would do snow extent…this is all I could find
” if you own a ski resort near the fringes of the snow belt”
..its time to consider your options.
(mcleod, what’s with the zazove?)…
That isn’t a statistically valid depiction of the error band. The errors get larger (much larger, think the end of a trumpet) the further into the future you go. After ~20 years, the error band would exceed the boundaries of the graph.
Rudi Zazove? I was being hounded by a certain commentator.
Thats a good point Hivemind. I don’t know if polynomial trends are of much use either. Maybe Snowy Hydro have an axe to grind.
Interpolation within a data set is usually safe. Extrapolation, on the other hand, should almost always be avoided. There are all kinds of examples of the hazards of extrapolation. another example
For sure the error bars increase. Imagining that they decrease is just plain stupid.
You know, i haven’t seen andy around in quite a while…
(you know, i haven’t seen andy ’round in quite a while)…
oops…
Guest authors — please list citations (meaning URLs) for your sources.
Even with Google search it’s not easy to track down the sources of graphs.
For snow cover I found this page but it shows snow cover extent and only by month.
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/snow-and-ice/extent/snow-cover/nhland/11
Kids won’t know what snow is soon because of climate change….except when it snows an awful lot…then it’s because of climate change.
The AR5 WG1 report concludes in the Executive Summary of Chapter 12 Long-term Climate Change the following major finding regarding the relationship between global warming and snowfall level trends in the Northern Hemisphere: “It is very likely that NH snow cover will reduce as global temperatures rise over the coming century”
…and now, since snowfall is increasing…
“The world of climate alarmism supported by the main stream media have claimed that global warming is responsible for increasing recent record cold and snowfall levels.”
THIS IS PERHAPS THE HUNDREDTH FAILED PREDICTION BY GLOBAL WARMING ALARMISTS TO BE “SWEPT UNDER THE RUG” BY THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA.
It has been obvious since 1985 and much earlier, based on the Earth Sciences and the history of Earth’s climate, that catastrophic manmade global warming is a false alarm. Since then, the global warming alarmists have consistently failed in their predictive track record. They haven’t got anything right – not one of their many scary predictions has materialized.
The warmists have countered by shifting the goalposts – changing their stories, falsifying data, and feeding their ever-more-fantastic excuses to a media eager for scary stories to sell their worthless content.
At this time, global warming alarmists have no excuses left, and you have to be a complete imbecile to believe anything published by the IPCC and its minions about global warming, wilder weather, etc.
Some people just need to be scared of something, no matter how improbable, and these poor scared souls are grist for the fraudsters of global warming alarmism. It would be so much better for these frightened neurotic souls to focus their night-terrors on the emotional struggles of their favorite Hollywood personalities – maybe the Kardashians can start a new drama series just for them.
If they need to be scared of something then they need to watch ghost chasers or something. Plenty of harmless fiction to scare themselves that does no damage to others.
The nails are being driven into the coffin of the global warming scam slowly but surely will be buried .
There is absolutely no proof that CO2 controls the earths temperature .
A questionable 97% % of whom agree that it has been proven .
No proof has been put forward to unequivocally prove that the warming that has occurred has not been caused by natural cycles and no proof has been put forward to explain that the Medieval Warm Period that was warmer than present .
The history of the world cannot be ignored or explained away that it never happened .The records exist over much of the world .Greenland China and the Pacific area that the MWP was warmer than now .If these people deny these facts they deny history .
The warmists make no realistic attempt to explain Ice ages the last one retreating 10 to 12000 years ago .What triggered the warming to melt the ice sheet that covered a large area of Europe and North America it certainly was not CO2 .
Just because the temperature has risen a little in the last 40 years at the same time that CO2 has risen proves nothing .
We will await for more nails to be forged and driven home and forever bury this nonsense.
The free world population will not accept a world without abundant cheap energy and governments pursuing policies to force the price of energy to sky rocket will have trouble on their hands .
Wonder what the southern hemisphere looks like….not much land there…but South Africa had record snow
Lat, temps in the southern hemisphere are dropping like a stone. The only question is whether or not northern temps will join them as has happened so often in the past. It’s crunch time for agw theory. (i think, or rather hope, that we learn a thing or two this year)…
LOL @ Latitude “record snow”
FYI, It is “summer” in South Africa right now, and autumn begins about five weeks from now.
Bradley, what don’t you get about the word had?
“had” is indeterminate. It might mean 1 year, 10 years, 100 years, or 1000 years ago.
(then what’s your beef?)
Latitude
Technically, the three ice regions down south (Antarctic land ice, Antarctic fixed ice shelves, and Antarctic sea ice around the first two) total more area at sea ice maximum in Sept than all other land area south of the equator. Put together.
But the stunning comparision is, if the last Ice Age were inverted somehow – where Northern Hemisphere glaciers covered Chicago at latitude 44 north with 3000 feet of permanent ice and then continued even further than that into the Great Plains – a glacier moving north from Antarctica (if it could somehow get over the Southern Ocean) would still be very far south of Cape Town at latitude 33 south at the furthest tip of Africa! Chile and small parts of Argentina would get covered, but’s that about all. Sydney is also at 33 south – Australia would stay clear of glaciers as well.
Right now, Antarctic sea ice is nearing its annual minimum, lower for a change from the long-term average sea ice extents. Antarctic sea ice set all-time satellite era records in 2013, 2014, and again for certain days in 2015. (Depending on which day of year you want to look at.) Second half 2015 was much lower, and all of 2016 was much lower overall – the cause of the warmer El Nino waters further north up by Peru?
Keep in mind RACook, that two standard deviations below the average is nothing to sneeze at: http://nsidc.org/data/seaice_index/images/daily_images/S_stddev_timeseries.png
Quickly eyeballing any data like that, for something that annually decreases by ~90% from winter to summer, I don’t see anything to write home about if one year it decreases by an extra ~5% either way. And, just like it’s Northern relation, it comes back again in the winter.
Only global-warmers et al seem to think that it somehow merits extensive comment and hand-wringing.
One might just as well worry about which day of the year the last dead leaves fall off a tree.
I can well agree with you: Then wonder at the effectiveness AND PURPOSE of the people who prepare, write up, and publicize the propaganda of “an iceberg the size of Manhattan/Delaware/Rhode Island/Guernsey/Ireland (just kidding) has broken off of the “stuvwxyz glacier” and threatens global sea level rise and catastrophic global warming!” …
See, Antarctica alone has “lost” an ice area the size of Greenland.
And then the “lost ice” came back. The sea ice anomaly returned to its previous values.
Several times.
In spans of less than 2 years. Most recently 2014-2015-2016-2017.
And nothing has happened.
The Arctic sea ice recovered – and lost! – sea ice anomalies equal in area to half of Greenland in less than six months. Now, we did witness the 2016 El Nino event off of Peru months after the most recent loss of Antarctic sea ice in July-August 2015. Related? Maybe, maybe not. Today’s arctic sea ice very low, certainly well below its assumed “average” normal value of 1981-2010. But it is not substantially below the more recent (more appropriate ?) 2001-2010 average. Are we at the bottom of the 66-70 year AMO cycle that max’ed out in 1979-83 when the satellite era began?
@ Latitude….like this, …https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/ocean/primary/waves/overlay=sea_surface_temp/orthographic=114.45,-86.72,672/loc=0.874,-49.682
This is my new daily spot to save. I want to watch how the sea surface temps change over the next several years.
This is a powerful piece, notwithstanding stokes’ objections to it. Politically it’s a sucker punch to al gores gut. Perception is everything, folks. (the children just won’t know what snow is)…
The IPCC reports do seem to faithfully represent the climate science literature in one respect: If you look, you can indeed find views predictions/projections that contradict each other. But essentially only one side of the argument will be selected for presentation to policy-makers and the wider world. That’s the only bit that gets read by the wider media, if they read any of it at all. Most of them just copy each other or publish the opinions that Greenpeace sends to them.
Thus the general concept of the possibility of snow increasing, not decreasing, will always be buried in the small print. For obvious reasons, it does not sit comfortably with “global warming” in the minds of most people, and is therefore not wanted in the summary for policy-makers, which is the predetermined end result.
Some of the authors are certainly experienced enough in the dark arts of bureaucracy to leave room for them to claim
This reinforces my opinion that global warming/climate change/whatever is not a scientific theory, it is a belief system strong enough to be called a religion (Oh Holy Al Gore and Blessed Saint Suzuki, be with us now and in our hour of need). Whatever happens, the true believers must find a way of relating it to their theory, on which they have staked so much intellectual and spiritual capital. No matter whether there are heat waves or cold spells, droughts or floods, white or green Christmases, the true believers know, they just know in their innermost beings, that it’s all due to man’s wickedness. Repent ye O my brethren (and sistren, of course).
We appear to have regressed to an earlier age when thunderstorms were considered as evidence that the gods were angry and virgins were sacrificed to ensure a good harvest. Rational thought is lost to the true climate change believers. But then they never had much of that to begin with.
No problem, the US media simply will concentrate on the current (La Nina driven) minimal Rocky Mtn and California Sierra Nevada Mtns. The California neo-Marxists were put out last year when reality forced Moonbeam to cancel all the drought declarations. They are chomping at the bit to put them back on to enable punitive measures and higher rates.
After a series of articles in the past year that talked about the “problems” on the Great Lakes due to the lack of winter ice and dropping lake levels we, (the collective citizens of Northern Michigan), had:
1) An end to the summer with all the upper lakes at least a foot above their long term levels
2) Had massive early problems due to ice in the St Marys River, and getting the last freighters out of Superior and into the lower lakes, causing the Coast Guard many headaches and one broken cutter
2) Had 100 inches of snow in the Northern L.P. by January 10
3) Had the coldest contiguous 7-day period in history out on the Leelanau in early January
4) My favorite, had an early shut-down to lake effect events since Northern Lake Michigan is rather solid these days, see the link on the reference pages
The UN General Secretary Telephones The President of The United States Of America: Vie have been watching [snicker snicker] Your … NOAA … Vor Quite Zum Time … [Snicker Snicker].
Zit Ist Now Apparent! Zou mush … Annihilate Zor … NOAA humans … zor Else ZU WILL BE ANNIHILATED LIKE ZOR SUN … AHHH … Zo … Beautiful zu agree ya!
Ha ha
Hello from Winnipeg, Manitoba, north of 49.
Our snow arrived early this season, mid October, but has had difficulty adding to itself. I haven’t even used my snowblower. If this is record snowfall, it is record low.
We could use some of that extra snow here in Utah….
The UN IPCC (TM) theme song; Oh Susanna.
