BREAKING: Tim Ball’s free-speech victory over Andrew Weaver – all charges dismissed!

I got word tonight from David Ball, son of Dr. Tim Ball via Facebook messenger:
This morning the judge dismissed all charges in the lawsuit brought against Tim by BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver. It is a great victory for free speech.
At the moment, I have no other details, but will update as I have them.
The case has been ongoing since 2011, and arguments were heard in court in the fall of 2017.
From an article in the NYT: https://green.blogs.nytimes.com/2011/02/08/climate-scientist-sues-skeptic-for-libel/
Andrew Weaver, a climate modeler at the University of Victoria, filed the lawsuit against Tim Ball, a former professor of geography at the University of Winnipeg and a vocal critic of the science linking man-made emissions to global warming, over an article published by the Canada Free Press, a conservative Web site.
…
“I stand by the story,” said Dr. Ball, who was prominently featured as a climate change expert in the 2007 film “The Great Global Warming Swindle.”
The apology and retraction of the story by Canada Free Press “hung me out to dry,” Dr. Ball added, saying he was in the process of hiring a lawyer to fight the lawsuit.
The lawsuit against Dr. Ball is not the only libel action that Dr. Weaver is pursuing in Canadian courts. Last year, the scientist filed suit against The National Post, a conservative Canadian newspaper, for publishing articles that he alleged contained deliberate falsehoods designed to disparage and discredit him.
FULL DISCLOSURE: I was to be called as a witness in the trial, and did hours of preparatory work, but the case took a turn when Weaver did not call any witnesses on his behalf and I did not testify. The case was decided by a judge, who just today gave his verdict.
One for the good guys!
Hooray for Dr. Ball. My thought on why Weaver did not call any witnesses on his behalf is that the climate alarmists told him not to. They dont want to get into a debate about AGW in court because they know they will lose.
The debate needs to happen.
Oh what a tangled web we ‘Weaver’ when first we practice “as a deceiver.”
Does Weaver have to pay Tim’s legal fees?
Yes
Good!
Yes…but Tim will only get a fraction of his actual legal costs…such is the price of justice in Canadian civil court…
Double Plus Good!
I was just going to ask. IIRC, the Canadian court system would (may?) require that. If so it will become a good reminder not to go after someone based only on flimsy evidence.
Excellent ! I hope the dismissal is with costs !
Next will be Mann vs Steyn dismissed with prejudice.
Dr Weave, academic climate modeller and Green Party activist-politician. At he is least consistent as those are compatible and mutually supporting professions.
errr… “…he is at least consistent….”
I don’t know if it’s the same in Canada as in the UK where politicians are the least trusted group pf people. They are followed at a good distance by real estate agents, double-glazing salesman and used-car salesmen. It is consistent in that if you can’t trust Weaver as a politician, then you can’t trust him as a “climate modeller”. It’s lies all the way down to the bottom of the barrel where they reside.
Congratulations Dr. Ball. I hope this sends a message to all the green and leftist suppressors of Free Speech.
What great News! I trust that the dismissal is accompanied by very heavy costs against Andrew Weaver and the Green Party.
“It is a great victory for free speech” – not entirely – the court system used since 2011 to arrive at that conclusion. That burden on Tim Ball is in itself is a threat to free speech. The laws that open up for this misuse of the court system by climate alarmists and the inability of our court systems to resolve these issues promptly are in itself a serious threat to free speech.
As they say, the process is the punishment.
I would be interested to see the Judge’s ruling. And remarks, if any.
I suppose Dr Weaver will continue on this line while also claiming that he believes in democracy.
Wasn’t it Weaver who claimed an office break in caused the loss of science research documents ?
Well good for Dr. Ball . I can’t wait to see the 4 ” headlines announcing the victory for free speech .
As pointed out Weaver has moved into politics now . Makes sense .
I thought twas the Dog that ate his homework
Congratulations to Dr. Ball.
Indeed good news. Weaver is in a funny position. He controls British Columbia. But his grip is such that if he disapproves of Premier Horgan’s behavior, he is no longer in control. Therefore his grip on power is like wet tissue paper….fleeting and flaccid. He is the architect of his own impotence.
Well then, he had better buy a new suit. If he’s gonna be impotant, he’d better dress impotant
Great news! Dr. Ball is a man with an open and honest mind and an abundance of integrity and courage. Weaver – I refuse to call him “Dr.” – is the exact opposite.
Recall that Weaver weaved that obviously phoney break in of his office to deflect from Climategate.
Recall that Weaver’s climate model was one of the – the? – worst (most erroneous, on the high side of course)of them all.
Note that Weaver made his name in politicized pseudoscience (IPCC) and is now an unbearably arrogant and deceptive professional politician.
Next up: Mikey Mann the Hokey Stick Man.
By dismissing the lawsuit, the Court effectively disagreed with Weaver’s claim that Weaver was “competent and qualified to teach climate science in university.” (See page 5 of Weaver’s claim – https://www.desmogblog.com/sites/beta.desmogblog.com/files/Weaver-Ball%20lawsuit.pdf )
Is it time to raise money for Dr Ball’s legal costs? No man should have to pay for free speech!
The purpose of filing such a lawsuit is to shut the critic up. Dr. Ball is retired on a small pension, and Weaver obviously thought he would be unable to afford to defend himself in court and would have to concede. Weaver and the other alarmists know full well they are wrong.