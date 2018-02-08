U.S. EIA Annual Energy Outlook 2018 Now Available… And it rocks!

Guest post by David Middleton
Some people look forward to the Oscars, others look forward to the Super Bowl… I look forward to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Annual Energy Outlook (AEO)… Kind of like Navin Johnson looked forward to the new phone books…
Well… AEO 2018 was no disappointment!
ANNUAL ENERGY OUTLOOK 2018
EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook provides modeled projections of domestic energy markets through 2050, and it includes cases with different assumptions regarding macroeconomic growth, world oil prices, technological progress, and energy policies. Strong domestic production coupled with relatively flat energy demand allow the United States to become a net energy exporter over the projection period in most cases. In the Reference case, natural gas consumption grows the most on an absolute basis, and nonhydroelectric renewables grow the most on a percentage basis.
Even though Obama is out and energy dominance is in, they still feel the need to throw a bone to wind & solar:
After downloading the PowerPoint and some of the Excel workbooks, I put together a summary of some key points.
Primary Energy Consumption: Fossil Fuels Dominate the Future!
While it may be true that “nonhydroelectric renewables (renewables in the table below) grow the most on a percentage basis,” growing from 7% to 12% ain’t much to brag about. Units are in quadrillion Btu (quad) and percent of total consumption:
|2017 (quad)
|2017 (%)
|2050 (quad)
|2050 (%)
|Petroleum
|37.5
|38%
|37.4
|34%
|Natural Gas
|27.6
|28%
|35.6
|32%
|Coal
|14.2
|14%
|13.2
|12%
|Nuclear
|8.3
|8%
|6.6
|6%
|Renewables
|6.4
|7%
|13.5
|12%
|Hydro
|2.7
|3%
|2.8
|3%
|Biofuels
|1.5
|2%
|1.5
|1%
|Total
|98.2
|100%
|110.6
|100%
Note that coal consumption barely declines, petroleum stays about the same and natural gas skyrockets (86’ing the Clean Power Plan was a most excellent move by President Trump). When I lump fossil fuels together, things really get cool:
|2017 (%)
|2050 (%)
|Fossil Fuels
|81%
|78%
|Nuclear
|8%
|6%
|Renewables
|7%
|12%
|Hydro
|3%
|3%
|Biofuels
|2%
|1%
|Total
|100%
|100%
In other good news, the U.S. will continue to “green the planet” at a decent pace:
|2017 Gt CO2
|2050 Gt CO2
|Petroleum
|2.344
|2.156
|Natural Gas
|1.442
|1.860
|Coal
|1.334
|1.250
|Total
|5.120
|5.266
Electricity Generation: Natural Gas Baby!
I used the data browser to break wind, offshore wind, solar PV and solar thermal out of the renewables category and found the following:
With virtually no installations of offshore wind power over the next 33 years, it looks like most Atlantic and Pacific coast governors will be disappointed.
Special Feature: Milton Friedman on Energy in 1978
Same as it ever was…
Same as it ever was…
Just as true today as it was 40 years ago. Milton Friedman…Truly… Once in a lifetime (H/T to The Talking Heads).
16 thoughts on “U.S. EIA Annual Energy Outlook 2018 Now Available… And it rocks!”
Why the gradual drop in residential power consumption? Higher efficiency? Fewer households?
I see a gradual drop in CO2 emissions for residential power. Probably a transition to natural gas.
When you see how miniscule residential and commercial energy usage is, why do we seem to be the main target of carbon taxes and strange energy saving schemes? Even if we all change all our lights from traditional to LED, and all our 80% efficient central heat to high efficient (95%), it will have approximately 0% impact on total energy usage or CO2 production.
Because there are lots of ways the government can annoy us into using less energy… Industry, not so much.
And they make us pay whether we like it or not. German homes pay industry refused.
Could some of ‘residential’ actually be ‘transportation’?
Because politicians want you to feel the pain.
During a previous California drought, restaurants were mandated to stop giving out free glasses of water unless the customer asked for them. Now the Totalitarian Left in CA is proposing a $1,000 fine for servers who give out complimentary plastic straws.
None this makes (common) sense and it was never intended to.
It’s theater. It lets the politicians look like they’re doing something. It’s like security theater.
We lose our freedom in exchange for the illusion of safety.
David Middleton, your opinion on this preview of the EIA Energy Outlook 2018 please, from the Post Carbon Institute:
http://www.postcarbon.org/eia-dont-peek-behind-that-curtain/
I think the Post Carbon Institute is in postpartum depression regarding the Clean Power Plan.
EIA’s track record shows that they have consistently underestimated recent US oil & gas production…
https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/aeo/retrospective/pdf/table_5.pdf
https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/aeo/retrospective/pdf/table_9.pdf
The EIA’s full catalog of “post mortems” can be found here: https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/aeo/retrospective/
Like IPCC climate projections, EIA energy projections aren’t worth much. The future remains unknowable.
Uh huh. Computer modelling out to 2050 is not very useful, colorful graphs though. Next years predictions maybe, 2025 at a stretch. 2050 would be more flukey than climate guestimates.
David, did you get as excited as this when the Astros won the world series?
Channeling Beavis and Butthead:
Heh, heh, he said, “break wind.” :)
apologize to those too young to get the reference.
DM, like your review. Nat gas is an easy call, since with CCGT the thermal efficiency is 61% versus USC coal at 41(Turk in Arkansas) to 45% (best China). CCGT capital <$1500/kw and $4000/kw and >4 years to construct. No brainer.
That said, I have deep general mistrust of EIA. Two specific and well documented examples, guest post True Cost of Wind over at Judith Curry’s Climate Etc., and Essay Matryoshka Reserves in ebook Blowing Smoke comcerning the Bahzenov shale. The latter you would probably appreciate as an oil geologist. Got lucky, found key Russian geophysical data with partial English translations and English paper discussions. All footnoted/hot linked.