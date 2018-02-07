Bad science journalism and the false dilemma of offshore wind and oil.

Guest rant by David Middleton
“If you’ve ever wondered why science journalism is so incredibly bad…”
NPR Is Seeking A Science Editor. Science Education Not Required.
By Alex Berezow — February 5, 2018
The job ad is appalling.
NPR, which to its credit at least attempts to cover science and health, is looking for a new Science Editor. Unfortunately, actually being trained in science is not required for the job.
Under the qualifications section, the ad says, “Education: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.” Amazingly, not only is a background in science unnecessary, college itself is optional.
If you’ve ever wondered why science journalism is so incredibly bad, this is why. (It’s also one reason why we ranked NPR’s science coverage rather poorly.) But it’s not just NPR. It’s almost all of journalism.
KCTS, the PBS affiliate in Seattle, has a job ad for Science/Environment Producer. Once again, neither a background in science or even a college degree is required. Instead, the jaw-dropping ad reads:
“The ideal candidate will be an experienced field producer with a deep understanding of Northwest environmental issues, including urban sustainability and environmental justice.”
In other words, the ideal candidate works for Greenpeace or Sierra Club in policy issues rather than accepting science.
Alex Berezow has always been a straight shooter. Real Clear Science was far better when he and Hank Campbell were involved.
While a science Ph.D. may not be necessary to be a science journalist, some educational or work experience in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) should be a prerequisite. Science journalism is generally abysmal. However, there is one notable exception: local news broadcasts. Whenever there is an earthquake, volcanic eruption or some other geological/geophysical catastrophe, who does the local news anchor turn to?
In my experience, they almost always turn to the weather person… Even if the weather person doesn’t have a degree in meteorology, they generally have a strong science background.
Although, even in the area of broadcast meteorology, the focus is blurred by the “E” word…
The Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) program was established to raise the professional standard in broadcast meteorology and encourage a broader range of scientific understanding, especially with respect to environmental issues. Among radio and television meteorologists, the CBM designation is sought as a mark of professional distinction and recognition.
That said, it’s a fairly safe bet that no Certified Broadcast Meteorologist would try to link asteroids to climate change or government shutdowns.
[Insert Creative Segue]
Here’s a typical example of abysmal science journalism …
Not a Drill: Oil and Gas Exploration Dead in the Water for Governors
GABRIELLE GURLEY FEBRUARY 2, 2018
With most coastal chief executives ready to battle to protect their seashores and fisheries, the Trump administration storms into the country’s first energy-environmental showdown.
The debate over offshore oil and gas drilling is the first major clash of the Trump-inspired energy-environmental wars. This battle doesn’t just pit the states against the federal government; it also pits the fossil fuel actors that quickly seized the regulatory levers of government against the renewable energy forces that were empowered during the Obama years. Unlike the new federal centurions, governors in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and elsewhere have firmly embraced renewable energy in the oceans in the form of wind farms.
Turbines are not benign; they come with their own environmental negatives as any ornithologist can attest. But they are unlikely to produce the kind of environmental devastation that a Deepwater Horizon-style oil spill can unleash, or produce the greenhouse gases that imperil life on Earth.
Ms. Gurley’s degrees in political science enable her to cover “several beats, including mass transit, municipal government, child welfare, and energy and the environment“; and to write something this fracking stupid:
Really?
In U.S. offshore drilling and production, there is no such thing as “a Deepwater Horizon-style oil spill.” There’s just the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, more commonly referred to as “Macondo” in the oil industry.
“Or produce the greenhouse gases that imperil life on Earth”… I’ll let Tim Allen handle this one.
Scientific American fared a little better with this story…
Trump Wants Offshore Drilling, but States Are Choosing Wind Energy
States bordering the outer continental shelf are looking for carbon-free electricity as the Trump administration rolls back rules requiring it
By Brittany Patterson, ClimateWire on February 5, 2018
Atlantic coast states might be protesting President Trump’s plan to expand offshore oil drilling, but they’re increasingly embracing a different kind of seaborne energy: wind.
States bordering the outer continental shelf are looking for carbon-free electricity, even as the Trump administration rolls back rules requiring it. Last week, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced that his state will aim for 3,500 megawatts of installed offshore wind by 2030, enough to power 1 million homes. Massachusetts has a goal to build 1,600 MW of offshore wind power by 2027, and New York has committed to 2,400 MW by 2030.
It’s possible that the wind and oil industries may compete for the same blocks of ocean seabed. That could create strife. Generally, when BOEM grants renewable energy rights on the outer continental shelf, they are exclusive rights to the seafloor.
While the article does go on to discuss the synergies that would occur with offshore wind farm installations and offshore drilling and production facilities, the article includes two mind bogglingly stupid concepts…
- Offshore wind and offshore oil are an either-or proposition; as if they were interchangeable.
- Offshore wind and offshore oil might “compete for the same blocks of ocean seabed.”
While the Scientific American article is a distinct improvement over The American Prospect article, how could someone be so scientifically illiterate that they would think that offshore wind and offshore oil might not be compatible or that they would “compete for the same blocks of ocean seabed”? Maybe it’s the result of magna cum laude degrees from the Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and San Jose State University.
Nether article even touched on the atrocious economics of offshore wind power, although the Scientific American did at least mention the death of “Cape Wind’s 130-turbine project off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.”
Offshore wind costs more than “beautiful clean coal” with CCS, almost twice as much as nuclear power and it’s half as reliable. No, offshore wind is not down to £57.5/MWh (~$80/MWh) in Europe.
In it’s first year of operation the Block Island Wind Farm managed a 39% capacity factor.
|MWh
|100% Output
|Capacity Factor
|Dec-16
|6,313
|21,799
|29%
|Jan-17
|8,898
|21,799
|41%
|Feb-17
|7,801
|19,690
|40%
|Mar-17
|10,514
|21,799
|48%
|Apr-17
|6,904
|21,096
|33%
|May-17
|9,162
|21,799
|42%
|Jun-17
|9,932
|21,096
|47%
|Jul-17
|6,724
|21,799
|31%
|Aug-17
|5,712
|21,799
|26%
|Sep-17
|5,698
|21,096
|27%
|Oct-17
|10,195
|21,799
|47%
|Nov-17
|10,985
|21,096
|52%
|1-yr Total
|98,838
|256,668
|39%
That’s an average daily rate of 271 MWh/d… That’s 924 million British Thermal Units per day (mmbtu/d).
In light of the journalistic practice of assuming that wind and fossil fuels are interchangeable and mutually incompatible:
- A typical Marcellus natural gas well produces 5,000 mmbtu/d.
- A typical deepwater oil well in the Gulf of Mexico produces 5,000 bbl/d, nearly 30,000 mmbtu/d.
- The Block Island Wind Farm produces 924 mmbtu/d.
Oh… But it gets better. Offshore oil production platforms generally host multiple oil wells. If offshore wind and offshore oil actually did “compete for the same blocks of ocean seabed,” it wouldn’t be much of a competition. Offshore oil easily beats offshore wind in the false dichotomy category.
Whats that? It’s unfair to directly compare wellhead natural gas production to electricity output from a power plant… OK…
|Natural Gas
|btu/kWh
|7,870
|Well Production
|btu/d
|5,000,000,000
|Electricity Ouput
|kWh/d
|635,324
|Electricity Ouput
|mWh/d
|635
|Electricity Ouput
|Block Islands
|2.3
A single typical Marcellus gas well yields 2.3 Block Islands worth of electricity-equivalent per day.
13 thoughts on “Bad science journalism and the false dilemma of offshore wind and oil.”
The even more egregious aspects of offshore wind is the capital required to get such meager output of energy in offshore wind vs onshore or even offshore oil/gas. Of course what’s the worst part of all this? Ratepayers foot the bill in the form of landed costs of offshore wind of $0.25-$0.30 per kWh of electricity. That typically doesn’t include the additional 5-7 cents of transmission and distribution costs to get it to your home. In other words, political actors and regulators are forcing utilities to buy electricity from offshore wind at prices 2- 3 times more expensive than the worst days of wholesale power, and 5-6 times tha annual average. It’s criminal.
And, some have the desire to tie our transportation system to an energy source that so far has proven to be incapable of handling base load needs (read Australia….and I love Australia!).
The KCTS ad simply shows that science reporting is totally politicised. And because the people who run these media outlets cannot see that their political views are just that – their views – but think of them as righteous facts, they cannot see the politicisation.
Here in the UK we had the spectacle of an ex-senior civil servant claiming that the civil service wasn’t biased because the opposing view was “selling snake-oil”. He simply couldn’t understand the howls of derision.
What the ad shows is that NPR already has a person in line for the position and the ad is written to exclude almost everyone else in the application process.
Down with elitism! Forward with diversity! Why should a NPR science editor have any knowledge of science? Most of her/his listeners have none either. This way (s)he will not disrespect anybody. And that’s what modern journalism is about.
Yeah, the blind leading the blind into a nice comfy little bubble of non-reality goo. That’s what I want! That’s exactly what this world needs is more ignorance perpectuating ignorance….
Just blow the planet up now and get it over with cuz we’re going down with brain dead like CG.
(Disclaimer: I didn’t detect a sarcastic disclaimer from CG)
It is the sign of times that the reality is difficult to distinguish from sarcasm. A little sarcasm: Why does an NPR editor need any education at all? To represent the people NPR serves, at least 2% of editors should be illiterate. /sarc
Lemme guess…
because it’s done by journalists?
It is sad. Unfortunately you don’t see many scientists or engineers who want to be editors. If you’re not a scientist, then editing can be one of your best skills using cameras and photo-shop. Bill Nye may be an editor. You can’t have your cake and edit too though.
So, NPR is upgrading their Science Editor position.
What’s the problem?
/grin
Have known it for years, that many “science” writers have no demonstrated science comprehension. They continually make false headlines, attack scientists based on ideology and even lie about the referred papers position on a science matter.
LOL. CO2, the essential trace gas, that if its atmospheric concentration decreases by about 57%, all life on planet Earth will cease to exist.
I will lie in bed this evening dreaming (and hoping) that Berezow’s piece somehow penetrates NPR’s deflector shields and finds its way into every NPR employee’s in-box (I’m not dumb enough to harbor even the slightest hope that the same might occur at the NYT [a/k/a Pravda], the WaPo, PBS, CNN, NBC, CBS,…)