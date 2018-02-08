Study: Removing Oil and Gas “Subsidies” Might Increase Coal Use

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

An economic model based study has suggested that removing oil and gas tax breaks would have a modest impact on global emissions, falling far short of Paris pledges.

New Study Finds Cutting Oil Subsidies Will Not Stop Climate Change

The effect of removing fossil fuel subsidies would fall far short of the reductions promised in the Paris Agreement

Ending financial assistance for fossil fuel companies has long been discussed as a tactic to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and encourage investment in renewables. Oil, natural gas and coal companies worldwide receive hundreds of billions of dollars each year in tax breaks or other subsidies—and some experts argue that cutting them off would drive prices up and consumption down.

It’s a simple idea, but one that’s been sparsely investigated by scientists. Now, new research suggests that removing fossil fuel subsidies might not have the global effect that some climate advocates were hoping for.

The study, published yesterday in the journal Nature, used an ensemble of five models to investigate the impact of ending fossil fuel subsidies worldwide by the year 2030, assuming both high and low oil prices in the future. Doing so would have a modest impact on global greenhouse gas emissions, the research finds, cutting carbon dioxide emissions by a half-billion to 2 billion metric tons annually.

…

In other words, the effect of removing fossil fuel subsidies would fall far short of the reductions promised in the Paris Agreement—which many experts calculate are still not enough to stay within the desired 1.5- or 2-degree-Celsius temperature target.

“I think this will be surprising news to some people, because folks had just imagined that if you did subsidy reform, that would be beneficial to climate,” said David Victor, co-director of the Laboratory on International Law and Regulation at the University of California, San Diego, who was not a part of the new study. “But nobody had actually worked out the analysis, and that’s the contribution of this paper.”

…

“The effect is really limited regionally,” said lead study author Jessica Jewell, a research scholar at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis. “In the future, when we talk about subsidy removal, we really need to focus our efforts on oil and gas exporting regions.”

And if subsidy reform is broached in developing regions, she added, it should be discussed alongside “supportive policies to support those lower-income folks.”

