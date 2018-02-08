Study: Removing Oil and Gas “Subsidies” Might Increase Coal Use

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
An economic model based study has suggested that removing oil and gas tax breaks would have a modest impact on global emissions, falling far short of Paris pledges.
New Study Finds Cutting Oil Subsidies Will Not Stop Climate Change
The effect of removing fossil fuel subsidies would fall far short of the reductions promised in the Paris Agreement
Ending financial assistance for fossil fuel companies has long been discussed as a tactic to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and encourage investment in renewables. Oil, natural gas and coal companies worldwide receive hundreds of billions of dollars each year in tax breaks or other subsidies—and some experts argue that cutting them off would drive prices up and consumption down.
It’s a simple idea, but one that’s been sparsely investigated by scientists. Now, new research suggests that removing fossil fuel subsidies might not have the global effect that some climate advocates were hoping for.
The study, published yesterday in the journal Nature, used an ensemble of five models to investigate the impact of ending fossil fuel subsidies worldwide by the year 2030, assuming both high and low oil prices in the future. Doing so would have a modest impact on global greenhouse gas emissions, the research finds, cutting carbon dioxide emissions by a half-billion to 2 billion metric tons annually.
…
In other words, the effect of removing fossil fuel subsidies would fall far short of the reductions promised in the Paris Agreement—which many experts calculate are still not enough to stay within the desired 1.5- or 2-degree-Celsius temperature target.
“I think this will be surprising news to some people, because folks had just imagined that if you did subsidy reform, that would be beneficial to climate,” said David Victor, co-director of the Laboratory on International Law and Regulation at the University of California, San Diego, who was not a part of the new study. “But nobody had actually worked out the analysis, and that’s the contribution of this paper.”
…
“The effect is really limited regionally,” said lead study author Jessica Jewell, a research scholar at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis. “In the future, when we talk about subsidy removal, we really need to focus our efforts on oil and gas exporting regions.”
And if subsidy reform is broached in developing regions, she added, it should be discussed alongside “supportive policies to support those lower-income folks.”
…
Read more: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/new-study-finds-cutting-oil-subsidies-will-not-stop-climate-change/
The abstract of the study;
Limited emission reductions from fuel subsidy removal except in energy-exporting regions
Jessica Jewell, David McCollum, Johannes Emmerling, Christoph Bertram, David E. H. J. Gernaat, Volker Krey, Leonidas Paroussos, Loïc Berger, Kostas Fragkiadakis, Ilkka Keppo, Nawfal Saadi, Massimo Tavoni, Detlef van Vuuren, Vadim Vinichenko & Keywan Riahi
Hopes are high that removing fossil fuel subsidies could help to mitigate climate change by discouraging inefficient energy consumption and levelling the playing field for renewable energy. In September 2016, the G20 countries re-affirmed their 2009 commitment (at the G20 Leaders’ Summit) to phase out fossil fuel subsidies and many national governments are using today’s low oil prices as an opportunity to do so. In practical terms, this means abandoning policies that decrease the price of fossil fuels and electricity generated from fossil fuels to below normal market prices. However, whether the removal of subsidies, even if implemented worldwide, would have a large impact on climate change mitigation has not been systematically explored. Here we show that removing fossil fuel subsidies would have an unexpectedly small impact on global energy demand and carbon dioxide emissions and would not increase renewable energy use by 2030. Subsidy removal would reduce the carbon price necessary to stabilize greenhouse gas concentration at 550 parts per million by only 2–12 per cent under low oil prices. Removing subsidies in most regions would deliver smaller emission reductions than the Paris Agreement (2015) climate pledges and in some regions global subsidy removal may actually lead to an increase in emissions, owing to either coal replacing subsidized oil and natural gas or natural-gas use shifting from subsidizing, energy-exporting regions to non-subsidizing, importing regions. Our results show that subsidy removal would result in the largest CO2 emission reductions in high-income oil- and gas-exporting regions, where the reductions would exceed the climate pledges of these regions and where subsidy removal would affect fewer people living below the poverty line than in lower-income regions.
Read more (paywalled): https://www.nature.com/articles/nature25467
What a shocker. All those high level green campaigns to remove tax breaks for fossil fuels, yet nobody bothered to run the numbers on whether those tax breaks make a significant difference to demand for reliable, affordable energy.
14 thoughts on “Study: Removing Oil and Gas “Subsidies” Might Increase Coal Use”
I was interested until I noticed it was from Scientific American. I have been aghast of late by what is printed in that once august journal. However, duty obliges…
Ah… the other shoe I was waiting to hear drop:
The findings help reaffirm the idea that effectively tackling climate change “requires an incentive directly focused on the problem, which is emissions,” Victor said. More targeted approaches to reducing greenhouse gases include carbon pricing—not just removing financial incentives for fossil fuels, but actually taxing them—or stringent emissions caps.
The David mentioned in the article and above quote was: David Victor, co-director of the Laboratory on International Law and Regulation at the University of California, San Diego, who was not a part of the new study.
What they will be proposing now are “negative subsidies”.
And what subsidies are they referring to that aren’t paid by the end user in taxes?
They seem to be talking about various oil states that gain substantial national income from exports, and use the proceeds to subsidize local consumption. There are at least a few of these in the Mideast, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States come to mind.
They also talk about low-income states. The economic smoking crater known as Venezuela is a good example.
They always talk about Oil and Gas Subsidies as if “Western” governments were paying them. Or they see Oil and Gas companies getting tax deductions for expenses – just like any other company – and call them subsidies.
Removing the former will have no effect on any of the major oil&gas-consuming nations because the only meaningful subsidies are paid by oil&gas-producing countries to their own citizens. Removing the latter would ……. well, let’s just say that only an economic illiterate could propose it and the outcome wouldn’t be pretty for anyone.
Agree – As far as I know, there are very few ‘subsidies’ that are not the same kind of expense any other business would simply treat as a business expense (depreciation, resource depletion, etc). There is no inherent reason the oil patch should be treated any differently.
Royalties paid to a state? Simply a cost of doing this business just like any other mining operation.
Depletion allowance – reflects the cost or moving equipment to other locations or selling it.
Waiver of taxes (any or all) as an incentive to get the business to locate in a state? Lots of other businesses also get this incentive – it creates income for the state in the form of jobs(wages)
There is nothing worse for an economy than a state or federal government picking winners and losers. That is the action of a monopoly (in this case the state) and is an artificial restriction of the Law of Supply and Demand. BAD economic policy!
A subsidy allows consumers to pay less for a fossil fuel than it cost to produce. Exactly what is and isn’t a subsidy can be quite confusing. The only remaining US subsidies (tax breaks) were passed after the gas shortage in the 1970’s and they were intended to promote development of new domestic sources of petroleum. Until about 2000, the low price of petroleum meant that these tax breaks mostly went unused. As prices rose afterwards, they stimulated the development of fracking (for both oil and natural gas) and deeper wells in the Gulf of Mexico. Given that we are nearly self-sufficient in petroleum, these subsidies help develop new technologies, but probably don’t make any sense today.
Saudi Arabia charges international oil companies high taxes and low royalties so that companies can get full credit for the foreign taxes they pay charge higher royalty payment against gross income. A report by the Environmental Law Institute in the early 2000’s reported this as the largest subsidy to the fossil fuel industry. Other expenses that non-fossil fuel companies can subtract from gross income were considered to be subsidies to fossil fuel companies. Expensing payments to a fund for miner with black-lung disease was also called a subsidy to coal companies. Almost none of these are subsidies in the traditional sense of the word. If you call the tax breaks “subsidies”, then most large businesses in the country receive subsidies.
The subsidies for renewable energy are direct payments from the government to a company.
In a free market, removing subsidies for reliable oil and nat gas for power generation and the result would be coal use would climb dramatically. Reliability is a hidden cost factor that renewables (solar and wind) cannot and never will compete with. And the environmentalists will push back hard on any new hydro build outs.
The major fallacy is that a tax deduction for ordinary and necessary out of pocket cash expenses are a subsidy
Would those be the same subsidies that the government gives me when I get a personal tax allowance that allows me to keep a portion of my income from being taxed?
The only way I believe to reduce carbon emissions is to promote all those technologies that can and will Carbon Capture. It’s either Utilization or Sequestration. Either CO2 from the atmosphere or directly from the combusted exhaust source. We have a Carbon Capture Utilization System that will capture the CO2 directly from the combusted exhaust.
Where it is ours or someone else, if we are going to do something about it it needs to be started soon.
This rot again?
There is one way, and only one way this scheme will be profitable, and it is this:
Get yourself a charismatic front man like Elon Musk to to hype it to the ends of the Earth. Apple Corp. selling to their base of True Believers is a similar model. Raise public excitement to the highest possible levels, and announce that you are going public, giving everybody the opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
You are now positioned to pull a great IPO Pump And Dump scheme.
Good Luck.
It’s good that people realize that discouraging people from using petroleum means they will use the next most practical energy source.
No politician is ready for the kickback that will result from cutting off all practical energy. Renewables aren’t there yet, and may never be. If it weren’t for fracking, most of the coal powered generators that were closed down, wouldn’t have been closed down.
Cut ALL energy subsidies and let free markets do their job. No subsidies, no carbon taxes, just good old economics.