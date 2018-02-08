Study: Climate Skeptics Arguments are Demonstrably False

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A lecturer in critical thinking has demonstrated his technique for defeating climate skepticism.
How to use critical thinking to spot false climate claims
February 7, 2018 3.46pm AEDT
Peter Ellerton
Lecturer in Critical Thinking, Director of the UQ Critical Thinking Project, The University of Queensland
Much of the public discussion about climate science consists of a stream of assertions. The climate is changing or it isn’t; carbon dioxide causes global warming or it doesn’t; humans are partly responsible or they are not; scientists have a rigorous process of peer review or they don’t, and so on.
Despite scientists’ best efforts at communicating with the public, not everyone knows enough about the underlying science to make a call one way or the other. Not only is climate science very complex, but it has also been targeted by deliberate obfuscation campaigns.
If we lack the expertise to evaluate the detail behind a claim, we typically substitute judgment about something complex (like climate science) with judgment about something simple (the character of people who speak about climate science).
But there are ways to analyse the strength of an argument without needing specialist knowledge. My colleagues, Dave Kinkead from the University of Queensland Critical Thinking Project and John Cook from George Mason University in the US, and I published a paper yesterday in Environmental Research Letters on a critical thinking approach to climate change denial.
…
Six steps to evaluate contrarian climate claims
Identify the claim: First, identify as simply as possible what the actual claim is. In this case, the argument is:
The climate is currently changing as a result of natural processes.
Construct the supporting argument: An argument requires premises (those things we take to be true for the purposes of the argument) and a conclusion (effectively the claim being made). The premises together give us reason to accept the conclusion. The argument structure is something like this:
- Premise one: The climate has changed in the past through natural processes
- Premise two: The climate is currently changing
- Conclusion: The climate is currently changing through natural processes.
…
Check for ambiguity: The argument mentions climate change in its premises and conclusion. But the climate can change in many ways, and the phrase itself can have a variety of meanings. The problem with this argument is that the phrase is used to describe two different kinds of change.
Current climate change is much more rapid than previous climate change – they are not the same phenomenon. The syntax conveys the impression that the argument is valid, but it is not. To clear up the ambiguity, the argument can be presented more accurately by changing the second premise:
- Premise one: The climate has changed in the past through natural processes
- Premise two: The climate is currently changing at a more rapid rate than can be explained by natural processes
- Conclusion: The climate is currently changing through natural processes.
This correction for ambiguity has resulted in a conclusion that clearly does not follow from the premises. The argument has become invalid once again.
We can restore validity by considering what conclusion would follow from the premises. This leads us to the conclusion:
- Conclusion: Human (non-natural) activity is necessary to explain current climate change.
…
Read more: https://theconversation.com/how-to-use-critical-thinking-to-spot-false-climate-claims-91314
By adding unequivocal acceptance of the alarmist claim that recent global temperature changes are occurring more rapidly than can be explained by natural processes, you can overturn skeptic claims that recent temperature variations were mostly natural.
If you want to examine this technique in detail, Professor Ellerton’s study is available here.
What can I say – if your child attends University of Queensland, make sure they sign up to a class in critical thinking delivered by Professor Peter Ellerton.
46 thoughts on “Study: Climate Skeptics Arguments are Demonstrably False”
Wow. That’s begging the question.
It is a faulty argument. First they don’t understand the real definition of “Climate Change” as defined by IPCC [AR3] and UNFCCC article 1. Human induced change: this has two broad components, namely greenhouse effect & non-greenhouse effect. Even if greenhouse effect [global warming is a part] is insignificant, in the observed data [as per the network distribution] the non-greenhouse effect is still significant — in satellite data it may be other way. That simply human impact: yes or no has no meaning. Natural variability: yes or no can be easily addressed by techniques suggested in 1966 WMO manual.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
The assertion that climate change is occurring more rapidly (warming, meltings, storming) in the current epoch is unsubstantiated driving a flawed syllogism. Bad bad bad.
There isn’t a shred of evidence that climate is changing faster than previously
LOL!
What a straw man that is! The rates of warming and amounts in past history MOST certainly match what we see today. Talk about trying to slip a fast one past the goal here! Is that all they have????
Yeah, he leads off with a straw man, then grossly contorts the argument to match his preconceived notions, and pats himself on the back. Utter drivel. Critical stinking, nothing more.
Queensland Critical Thinking Project and John Cook …
I did continue reading, but my heart wasn’t in it after that.
“Not only is climate science very complex, but it has also been targeted by deliberate obfuscation campaigns.”
So where is the evidence of deliberate obfuscation? That kind of implies that a “sceptic” knows the actual truth (as seem by the alarmists) but tells deliberate lies and knowingly spreads a corrupted picture to the public. The claim of deliberate obfuscation by sceptics is a smear aimed at diverting the public from some rather inconvenient truths.
The deliberate obfuscation campaigns are real. They derive from the cabal (2.3 MB pdf) of consensus climate so-called scientists, and their host of irregulars.
See also Tom Nelson’s compilation of damning climategate emails at WUWT here
John Cook from George Mason University in the US
So, this is the same John Cook, cartoonist and erstwhile “science communicator” from UQ? The same bloke who was involved with Lewindowski in their phony paper about the psychology of skeptics?
The same John Cook who set up a “Skeptical Science” blog within which skeptical views were trashed?
I wonder why he ran away from Oz.
The same John Cook of the 97.1% of 32.6% of climate papers.
Hmmm… my first question is always show me the Lorentz transformation that shows the relative line broadening in the troposphere and stratosphere today compared to the 1950s when line accurate spectrums were first taken in the IR bands by the USAF. The follow up is usually, explain the magnitude of the line broadening and the resulting increased statistical probability of a photon of IR radiation in the appropriate absorption bands being absorbed. Thats good for a start.
Wow! That’s twisting Karl Popper some.
” Human (non-natural) activity is necessary to explain current climate change.”
Big jump! Assuming the climate is changing differently, (which it is not), still leaves a lot of assumptions wide open.
Cheers
Roger
http://www.rogerfromnewzealand.wordpress.com
” Human (non-natural) activity is necessary to explain current climate change.”
Indeed. Better instrumentation that can actually detect short term change, better communications that can ensure that the message that modern climate change is unprecedented, better control of science by taking it out of the hands of educated gentlemen of independent means, and putting it in the hands of public sector employees, or those employed by large multinationals, better siting of weather stations in ears that can become urbanised and show the correct response to that urbanisation as a rising temperature…
How can anyone doubt that ‘climate change’ owes everything to human activity?
It’s just the real averaged global temperatures that haven’t really changed….
“Premise two: The climate is currently changing at a more rapid rate than can be explained by natural processes.”
Wrong.
And wrong again.
And yet again
Peter Ellerton: not thinking critically about climate.
That’s what the IPCC says. I’m content with that. Not very very rapid, but still can’t be explained without CO2.
Cook still misrepresents skeptics to refute all but alarmism.
How would know if the global temperature had spiked 0.5C over a 30 year period 10,000 years ago?
We don’t even have to go that far back in time to find a comparable rate of warming to today’s. (Pat, i’m pro lazy… ☺) The warming a century ago will suffice. Not only that, it’s a much easier argument to shove down a warmist’s throat. One can even quote Phil Jones…
“Critical” Thinking.
False premises from the beginning.
I find the “Pronoun Debate” very similar to the climate debate lately.
There was an amazing piece in BBC 4 where one Cathy Newman was interviewing Prof Jordan Peterson (a must see interview!) and constantly mis-presenting his views. Even sometime putting it to be exactly the opposite of what he actually says.
Also – are there no nuances in a debate? everything is either black or white?
I’ve read through several expert analyes of that interview and have come to believe the following is the best explanation of what we see happening in that now infamous Chan4 interview.
Essentially what happened to Cathy Newman during her interogation of Dr Peterson were at least 12 distinct instances of cognitive dissonance. When she suffered each episode of acute cognitive dissonance, her inability to reconcile what he said led her to hallicinate (falsly imagine) that Dr Peterson said something that he did not. Those hallucinations were her brain attempting to alliviate her discomfort at not being able to maintain or confirm her bias.
The Green brain only sees black and white.
What happened to the science that says he who makes the claim has to show evidence for it?
The climate alarm industry has NEVER shown evidence that serious global warming is caused by man’s CO2.
Some warming is caused by CO2. It has been shown, but accuracy of this statement (1.5..4.5C/doubling) has not increased in 40 years. That’s a scientific failure.
yup.
the dropped context, the hidden premise, the reframing, the counterassertion – but it’s simply to convey one simple semiotic meaning- that of a snarl = disapproval.
you just gotta ask yourself do you care?
John Cook, fellow Australian and the Forrest Gump of science communication.
Guardian article
“I’m a Christian and find myself strongly challenged by passages in the Bible like Amos 5 and Matthew 25”, he wrote. “… I care about the same things that the God I believe in cares about – the plight of the poor and vulnerable.”
Oh [removed expletive]! All that immoral us against them, building strawmen on people, persecuting them, explained now by need to morally pose.
‘Writing about climate change can be dispiriting, to say the least. Even George Monbiot admits to occasional bouts of despair: “There is no point in denying it: we’re losing …” he opined in a Guardian article at the end of last year.’
Good!
So you’re saying natural processes will wipe out humanity?
Doing a Cathy Newman impersonation I see. Hallucinations don’t become you.
So you’re saying if I hallucinate it, I can become whatever I wish?
Indeed this is so; that’s the nature of hallucinations (ideas or belief to which nothing real corresponds). My personal favourite is believing I can play the guitar!
Sure, just click your heels 3 times, and say whatever comes to mind. And “poof”…! you’re a UQ critical thinker. Works for Ellerton apparently. Fanciful imagination and all.
Almost certainly Charles. While humans are smart, Nature has been deleting species for a very long time and is consequently very good at it. :-)
Even if we somehow manage to avoid extinction, will we still be the same species?
You can’t swim twice in the same river of life. So no, all ends.
Almost certainly. What, after all is not natural?
And where are Neanderthal man, homo habilis, homo erectus, homo Australis today?
Not to mention the pterosaurs
Natural processes have wiped out far far more species than mankind ever has.
99% of all species known became extinct before man appeared.
Talk about lacking critical thinking skills:
“Current climate change is much more rapid than previous climate change – they are not the same phenomenon. ”
An assertion that is in fact been proven wrong by actual scientists. That is that there is nothing “unprecedented” about the magnitude late 20th century GMST rise.
Furthermore we have to assume that by climate change he is referring to GMST anomaly record. But which record?
Simply making unproven assertions does not prove your argument, unless you are a hallucinating Lunatic Leftist.
The guy (Peter Ellerton) is a carnival barker. Nothing more. And he is apparently prone to hallucinations.
Obviously Australian academic requirements are lower than I thought.
From what I can gather they have dropped to zero.
I think the best way for them to stop the skeptics is to have better, less nuanced, science. Debating tactics, esoteric statistics, personal attacks, consensus claims and advocating expensive and ineffectual solutions are not indicative of strong science .
If it is all about “The Science” then the science needs to be much more convincing. Using debating tactics may win arguments but they never convince. Do better science!
Not that I think better science will advance their cause, rather the opposite in fact.
As soon as you read the name “John Cook”, your brain involuntarily shuts down and closes up for fear of further damage like an internet Virus attack on your computer.
unequivocal acceptance is fine, if illogical, in religion or politics but in science there is a reason why it’s ‘critical review’ and not measures of belief which are employed.
And of course it is always ‘useful’ , if lazy and dishonest, to mislabel the arguments of your opponents has a means to counter them. With no need for any thinking , critical or otherwise, in this case.
Whaat? I mean, I don’t need (or have) a college degree to spot the hilarious absurdity of changing the premise arbitrarily to make your argument, AND then claim it invalidates criticism. Is this on?
Yep. Good analysis.
There are also other severely incorrect assertions there about what is climate change. Actually writing that rubbish paper and then calling oneself a critical thinker is in itself quite illuminating to the workings of mental illness.
•Premise one: The climate has changed in the past through natural processes (To the best of our knowledge, climate has been constantly changing due to various factors)
•Premise two: The climate is currently changing at a more rapid rate than can be explained by natural processes (If we perceive that the climate is currently changing at a more rapid rate than can be explained by natural processes does not necessarily mean that ‘non-natural’ factors are the cause. It could also mean that our understanding of past changes is incomplete, or that some previously undetected natural process has come into play)
Conclusion: Human (non-natural) activity is necessary to explain current climate change. (This is like saying that if the ball is not red, it must be blue.
Unfortunately, including critical thinking and university in the same sentence does not have the ring of truth it may have had a decade or two ago.
These guys are also of the same mindset that professes that one can merely look out their window and see climate change happening, right now. Pure hallucination.
I do think we have enough evidence on more than 50% contribution of CO2 since 1950.