Even the Tiniest Aerosol Particles Can Kick Up a Storm

From the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE
A new study suggests that tiny aerosol particles from pollution plumes have a greater influence on stormy weather over pristine regions of the world, such as oceans and large forests, than previously believed. Because water cycling in these areas contributes substantially to global weather patterns, the human-made aerosol effects observed in these regions may also trigger climate shifts around the world, the authors say.
Deep convective cloud (DCC) systems (thunderstorm-causing clouds) in the Amazonian tropics are major sources of precipitation, changes in atmospheric heat energy, and absorption of radiation from the sun. The formation of DCCs begins with the creation of droplets, in which atmospheric moisture condenses around airborne particles, such as human-made aerosols. However, the association between aerosols and climate patterns remain uncertain, and ultrafine aerosol particles (smaller than 50 nanometers in diameter) are thought to be too small to affect cloud formation.
Now, using observation and simulation-based data to analyze urban pollution effects on the Amazon rainforest, Jiwen Fan and colleagues showed condensation around ultrafine aerosol particles increased cloud formation and warmed the surrounding air, ultimately intensifying DCC systems. Before the particles intruded the DCC system, the rainforest’s naturally low-aerosol environment was low in condensation and highly water-saturated, the authors found.
When the ultrafine aerosols entered the basin, the supersaturated atmosphere condensed on the particles, leading to increased rain production, warm rain and supercooled cloud water. The authors suggest similar aerosol effects may be observed in other tropical regions with ample atmospheric moisture, highlighting the global importance of their results.
###
Climate campaigners who claim there is more severe weather due to climate change would be well advised to take note of this.
40 thoughts on “Even the Tiniest Aerosol Particles Can Kick Up a Storm”
This would seem to predict that without any aerosols there would be no condensation and no clouds. Seems like an easy lab test …
A hurricane is no longer started by a falling leaf. Now it is the tiniest aerosol particles. That’s the progress of science – of a settled science.
Don’t let this one get around – terrorists will be out destroying US cities with hurricanes – all they need is a handy can of Lysol – it’s practically the Hammer of Thor.
Weapons of mass destruction right there under my own sink. Who knew?
I think this makes a lot of sense and definitely needs to be investigated more (by actual scientists with no agenda please).
Here in the US and in Europe, replacing coal with NG and intermittent wind and solar has to have reduced particulates along with changes in diesel emissions. This would (should) lead to fewer cloudy days. Then look at China and India blowing coal smoke everywhere and its impact. You wonder how this influences the tropical and semi-tropical western Pacific as it drifts out over the very warm water and leads to convective thunderstorms.
This convection is part of the MJO and changes to it definitely impacts global weather, especially if the convection is maintained on one area longer than “normal”.
I’m still waiting on a low solar volcano going off that will really mess up the warmist’s agenda. Talk about loading up the atmosphere with particulates.
I was thinking along similar lines. We “turned down” the aerosols in Europe and North America since the 1950s while China and India turned them up dramatically, especially in the last three decades. If this paper is true then that would seem to me to dramatically change weather patterns.
Bet there is a whole lot more effect from the dust coming off Africa than from all human emissions …. but that doesn’t get any grants or perks ….
+1
Volcanic plumes didn’t make the cut either
Okay volcanoes did make it in the graphic
One other generator of aerosols generally not mentioned: jet engines being operated in the flight levels. Every hour there our thousands of airliners flying across the globe spitting out primarily carbon particulates which impact cloud formation, primarily higher up holding temps up. (The 3 days after 9-11 when air traffic stopped caused an overall reduction in temps over the US).
The engines have gotten much more efficient over the years, but the number of aircraft has increased tremendously. Current commercial traffic just in the US: https://flightaware.com/live/
In other words, the science still isn’t settled.
Exactly my reaction as I read the article, Mark. The claim “The science is settled,” has long been used as a club to silence those who disagree. It’s time to use, “I thought the science was settled,” to counter every breathless declaration that some new factor has been discovered that proves Global Warming and/or Climate Change are real and that we’re all gonna die 50 years from now.
All this discovery proves is that the models were even wronger than we believed before.
This is about as [i]exciting[/i] as [i]“ALERT: it has been found that [b]more[/b] yeast makes bread rise [b]faster[/b]”[/i], you know what I mean? After all – at least since the 1950s, it has been firmly established that cloud droplets require nuclei – of some sort – to start the droplet-growth process. Experiments with extraordinarily cleaned air and super-saturated water vapor at first will not grow fog droplets. However, impossible-to-stop cosmic ray atmospheric daughter-shower particle, streaming thru the chamber leave quite-visible streaks. Which then act as the condensation sites. The [i]“nuclei”[/i] in this case is ionization tracks, with millions of charged oxygen and nitrogen ions having had an electron or five kicked from them by the passing cosmic ray fragment.
It has also been firmly established that the most wee puff of cigarette smoke – into the same chamber – will nucleate a wholesale fogging of the chamber in seconds. We know this. Its practically high school (well undergrad university) science.
So that leaves the article as a pop-science buffoonery.
Like … since we FORGOT our 1950s science … this must be new! Special! Unexpected! Horrors!
Bah, humbug.
[b]Goat[/b]Guy
Try just typing and leaving out italics, bolding, etc. It would make it so much easier to read what you are trying to convey.
Goat Guy, Instead of using the “[” and “]” use “greater than” and “less than” signs.
Use an HTML test site to debug.
I use https://www.jmarshall.com/easy/html/testbed.html but there are many; pick your own.
Or this sites https://wattsupwiththat.com/test/ along with this https://wattsupwiththat.files.wordpress.com/2010/09/werme_on_wuwt1.png .
What Ric has done is geared to this site.
Back in the 19th Century, people would fire off cannons to try to create rain. The thinking was, IIRR, that rainstorms often followed major battles. Here is a device based on that theory, the Steiger Vortex Gun:
http://www.qhatlas.com.au/resource/steiger-vortex-rain-making-gun-c1900
So….the solution is to exterminate all those butterflies that are flapping their wings and kicking up those tiny particles?
Lost interest at “simulation based data”. No such thing.
And Amazon produces its own cloud nucleation stuff. Isoprenes from tropical plants. Same class that produces the ‘smoke’in the Great Smokey Mountains of Appalachia.
Bingo, as do all plants, all animals, all fungi, and all bacteria. What ‘terraformed’ Earth? Life. What part of life did the most of it? Unicellular life.
Me too, how on earth do you simulate data in any meaningful or useful way?
Simulated data is useful in creating emotionally meaningful doomsday prophecies.
All the best simulated data is created with the use of a juju stick.
Yes.The paper itself is an exemplar of how to obscure what is actually assumed, measured, or modeled.
http://science.sciencemag.org/content/359/6374/411.full
I actually got the full paper at that link, I’m not sure how, but it doesn’t do so now when I click on the link I just posted. I found it by searching Google for “Jiwen Fan aaas cloud ccn”
Yeah, making claims like “the Amazon is naturally low in aerosols” is classic climastrology.
I just can’t decide which one is more believable, humans are causing the Amazon to have more droughts based on “state of the art climate models” (http://www.pnas.org/content/112/43/13172) or humans are causing more rain in the Amazon based on “simulation-based data.”
The only thing that’s certain is that whatever happens is the result of unrepentant d-nyers, it’s going to harm your children in unprecedented ways, and it’s worse than we thought.
Beat me to it! Data is not derived from models, it is collected in the field. The output of models are artifacts of analysis, a man made and tailored result that is dictated by the modeler.
If particulates were the only factor in rain, maybe this would be viable. However, watching after massive forest fires, where tons of particulates are released, there does not seem to be any reliable increase in precipitation. Seems that many particulates should have an effect.
You need to have an atmosphere that’s saturated or nearly saturated with water vapor.
That is usually not the case near forest fires.
What if most of the global warming and climate change since say 1950 has been due to the change away from burning coal for heating homes and other buildings? What if global warming since say 1970 has been due to reduced smog due to catalytic converters in vehicles? What would happen to the CO2-paramiltary-industrial complex? Is it too big to fail?
We have no accurate data for the level and location of aerosols in the past.
Heck, we probably don’t have adequate data for the here and now.
This allows the climastrologists to plug whatever numbers they need into their models in order to get the models to say what they want.
So, the RAINforest’s with “naturally” low aerosols are going to get increased precipitation if unnatural aerosols are introduced.
I wonder how this study might inform the work done by Svensmark on cloud nucleation perhaps as a confounding factor.
A study like this seems to be good news for Svensmark. The argument goes that since the earth already has an overabundance of cloud condencing nuclei, the addition of cosmic rays shouldn’t produce more clouds. This study seems to indicate that more aerosols equal more clouds. (svensmark’s theory could use all the silver linings it can get)…
As an aside, there is the old belief that cannon fire during warfare increased the likelihood of rain.
How many slash-and-burn agricultural countries are signers in the Paris Agreement?
The green-squad are more into the slash and burn of whole industries that raised us out of agricultural poverty.
Surely not more new settled science?
Man, my plot to destroy the world just keeps getting easier. Besides my packed lunch, I’ll just throw in a can of Right Guard, or maybe even Aqua-net.
Lex Luthor, get out of my way.