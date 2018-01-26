Long dead Zombie Satellite wakes up 13 years later

LONG-DEAD SPACECRAFT WAKES UP 13 YEARS LATER
In 2005, a NASA spacecraft named “IMAGE” mysteriously went silent, abruptly ending a successful mission to study Earth’s magnetosphere. Thirteen years later, it’s back. On Jan. 20, 2018, an amateur astronomer in Canada picked up radio transmissions from IMAGE, alive after all. The satellite may have been chattering away at Earth for years unheard and unnoticed. Now NASA is working to regain contact and possibly revive a key asset for space weather research and nowcasting
Amateur astronomer Scott Tilley has a hobby: He hunts spy satellites. Using an S-band radio antenna in Roberts Creek, British Columbia, he regularly scans the skies for radio signals from classified objects orbiting Earth. Since he started 5 years ago, Tilley has bagged dozens of secret or unlisted satellites. “It’s a lot of fun,” he confesses.
Earlier this month, Tilley was hunting for Zuma–a secretive United States government satellite lost in a launch mishap on Jan. 8th–when a J-shaped curve appeared on his computer screen. “It was the signature of a lost satellite,” he says, “but it was not Zuma.”
In a stroke of good luck that has dizzied space scientists, Tilley found IMAGE, a NASA spacecraft that “died” more than 10 years ago.
Short for “Imager for Magnetopause-to-Aurora Global Exploration,” IMAGE was launched in 2000 on a flagship mission to monitor space weather. Mapping the ebb and flow of plasma around Earth, IMAGE was able to watch our planet’s magnetosphere respond almost like a living organism to blasts of solar activity, while its ultraviolet cameras took gorgeous pictures of Earth’s global auroras.
“It had capabilities that no other spacecraft could match–before or since,” says. Patricia Reiff, a member of the original IMAGE science team at Rice University.
IMAGE was in the 5th year of its extended mission on Dec. 18, 2005, when the spacecraft suddenly went silent. No one knows why, although suspicions have focused on a power controller for the spacecraft’s transponder, which might have temporarily failed.
The one hope was a reboot: When IMAGE’s solar-powered batteries drained to zero during a eclipse by the Earth, onboard systems could restart and begin transmitting again. “If revival occurs, the mission should be able to continue as before with no limitations,” noted NASA’s IMAGE Failure Review Board in their 2006 report.
A deep eclipse in 2007, however, failed to produce the desired result. “After that, we stopped listening,” says Reiff.
Radio signals from IMAGE, detected by Scott Tilley on Jan. 20, 2018. [more]
That is, until Scott Tilley started looking for Zuma. “When I saw the radio signature, I ran a program called STRF to identify it,” he says. Developed by Cees Bassa, a professional astronomer at the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy, STRF treats Earth-orbiting satellites much like binary pulsars–deducing their orbital elements from the Doppler shifts of their radio signals. “The program immediately matched the orbit of the satellite I saw to IMAGE. It was that easy,” says Tilley.
Sometime between 2007 and 2018–no one knows when–IMAGE woke up and started talking. Now, NASA has to find a way to answer.
“The good news is, NASA is working on a recovery plan,” says Reiff. “UC Berkeley still has a ground station that was used for realtime tracking and control. They are scrambling to find the old software and see it they can get the bird to respond. Apparently there are data side lobes on the transmission, so that is a good sign.”
Researchers would love to have IMAGE back. The spacecraft has a unique Big Picture view of Earth’s magnetosphere and “its global-scale auroral imager would be fantastic for nowcasting space weather,” says Reiff. “Fingers crossed!!”
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
from NASA’s spaceweather.com
Fascinating! This guy has an incredible hobby! Kudos
If they can recover the satellite, NASA owes Scott Tilley a truly large payout.
At the very least, the complement of “you are a steely-eyed missile man”.
Where were the NASA controllers based–Hawaii?
A great person working for good as a hobby.
loose connection / dry solder joint ?
maybe something just whizzed by and shook it up a little.
I wish I`d been in on the phone call to NASA, `I`m not a professional but guess what I`ve got . . . .`
Most likely a SW bug that locked it up and over the years, the batteries weakened and/or the solar cells were not properly aligned to the Sun and eventually the required reboot occurred during a period of relative darkness.
If the GISS ModelE is representative of SW written by NASA, bugs are inevitable.
I see a made for TV movie here somewhere, with Ty Burrell playing the lead.
interesting how NASA decided to just fuggedaboutit.. a gov’t agency so used to having money to throw away. I see it as a metaphor.
Maybe the NASA money went into stuff like “muslim outreach” and a room above a coffee shop (or was it a deli?) rather than what this guy did on his own?
(“this guy”, good job.)
I would laugh if it weren’t so damn depressingly true. Just toss it out the window we can print more.
How long should NASA continue attempting to communicate with dead satellites?
As you say, money isn’t unlimited.
Black knight fixed it?
Is there a reward for finding such satellites? Maybe he should be allowed to claim it for himself, a bit like unmanned ships found drifting on the great ocean without captain or crew (though I don’t know if that is, or ever was, true).
Nice hobby :)
? “Long dead zombie satellite wakes up 6 months later (isn’t recognized for another 12 years)”?
??? “NASA satellite claimed to be dead is found out to be conscripted for other purposes” ???
(the second one is way the hell out there, but it would be more interesting)
That would be like Specter being a real orgainzation. Where’s Bond when you need him.
This is fake news.
Everyone knows that it takes a large team of highly skilled and qualified scientists, who have years of education behind them and who publish extensively quadruple-checked peer reviewed material to get stuff like this done.
An uneducated, unpublished amateur? Pure Russian misinformation…
But the science is settled…
Does this guy get a reward ? He should do.
Wow! Somebody in Roberts Creek has a computer? Not what I would expect from the back to nature, hippie crowd. :)
Hmmm…. It will be interesting to see if NASA and or the contractors kept the data for the vehicle, the software and the hardware to talk to it.
That was our biggest problem with the ISEE-3 Reboot project and they knew the bird was coming back.