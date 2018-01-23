Building his legacy of hate, Peter Gleick mocks the death of John Coleman

Paraphrasing Forrest Gump, “Sometimes, I guess there’s just not enough adjectives to describe Peter Gleick“.
On Sunday, shortly after I heard about and announced the death of John Coleman, Dr. Roy Spencer and I had this short exchange on Facebook:
The first name that went through my head as I wrote that was Peter Gleick. It’s just too bad I didn’t write that prescient thought down.
Why Gleick? Well if you think of anyone who has been the most hateful, misanthropic, climate alarmist ever, one who believes so much in his own purity of thought that he lowered himself to commit a crime in the name of “the cause”, the only person that fits is Gleick. Not even the irascible Michael Mann comes close to that.
For those of you that follow his Twitter feed (I do, in the vein of “know thine enemy”) you can reach only one conclusion: he’s been taken over by the Dark Side, he lets the hate flow through him every day. Yesterday’s example:
This is right up there with what Climate Research Unit director Dr. Phil Jones had to say about the death of climate skeptic John Daly at the time of John’s death in 2004 Jones wrote (as revealed in the Climategate Emails):
“in an odd way this is cheering news.”
This disgusting, inhuman comment is not unique in the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) climate science community because William Connolley (Stoat) commented on the passing of Dr. Bob Carter, that
“Science advances one funeral at a time.”
Gleick couldn’t even come up with an original thought, in fact, neither could Connolley, as the quote is attributed to Max Planck That’s quite an accomplishment for a man who lists himself as a MacArthur Fellow. I guess he’s never heard of “Never speak ill of the dead.”
For a moment, perhaps realizing what a cad he made himself look like, it seemed like Gleick might be backpedaling:
But then that thought vanished a short while later:
Sigh.
The hate this man has embraced knows no bounds. I pity his soul.
Dr. Peter Gleick has been a noted environmentalist, a writer of several books and papers, and climate campaigner who had chaired an American Geophysical Union task force on “scientific ethics and integrity” until it was revealed, right here on WUWT as the person who had embraced the crime of identity theft to trick the Heartland Institute into providing him documents in order to create a completely fake narrative in his zeal for supporting “the cause”.
You can read all about Gleick’s crime on this website: fakegate.org
Gleick, unfortunately, wasn’t prosecuted for that crime, likely because the federal attorney in Chicago was part of the Obama administration. So he avoided that.
But now, he’s been removed to “emeritus” status by the institution he founded, The Pacific Institute, who removed him as president after his conduct was found out.
Clearly, there’s no scruples there nor is there any integrity, and Gleick keeps proving day after day on his Twitter feed, what his hate has reduced him to.
I’ll never forget the one and only time our paths crossed, at an AGU meeting in December of 2014 at the Moscone West 3rd floor work table. He stared right at me, and his contempt was palpable.
It was so palpable, that right then and there, this image flowed through my mind:
Like I said, there’s just not enough adjectives to describe Peter Gleick, a man who hates others, even in death, because they have a different opinion on climate than he does.
On a more positive note. I knew John Coleman for years, he had an infectiously positive personality, and I know right now, wherever he is, he’s laughing at the pathetic attempt by Gleick to mock him in death.
John would have chuckled, smiled, and said something like this. “Some people, you just can’t reach“.
He really just didn’t give a damn what people like Gleick thought about him. Coleman’s second to last comment on WUWT said this:
I am old
I am white
I am a denier
Guess they are correct. I will die. So will the others. Then things will be settled.
Got it.
How prescient of John.
Finally, I have something to say about the person who authored the article that Gleick quoted, one Emily Atkin, who wrote:
Coleman was a television meteorologist, not a climatologist; he didn’t even hold a degree in meteorology. But conservative publications began to cite him as if he were an authority on climate science.
James Delingpole at Brietbart has a fantastic riposte:
What? You mean a bit like the way liberals worship the climate science authority of Bill Nye, the ‘degree in Mechanical Engineering’ guy?
UPDATE: not one to miss rolling in the mud, Michael Mann retweets this with a comment, I guess neither of them realize that Atkin self-describes as “infobabe” or having “kitty claws, as seen above. Sheesh.
But, let’s be fair.
Atkin doesn’t have a degree in meteorology or climatology, neither does Gleick. Yet their overblown egos allow them to think they are far more capable of speaking about it and judging merits, than the man who spent decades actually doing the work, so much in fact that he was recognized with one of the highest honors by the American Meteorological Society.
In 1983, Coleman won the American Meteorological Society award for Outstanding Service by a Broadcast Meteorologist. The organization credited Coleman for “his pioneering efforts in establishing a national cable weather channel,” according to the AMS website:
Like I said, there’s just not enough effective adjectives for people like Gleick and Atkins.
We’ll always remember John Coleman as a unfailingly positive man, who touched millions of people, and who reached out with energy and intelligence to speak his mind without worrying what others thought of him. His legacy is of truth and honor, and I was honored to call him a friend.
