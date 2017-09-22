Guardian: Climate Denial is the Fault of Old White People

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t The Spectator – Guardian author John Gibbons has written an extraordinary piece which blames climate denial on old white people.
Climate deniers want to protect the status quo that made them rich
Sceptics prefer to reject regulations to combat global warming and remain indifferent to the havoc it will wreak on future generations
From my vantage point outside the glass doors, the sea of grey hair and balding pates had the appearance of a golf society event or an active retirement group. Instead, it was the inaugural meeting of Ireland’s first climate denial group, the self-styled Irish Climate Science Forum (ICSF) in Dublin in May. All media were barred from attending.
Its guest speaker was the retired physicist and noted US climate contrarian, Richard Lindzen. His jeremiad against the “narrative of hysteria” on climate change was lapped up by an audience largely composed of male engineers and meteorologists – mostly retired. This demographic profile of attendees at climate denier meetings has been replicated in London, Washington and elsewhere.
Short-termism and self-interest is part of the answer. A 2012 study in Nature Climate Change presented evidence of “how remarkably well-equipped ordinary individuals are to discern which stances towards scientific information secure their personal interests”.
This is surely only half the explanation. A 2007 study by Kahan et al on risk perception identified “atypically high levels of technological and environmental risk acceptance among white males”. An earlier paper teased out a similar point: “Perhaps white males see less risk in the world because they create, manage, control and benefit from so much of it.” Others, who have not enjoyed such an armchair ride in life, report far higher levels of risk aversion.
Another 2011 paper observed uncontroversially that “conservative white males are likely to favour protection of the current industrial capitalist order which has historically served them well”. It added that “heightened emotional and psychic investment in defending in-group claims may translate into misperceived understanding about problems like climate change that threaten the continued order of the system.”
A paper earlier this year from Vanderbilt University pinpointed what motivates many who choose to reject climate change: not science denial, but “regulation phobia”. Most deniers accept science in general, and even pride themselves on their science literacy, however, combatting climate change means more regulations and, the paper says, “demands a transformation of internalised attitudes”. This, the authors conclude, “has produced what can fairly be described as a phobic reaction among many people”
I have an alternative theory.
The middle age engineers and meteorologists in that room in Ireland, and other similar gatherings, were taught how to think for themselves, back in an age when schools were focussed on education.
We learned our history – we learned that democracy is fragile, that sometimes people trade freedom for safety, even when the threat is imaginary.
We learned we should not believe everything we read – that people who call themselves scientists sometimes lie about their work.
We learned that it is OK to evaluate the evidence for ourselves, to reach our own conclusions.
And yes, we also learned that racial stereotyping is silly and wrong; that not all climate skeptics are white.
26 thoughts on "Guardian: Climate Denial is the Fault of Old White People"
Excellent essay.
WHO SAYS….LOGIC HAS FLOWN THE COOP WITH THIS STATEMENT! HE SHOWS HIS BIAS!
“Climate denial-is the fault of old white people”
Thank you. My work here is done.
BTW, exactly what is it that you think I am denying? Gore, DiCaprio, De Grasse Tyson, Nye, Griff, Mosh, Stokes, feel free to weigh in.
Furthermore, I would stake my last dollar that Richard Lindzen has forgotten more about climate science than John Gibbons and the above stated climate “experts” will ever know.
Full Closure for All
I suggest that all scientists/futurists/businesses/universities/federal agencies/NGO’s/forecasters/analysts/energy predictors/environmental activists, should have to disclose the following material information:
1. Disclose if, where, how much and from whom they received funds if it relates to their predictions or studies;
2. Disclose the authors along with the general and specific sources of information and methodology used to formulate their prediction;
3. Disclose an accounting of their previous predictions much like Wall Streeters do: 1-5-10 year’s results of their prediction;
4. Disclose their new prediction(s) with a future timeframe.
Re: “regulation phobia”.
Because combatting climate change is a pseudo-issue, fueled only by conjecture based on not-fit-for-purpose models and speculation with, moreover, anti-correlative evidence against it (human CO2 up, warming stopped),
science realists know
that mandating anything to “combat” it
is a waste of time and money.
Good ol’ ad hominem meets the red herring maneuver (yawn), once AGAIN.
i’ve known of dogs that would tip over the kitchen garbage in order to get attention, even tho it meant a beating.
that’s what this all looks like to me
it’s an easy experiment, eh. might work.
I hope your dog beating was metaphorical. They are usually so keen to please that punishment is unnecessary.
“Sceptics prefer to reject regulations to combat global warming and remain indifferent to the havoc it will wreak on future generations”
NO, we are all quite aware of the havoc that climate regulations will have on future generations.
That is why this manic anti-science, anti-progress, CO2-hatred, far-left agenda must be stopped.
Well, six of my great-grandparents were “white” (although maybe one would have been acceptable to the then current versions of the Know-Nothings), and I am sorta old, but experience with silly world saving proposals does take time to acquire.
I am ashamed of some of the political views I had, (I voted for Jimmy Carter! worse, Jerry Brown!). The real pity is that old white guys like Carter or Brown seem to have become even worse, so one cannot generally blame old white guys.
Hey, I’m quite happy to take the blame for climate denial if somebody can just tell me exactly what it is that I am denying. For bonus points they can tell me why denying whatever it is that I’m denying is a bad thing.
I wait with bated breath. No actually I don’t. I made that bit up.
Many people’s brains ceased functioning when computers became ubiquitous. I’d say that was about 2009 or so.
“If you put tomfoolery into a computer, nothing comes out of it but tomfoolery. But this tomfoolery, having passed through a very expensive machine, is somehow ennobled and no-one dares criticize it.”
– Pierre Gallois
For crying out loud, every damned thing is the fault of old white people. I say we pack up all the stuff we’ve done and leave the know-it-all younger generation floundering without their computers, efficient agriculture, trains, planes and automobiles. They can also have the pollution that we cleaned up, go back to segregated washrooms and schools. Of course, they’d better start learning German pretty damned fast since they ‘ll be answering to a Feurer.
Having failed to win on the evidence, the AGW turns to race baiting. Nice people, those.
The AGW crowd
China is, by far, the largest polluter in the world — and by that I mean the water is not safe to drink, the food from wet markets are not safe eat, the air in major tier cities is not safe to breathe.
But of course this is all whitey’s fault.
What a load of rubbish.
Don’t you love how our diversity worshiping liberal friends launch an derogatory attack on a group defined by their age and the color of their skin.
Their hypocrisy is breathtaking.
I am olde, I am white, and all though NO fault of my own. Butt I change my climate on a regular basis, I fly south for the winters:-)))
Matthew Schneider-Mayerson is talking about the peak oil theology here, but I think it applies to the CAGW theology too.
So the peak oil and CAGW theologies are connected at the hip, falling under the rubric of what Schneider-Mayerson calls “apocalyptic environmentalism.”
That the left would try to make it about identity politics comes as no surprise, since the left tries to make everything about identity politics.
As Schneider-Mayerson goes on to explain:
There is a reason that criminal defense attorneys are taught in seminars to attempt to use voire dire to exclude engineers.
When your case relies heavily on playing to the emotions because the facts and logic are against you, you don’t want disciplined thinkers on the jury or, if they ARE on the jury….. you do your best to make them seem like people who should not be listened to (because they just “don’t get this kind of thing”) when the jury retires to the deliberating room.
Thus, this article nicely makes the point that: AGW is based on *poof* nothing of substance.
It’s really not about an accurate assessment of the situation at all — and the author (with no plausible to claim to being naive and ignorant) did not intend it to be. By twisting the truth about the demographics of science realists, the author simply attempts to get people to vote for AGW junk measures by appealing to the anger that the typical Democrat or “liberal” (in U.S.) voter has at “white, older, men” (from WHO knows where….. Dad? Grandpa? TV? shrug….. God? (many of them, while trying very hard to be an atheist, actually, somewhere in their psyche, hate God or the idea of God having anything to say about what they do….. and they subconsciously likely “see” God as an old, Caucasian, man, a la, Sistine Chapel ceiling or Santa Claus or whatever)).
Or, more pragmatically, by appealing to libs’ racist tendencies (remember how important it was to “vote for him because he is black?”…. Mm, hm.)
to provided cover via a duped public
to put them back into office/for passing fantasy science-based regs.
to do their AGW dirty deeds (delivering to their funders, the enviroprofiteers the tax subsidies/market share by regulation they need to make bucks).
In summary: follow the money.
An up to date, fashionable God is almost certainly a black, Asian, Australian Aborigine, Pygmy, Latina transexual, bisexual, pansexual, omnisexual Lesbian Queer Muslim single mom of a transexual baby.
They look amused…. :)