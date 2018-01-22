Claim: Legendary WW2 Leader Winston Churchill Would have been a “Climate Leader”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Nicholas Soames, grandson of legendary British WW2 leader Winston Churchill, has attacked President Trump’s climate policies with a claim that Churchill would have opposed President Trump’s climate policies. Soames also claims that cutting carbon emissions “helps your economy grow faster”.
Dear President Trump: Churchill would have been a climate leader
By Sir Nicholas Soames
Updated 1558 GMT (2358 HKT) January 15, 2018
There could be no starker illustration of the profound differences that exist between Washington and London — despite alignment on many other issues — than comments this week by our two leaders on climate change and the environment.
For President Trump, the Paris Agreement is a bad deal that will close US businesses — perhaps even has closed some already.Scott Pruitt, President Trump’s man at the Environmental Protection Agency, added the detail — promising to repeal regulations protecting US watercourses from pollution and reduce power plant emissions.
The best-performing nation on growth is also, notably, the best at cutting emissions.
And it is… the UK. In that period, the average Briton has grown 45% wealthier, while reducing his/her carbon footprint by 33%. The USA has not done badly, coming mid-table on both measures. But the overall conclusion is obvious: there is no conflict between making your people richer and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, from the evidence, one could well draw the opposite conclusion — a consistent goal and a systematic plan for cutting carbon emissions helps your economy grow faster.
The key figure in starting all this was another Conservative figure for whom I hope the President would have some regard: Margaret Thatcher. And it has brought no threat to energy security, or to jobs.
The evidence, therefore, is entirely against the world view of Donald Trump and entirely consistent with that of Theresa May.
My grandfather, Sir Winston Churchill, knew a thing or two about courage. President Trump is, I gather, a fan, having a bust of him in the Oval Office. Without Churchill’s determination, the Nazis would have won the war in Europe. But this is equally true of his respect for evidence. You cannot defeat an enemy of markedly superior forces unless you have better information and make better decisions.
Were he our Prime Minister today, it is pretty clear he would have said the same things on climate change as Theresa May has this week. Because, simply, she is right, and she is acting in the interests of her people.
Back in the real world, poverty in Britain is getting worse – in part thanks to high energy prices.
Poverty hits more children and pensioners, says charity
4 December 2017
Thousands of people are struggling to make ends meet in the UK every day, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has said.
An additional 700,000 UK children and pensioners have fallen into relative poverty – households with less than 60% the median income – over the past four years.
The charity said it was the first time in 20 years that poverty in these groups had seen sustained rises.
Ministers say their support is helping pensioners and families out of poverty.
…
The charity says ending the benefits freeze is the single biggest change the government could do to help the 14m people – 4m children and 1.9m pensioners – now living in poverty.
New threats to the poorest households include rising housing costs, higher food and energy bills, debts and not being able to contribute to a pension, said the foundation.
The latest figures represent a “real warning sign that our hard-fought progress is in peril,” Mr Robb added.
…
I once met and spoke with Nicholas Soames. My impression wasn’t good. He is no Winston Churchill.
President Trump won people’s trust because he promised to address their concerns, because he understood people’s concerns. Trump promised to remove the roadblocks to American prosperity, to ease the cost of living burdens and security concerns of ordinary Americans.
Contrast this with Nicholas Soames, and his arrogant claim that life in Britain is better than the USA, that expensive green energy policies enhance prosperity.
For some people, likely the kind of people Soames normally hangs out with, life undoubtably is good. Owners of vast, desolate, windswept hereditary estates have done very well out of Britain’s green energy revolution. But for hundreds of thousands of Soames’ fellow Britons, even people with full time jobs, life is a brutal struggle to feed their children and heat their homes.
Britain’s hideously expensive green energy policies are hurting poor people. In my opinion, to claim that expensive green energy helps alleviate poverty verges on delusional.
More likely WC would have recognized the pseudoscience for what it is: an excuse for totalitarians to control our lives.
I don’t doubt that Churchill would have been in the pocket of the AGW crowd. There was little he did for England except grandstand during WW2, and never once put the English people ahead of his ego.
Winston Churchill was one of the very few individuals and leaders that saw Hitler for what he was – Churchill unlike numerous others was taken in by Hitler’s promises of peace. Most of all, Churchill had a great sense of reality. Churchill was also very unpopular in the late 30’s for his constant warnings about Hitler. – He certainly was bucking the “Consensus”.
Based on his known history – it is extremely unlikely that Churchill would have been fooled by the climate activists the same way that Chamberlin was fooled at Munich ” Peace in our Time”
Churchill unlike numerous others Was’t taken in by Hitler’s promises of peace.
sorry Typo –
Sir Winston Churchill had a clear, penetrating vision. He was not afraid of going against the public opinion. When the country celebrated the Munich Agreement, he he wrote that the government was faced with a choice between “war and shame” and that having chosen shame would later get war on less favourable terms.
My thoughts exactly.
Excellent succinct summary, Tom13!
It is sad when formerly stolid bloodlines obviously run thin and weaken.
It is also key to note that “Nicholas Soames” words are generic, without specificity or examples. Leaving Soames as just another delusional leftist groupie saying words without understanding their meanings or impact.
In a country where electricity prices are climbing, industry is fleeing, government drains revenues from the productive for distribution amongst the non-productive; it is impossible for his wealth claims to have any merit.
Soames, sure sounds like he voted against Brexit and is likely hoping Brexit fails.
Leaving Soames as exactly one of the political types of people, his grandsire, Winston Churchill despised; vocal and closet socialists and communists working to eliminate freedoms for commoners.
Some people use a telescope to look at something or someone, while others use a microscope. You see what you wish to see or was taught to see. Churchill was a British blunder almost as large as his ego.
Speak of the Devil. I just wrote about that:
Climate Skeptics are Modern Day Churchills
The Britains, having ignored the warnings of Churchill for years, eventually got punched in the face by reality, and they were completely unprepared. They almost lost a vast majority of their army at Dunkirk, a defeat that was followed up by Britain losing their “invincible” Pacific stronghold Singapore. What contribution did the Left-Wing Labor Party make to the struggling nascent war effort? The publically attacked Churchill as a “Dictator indistinguishable from Hitler.” The Left-Wing Labor Party, of course, had no answer, they just saw the political opportunity in Churchill’s struggles. Today, we are building Wind and Solar Farms in preparation for continued warming during one of the coldest winters on record, and ice core data demonstrate that the greatest risk facing society is the inevitable ice age, not CAGW.
The Ministry of Truth is attempting to rewrite history again. Get the airbrush ready.
And Britain’s citizens are probably going to be hurting more in the future as their political leaders continue to make bad decisions on energy production and drive up the costs even more.
Windmills are not a viable option to power Britain’s economy.
Winston Churchill HATED Socialism, calling it, “a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”
I’ve never read more succinct and accurate definition of Leftist’s CAGW ho@x than thiis.
Mr. Soames is delusional if he thinks his grandfather would have been a proponent of CAGW…
Winston Churchill would, “fight CAGW on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”
I suspect Winnie would have been egging Trump on.
They are both men of their times. Churchill was about as popular with the opposition as Trump is right now because he had some difficult and unpopular decisions to make, as Trump must.
Nick Soames is, in my opinion, a man who has lived vicariously on his grandfathers success and latter popularity. Presenting Winnie as some sort of bleeding heart liberal insults the memory of the great man; Winnie fought tyranny of any description and would have recognised the tyranny of the climate change movement.
This is like claiming that breaking windows is good for the economy.
WC was a murderous imperialist A-H – just ask the East Indians/Sepoy revolt who also bequeathed us the Israeli/Palestinian mess in the Middle East.
This should be fun:
He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone.
It is a fact that millions of Indians starved. It is a fact that India was at the time a member of the British Empire (as it is today a self-governing member of the British Commonwealth; Britain laid the ground for this by establishing institutions of self-government in India that had not existed before the British came).
It is also a fact that Britain under Churchill, along with other countries, shipped hundreds of thousands of tons of grain to India to replace the deficiency. The shortage was caused by crop failures and the Japanese invasion of Burma and nearby countries that had previously supplied rice to India. Herman concludes that without Churchill the Bengal famine would have been worse. Vox doesn’t mention the effects on food supplies of Japanese incursions, corrupt local officials, and merchants who hoarded grain in the hope of higher prices.
Instead we are given Churchill statements made in moments of exasperation: “I hate Indians. They are a beastly people with a beastly religion.” We are not told that Churchill said this after learning that Indian separatists were urging only passive resistance to Japanese invaders. His outburst is often quoted to suggest his supposed racism—which is denied by his friendships with such Indians as Birla and Nehru (whom he called “the light of Asia”); or his final words of encouragement to Gandhi (see “Churchill on India”).
‘His Majesty’s Government could only provide further relief for the Indian situation at the cost of incurring grave difficulties in other directions.’
Critics who offer isolated, out-of-context quotes as broad statements of opinion would not credit Churchill for any balancing remarks—so we will. From the War Cabinet meeting of 24 April 1944: “The Prime Minister said that it was clear that His Majesty’s Government could only provide further relief for the Indian situation at the cost of incurring grave difficulties in other directions….At the same time his sympathy was great for the sufferings of the people of India.”
http://thefederalist.com/2016/02/24/the-4-worst-winston-churchill-myths-from-vox/
Isn’t amazing how uneducated history cherry pickers distort the facts? Whether it’s distorting climate or attempting to rewrite history…
India:
• Birth through death caste system carried to extremes.
• An amazing lack of sanitary recognition, practices or procedures.
• A seriously dense universe of deities.
• Kali worship, including thuggees.
And thousands of other differences that are rude shocks to traditional British standards of living.
Nor is Winston Churchill responsible for “killed 4 million in Bengal”.
Winston arrived in India at age 22, then left by age 26:
The British did not “bequeathed us the Israeli/Palestinian mess in the Middle East”!
That mess was nurtured and fostered by anti-Jews after the British managed to succor refugees trying to escape Hitler.
You beat me to the response, gator69. Thank you for a great and educational rebuttal.
Nick: I object very strongly to your use of the term, ‘murderous’ as it implies that Churchill killed with premeditated intent. As for him being and imperialist, he was nought but a man of his time, living in an imperialist world (what do you think Germany was?). At least he was no snowflake, and I commend to you the biography of him written by Roy Jenkins (a fine biographer).
BTW: Please don’t bother with a reply with which you expect me to interact. You have insulted a great man and I have no further desire to debate you given your incredible antipathy, not to say, bias.
If Churchill had actually been the murderous A-H that you believe him to have been, the death toll would have been way higher.
Ghandi’s pacifism only worked because Britain and Churchill were at their core good people.
A truly murderous regime would have just gunned down Gandhi and anyone who stood with him.
Some Tories are desperately trying to dress up in Green gladrags – witness
Claire Perry – Minister of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
“Without Churchill’s determination, the Nazis would have won the war in Europe”. Even if UK surrended Europe would eventually have been liberated by the red army. The efforts from UK in the war compared to the sacrifices in the east cannot be compared. Typical anglocentric viewpoint far away from reality.
Perhaps, but the Red Army’s task would have been significantly more daunting if Germany had been able to devote the troops & equipment tied down by Britain in France & northern Africa to the battle on the Eastern front. That and without England the US would not have been able to provide Russia with the materials it did during the war. Not a significant blow, but it would have affected the Red Army’s capacity to fight.
That and the German’s would not have had Von Paulus in charge in Russia, they could have put someone far more competent, like Rommel, in charge. Further, if England had surrendered Hitler would not have had to divert the German effort from Moscow (leaving the main Russian armies around Moscow, which were on the verge of collapse, intact to resupply, refit, and eventually crush the German flank) to Stalingrad in an attempt to secure a source of oil because they would have obtained the British holdings in Arabia as well as freedom of navigation in the Med/North Sea.
“Even if UK surrended Europe would eventually have been liberated by the red army. ”
Not exactly my definition of “liberated”
Those countries “liberated” by the Red Army spent the next 50 years fighting for their freedom.
I’ve read that in the countries that Germany captured from the Russians, the people at first treated the German’s as liberators. Because the Germans proceeded to treat these people with contempt, the people stopped helping the Germans and started working to hinder them. Had the Germans treated the people in these countries with respect, it’s entirely possible that Germany could have defeated the Red Army. They came pretty close to doing so even with these self imposed handicaps.
It’s not enough they use computerized crystal balls to predict the future, now they hold seances to tell us dead folks were on board with global warming. Will science ever even enter the discussion?
nope
Real science is and always has been the enemy of the climate crisis movement. They will do anything to avoid it. Their MO is to appeal to the emotions and make up fictional science. It is the only thing they got.
Some have claimed Thatcher was the first politician to embrace the danger of CO2 as a greenhouse gas. She used as a cudgel in her battle with the coal miner’s union and as an argument for nuclear energy which she supported.
Charlemagne, my great, great, . . . grandfather would have been a “Climate Leader.”
Nicholas Soames seems to be confusing his grandfather with Winston Smith.
Actually. H*t*er was the WW2 leader who was the dummy for fashionable ideas. He pushed vegetarianism and eugenics – was adored by the celebs of the day like Unity Mitford – built up his image with top film directors like Leni Riefenstahl and huge rallies. There was a whole personality cult around him that was not surpassed until the Beatles.
He would have been completely at home with fashionable environmental and population scares.
By contrast, Winston was an old-school upper class Edwardian, who wanted a static, class-based society in which Britain, and British manufacture, competed in world markets aided by the Empire connections. He would not have supported any diminution of British wealth, or threat to the Western advance of civilisation which environmental socialism automatically entails…
A BBC documentary I recently watched on Netfix claimed that the marriage to Mrs. Simpson was and excuse to hide the real reason Edward VIII was pressured to resign – he was a full fledged Nazi.
Actually I have thought that for quite some time, having studied the materials of the era. In every discussion of the crisis from the serious political players of the day, there is this sense of “Oh good we can get rid of him over this idiotic marriage, and we don’t have to openly talk about why we’re really doing it.”
Edward VIII was a colossal idiot to have allowed his enemies such an easy way to dispose of him. But then Wallace Simpson wasn’t just his lover; she was Edwards direct contact to Hitler’s government through her Nazi’s Foreign Minister, von Ribbentrop.
And this is why they packed Edward up and made sure he spent the rest of his life in Bermuda. Although he was nominally the governor general, in reality it was a gilded cage that he was not allowed to leave, much like sending Napoleon to Elba.
“the UK. In that period, the average Briton has grown 45% wealthier, while reducing his/her carbon footprint by 33%”
Smoke and mirrors. Wood pellets burned at Drax emit more CO2 than the coal they replaced, but that CO2 is not included in calculating UK carbon footprint because wood pellets are considered renewable by the EU.
A female acquaintance of Soames commented on his amourous attempts a year or two ago. She said “It was like being fallen on by a wardrobe. With the key sticking out.”
Nicholas Soames is a very sad remainer – still desperate for the UK to stay in his beloved EU.
I bet his grandfather would have had something to say about that too….
Never forget that Nicholas Soames is a close friend of Prince Charles!
Its funny how Margret Thatcher saw through the scam I suspect Churchill would have as well.
Spot on. Maggie did initially fall hook, line and sinker for the global warming mantra as told by Hansen and Houghton and was instrumental in launching the IPCC. However, she soon came to regret her prior enthusiasm and realised she had been hoodwinked.
As Christopher Booker has previously so ably noted, in the ‘Hot Air and Global Warming ‘ chapter of Thatcher’s 2003 book ‘Statecraft’, ‘She voiced precisely the fundamental doubts about the warming scare that have since become familiar to us. Pouring scorn on the “doomsters”, she questioned the main scientific assumptions used to drive the scare, from the conviction that the chief force shaping world climate is CO2, rather than natural factors such as solar activity, to exaggerated claims about rising sea levels. She mocked Al Gore and the futility of “costly and economically damaging” schemes to reduce CO2 emissions. She cited the 2.5C rise in temperatures during the Medieval Warm Period as having had almost entirely beneficial effects. She pointed out that the dangers of a world getting colder are far worse than those of a CO2-enriched world growing warmer. She recognised how distortions of the science had been used to mask an anti-capitalist, Left-wing political agenda which posed a serious threat to the progress and prosperity of mankind.’
Churchill was an accomplished student of history. His grandson clearly isn’t.
Poor old fatty Soames is as deluded as ever.
Remember what Winnie wrote about a certain faith system in his book ‘The River Wars.’? If you read it aloud in public you’ll be locked up for hate speech; pronto.
How dreadful are the curses which Mohammedanism lays on its votaries! Besides the fanatical frenzy, which is as dangerous in a man as hydrophobia in a dog, there is this fearful fatalistic apathy. The effects are apparent in many countries. Improvident habits, slovenly systems of agriculture, sluggish methods of commerce, and insecurity of property exist wherever the followers of the Prophet rule or live. A degraded sensualism deprives this life of its grace and refinement; the next of its dignity and sanctity. The fact that in Mohammedan law every woman must belong to some man as his absolute property, either as a child, a wife, or a concubine, must delay the final extinction of slavery until the faith of Islam has ceased to be a great power among men.
Individual Moslems may show splendid qualities thousands have become brave and loyal soldiers of the queen: all know how to die: but the influence of the religion paralyses the social development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world. Far from being moribund, Mohammedanism is a militant and proselytizing faith. It has already spread throughout Central Africa, raising fearless warriors at every step; were it not that Christianity is sheltered in the strong arms of science – the science against which it had vainly struggled – the civilization of modern Europe might fall, as fell the civilization of ancient Rome.
Soames, in your vernacular, is a globalist. His views are generally diametrically opposed to those of Winston Churchill
Since we are doing “what ifs” here, what if the Brits after Churchill had not given the jet engine to Stalin as a goodwill gift so he could turn around and supply the communist Korean War effort with Mig fighters? How many Koreans and Americans would have lived and gone on to do other more productive things? The same type question applies to Europe in the absence of two world wars.
the average Briton has grown 45% wealthier
An additional 700,000 UK children and pensioners have fallen into relative poverty
These are not contradictory statements, particularly when you take the latest Oxfam report into account:
Inequality gap widens as 42 people hold same wealth as 3.7bn poorest
I.e. – there is no such thing as “the average Briton”.
British energy bosses rake in millions as they raise bills and abuse their monopoly
National Grid, Scottish Power and SSE have a monopoly on the pipes and cables that bring gas and electricity to homes – earning profits of almost £8 billion.
National Grid is the biggest firm and paid its 13 board members a total of £19.5m in 2016. The firm’s finance chief Andrew Bonfield was paid £5.9m. Chief executive John Pettigrew got £4.6m and a £500,000 bonus when the company moved offices as a relocation allowance. More than a quarter of the current average annual bill of £290 goes to these firms.
MPS and the Citizens Advice Bureau said the profits made by the 10 gas and electricity transmission and distribution network firms are excessive for businesses. They claim if the companies made a 5% profit the average household bill would fall by almost £60 a year.
Tory MP Neil Parish, chairman of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, said ‘The amount of money these network companies make is astronomical. They are monopoly businesses and the profits they make end up on customers’ bills. It’s time for Government and Ofgem to rein in the network companies, make them cut bills and get a fair deal for all consumers.’
In Britain, the energy companies monopoly position means they never have to worry about losing customers. There are seven companies who transmit and distribute electricity and four for gas. Each has sole rights for the region they cover meaning there is no competition or incentive to control prices. Profits for the network firms has risen by 15% in the last four years, a rise of £1 billion. They do not charge families directly, but they bill energy suppliers – such as British Gas or EDF – who pass the cost on.
There are two types of network firms, those dealing with transmission and distribution. There is only one transmission operator for gas, National Grid, which moves gas in high-pressure pipes from coastal terminals to local distribution centres. There are four distribution firms take it from there into people’s homes; SGN, Wales and West Utilities, Northern Gas Networks and Cadent Gas.
For the electricity distribution companies, the profit margin varies from 25% to 39%, which is an average of 32%. The typical profit margin at a supermarket is 5%.
For the next armed conflict in Europe someone needs to test the conscientious objector exemption from service against going to war based on climate pseudoscience.
British Consumers Foot The Bill For Failed Climate Policy
“Government has got into the business of ‘picking winners’. Unfortunately, losers are good at picking governments.”
Subsidies to renewable electricity cost £5 billion a year at present and will rise to more than £8 billion a year by 2020 — all drawn from the bills of domestic and business consumers. One third of this hits households directly through their electricity bills — 20% of their bills — while the other two thirds, paid in the first instance by businesses, will be passed on to households in the general cost of living.
The Tory Government has obfuscated these facts, and, since 2014, has published no price impacts. When costs could not be hidden, the Tory government has claimed that climate policy made them unavoidable.
Now, in an authoritative and excoriating report commissioned by the Tory government, Dieter Helm, professor of energy policy at Oxford University, has torn away the fig leaf covering the Tory government’s nakedness. Policy interventions, he tells us, are so numerous and badly designed that they have resulted in costs well in excess of what is needed to meet emissions targets. These subsidies will cost £100 billion by 2030.
Much of this wasteful policy cannot be cancelled, due to contractual and other legal commitments. The Tory government has given the rent-seekers firm entitlements that the courts must defend. Did the civil servants explain these liabilities to the responsible ministers, and if so why was the consumer interest neglected, and why were such bad deals struck, again and again and again? Professor Helm does not hesitate to tell us “Government has got into the business of ‘picking winners.’ Unfortunately, losers are good at picking governments, and inevitably — as in most such picking-winners strategies — the results end up being vulnerable to lobbying, to the general detriment of household and industrial customers.”
Professor Helm’s diagnoses and remedies are sweeping and brilliant. The present policies are counterproductive and erode public support. They must be replaced by firm capacity auctions, so renewables pay for their own intermittency. The “legacy” burden of the failed policies should be bundled into a “bad bank” with the costs charged to domestic consumers directly (rather than hidden in the cost of living), and stated separately on the bill as a lingering souvenir of 20 years of negligence and folly in energy policy.