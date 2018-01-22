CNN: Government shutdown increases risk of undetected asteroid impacts! Scientists brace for impact!!!

Guest ridicule by David Middleton
Update: “Scientists in the United States are bracing for impact”!!!
This is what happens when Trump Derangement Syndrome is combined with hallucinogenic drugs …
CNN: Undetected Asteroids Could Threaten Earth During Government Shutdown – Breitbart
by KATHERINE RODRIGUEZ
21 Jan 2018
Two CNN correspondents claimed during an episode of The Lead with Jake Tapper that an asteroid could potentially threaten the Earth if the government shutdown continues.
CNN correspondent Tom Foreman recalled the time NASA could not monitor “potentially dangerous asteroids” for over two weeks, implying that NASA would not be able to prevent an asteroid attack if it hit Earth while the government shut down.
“In space, that same year, for more than two weeks, NASA reportedly stopped monitoring potentially dangerous asteroids. A big one, by the way, is expected to brush by Earth on February 4th,” Foreman noted.
[…]
Foreman added that if Congress does not reach a deal on a funding package and DACA amnesty negotiations, illegal aliens would be “thrust into a dangerous legal limbo.”
“If there is no deal as these negotiations stand right now, nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who came as children, the so-called DREAMers would be thrust into a dangerous legal limbo,” he said.
[…]
Nature gets in on the act!
Update: “Scientists in the United States are bracing for impact”!!!
Scientists in the United States are bracing for impact after lawmakers in Congress failed to agree on a plan to fund the government, triggering its indefinite shutdown on 20 January.
As a result of the impasse, thousands of federal researchers have been ordered to stay at home, barred from accessing their government e-mail and phones. That will leave many science agencies staffed by small numbers of ‘essential’ employees, interrupting government research on everything from winter snowpack in the western United States to the inner workings of the brain. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) will stop processing grants, depriving some academic researchers of crucial funding, and NASA may be forced to delay the launch of spacecraft that have spent years in development.
But worst of all, many researchers say, there is no clear sign when the shutdown will end.
[…]
They are reporting the government shutdown in the same way that they report the wrather (climate change)… Unprecedented and worse than previously imagined!!!
I also heard they won’t be able to repel a Borg attack either.
And what’s really gonna bake your noodle, is when you learn that a DACA Saviour has already been born who is capable of repelling asteroids just through the power of their knowledge of the matrix. Yet, they are in danger of being deported because Donald Trump won’t make all the Dreamers and their entire extended families legal citizens. Please Donald, swallow the blue pill … or was it the red one? I’ll have to ask CNN
It seems that CA is getting ready to register illegal aliens to vote.
http://www.wnd.com/2018/01/major-state-to-register-illegal-aliens-to-vote-automatically/
The Cacophonous Numbskull Network…
I’m concerned that if DACA isn’t funded and supported, 800,000 “Dreamers” won’t have the opportunity to develop a practical system for implementation by NASA to thwart asteroids hurtling at 76,000mph towards earth that could decimate all human life.
Those same Dreamers can stop climate change too if they are just given a chance. They can’t do this in their native countries, which is why their parents brought them here.
But all that aside, it’s Republicans that will be responsible for asteroids hitting the earth because they voted for the spending bill..
( I grant HuffPo full use of this logic )
With our current level of technology it doesn’t matter if we see them ahead of time or not. We have nothing in place to prevent an impact.
It does matter if the event is large enough to matter, but small enough to be mitigated in some way (like: being far enough, say, being in Moscow instead of at Tunguska )
I don’t think we can predict the impact point that precisely. To be effective it would have to be within 100 miles to evacuate, not move 1/2 the planet from one side of the world to the other.
I’m sure Bruce Willis would be willing to still go out and deflect the asteroid and trust that he’d get retro pay. No worries.
America’s best deep core drillers!
Bruce, as an ex oil driller, incensed by lawsuits against the companies that pay his pension, would do nothing of the kind and tell the governors to issue arrest warrants instead.
They are really running out of material……and no longer report the news anyway
Uh Huh! So somehow the asteroids that have been tracked will change course without US funding support. Sounds familiar somehow…Besides that the NEO program is still supported by numerous state college observatories. I’m sure that they will be on the job “protecting us”.
Just a bit of “sarc”
There’s nothing we could do to prevent an asteriod from hitting us anyway. The likelyhood of something like that happening in the next few weeks is low.
Shumer won’t be able to hold out too long. Some States are going to run out of money for children’s health care real soon, money that is made available if the funding of the U.S. government takes place, and those States are going to put pressure on Schumer to make a deal.
The DACA deal has a deadline in early March, which President Trump has already said he would be willing to extend if necessary, so there is plenty of time to fix this situation.
The NEO surveys continue through the shutdown so no new discoveries will be be missed.
However, if one of those new discoveries is on target, the skeleton staff at JPL’s Planetary Defence Coordination Office may not be so well equipped to react quickly as they usually would be.
I read somewhere that the survey people weren’t sure whether their communication line to JPL and from there to senior administration officials would be compromised. Obviously if it’s serious that would probably get sorted pretty quick. But with a few days’ notice, every hour counts for evacuation procedures.
So it seems CNN are technically right. But the chances of anything coming in during that time are vanishingly small.
Evacuation – do you really think we can calculate the point of impact that precisely? I have my doubts. You can’t move everyone from one continent to another, because you think an asteroid will hit somewhere in
North America +- 1000 miles (1609 km for you metric freaks – note sure why calling 1000 miles 1609 km is so much easier :P ) Even if we could narrow it to an area – say the state of California – how do you evacuate 40 million people in a week or so? The roads/trains/airports couldn’t cope.
Okay but we do have the staffing to rename the latest flyby threat as the Schumer Comet, followed by the CNN Meteor Shower, and the NYT Asteroid Belt.
You would think the Dem’s would support deportation, think how much lower these people’s carbon footprints would be without modern 1st world convinces in the USA.
The bottom line is that the vast majority of the Dreamers, and the ‘chain’ of their families, are likely to vote Democrat if ever given the chance, and that is the only reason the Democrats are concerned about them. When Trumped allegedly asked: “Why do you want immigrants from these S$!thole countries?”, everyone in the room knew the answer: ‘Because they will vote Democrat!’ That is why the question was ignored, and the left focused obsessively on Trump’s language, like 5 year olds. The democrats don’t want anyone to focus on Trump’s question. or the fact that they use immigration policy to stuff the ballot box in their favor.
There is a great deal of hypocrisy in arguing that we can’t send back the Dreamers because it would be cruel to return them to such awful countries, and act totally offended when the President agrees with them that these countries are awful.
If these immigrants were likely to vote Republican, the Democrats would be calling for an embargo!
Considering (I’m guessing), most of these ‘dreamers’ would already be living in area’s considered Democrat strongholds, would these additional votes have any effect whatsoever in election outcomes? I think it has to be more than this but what exactly could be debated (resist Trump, out of better idea’s, etc).
This one trumps them all. Perhaps we should send Katherine up there with a butterfly net.
“A big one, by the way, is expected to brush by Earth on February 4th,” Foreman noted.”
So 2.6 million miles is now a “brush” by. Cosmologically perhaps but of course it sounds much scarier when phrased that way.
If an asteroid impacts, it will be detected. Duh!
Exactly what does CNN propose to do if an impacting asteroid is somehow detected? Lecture the rock on the immorality of destructive behavior?
Gosh, there must have been no asteroids around in 1995-96 when the Clinton’s Govt. shut down twice for a total of 27 days.
Nor in 2013 when Obama’s Govt. shut down for 16 days.
Science survived all 19 funding gaps and 8 shutdowns from 1976-2013… but, but, but, TRUMP!!!!
It’s just like in baseball, when the visiting team hits a homer toward the foul pole. NASA just waves that asteroid off.
Course they have to know one’s coming first.
@ papiertigre
Speaking of baseball;
In the baseball World Series of 1960 the NY Yankees scored 55 runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored 27. If one does not understand the game, one might think the NY team won. The Pirates became the champions that year.
Why?
The Pirates won more games!
Hillary lost.
Does this mean we will have to shut down the political pseudoscience departments at Penn State, Columbia, Yale, and U. of Arizona?
Hmmm, drugs are bad, OK?