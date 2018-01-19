Aussie Heatwave Electricity Shortfall, Hospital Emergency Measures, Coal Blamed

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t JoNova – South Australia and the Australian State of Victoria learned the hard way that when power demand surges, you can’t turn up the solar panels.
Melbourne hospitals switch off lights as mercury rises
Grant McArthur and Aleks Devic, Herald Sun
January 19, 2018 7:36pm
PATIENTS were left in the dark after one of Melbourne’s biggest hospitals switched off its lights and non-essential equipment as temperatures soared on Friday.
The Alfred turned off the lights on wards, in corridors and cafeterias about midday in a bid to conserve power.
The dramatic move followed a Department of Health memo to hospital chiefs on Thursday night asking them to ensure back-up power supplies were effective, prompted by the increased risk of disruption in the heatwave.
“Hospitals within Alfred Health have taken the initiative to act as good corporate citizens and reduce the use of electricity that is not directly needed for patient care. This is consistent with the advice provided by Australian Energy Market Operator,” she said.
“Hospitals within Alfred Health have strong backup and emergency power supply capacity and in the event of a power outage expect clinical services to continue without interruption.”
Department of Health spokesman Tim Vainoras said no directive was issued for hospitals to switch off equipment or conserve energy, however hospitals were advised to prepare for the impact of extreme heat including preparations for possible energy disruptions.
A memo reiterating the state’s extreme weather protocols was sent to hospitals at 8pm on Thursday.
“With increased temperatures across the state, demands on Victoria’s electricity supplies are likely to increase. This may lead to electricity disruptions in some parts of Victoria,” the DHS memo states.
“It will be important to ensure your backup power is effective for the maintenance of critical services and that you have access to fuel supplies to support extended periods of power outages.”
…
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/victoria/melbourne-hospitals-told-to-switch-off-lights-amid-blackout-fears/news-story/0390f4d7ceb78426234316bdce78e2e1
JoNova provided a link to a site which at the time of her post showed Queensland feeding NSW, which was passing the power to Victoria – though this changes hour to hour (see the live feed here).
Intermittent renewables are sometimes contributing, for example at one point when I looked at the feed it showed net power coming from South Australia, as opposed to South Australia sucking power in JoNova’s screenshot. But as the Victorian hospital shutdown demonstrates, the renewable contribution simply isn’t reliable. Businesses and emergency facilities throughout the affected states were required to switch off lights and “unessential” systems, so the politicians who created this mess could avoid vote losing mass blackouts.
Greens were quick to blame coal for this terrifying brush with mass blackouts during the middle of a heatwave.
Loy Yang B failure sends prices soaring, triggers supply safeguards
JANUARY 19 2018 – 2:18PM
Cole Latimer
The Australian Energy Market Operator has kicked off emergency measures to protect power supply after Victoria’s Loy Yang B brown coal-fired power station failed on Thursday afternoon, sending electricity spot prices soaring.
As temperatures rose around southern Australia Loy Yang B’s generators failed at around 4pm, instantly taking around 528 megawatts of energy out of the state’s grid.
The outage ahead of a major heatwave on Friday came despite assurances by its owner Alinta Energy that the ageing power station had the capability to continue providing power in the heat.
“There are no issues expected ahead with the forecast hot weather,” Alinta Energy chief executive Jeff Dimery told Fairfax Media on Monday.
…
http://www.smh.com.au/business/the-economy/loy-yang-b-failure-sends-prices-soaring-triggers-supply-safeguards-20180119-p4yymr
This greensplaining ignores the central issue – the shortage of reliable, dispatchable power capacity. Despite billions of dollars worth of investment in Aussie renewables, a shortfall of a few hundred megawatts was enough to trigger a multi-state emergency.
The system as it stands is not fit for purpose.
One new coal plant, or a decent size zero CO2 emission nuclear plant, maybe even one new generator at an existing plant, is all that would have been required to avert this dangerous shortfall, all it would have taken to provide a sufficient supply buffer so the failure of one decrepit old coal plant couldn’t bring the whole system to its knees.
But nobody wants to invest in new dispatchable capacity in Australia.
Renewable mandates supported by Australian Federal and State Governments have made dispatchable energy unprofitable. Worse, power companies have no grounds for hope that any investment in dispatchables will become economically viable in the foreseeable future. The deeper green Federal opposition party wants more aggressive renewable targets, 50% renewables across the board in Australia in the next decade.
The takeaway lesson for Australian politicians and people throughout the world should be that you can’t run hospitals and businesses on unreliable electricity. Next time turning off the cafeteria lights might not be enough; people will die if this renewable energy idiocy continues. Lets hope enough politicians learn this lesson quickly enough to avert a major disaster.
How many people will die or suffer unnecessarily because they will not use air conditioners because of the high price of electricity. For the first time in human history we need not suffer from extreme heat or cold because we have electricity to cool or keep us warm – at least we did have until this green obsession with climate change put energy prices out of the reach of working people and the elderly.
Sacrifices to Gaia. For the greater good. They will jump through hoops in an culture of irrational mental gym to justify the suffering and death for the greed good.
How much more will it take to get the people ( sheeple ?) to stop this nonsense ?
I always find these types of ‘press releases’ funny. Turning off a few highly efficient lights in the middle of the day somehow is contributing to the ‘fix’. At no point can they admit the problem is not with a few lights, it’s the fact the electrical supply could fail at anytime. They are scrambling to ensure (fuel) back-up power is available and how this would that look on the 6pm news if peoples life saving procedures needed to be canceled?
Isn’t “pull the plug” hospital jargon?
Australia is one of the worlds largest exporter of gas coal and uranium. Australia has some of the largest deposits of these energy supplies.
The energy policy has been to build a grid based on IMPORTED intermittent “renewable” windmills and solar panels.
The rest of the world is laughing at Australian stupidity.
Laughing,yes. But cautiously. America is still trying to bring wind and solar on line to the point they can say, “See. It works”. And new battery technology will be their savior. When that happens sometime in the future.
It is close. Just ask the experts.
“IMPORTED intermittent “renewable” windmills and solar panels”
Our current problem is intermittent coal-fired generators.
Very old intermittent coal generators Nick. The government has broken the energy market, made it uneconomical to build new coal plants or maintain existing coal plants.
No. It is a lack of coal-fired generators because others were closed to ‘save the planet’ and enrich the renewable energy industry, and the ‘researchers’ and financiers who enable them.
If there were more coal-fired or nuclear or hydro or other reliable energy sources instead of the inherently unreliable renewables there would be NO problem.
Reportedly the temp handn’t reached this level (42C) in Melbourne for TWO YEARS and the Heat Wave lasted TWO days. How could that not be an EMERGENCY???!!
I love media hype. “The worst heat wave ever! (since 2016)
The future for Australia is diesel, ever more diesel. Blow up coal power stations that ran on Australian coal, and replace them with imported diesel.
Can’t use gas, it’s being locked up. Our politicians don’t like drilling for new supply. Australia has huge reserves, but there is talk of building import terminals.
Renewable are just not reliable.
The sad thing is that it will probably require a major blackout with all sorts of tragic and generally in-your-face consequences to snap the public out of their Green coma and seriously revolt against this.
528 megawatts….that’s it…..you would think they would have more backup than that
That amount of electricity is huge for a 3rd world banana republic. So it is NOT insignificant if you consider that your socialist Leftist politicians *want* your state of SA or Victoria to become near-3rd world countries.
Imagine how your children will view that amount of absurdly huge amount of electricity in 2050 after the Greens destroy fossil fuel energy production.
A “Yeah but” moment for the Believers … Just think of all the evil CO2 molecules that were not released into our air by this episode in near blackout at a hospital.
Avogadro’s number is YU-GEE. How many kilograms of coal went unburned? All those CO2 demon molecules are still safely sequestered in their reduced form in the coal pile at LYB.
“Thursday night asking them to ensure back-up power supplies were effective”.
Spare battery in the basement or dedicated windmill on the roof perchance?
Wouldn’t be a hydrocarbon powered generator surely?
These ideologues are ******* mad.
The Left doesn’t like Haiti or African countries being singled-out as shit-hole countries. They want that moniker to be applied across the current Western industrialized world.
This is oh so reminiscent of Ann Rand’s ‘Atlas Shrugged’. Continually blame the very industry players that are bailing you out. The only way to stop this is either wait till total collapse, or for the guys doing the saving to decide to stop saving the day.
Agreed, but “Atlas Shrugged” isn’t well known in Australia.
The first I ever heard about it was when a street beggar in London lent me a copy. I lent him a copy of “The Road” in return – he said he didn’t like Science Fiction, so I lent him an unusual science fiction book.
Meanwhile here in NH colonies:
Texas shatters record for winter electricity use, without swamping the grid
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/weather/2018/01/17/texas-brutal-cold-leads-record-electricity-use-rolling-blackouts-avoided